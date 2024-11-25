12 Splurge-Worthy Gifts To Grab For Your Kids During Black Friday Sales
Santa knows all the good sales.
The holidays are here (ready or not), and with them come sparkling lights and glittering ornaments galore. It also means it may be time to get some serious shopping done.
When it comes to those big "Santa" gifts, it's no secret that holiday spending can quickly get out of control — which is where Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales come into play. Though there are hundreds of bargains out there, it can feel daunting in the face of our ongoing holiday to-do lists. That's why I've done the legwork for you, combing through the sales and Black Friday offers to curate a list of our favorite big gifts sure to elicit squeals on Christmas morning.
From the Barbie Dreamhouse to a play kitchen to a Ninja-Warrior style outdoor course, here are some great splurge gifts for kids on sale for Black Friday.
01Lalo The Play Kitchen
A beautiful, Montessori-inspired play kitchen made of sustainably sourced birch and beech woods with non-toxic paint and finishes, it will last for years and look beautiful in the corner of any room. As an added perk, this play kitchen features no-tool assembly that takes just five minutes! It also comes in white and natural. Lalo is currently offering up to 40% off sitewide through Dec. 2. Ages 3 and up.
02Barbie Dream House
The giant pink dollhouse has endured for a whole new generation of Barbie fans with features like an elevator, a slide to the pool, and a pet palace, among other dreamy details. But the three-story playset isn’t exactly cheap. Typically priced at $200, you can grab it for a lot less. It’s currently down to $139 on Amazon. Ages 3 and up.
03Clixo Wheel Creator Pack
Clixo makes unique magnetic building kits that encourage creative thinking and innovation, as well as hand-eye coordination. This epic 72-piece creator set, which can be mixed and matched with other sets, provides endless fun. The pieces are made of recycled, non-toxic materials that wipe clean. Ages 4 and up.
04Bonsai Balance Bike
Made of birch and aluminum, this beautiful balance bike is heirloom quality and ideal for children between the ages of 2 and 4. Although the bikes aren’t technically slashed for Black Friday, Early Rider is instead donating 5% of all sales in November to charities that are focused on protecting children and the planet, making this a worthwhile investment.
05Paw Patrol Rescue Wheels Super Loop HQ Tower
Chase is on the case and ready to take his monster truck police car on the Paw Patrol: Rescue Wheels Super Loop Tower HQ. At close to 4 feet tall, it can accommodate six pup characters and their vehicles (but only comes with Chase). Put him in position and watch as he flips the loop and then launches across the room. Ages 3 and up.
06Melissa and Doug Grocery Store
Pretend play with the potential for hours of fun and endless creativity as kids can stock the shelves with all manner of items and then “check out” and bag up on the other side. The scanner beeps, and the conveyor belt can be turned via a hand crank. Ages 3 and up.
07Playmobil Pirates Large Pirate Ship
Sometimes, you just need to pretend you are a pirate, and this epic set makes that possible. The set includes the ship, three pirate figures, four animals, and 130 additional accessories, including swiveling cannons, moveable sails, and a compass. Ages 4 and up.
08Wood and Hearts Sensory Table
This attractive wood sensory table has two bins for sorting, which you can fill with toys, blocks, sand, water, or whatever materials you want the kids to play with. It’s made of non-toxic birch and beech wood and is suitable for kids ages 1 to 6. The table includes two stools.
09Vuly Ninja Monkey Bars
Kids can climb, swing, balance, kick, and wiggle away with this obstacle-course-style playset. The height is adjustable, and the playset comes with a shade cloth. It’s also cross-compatible with Vuly swing sets if you want to upgrade. Black Friday deals are across the site; this set is $900 off right now.
10Segway Ninebot eKick Scooter C2
Going from a push scooter to an electric scooter seems to be a rite of passage for tweens and teens, but it can be a little nerve-wracking for parents. Finding one designed with kids in mind can be key, and the Ninebot Kids eKickscooter C2 is it. It’s got ambient light effects, a drum break, a solid frame that also folds for easy storage, and goes to just under 10 miles per hour. It’s designed for heights 3 feet, 9 inches to 5 feet, 2 inches. And it’s $100 off.
11Lego Creator 3-in-1 Space Roller Coaster
You get your money’s worth with this three-in-one set that allows you to create three different rides: a space roller coaster, a drop tower, and a carousel. The 874-piece set includes multiple minifigs, including an astronaut and baby astronaut, a dad and two kids, and a scientist. Ages 9 and up.
12Elf on the Shelf Accessories
On its own, this Artic Fox Elf Pet may not seem like a splurge gift. However, now’s your time to stock up on all things Elf on the Shelf! This is especially fantastic if it happens to be your first year as an Elfing household. In addition to this cute fox (which comes with its own special book), you can snag an Elf on the Shelf mini figure, Frost Pips “mini bloom” baby elf, a Scout Elf (safe for kids to carry since it’s in a touch-proof container), an “instant moment” prop scene, some cute t-shirts and keepsakes for your kiddos’ Elf, and, of course, a classic Elf itself — all at 30% off. Ages 3 and up.
Which one would your kids love to find under the tree? No matter which splurgy pick you go with, you’ll free up some money for other Christmas shopping.