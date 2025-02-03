60 Bougie Things For Your Home That No One Will Know Are Cheap AF

If you’re ready to level up your home oasis, you’ve come to the right place. But no need to tell your friends what a good deal you scored because everything looks ultra upscale — like the contact paper that they’ll mistake for real marble, the chic pillar candles with flameless flickers, and the faux sheepskin rug that feels so luxe. And don’t forget about all the upgrades they won’t see — including the linen storage bin set and silky pillowcases that will make you never want to get out of bed. Hit Add to Cart to get all your favorites.

01 An Aesthetic Anti-Fatigue Mat KOKHUB Boho Kitchen Mat $10 See on Amazon Give your kitchen or bathroom an instant upgrade with this aesthetic anti-fatigue mat. It features an elegant geometric pattern and thick foam construction designed to alleviate stress on muscles and joints. Plus the waterproof and stain-resistant surface makes it ideal for high-traffic areas. It’s available in a variety of colors and sizes — all at an affordable price. Available sizes: 28 x 17.3 x 0.5 — 20 x 39.4 x 0.8 inches

Available colors: 6

02 A Modern Dish-Drying Rack That Absorbs In Seconds Plentio Stone Drying Mat $30 See on Amazon This modern dish-drying mat looks so much better than those rusty old racks from the past. And instead of just draining water, the diatomaceous earth material absorbs and evaporates moisture in less than a minute. Use it on kitchen and bathroom countertops and even as a pet bowl mat. Available colors: 4

03 Show-Off-Worthy Storage Bins CYhom Clothes Storage Bins (2-Pack) $25 See on Amazon Organize your seasonal items in these show-off-worthy storage bins. Offered as a two-pack, they feature upscale linen outers, two zippered openings, and front and side viewing panels for added convenience. Metal inner frames help protect items and make them stackable. When not in use, they fold down for space-saving storage. Available sizes: Small — Extra Large

Available Colors: 4

04 Highly Rated Drawer Organizers With A Frosted Finish Poeland Drawer Organizer Tray (5-Pack) $13 See on Amazon Keep your drawers and countertops tidy with these minimalist organizer bins that come backed by a 4.6-star rating. They feature a frosted finish but since they’re made from plastic, they’re ultra durable. The set includes five bins in large, medium, and small sizes, making them perfect for holding a variety of items.

05 Flameless Candles That Look So Real wemarry Flameless LED Candles (3-Pack) $10 See on Amazon This trio of pillar candles looks expensive, but they’re actually super affordable. They feature chic acrylic holders and battery-operated candles that flicker to mimic the real thing. Use them to add a touch of class and a warm glow to any space, including tabletops, fireplace mantles, and bathrooms. Available colors: 3

06 A Bird Lamp With A Built-In Aroma Diffuser Deogos Bird Desk Lamp $20 See on Amazon Add a touch of nature to any space with this elegant bird lamp. The wood-like surface mimics the textured look of feathers while the translucent abdomen offers a soft glow. Select from three color temperature modes (warm, neutral, and cool white) and adjustable brightness levels to create a personalized ambiance. Best yet — there’s a built-in essential oil diffuser for adding scent to your space. Available colors: 2 Available colors: 2

07 A Hand-Carved Wood Soap Tray Renawe Sink Soap Tray $10 See on Amazon This soap tray is hand-carved from real wood and features clean lines, making it look so much more expensive than it really is. The sleek, water-resistant finish makes it ideal for use in the kitchen and bathroom for holding bottles, brushes, plants, and more. Available in three natural colors, it has a pedestal design that allows for drainage and ventilation. Available sizes: 8.7 x 4 — 12 x 6.7 inches

Available colors: 3

08 High-End Handbag Hangers BESSER HAUS Bag Hanger (4-Pack) $15 See on Amazon Give your closet a luxury department store vibe with these sleek handbag hangers. They feature a chic swan design with a wide lip that can accommodate almost any size handbag strap and hold up to 22 pounds. Offered as a four-pack, they’re made from durable clear acrylic available in clear and a smoky gray hue. Available colors: 2

09 An Elegant Soap Dish That Self-Drains JUXYES Ceramic Soap Dish Holder $16 See on Amazon This stunning ceramic soap dish doubles as decor. The nature-inspired design features a dark green leaf with gold-tone painted veins and an angled drain to prevent pooling water and mush. The holder looks like a branch and allows the leaf to rest at multiple angles, making it ideal for any bathroom or kitchen sink setup. Available in three elegant colors — all at a budget-friendly price. Available colors: 3

10 A Bougie Acrylic Lamp That Looks Like Crystal HPUFKOT Crystal Table Lamp $25 See on Amazon This rechargeable swan lamp features a stunning acrylic body that mimics the look of crystal. Simply tap to enjoy the soft, dimmable glow in warm, neutral, and cool white color temperatures. The gold-tone accent adds to its bougie look.

