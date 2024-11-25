The holidays are here (ready or not), and with them come sparkling lights and glittering ornaments galore. It also means it may be time to get some serious shopping done.

When it comes to those big "Santa" gifts, it's no secret that holiday spending can quickly get out of control — which is where Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales come into play. Though there are hundreds of bargains out there, it can feel daunting in the face of our ongoing holiday to-do lists. That's why I've done the legwork for you, combing through the sales and Black Friday offers to curate a list of our favorite big gifts sure to elicit squeals on Christmas morning.

From the Barbie Dreamhouse to a play kitchen to a Ninja-Warrior style outdoor course, here are some great splurge gifts for kids on sale for Black Friday.

01 Lalo The Play Kitchen Lalo The Play Kitchen $395 $295 See at Lalo A beautiful, Montessori-inspired play kitchen made of sustainably sourced birch and beech woods with non-toxic paint and finishes, it will last for years and look beautiful in the corner of any room. As an added perk, this play kitchen features no-tool assembly that takes just five minutes! It also comes in white and natural. Lalo is currently offering up to 40% off sitewide through Dec. 2. Ages 3 and up.

02 Barbie Dream House Barbie Dream House $200 $139 See on Amazon Sale The giant pink dollhouse has endured for a whole new generation of Barbie fans with features like an elevator, a slide to the pool, and a pet palace, among other dreamy details. But the three-story playset isn’t exactly cheap. Typically priced at $200, you can grab it for a lot less. It’s currently down to $139 on Amazon. Ages 3 and up.

03 Clixo Wheel Creator Pack Clixo Wheel Creator Pack $120 $95 See on Amazon Sale Clixo makes unique magnetic building kits that encourage creative thinking and innovation, as well as hand-eye coordination. This epic 72-piece creator set, which can be mixed and matched with other sets, provides endless fun. The pieces are made of recycled, non-toxic materials that wipe clean. Ages 4 and up.

04 Bonsai Balance Bike Early Rider Early Rider Bonsai Balance Bike $139 See on Early Rider Made of birch and aluminum, this beautiful balance bike is heirloom quality and ideal for children between the ages of 2 and 4. Although the bikes aren’t technically slashed for Black Friday, Early Rider is instead donating 5% of all sales in November to charities that are focused on protecting children and the planet, making this a worthwhile investment.

05 Paw Patrol Rescue Wheels Super Loop HQ Tower Target Paw Patrol Rescue Wheels Super Loop HQ Tower $100 $75 See on Target Chase is on the case and ready to take his monster truck police car on the Paw Patrol: Rescue Wheels Super Loop Tower HQ. At close to 4 feet tall, it can accommodate six pup characters and their vehicles (but only comes with Chase). Put him in position and watch as he flips the loop and then launches across the room. Ages 3 and up.

06 Melissa and Doug Grocery Store Melissa and Doug Grocery Store $248 $161 See on Amazon Sale Pretend play with the potential for hours of fun and endless creativity as kids can stock the shelves with all manner of items and then “check out” and bag up on the other side. The scanner beeps, and the conveyor belt can be turned via a hand crank. Ages 3 and up.

07 Playmobil Pirates Large Pirate Ship Playmobil Large Pirate Ship $100 $75 See on Amazon Sale Sometimes, you just need to pretend you are a pirate, and this epic set makes that possible. The set includes the ship, three pirate figures, four animals, and 130 additional accessories, including swiveling cannons, moveable sails, and a compass. Ages 4 and up.

08 Wood and Hearts Sensory Table Wood and Hearts Wood and Hearts Sensory Table $197 $112 See on Wood and Hearts This attractive wood sensory table has two bins for sorting, which you can fill with toys, blocks, sand, water, or whatever materials you want the kids to play with. It’s made of non-toxic birch and beech wood and is suitable for kids ages 1 to 6. The table includes two stools.

09 Vuly Ninja Monkey Bars Vuly Vuly Ninja Monkey Bars Playset $2,387 $1,487 See on Vuly Kids can climb, swing, balance, kick, and wiggle away with this obstacle-course-style playset. The height is adjustable, and the playset comes with a shade cloth. It’s also cross-compatible with Vuly swing sets if you want to upgrade. Black Friday deals are across the site; this set is $900 off right now.

10 Segway Ninebot eKick Scooter C2 Segway Ninebot eKickScooter C2 $250 $150 See on Segway Going from a push scooter to an electric scooter seems to be a rite of passage for tweens and teens, but it can be a little nerve-wracking for parents. Finding one designed with kids in mind can be key, and the Ninebot Kids eKickscooter C2 is it. It’s got ambient light effects, a drum break, a solid frame that also folds for easy storage, and goes to just under 10 miles per hour. It’s designed for heights 3 feet, 9 inches to 5 feet, 2 inches. And it’s $100 off.

11 Lego Creator 3-in-1 Space Roller Coaster Lego Creator 3-in-1 Space Roller Coaster Set $110 $88 See on Amazon Sale You get your money’s worth with this three-in-one set that allows you to create three different rides: a space roller coaster, a drop tower, and a carousel. The 874-piece set includes multiple minifigs, including an astronaut and baby astronaut, a dad and two kids, and a scientist. Ages 9 and up.

Which one would your kids love to find under the tree? No matter which splurgy pick you go with, you’ll free up some money for other Christmas shopping.