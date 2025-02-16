60 Cheap, Clever Things That Dramatically Improve How You Look

When it comes to looking and feeling your best, who doesn’t love a shortcut or two? If something helps me look better in less time and with less work, I’m all about it — and that goes double for items that don’t cost a fortune. These cheap, clever things dramatically improve how you look with almost no additional effort on your part, which explains why some of them have thousands of five-star reviews.

01 A Teeth-Whitening Pen That “Works So Well” MySmile Teeth Whitening Pen $20 See on Amazon Using gentle yet effective ingredients, this teeth-whitening pen is designed to get your smile up to 10 shades brighter after five applications. “This works so well! Very pleased with this purchase!” one reviewer raved, while another wrote, “I feel like I can already see the difference in only 3 days. I have tooth sensitivity and this product has not caused any problems.” Each box contains 30 treatments.

02 A Sheer Pink Polish That Strengthens Brittle Nails essie Hard To Resist Nail Strengthener $11 See on Amazon “Amazing,” one reviewer wrote about Essie’s Hard To Resist nail strengthener. “My nails have definitely gotten stronger and haven't broken as much since using this.” The polish has an average 4.5-star rating from over 18,000 reviewers thanks to its ability to bond to the nail’s surface, reducing brittleness and improving resistance. The natural pink tint is designed for solo wear in between manicures.

03 A Callus Remover Gel That Works Like “A Miracle” Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover $15 See on Amazon A best-seller with over 60,000 reviews, this callus remover treatment comes in the form of an extra-strength gel — and according to reviewers, it’s the “best purchase ever.” Soak your feet in warm water, apply the gel while wearing gloves, leave it on for up to seven minutes until calluses soften, and then use a rasp or pumice stone to remove any excess skin. “It’s a miracle,” one reviewer wrote. “My feet have never been so soft, even after a salon visit.” Available sizes: Pack of 1 — Pack of 2

04 Gel-Lined Socks That Hydrate Rough, Dry Feet LOVE, LORI Moisturizing Gel Socks $10 See on Amazon The gel lining of these moisturizing socks is infused with aloe vera, jojoba oil, and vitamin E, which aim to hydrate dry skin and soften calluses. While they’re designed to make a difference in as little as 20 minutes, tons of reviewers wear them while they sleep, and the results are great: “re-hydrated my feet in one night!” one wrote. Available sizes: S/M — L

05 A Scalp Spray That Tackles Flakes & Itchiness Head & Shoulders Anti Dandruff Scalp Elixir Treatment $11 See on Amazon This Head & Shoulders anti-dandruff scalp elixir has an overall 4.5-star rating from more than 18,000 reviewers. Its leave-in spray treatment has zinc to tackle unwanted flakes, peppermint oil for long-lasting itch relief, and menthol for a refreshing, cooling feel. “Literally a lifesaver,” one reviewer wrote. “After using this stuff like my life depended on it a few times a day for a few weeks, I realized one day that I hadn't used it in a long time, because my head wasn't itchy or flaky!” Available sizes: 4.2 Fl Oz — 5 Fl Oz

06 An Exfoliating Mitt I Use To Get Soft, Smooth Skin Seraphic Skincare Premium Exfoliating Mitt $9 See on Amazon I have this exfoliating shower mitt, and its plant-based fabric has plenty of texture to remove dead skin, prevent ingrown hairs, and unclog follicles to minimize keratosis pilaris. Since it slips over your hand and secures around the wrist with an elastic band, it’s easy to use anywhere on the body, plus it’s quick-drying and has a built-in loop so you can hang it on a hook for storage. Available styles: 2

07 My Go-To Treatment Spray For Stains Miss Mouth's Messy Eater Stain Treater $8 See on Amazon Miss Mouth's Messy Eater is my go-to treatment spray for all types of stains (not just food-related ones). Its biodegradable formula is designed to remove both new and set-in stains from clothing, shoes, sheets, rugs, and upholstery. “Truly works wonders,” wrote one reviewer who said, “Most stains come out completely on the first try, which is a huge relief.” Available sizes: 1 Pack — 2 Pack

08 A Hair Thickening & Volumizing Spray That Lives Up To The Hype Boldify Hair Thickening Spray $23 See on Amazon Thin, fine, or limp hair? Apply Boldify thickening spray to damp hair and style as desired. Made from sea salt, algae extract, and kelp extract, the non-sticky formula aims to boost volume and lightweight lift while creating shine and texture. “I have very fine and limp blonde hair and I’ve tried other volumizing products that didn’t impress me,” wrote one reviewer — but Boldify is “TOTALLY worth it.”