11 Solar Garden Lights With A Diamond Pattern DenicMic Outdoor Solar Lights (10-Pack) $20 See on Amazon This bougie garden light set features an engraved diamond relief design that creates a striking pattern. Use them to light up your home’s pathway or backyard garden for an instantly elevated touch. Simply stake them into the ground and let the sun do the rest, charging them for up to 12 hours of continuous light. And with 10 in a pack, you’re getting a great deal. Available colors: 5

12 Luxe Satin Pillowcases For A Bedding Upgrade Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (2-Pack) $7 See on Amazon These satin pillowcases look expensive but they’re actually wildly affordable. Still, they offer many of the same benefits of pricier versions, like a silk-like texture that protects hair from breakage and frizz and an envelope closure to keep them from sliding off. They’re available in a ton of colors so you can find one that perfectly matches your bedroom. Available sizes: Standard — Body

Available colors: 35

13 A Textured Throw In An Elegant Hue Bedsure Mallard Throw Blanket $20 See on Amazon If you’re looking for a blanket that doubles as decor, this modern throw is it. Everything from the raised checkered pattern to the plush texture and even the elegant mallard green hue make a sophisticated statement. There’s nothing not to love about it, including the budget-friendly price tag. Available sizes: Throw — King

Available colors: 16

14 A Set Of Stylish Shower Shelves That Hold It All Moforoco Shower Caddy Shelf Organizer (2-Pack) $10 See on Amazon It’s time to recycle that old hanging shower caddy and upgrade to this two-piece shelf organizer. Each piece is crafted from stainless steel and features a powder-coated surface available in chic colors including gold and bronze. And since they can each hold up to 40 pounds when installed using clear adhesive strips, you can store your hair products, body oils, and shaving cream with room to spare. Available colors: 8

15 A Versatile Utility Cart That Fits In Narrow Spaces SPACEKEEPER Slim Rolling Storage Cart $22 See on Amazon If you want a house so tidy that your friends will think you hired a pro organizer, get this affordable rolling cart and quietly pocket the savings. It’s crafted from durable plastic and features a slim design that fits in narrow spaces — like in between appliances — and can even be converted into an under-cabinet organizer. In addition to minimalist white, it’s also available in vibrant colorways, including a must-have mint green. Available sizes: 24 x 17 — 24 x 17 inches

Available colors: 5

16 A Modern Magnetic Night-Light Smilodon Rechargeable Night Light $14 See on Amazon This night-light has a modern design that makes it look like a high-end find. You’ll also love that it’s rechargeable (via the included USB cable) and includes a magnetic mount, which means you can place it just about anywhere — even if there’s no outlet in sight. Flip the “switch” to turn on, and press and hold to adjust the brightness.

17 A 4-Pack Of Contemporary Pillow Covers Fancy Homi Decorative Throw Pillow Covers (4-Pack) $20 See on Amazon Add a contemporary touch to your home with this budget-friendly pillow cover set. The plush fabric features a corduroy-like texture and comes in four coordinating neutral hues. The invisible zippers create a sleek look and make it easy to insert and remove the covers for convenient maintenance (Yup, they’re machine washable). Available sizes: 12 x 12 — 28 x 28 inches

Available Colors: 33

18 A Clever Surge Protector With Pivoting Outlets ECHOGEAR USB Wall Charger Surge Protector $15 See on Amazon Maximize standard electrical outlets with this deluxe surge protector. The design includes four pivoting AC outlets for added convenience and two USB ports for charging phones, tablets, and more. The surge protector filters outside electrical interference, helping to enhance the lifespan of electronics.

