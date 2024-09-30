20 Cheap Halloween Decor Pieces You Can Use Over & Over Again

Halloween is upon us, and the time for decorating is now (or maybe you’ve already done it, if you’re a true ghoul at heart). If you’re in the market for cheap, reusable Halloween decorations that’ll get you through this year and the next few, too, you’re in luck. Retailers know we’re all feeling the squeeze, so there is a ton of cute, affordable decor on the market this year.

The ultimate example of cheap, reusable Halloween decorations is the bag of bats. You know the ones: the black silhouettes of flying bats you’ve seen on front doors, covering mantles, and really used in every which way for the last couple of years. (You can even pop them on the inside of a lampshade so you see their shapes when you turn the lights on in the evening.) Affordable decorations that can be used all around the house, year after year, are exactly what we need for Halloween decorating in 2024.

These options will not disappoint, promise.

01 A Bag O’ Bats, Of Course World Market Adhesive Bats Halloween Decor 24 Pack $9.99 see on world market The grand poobah of all cheap Halloween decorations? The bag o’ bats. This set comes with 24 bat silhouettes in a variety of sizes and adhesive strips so you can pop them onto any flat, dry surface. The bats have pop-up wings you can fold and pose as you please, and they’re even available in a fun holographic color.

02 The Cutest 17” Halloween Blow Mold Walmart Halloween PE Witch Jack-o'-Lantern Stack Decoration $14.98 see on walmart Jack-o-lantern blow molds are so nostalgic. This little 17” one isn’t huge, but it is quite the bargain. It would look so sweet shining in your front window at night. One note: Reviewers on Walmart.com say its power cord is on the short side, so consider where you could place it that’s near an outlet.

03 One Statement-Making Spider Michaels 20.5ft. Flowing Fabric Spider $12.99 $6.49 see on michaels How cute is this tiny-bodied spider with its eight massive, flowing legs? This would look so great hung in the center of a room with its legs pinned up on the ceiling so they drape just so, or over your doorway for trick-or-treaters to walk under. For just $15, this one decoration makes a massive impact.

04 A Spooky Letter Board Walmart 12" Halloween Black & White Coffin-Shaped Message Board $6.97 see on walmart “Hey Boo.” “Let’s Go, Ghouls.” Truly, the list of clever Halloween sayings you could put on this thing is endless. A letter board is a simple, festive way to decorate your office at home or work, or a fun little room decoration for a tween.

05 Skeletal Taper Candles Michaels 10" Bone Taper Candles, 2ct. $9.99 $5.99 see on Michaels If you’re less of a giant spider decorator and more into subtle touches, swap out your usual taper candles for these bone ones from Michaels. The craft chain also carries an adorable three-piece set of mini ghost-shaped candles for just $9.99, if that’s more your speed.

06 A Nostalgic Halloween Lover’s Dream Garland Etsy Vintage Halloween Decor Garland $26.49 see on etsy This garland will hit you right in the nostalgia bone in the best possible way. Each image is indeed retro, some pulled from the 1920s, and roughly 4” tall. The garland spans 6.5 feet, enough to comfortably hang on any mantle or over any doorway.

07 Halloween String Lights Lowe's Haunted Living 100-Count LED Multicolor Halloween Lights $9.98 see on lowe's At 20 feet long, rated for indoor and outdoor use, and with the ability to connect multiple strands, what can’t this $10 string of lights do?

08 Pink Sparkly Ghosts Michaels Assorted 6.25" Sparkly Hanging Ghosts $5.99 $2.99 see on michaels If you’re all in on pink Halloween decorations, you’ll love these little hanging ghosties with their flower accessories. The price shown is for one ghost, and they’re available in three colors.

09 A Wreath That’s Actually Affordable Walmart Halloween Wreath With Witch Hat & Legs $14.98 $9.75 see on walmart Why are wreaths always so expensive? They’re the easiest way to instantly make your entryway feel festive, and that convenience seems somehow baked into the price. This witch wreath is 24” across and is made with fade-resistant materials, so it should stay bold and colorful for years to come. For fans of The Nightmare Before Christmas, Walmart also sells a 15” metal wreath of Jack, Sally, Zero, and Oogie Boogie’s faces for $11.86 (and this super cute cat and moon wreath for $15).