09 The Best Hand Masks Reviewers Have Ever Used Aveeno Repairing CICA Hand Mask $4 See on Amazon If cold weather and constant hand-washing has your skin feeling dry and cracked, these Aveeno hand masks are the “best hand masks” reviewers have “ever used.” The single-use gloves contain prebiotic oats and shea butter to repair and moisturize extra-dry skin, leaving hands feeling soft and moisturized in 10-minute sessions — and since the formula is fragrance-free and allergy-tested, it’s suitable for sensitive skin. Available sizes: Pack of 1 — Pack of 4

10 A Comfy Band That Crops Your Tops Croptuck Waistband Tool $12 See on Amazon Forget cutting your T-shirts or stuffing bulky hems into your pants; the Croptuck is a brilliant wardrobe solution that helps you crop your sweaters, tees, hoodies, and button-downs by securing them around your abdomen securely. It’s made from lightweight elastic for comfortable wear and it has sliders that let you adjust the fit as needed. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

11 Chain Extenders To Customize The Length Of Your Jewelry anezus Chain Extenders (10-Pack) $7 See on Amazon These chain extenders let you customize the length of your favorite necklaces depending on your mood and neckline. Made from stainless steel with lobster-claw clasps on both sides, they come in your choice of gold-tone, silver-tone, or a blend of the two — and each set includes 10 chains in five different sizes, from 2 inches to 6 inches long. They also work on bracelets and anklets. Available styles: 3

12 A Wax Stick That Locks Hair In Place For Hours Samnyte Slick Back Hair Brush Set $10 See on Amazon After trying this hair wax stick once, reviewers are “never going back” to gel or hairspray. Enriched with avocado oil, vitamin E, and beeswax, the strong yet flexible formula is designed to smooth flyaways and secure up-dos in place for hours and hours, all without appearing stiff, greasy, or dull. This set also includes a comb, a bristle brush, and an edge brush for application. Available styles: 4

13 An Under-$10 Blurring Powder That Performs Like High-End Options Catrice Bright & Blur Loose Powder $8 See on Amazon Infused with both warm and cool tones, this Catrice blurring powder is designed to work with all skin tones. Its multitasking formula aims to set your makeup, blur imperfections, and brighten your complexion with a light, airbrushed shimmer. “As someone that has spent tens of thousands of dollars on high-end make up and skin care, this brand is the only one that I would buy from now on,” one reviewer wrote. “It's worth way more than what you're paying for it.”

14 A Body Spray That Exfoliates With Salicylic Acid Naturium Salicylic Acid Body Spray $17 See on Amazon Who says exfoliants are only for the face? This body spray uses salicylic acid to unclog pores, reduce oil production, minimize bumps, and even out skin tone wherever you need it. It also has a fermented complex to strengthen the skin’s microbiome and oat protein to reduce dullness. “I sprayed this stuff and within a few hours the redness was significantly decreased,” wrote one reviewer.

15 Spiral Hair Ties That Hold Without Pain JessLab Spiral Hair Ties (10-Pack) $6 See on Amazon Once I tried spiral hair ties, I never went back to the traditional elastic ones. Their coiled design doesn’t snag, cause breakage, or create uncomfortable tension, but it still holds a secure ponytail — and I’m not the only one who says so: “I have extremely thick hair and this holds it up,” one reviewer wrote. Last but not least, they come in tons of colors that look super cute around your wrist when they’re not in use. Available styles: 27

16 An Odor-Neutralizing Wrinkle-Remover Spray To Freshen Clothes Grandma's Secret Wrinkle Remover Spray $16 See on Amazon When you don’t have time to throw your favorite outfit in the wash, this Grandma’s Secret spray is a great thing to have on hand. Hang up the article in question, spray the wrinkle remover until slightly damp, and stretch the edges while smoothing the fabric. The formula is designed to release creases while eliminating unwanted odors, leaving the item looking and smelling freshly washed. You also get a compact bottle for travel. Available styles: 3