19 A Countertop Drying Mat That Prevents Stains AMOAMI Coffee Bar Drying Mat $11 See on Amazon This sleek drying mat performs so well that you’ll want one for your coffee bar, your pet’s water station, and more. It’s made from soft and absorbent diatomite that dries ultra-fast to prevent stains and water marks. Plus, the rubber backing keeps it securely in place while offering leak-proof protection. Available sizes: 12 x 19 — 17 x 31.5 inches

Available colors: 19

20 An Ultra-Plush Bath Mat With 36,000 Perfect Ratings Yimobra Memory Foam Bath Mat $10 See on Amazon You’ll appreciate this bougie bath mat every time you step out of the bath or shower. It’s made from premium materials — including thick memory foam and velvety microfiber — and designed to offer maximum comfort and absorption. The nonslip backing helps keep it securely in place so you can step out with peace of mind. No wonder it’s amassed more than 36,000 perfect five-star ratings. Available sizes: 24 x 17 — 24 x 17 inches

Available colors: 21

21 A Stunning Pampas Grass Bouquet With Rave Reviews WILD AUTUMN Natural Dried Pampas Grass (96-Pieces) $13 See on Amazon This natural pampas grass bundle includes a variety of heights, tones, and textures. Use them to create chic tonal bouquets or even one oversized display. Each bundle is sustainably sourced and can last up to three years, making this a decor option you (and your wallet) can feel extra good about. With more than 7,500 perfect five-star ratings, this is an easy yes for elevating your home decor.

22 A Chic Rotating Organizer Diesisa Makeup Brush Holder $10 See on Amazon Keep your makeup brushes, office supplies, and more tidy with this chic organizer. It’s made from premium acrylic and features a bougie look, complete with fluted sides and gold-tone legs. Smooth, 360-degree rotation offers easy access to the multiple compartments. It’s ultra-affordable and available in a variety of trendy colors. Available colors: 7

23 A Contemporary Vase For Book Lovers Puransen Flower Book Vase $10 See on Amazon Show off your love of literature with this contemporary flower vase. It looks like a book, right down to the curved spine and minimalist font, and is crafted from durable acrylic. Display it as a bookend or on a side table for a sophisticated piece of decor that’s sure to be a conversation starter. Available colors: 5

24 Low-Profile Motion-Detecting Lights Auxoda Under Cabinet Lighting (2-Pack) $16 See on Amazon Create an elevated lighting scheme without the need for expert installation. These low-profile under-cabinet lights feature dimmable bulbs, motion sensors with four convenient lighting modes, and a long-lasting rechargeable battery. Plus, the set comes with two lights that can be installed in minutes, using the included adhesive strips and strong metal plates. Available sizes: 8 — 12.7 inches

Available colors: 3

25 Floating Address Numbers That Up Your Curb Appeal Reavor Floating House Numbers $7 See on Amazon Upgrade your home’s exterior with this floating address number. It’s constructed from long-lasting, weather-resistant zinc alloy and features a modern raised design that’s easy to read. It comes with mounting hardware and is so affordable that you can afford to get the look even if you have a six-digit address. Available colors: 6

26 A Handcrafted Jute Rope Basket For Storage Or Laundry YOUDENOVA Jute Rope Laundry Hamper Basket $28 See on Amazon This tall rope basket is handcrafted using natural jute and expertly stitched for maximum durability. The organic texture and hue give it an elegant look but you’ll be surprised to learn how affordable it really is. Use it for laundry or as an effortless way to keep your home tidy by piling throw blankets, toys, and more into it — then use the convenient handles to tote it around. Available sizes: Tall — Large

Available colors: 8

27 Iridescent Self-Watering Globes To Keep Your Plants Thriving Tomorotec Glass Self-Watering Plant Bulbs (2-Pack) $14 See on Amazon These gorgeous self-watering globes feature an iridescent finish that looks so bougie. They’re made from a rainbow gradient glass and are so easy to use. Simply fill the globes with water, then stake the narrow tubes designed for increased water efficiency into the soil of your houseplants. They look good, save you time, and won’t break your budget.

28 Garage Hardware With A Classic Colonial Look AntiqueSmith Magnetic Decorative Garage Hinges (6-Pieces) $19 See on Amazon Upgrade your home’s exterior without overspending with this decorative garage hardware. The faux hinges and handles are crafted from weather-resistant wrought iron and feature a classic colonial look. Strong magnets make them ultra-easy to install — simply stick them to garage doors and you’re done.

