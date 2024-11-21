As you prepare to make holiday magic for everyone in your life (moms, you’re the MVP year-round, but especially around the holidays!), strategically tackling that shopping list can feel downright daunting. Black Friday has become a behemoth, including not only Cyber Monday but also extended deals that begin early and continue into the new year.

So, real talk: What’s the best shopping day of the year? I chatted with some pros to get their insight as you start making your list and checking it twice.

Well, what’s the verdict?

Turns out, there’s no one-size-fits-all answer to be found here. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing, as Kandi Arrington, the executive vice president of customer development and retail consultancy at Mars United Commerce, explains.

"The actual best shopping day of the year is dependent on what you are looking for and when you have time to sit down and plan out your needs,” she shares.

Plenty of retailers (hi, Walmart!) have already started rolling out Black Friday deals, but as Arrington says, “Waiting for the best price may also result in missing out on availability. I anticipate the deals leading up to Black Friday to be as compelling as deals on the day itself.”

Arrington credits her hunch with the timing of the Thanksgiving holiday, which falls on Nov. 29 this year. That means Black Friday is on Nov. 30, and Cyber Monday is not until Dec. 2, which could give shoppers the biggest opportunity for deep discounts. “If retailers still have a lot of inventory on hand, you may see increased discounts to empty that inventory and not be stuck with it rolling into the new year."

Vipin Porwal, founder and consumer expert at Smarty, agrees, noting that shoppers might even see pretty sweet deals well into the first two weeks of December, which means there’s no need to fret if, you know, life happens and causes you to miss out on a limited-time deal.

And for those who really, truly aren’t in a rush (or if the chaos of trying to juggle literally everything on your plate keeps you from finishing your entire shopping list before the big day), waiting until after Christmas might just elicit the sweetest deals of all.

“Although after-Christmas sales are sometimes disregarded, they can provide substantial savings on seasonal goods to customers who don't mind waiting and would rather have a more laid-back shopping experience,” says Destiny Chatman, consumer expert at TopCashback.com.

The TL:DR here, according to Chatman: “Cyber Monday is perfect for online shoppers seeking convenience and extra savings, while Black Friday offers massive in-store discounts for those who prefer the thrill of shopping in-store.” And, let’s be real, for those who welcome a hefty dose of seasonal chaos.

What do we know about Black Friday 2024 sales and deals? Will there be any difference from years past?

Overall, Arrington suspects deals will be similar — think trending tech, appliances, kitchenware, and apparel — but she says, “Due to the late nature of Black Friday, I expect the early deals to be almost as good as retailers try to entice shoppers to buy earlier to alleviate shipping pressures and get a better read on how they will fare this holiday season."

Pro tip: Don’t count out the opportunity for killer deals on items you might not expect to score massive savings on.

“While most consumers would generally think to focus on electronics, toys, and clothing during Black Friday, the larger retailers will be offering savings across the board in a variety of categories, including home goods, tools and auto, office supplies, furniture, health and wellness, and even food and beverages,” adds Porwal. “There will be early sales events as in years past, but most of the main event Black Friday sales will kick off on Thanksgiving Day with dozens of stores being open and similar, if not matching, online sales to correspond.”

In fact, there’s a good chance you can enjoy some deals well before you start prepping for Thanksgiving dinner. Chatman notes that Walmart, for example, has already begun its Black Friday bonanza. “The goal of releasing these deals super early is to capture holiday shoppers' attention and give them time to prepare and purchase what they want,” she says.

But when it comes to which of the most popular holiday shopping dates — Black Friday, Cyber Monday, or the day after Christmas — is best, Chatman reiterates, “In the end, your buying preferences and the items you want to purchase will determine the best option for you.”