17 An Eyelash Comb That’s A “Game-Changer” For Clump-Free Volume MSQ Eyelash Comb $5 See on Amazon For long, volumized lashes without any clumps, this eyelash comb is a “holy grail” and a “game changer,” according to reviewers. It may only cost a few bucks, but it’s racked up over 19,000 five-star ratings because its long handle is comfortable to hold, its stainless steel prongs are easy to clean, and its protective cap makes it easy to store and travel with. Available styles: 6

18 Skinny Belts That Instantly Elevate Your Wardrobe JASGOOD Stretchy Waist Belt (2-Pack) $18 See on Amazon Cinch dresses, secure pants, and add shape to bulky sweaters with these skinny belts. The bands are made from stretchy elastic for a comfortable, custom-like fit, while the gold-tone buckle helps them to look a lot more expensive than they are. Get them in a huge range of different combinations. Available sizes: 22”-26” — 41”-45”

19 A Satin Bonnet That Protects Your Hair While You Sleep YANIBEST Silk Bonnet $14 See on Amazon This silky bonnet has two layers of soft, breathable, moisture-retaining satin to prevent damage and creasing to your hair while you sleep. It secures in place with an adjustable tie and comes in your choice of 10 color options. “I have super thick, tangly hair and this has been a game changer,” wrote one reviewer whose hair “looks so much silkier, softer and less [tanged]” in the morning. Available styles: 10

20 Stretchy, Buttery-Soft Sweats That Look Elevated PINSPARK Wide Leg Sweatpants $24 See on Amazon Sold in both petite and regular inseams, these sweatpants are stretchy and buttery-soft, so they’re great for relaxing, sleeping, working out, or working from home. That said, thanks to their raised seams and wide-leg silhouette, they look a lot more elevated than your average loungewear. “I work in an office and wear at least [two] pairs every week,” one reviewer wrote. “No one knows they are ‘sweats.’” Available sizes: X-Small Petite — XX-Large Petite

21 A Cheap Setting Spray That Compares To Urban Decay TIRTIR Mask Fit Make-up Fixer $15 See on Amazon According to reviewers, this setting spray “compares to Urban Decay All Nighter” because it ensures that your “makeup doesn’t budge” — all while costing roughly half the price. Its lightweight, water-based formula aims to control sebum production, prevent transfer, protect against sweat and moisture, hydrate skin without clogging pores, and create a soft blurring effect for an airbrushed finish.

22 A Bronzing Serum That Nourishes & Illuminates Physicians Formula Butter Glow Bronzing Serum $15 See on Amazon Looking to simplify your morning routine? This Physicians Formula glow bronzing serum is skin-care and makeup in one. It uses nutrient-rich Amazonian butters to nourish skin with vitamins and fatty acids, and it has illuminating micro-minerals that create a shimmery, bronzed complexion. Apply it underneath your foundation or use it to give your bare face a sun-kissed glow.

24 A Reuseable Eye Mask You Can Microwave Or Freeze Thrive Gel Bead Hot and Cold Eye Mask $15 See on Amazon Microwave this thermal eye mask to soothe dry eyes and clogged sinuses, or pop it in the freezer to ease puffiness and headaches. Either way, its gel beads remain flexible, its large size blocks out light, and its velcro band is adjustable for a comfortable fit. That about explains its average 4.5-star rating from over 3,800 reviewers on Amazon. Available styles: 4

26 Compostable Face Towels Designed For Sensitive Skin Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Clean Face Towels (50 Count) $16 See on Amazon These Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later face towels “have everything I need for my sensitive skin that has a barrier issue,” one reviewer wrote. Designed for especially sensitive complexions, they’re ultra-soft and free from harsh chemicals to gently remove makeup and dry skin without causing irritation. Unlike towels that harbor bacteria, they’re compostable so you can reach for a fresh one every time — or you can wash and reuse them up to four times each.

27 A Spray For Salon-Like Shine With 4.5 Stars CHI Shine Infusion Thermal Polishing Spray $15 See on Amazon Designed for all types of hair, CHI Shine Infusion polishing spray aims to protect strands with a thermal layer, strengthen hair with ceramic bonds, smooth flyaways and frizz with proteins, and create a shiny, polished finish with silk — all while remaining lightweight and non-greasy. Over 8,800 reviewers gave it an average 4.5-star rating, and one wrote, “Makes my hair look so healthy and like I just walked out of the salon.”