29 A Customizable Faucet Mat To Prevent Water Marks COOL-ANGLE Faucet Handle Drip Catcher Tray Mat $10 See on Amazon Keep your kitchen sink looking tidy with this bougie faucet mat. It’s made from durable silicone and features a customized trim-to-fit design, built-in drains, and compartments for organizing everything from soap dispensers to sponges and rags, and more. It’s available in modern colorways and can be cleaned in the dishwasher for easy cleanup. Available sizes: 12.8 — 18 Inches

Available colors: 3

30 A Nature-Inspired Dish Scrub Brush Vigar Ladybug Palm Dish Scrub Brush $13 See on Amazon Cheer up your cleaning routine with this nature-inspired dish scrub brush. It looks just like a ladybug resting on a leaf that doubles as a sink tray. Strong and durable nylon bristles tackle grease and grime without scratching. And the round shape makes it comfortable to hold, making cleanup a little easier. Available colors: 3

31 A Playful, Polished Set Of Elephant Figurines BIHOIB Home Decor Elephant Statues $12 See on Amazon These decorative elephant figurines add a bougie touch to any space. They’re made from high-quality ceramic and meticulously polished for a smooth and shiny finish. The set includes one gold-tone elephant and one white with coordinating gold tusks. They’re a budget-friendly find with an expensive look.

32 A Mouthwash Dispenser For A Streamlined Look Luvan Mouthwash Dispenser $17 See on Amazon Give your bathroom countertop a streamlined look with this affordable mouthwash and cup dispenser. Silver-tone accents give an upscale vibe while the powerful pump ensures a consistent flow. The U-shaped cup holder keeps paper cups clean and dry and within easy access. And the rubberized feet keep the dispenser from sliding.

33 An Ultra-Plush Quilted Mattress Pad Bedsure Quilted Mattress Pad $25 See on Amazon This affordable mattress pad is so plush that you’ll feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud. The innovative design includes honeycomb and wave-shaped quilting for enhanced comfort and even distribution of the microfiber filling. Deep pockets ensure the perfect fit and keep it from shifting for undisturbed rest. Available sizes: Twin — RV King

Available colors: 4

34 A Luxurious Loofah Shower Mat MontVoo Loofah Bathroom Mat $18 See on Amazon This luxurious shower mat is like an oversized loofah. The thick, textured surface is comfortable to stand on and makes exfoliating easy — just move your feet back and forth. The backing is made from a nonslip material with a lattice design for improved drainage and added safety. Choose from multiple colors and sizes to best match your bathroom. Available sizes: 17 x 30 — 24 x 35 inches

Available colors: 6

35 A Chic Two-Tone Mug Tree Wisuce Bamboo Mug Holder Tree $10 See on Amazon This mug holder tree has a modern two-tone finish that will instantly add an upscale vibe to your countertop. It’s made from solid bamboo and features a sturdy base and poles that can hold up to six mugs. Plus, it’s easy to maintain (just wipe clean), making it a must-have for any kitchen. Available colors: 4

36 A Pedicure Stool For Elevated Self-Care Demi's Home Shower Foot Rest $23 See on Amazon Give yourself the spa treatment at home with this must-have angled pedicure stool. The textured surface and anti-slip base enhance stability so you can comfortably shave, exfoliate, and paint your toenails. And you’ll appreciate the convenient storage compartment with built-in drainage. It’s a budget-friendly find that will literally elevate your self-care routine. Available colors: 3

37 A Thermal Label Maker With A Cult Following Phomemo D30 Label Maker Machine $19 See on Amazon Get organized while expressing yourself with this smart label maker. It uses thermal technology (and a German thermal print head) for superior results and comes with a free app with practically endless templates and customizable options. When you’re through, just click a button to print your design. With thousands of glowing reviews, this label maker is an absolute fan favorite. Available colors: 5

38 Handcrafted Macrame Owl Wall Art Achart Owl Macrame Wall Art $15 See on Amazon This macrame wall decor looks like a pricey artisan find, but it’s actually so budget-friendly. The intricate owl design is handcrafted using cotton cording and features eye-catching tassel and bead embellishments. The sturdy hoop and wood perch add style and stability while the cotton loop makes it easy to hang. Available sizes: Small — Large