10 Handmade Monster Eyeballs, Naturally Etsy Felt Monster Eyeballs, 10-Count $25 see on etsy Need bowl filler to finish up a centerpiece or some little pops of color to bring a tablescape to life? These monster eyeballs are made with 100% wool, and you can choose which colors you want if you’re keeping to a certain palette.

11 Your Own Unkindness of (Faux) Ravens Michaels 5.5" Black Halloween Crows, 2 ct. $9.99 $4.99 see on michaels A few decorative crows will get you far: They’d look so great perched on your mantle or bookshelves, on top of a kitchen cabinet, and in any other high-up places a bird might land in your home.

12 A Large-Scale Spider Web (And Its Occupant) For Your Yard Five Below XL Spider Web Halloween Decor 15.7ft x 16.4ft $5 see on five below If you don’t want to fuss with lights and extension cords but still want your yard to scream Halloween, you need giant spiderwebs. They make a big statement coming down from a corner of your porch or a small tree in the yard — even more so if you perch an equally large spider right in the middle of it.

13 A 2.5-Foot Plush Spider Lowe's Worth Imports 2.5-ft Lighted Spider Porch Decoration $12.59 see on lowe's If your front yard webs need some extra large inhabitants, well, here you go. This big spider’s legs are posable so you can get him to cling to your web just so, and his eyes light up for added effect. No stress, though — it’s battery-operated, meaning no cords to fuss with here.

14 Floral Sprays You Can Pop Into Existing Arrangements Michaels 11" Black & Orange Pumpkin & Berry Spray $5.99 $2.99 see on michaels You could probably make an entire seasonal floral arrangement fairly inexpensively, but you could also get away with just sticking a few stems like this into your existing arrangements, if you have them. Michaels has great deals on seasonal florals this time of year, so browse for the picks and sticks you like best.

15 Light-Up Witch Hats For Indoor & Outdoor Use Walmart Halloween Witch Hat Lights Decorations $13.99 see on Walmart These glowing multicolored hats would look so fun hanging from a porch ceiling or pergola, or crowded in an entryway for a grand entrance to your Halloween party. You get six hats in a set, and they’re waterproof, so you could totally use them in your yard, too.

16 Poison Bottles To Place Here & There Michaels Assorted 7" Poison Bottle Tabletop Décor $9.99 $5.99 see on michaels These little wooden poison bottles are precious in all their cartoony spookiness. The price listed is for one potion bottle, and they come in three styles.

17 Cutesy Doormats Lowe's Haunted Living 1-1/2-ft x 2-1/2-ft Indoor/Outdoor Decorative Fall Door Mat $12.98 see on lowe's Is it even a holiday if you don’t put out a decorative doormat? Lowe’s has a few selections under $15 this year, including this adorable little candy corn number. It’s the kind of thing you can tuck away between holidays and expect to unroll it in perfect condition again year after year. (This spiderweb one is coming home with me.)

18 A Wee Little Skelly Walmart Halloween Decor Prop Mini Skeleton Figure by Way to Celebrate, 8-Inch Height $1.98 see on walmart This mini skeleton would be adorable posed in a group with a few other skellies doing something mischievous — climbing a bookcase, scaling the stair railing, or dangling from a light fixture. If you have kids and can borrow some dollhouse furniture, all the better.

19 Monster Eyes To Light Up Your Landscaping Spirit Halloween LED Peep n' Peepers Flashing Eye Lights $19.99 see on spirit halloween If you have shrubs or trees in your front yard, monster eyes like these are an easy, inexpensive way to decorate them. This strand boasts three sets of flashing eyes for you to place in your landscaping so they can blink at unsuspecting passersby.

20 Halloween Prints For Your Gallery Wall Etsy Halloween Headless Horseman Printable $7 $3.85 see on etsy A simple, cheap way to decorate for any holiday is to find downloadable prints on Etsy that you like and print them at your nearest photo center. Slide them into frames around the house in front of your usual family photos, and there you have it: affordable spooky works of art.

Now, go forth and enjoy your Halloween decorating, knowing you didn’t spend an arm and a leg on anything in your cart.