28 An Adhesive Thong To Prevent Panty Lines Hollywood Fashion Secrets Adhesive Thong $10 See on Amazon Made from ultra-thin nylon and spandex with a cotton crotch, this adhesive thong is the closest you’ll get to going commando. It’s designed to offer minimal coverage while preventing panty lines under the trickiest outfits, including bodycon dresses, silk pencil skirts, and low-rise jeans — and you can hand-wash and air-dry it for reuse. Available sizes: X-Small — Medium-Large

29 A Double-Ended Lash Glue That Bonds, Then Seals LAUBESS Lash Bond and Seal $10 See on Amazon This lash glue bond and seal has two formulas and two wands: one for applying the cluster lashes and one for locking them in place. Just brush a thin layer of bond under your natural lashes, apply clusters as desired, and dab a light coat of the seal at the base once they’re all in place. Reviewers have called it the “best eyelash glue” because it’s waterproof and long-lasting, yet gentle and easy to dissolve with eyelash glue remover.

31 Seamless Boyshorts With Plenty Of Coverage Ekouaer Briefs Underwear (3-Pack) $17 See on Amazon These boxer brief panties have a boyshorts cut with thigh-length legs and a high waistband — but they’re seamless to avoid showing underneath clothes. One reviewer called them the “holy grail of underwear” because they’re cute, soft, and stretchy while staying put. They’re also comfortable enough to wear as sleep shorts and offer enough coverage for wear under dresses. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

33 Hair Serum Capsules That Give “Such Great Results” HUSSELL Bali Secret Hair Treatment Serum Capsules (2-Pack) $35 See on Amazon Break open one of these vitamin capsules and apply the no-rinse serum to your hair to strengthen strands and boost shine. Enriched with nutrient-rich avocado, macadamia, and argan oils, they have an average 4.5-star rating from over 8,000 reviewers, one of whom raved, “I have never used something in my hair that has given such great results.” Available sizes: Pack of 1 — Pack of 2

34 A Shimmery Body Oil That “Feels Amazing” & “Looks Like Magic” Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Shimmer Body Oil with Vitamin E $12 See on Amazon Yes, this Palmer's body oil is packed with hydrating, nourishing ingredients that provide up to 48 hours of moisturized skin — but it also has a blend of subtle shimmery pearls, which blur, amplify your tan, and create a glowy, radiant finish. “I absolutely love this,” wrote one reviewer who said it “Feels amazing, looks like magic, and smells wonderful.”

35 Tea Tree Wipes To Cleanse & Soothe Eyelids NOVEHA Tea Tree Oil Eyelid & Lash Wipes (60-Pack) $16 See on Amazon Designed with sensitive eyes in mind, these eyelid and lash wipes contain tea tree and hyaluronic acid to remove makeup, soothe itchiness and irritation, minimize dryness, prevent styes, help with blepharitis, and make contact lenses more comfortable. They’re also individually wrapped for freshness and portability. “My eyes get irritated and puffy,” one reviewer wrote, but “after using these daily, [their] eyes felt renewed.”

36 A 3-Piece Outfit That’s Cozy & Chic Ekouaer Knit Lounge Set $48 See on Amazon Look chic while you’re lounging around the house or style this three-piece knit outfit up with wedges and a crossbody before hitting the town. The set includes a cropped tank with adjustable drawstrings, wide-leg pants with pockets and an elastic waistband, and a long duster cardigan, all made from a soft, stretchy ribbed-knit fabric in your choice of 17 colors. Available sizes: Smal — XX-Large

37 A Magnetic Clasp For Effortless Necklace Layering Dailyacc Lucky Necklace Layering Clasp $16 See on Amazon If you love the layered necklace look, but you’re tired of wrestling with toggles and tangles, this layering clasp is a “game changer” and a “must-have,” according to reviewers. It separates and secures up to three necklaces with its spring ring closures, after which you can put them all on at once with its magnetic design. It’s also made from surgical-grade stainless steel with 18K gold plating that blends in with your jewelry. Available styles: 11

38 Sports Bras That Reviewers Want To Wear 24/7 Kalon Racerback Sports Bralette (4-Pack) $45 See on Amazon “These are my favorite sports bras,” one reviewer wrote about these racerback bralettes, which have adjustable straps, four-way stretch fabric, a wire-free, tag-free design, thick bands, and removable pads. “They are so buttery soft that I wear them 24/7 now.” The packs of four come in your choice of bright colors, basic neutrals, and nudes in a range of skin tones. Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