39 A Luxe Faux Sheepskin Rug Ashler Faux Fur Rug $18 See on Amazon This faux sheepskin rug looks and feels ultra luxurious. It features fluffy fibers that are as soft as silk and a nonslip backing that feels like real suede. It’s the perfect place to cozy up and read and it even doubles as a piece of upscale decor. It’s so affordable and available in a ton of colors and sizes. Available sizes: 2 x 2.9 — 6 x 9 feet

Available colors: 2

40 An Eclectic Refrigerator Deodorizer OTOTO Fridge Deodorizer $10 See on Amazon Toss out that old box of baking soda that’s been sitting in your fridge for months and upgrade to this eclectic fridge deodorizer. Simply fill the food-safe silicone body with baking soda and let the little mushroom go to work absorbing odors. It’s easy to use and maintain, reusable, and budget-friendly too.

41 Best-Selling Contact Paper That Looks Like Marble practicalWs Glossy Marble Contact Paper $5 See on Amazon Transform any surface into the stone look of your dreams with this best-selling contact paper. It’s made from durable, thick vinyl and features an upscale pattern designed to mimic real marble. Apply it to cabinets, countertops, furniture, and more for an instantly elevated effect. An almost 6-foot roll is so affordable that you can tackle all your projects. Available sizes: 11.8 x 78.7 — 11.8 x 78.7 inches

42 Stylish Storage Bins That Simply Stick On Lae Nuvole Wall Storage Organizer Bins (2-Pack) $16 See on Amazon Get organized in style with these modern (and wallet-friendly) storage bins. They’re made from premium food-grade plastic and feature a chic fluted design and drain holes for air and water flow. Use them in cabinets and deep drawers or hang them with the included strong adhesive to maximize space. Available colors: 2

43 A Bamboo Stand With Room For 7 Plants COPREE Potted Plant Stand Rack $30 See on Amazon Arrange your houseplant collection with this upscale plant stand that’s actually so affordable. It’s constructed from real bamboo with a natural finish and includes tiers with seven spots to accommodate plants of a variety of shapes and sizes. And since it’s water-resistant, you can mist your plants right on the stand for added convenience. Available sizes: 3

44 A Collapsible Drying Rack For Your Clothing Delicates OXO Good Grips Sweater Drying Rack $19 See on Amazon Keep your expensive sweaters and intimates in like-new condition with this affordable clothes drying rack. The wide, flat design offers a large breathable mesh surface for delicately drying clothes of all shapes and sizes. Plus, the foldable legs make it easy to assemble and store when not in use.

45 A Multipurpose Linen Storage Basket TheWarmHome Rope Storage Basket $14 See on Amazon This storage basket is crafted from linen in a rich chocolate hue that makes it look so expensive that you’ll want to keep it on display. The rope handles add another layer of elegance while offering a convenient way to tote items. Plus, the inner metal frame and durable lining make it a long-lasting storage find that’s perfect for everyday use. Available sizes: Small — Extra Jumbo

Available Colors: 13

46 Matte Black Hooks For Towels & More DELITON Adhesive Hooks (4-Pack) $8 See on Amazon Add a modern touch to your home with these affordable wall hooks. They’re constructed from stainless steel and feature a sleek matte black finish. Each hook can hold up to 15 pounds, which means you can use them to hang everything from towels to heavy winter coats. And they’re so easy to install — just peel and stick. Available sizes: Small — Extra Jumbo

Available Colors: 12

47 A High-End Shower Head GURIN Shower Head $20 See on Amazon Transform your daily shower into a spa experience with this luxurious rain shower head. Nearly 100 anti-clog silicone nozzles offer a consistent, pressurized flow for maximum efficiency. Plus, the 360-degree rotating head is plated in polished chrome, adding to the high-end look. It’s surprisingly affordable and available in a variety of colors so you can find one that best matches your bathroom. Available Colors: 6

48 A Stunning 360-Degree Galaxy Projector PIKOY Cube Light Projector $26 See on Amazon Create a stunning ambiance in your home with the help of this affordable galaxy light projector. The unique cube-shaped design offers 360-degree illumination, over 160 lighting modes, and three brightness levels. And it even comes with a remote so you can sit back and enjoy the show without ever leaving the comfort of your bed. Available colors: 2