39 A 2-Piece Outfit Made From A Linen-Blend Material Trendy Queen 2-Piece Short Set $37 See on Amazon When it comes to warm weather outfits, it doesn’t get much more versatile than this two-piece set, which includes a sleeveless cropped tank with a keyhole back and high-waisted shorts with functional pockets. Made from a blend of linen and rayon, it’s comfortable, stretchy, and breathable enough for lounging and travel, yet easy to dress up with wedges and a handbag for a nice dinner out. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

40 A Brow Growth Serum That “Really Works” TEREZ & HONOR Eyebrow Growth Serum $29 See on Amazon “My brows are actually growing in so long that I had to trim them,” wrote one reviewer who said this eyebrow growth serum “really works!” Its formula contains nutrients and botanicals that aim to rejuvenate hair follicles at the root, promoting new and thicker growth, while the wand has both a spoolie and a tapered sponge for precise application. The brand also makes an eyelash serum, which reviewers “definitely recommend.” Available styles: 2

41 Panties That Look Cute But Feel Comfy LEVAO Cheeky Underwear (6-Pack) $20 See on Amazon You don’t have to choose between comfort, practicality, and sexiness, and these cheeky panties prove it. They have silky, seamless fabric in the front for invisible coverage, a cotton gusset inside for breathability, and floral lace panels in the back for style. “I would totally wear these every day,” wrote one reviewer even though they look sultry, they feel “like a comfy, silky granny panty.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

42 A V-Neck Bodysuit That’s A Versatile Wardrobe Staple PUMIEY Long-Sleeve Bodysuit $30 See on Amazon I’m a huge fan of bodysuits. Not only are they a versatile building block for both casual and formal outfits, but they always look sleek because they always stay tucked in. Reviewers have called this V-neck long-sleeve bodysuit “the best alternative” to high-end brands because the material is “super soft, high quality, and stretchy.” One wrote, “I won’t be wasting money on Skims ever again.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

43 A Healing Hand Lotion That Lasts Through Washings Gloves In A Bottle Shielding Lotion $21 See on Amazon This isn’t your average hand lotion. Gloves In A Bottle creates a non-greasy barrier over your skin that lasts through several washings, helping your hands retain their own natural moisture. The formula is dermatologist-approved, cruelty-free, hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, and gentle — so much so that those with psoriasis and eczema are “blown away with this product.”

44 A Protein Serum That Repairs Damaged Hair Boldplex Hydrating Leave In Protein Hair Serum $15 See on Amazon Using proteins to smooth and repair follicles on a molecular level, this Boldplex leave-in serum aims to boost shine, increase strength, minimize frizz and flyaways, and prevent breakage for damaged hair. Distribute a small amount through damp strands, comb it through, and style as normal. “This product brought my hair back to life so quickly after the last time I bleached it even my salon hair stylist was in awe,” one reviewer wrote.

45 Clip-In Extensions For Effortless Space Buns REECHO Hair Bun Extension (2-Pack) $18 See on Amazon These clip-in mini bun extensions come in your choice of straight or wavy as well as over 20 different shades to match most hair colors. “I got these to supplement my fine hair when I want to wear it up in space buns,” one reviewer wrote. “Nobody can tell.” Another wrote, “I got so many compliments at work to the point I just had to be a girls girl and share the link.” Available styles: 26

47 Hair Clips That Are Affordable But Don’t Look It Cobahom Metal Duck Teeth Hair Pins (6-Pack) $8 See on Amazon These alligator-style hair clips break down to dollars apiece — but according to reviewers, they don’t look or feel cheap. The spring-powered base is made from durable metal, the serrated edge securely holds most types of hair, and the resin design comes in a wide range of colors and patterns, including tortoiseshell, leopard print, and mother of pearl. Available styles: 11

48 A Spray That Detangles, Boosts Shine, Controls Frizz & Protects Hair IGK GOOD BEHAVIOR 4-in-1 Prep Hairspray $24 See on Amazon “By far the best one on the market,” one reviewer wrote about this IGK Good Behavior prep spray. Using ingredients like coconut oil and spirulina protein, its four-in-one formula is designed to detangle hair, boost shine, control frizz for up to 24 hours, and protect strands from temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s also cruelty-free, suitable for any hair type, and “smells amazing,” according to reviewers. Available styles: 4