49 Deluxe Door Sweeps That Are Easy To Install GroTheory Under Door Draft Stopper & Noise Reducer (2-Pack) $9 See on Amazon Help keep dust, light, and noise from entering rooms with this budget-friendly two-pack of door sweeps. It’s made from a thick silicone material for maximum pliability and durability. Plus, it installs quickly with the included strong adhesive so you can start enjoying the benefits right away. Choose from four neutral covers to best match your doors. Available colors: 4

50 Embroidered Bed Sheets With 265,000+ Perfect Ratings CHK Luxury Bed Sheets $30 See on Amazon These bed sheets are so luxurious, and they have thousands of rave reviews to prove it. They’re made from premium brushed microfiber that’s soft, breathable, wrinkle-free, and resistant to pilling. The set features a deep fitted sheet and expert stitching, including upscale embroidered detail along the edges of the pillowcases. And they’re available at an absurdly low price. Available sizes: Twin — Split King Size

Available Colors: 43

51 Silicone Coasters With A Geometric Pattern ME.FAN Silicone Coasters (6-Pack) $10 See on Amazon These coasters feature a cool geometric pattern, making them look like a pricey modern find. They’re made from food-safe silicone, which means they’re durable, flexible, and heat-resistant (up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit). Plus, the deep side walls help prevent leaks that can damage furniture surfaces. Choose from so many colors to best match your vibe. Available Colors: 19

52 Transparent Shelf Dividers SOYO Adjustable Shelf Divider for Closet $32 See on Amazon Organize your closet and cabinets with these sleek shelf dividers. They’re made from heavy-duty transparent acrylic and feature chic curved edges and seven adjustable divided compartments. They’re the perfect budget-friendly solution for organizing and displaying everything from handbags and shoes to stationery and tablets. Available Colors: 2

53 A Matte Black Knife Set Brewin Knife Set (7-Pieces) $30 See on Amazon This knife set has everything you could ask for. It’s affordable, modern, and features chef-quality construction — including ultra-sharp German steel blades, anti-slip ergonomic handles, and an aesthetic matte black finish. Plus, the universal knife block provides superior blade protection. It makes a great gift for new renters or homeowners or just an upgrade for your own kitchen.

54 An Electric Wine Opener That Works In 7 Seconds SCHACHUP Electric Wine Opener $14 See on Amazon Pop open your favorite vino in just seven seconds with this electric wine bottle opener. Simply place the acrylic barrel portion of the opener over the top of the wine bottle, press the On button, and let the powerful motor and durable metal corkscrew do the rest. It’s an affordable find that will save you time and effort.

55 A Parisian-Style Lamp & Candle Warmer GODONLIF Candle Warmer Lamp $24 See on Amazon This lamp is giving high-end Parisian bistro vibes. But it’s actually so much less expensive than it looks and even doubles as a candle warmer so you can enjoy the aroma without ever lighting the flame. Bougie details to love include the decorative glass shade, adjustable gold-tone arm, wood base, and dimmable bulb. Available Colors: 2

56 An Electric Fondue Pot With All The Accessories Kusini Electric Fondue Pot Kit $27 See on Amazon Bougify your next dinner party with this electric fondue pot kit. It features everything needed to enjoy cheese and chocolate-dipped appetizers — including a heated base with two temperature modes, a detachable serving tray, and sturdy fork skewers. It’s an affordable best-seller that’s sure to impress your guests.

57 An Upscale Fire Pit That’s Smokeless KUZKUZY Tabletop Fire Pit $28 See on Amazon Turn up the charm (and heat) with this portable fire pit. The upscale design features heavy-duty concrete construction and a marble-like base for added style and safety. And since it’s fueled by rubbing alcohol, it’s both smokeless and odorless. It’s a great conversation starter and ideal for roasting s’mores with friends and family.

58 A Minimalist Alarm Clock DreamSky Wooden Digital Alarm Clock $16 See on Amazon This alarm clock has a minimalist design that looks pricey. The faux wood finish blends in with a variety of decor styles and the large display can be powered off for an even more seamless look. Convenient features include a USB charging port, a top-mounted snooze button, and adjustable volume levels. Available Colors: 5

59 Floating Shelves Made From Premium Materials BAYKA Floating Wall Shelves (3-Pack) $20 See on Amazon According to the thousands of five-star reviews, this set of affordable floating shelves is surprisingly super sturdy. Each shelf is constructed from solid materials, including lacquered wood and metal brackets with a geometric design and matte black finish. Versatile mounting options allow you to create a personalized display. Available Colors: 6