49 Pimple Patches That “Work Like Magic” Dots for Spots Pimple Patches $15 See on Amazon Rather than picking at your blemish, cover it with one of these pimple patches while you sleep. The hydrocolloid extracts the pus while the transparent patch creates the ideal environment for healing. Since they’re ultra-thin, tapered, and clear to blend into any skin type, you can also discreetly wear them during the day. “They work like magic!” one reviewer raved. Available sizes: 9 Patches — 120 Patches

50 A Highly Rated Foaming Face Wash To Fight Acne Panoxyl Acne Foaming Wash $10 See on Amazon This foaming face wash has a maximum-strength antimicrobial formula that’s designed to fight acne, and it’s earned an average 4.6-star rating from over 66,000 reviewers. “I have scoured the earth for an effective face wash for my skin,” one reviewer wrote. “I discovered this product 3 years ago and have used it religiously since. It makes my combination skin so smooth, and prevents breakouts.” Available sizes: Pack of 1 — Pack of 2

51 A 3-In-1 Spray That Hydrates, Sets & Adds Shine ICONIC LONDON Prep-Set-Glow Hydrating Glowy Setting Spray $29 See on Amazon Hydrate your skin, set your makeup, and create a dewy, radiant finish — all in one easy step. This Prep-Set-Glow spray has a three-in-one formula that does all of the aforementioned while remaining lightweight and cruelty-free. “I love love love this setting spray,” wrote one reviewer whose “makeup lasts all day” and whose complexion has “a healthy-looking glow.” Available styles: 2

54 A Clear Seal That Keeps Your Brows In Place All Day Model in a Bottle Eyebrow Sealer $15 See on Amazon “This is the best product to keep your eyebrow pencil or ink intact,” one reviewer wrote. Model in a Bottle eyebrow sealer comes with two caps: one with a spoolie and one with a polish-like brush. Either way, it creates a clear, discreet seal over your brows that locks strands in place and prevents your makeup from fading, smudging, or transferring.

55 A Deep Conditioner That Neutralizes Brassy Tones Vitamins Keratin Purple Hair Mask $20 See on Amazon Deep-condition blonde, silver, or platinum hair while neutralizing brassy undertones. This two-in-one purple hair mask has argan and jojoba oils to add shine and tame frizz, as well as purple pigments to counteract unwanted orange or yellow shades. “Great conditioner for processed hair! Leaves it feeling soft and nourished,” one reviewer wrote.

56 Comfy Turtlenecks That Are So Versatile Ekouaer Turtleneck Long Sleeve Top (3-Pack) $33 See on Amazon A functional wardrobe is a versatile wardrobe, and it doesn’t get much more versatile than these turtleneck tops, which come in your choice of three color combinations. Made from soft, stretchy fabric with long sleeves and mock necks, they’re comfortable enough for casual outfits, elevated enough for dressy occasions, formfitting enough for layering in cold weather, and breathable enough for warm-weather outfits. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

57 A Rinse-Free Makeup Brush Cleaner That Dries Fast EcoTools Daily Makeup Brush Cleaner $8 See on Amazon “Amazing,” one reviewer wrote about this makeup brush cleaner. “It’s like getting new brushes with every wash.” While the spray formula is dermatologist-tested, quick-drying, and rinse-free, it’s designed to remove residue and cosmetics (even stubborn waterproof makeup) from bristles, so your application tools stay streak-free and sanitary. Available sizes: 3 Fl Oz — 16 Fl Oz

58 A Hair Straightening Brush That Reviewers “Cannot Believe” LANDOT Hair Straightener Brush $32 See on Amazon Using ceramic heated bristles with negative ion technology, this hair straightener brush glides through hair to straighten and smooth each strand, creating a frizz-free style in less time. It’s also temperature-adjustable from 250 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and it turns off automatically after an hour. “I cannot believe that something so incredible exists! It has drastically decreased styling time,” wrote one reviewer who “will never again use a traditional straightening iron.” Available styles: 3

59 An Effective Exfoliating Gel Gentle Enough For Sensitive Skin COSRX Low pH Good Night Soft Peeling Gel $16 See on Amazon Standard exfoliators may be too harsh for those with sensitive skin. Luckily, this Korean COSRX soft peeling gel has a low pH with cellulose and lactobionic acid, which aim to gently exfoliate your complexion without causing irritation. It also has hyaluronic acid and rose water to replenish the skin’s natural moisture barrier. “This is one of the most effective and affordable peeling gels I've tried,” wrote one reviewer with “extremely sensitive” skin.