The Target Dollar Spot is always full of goodies that give you that spark of joy, but truly, nothing beats it during the last few months of the year. You can find so many adorable holiday items there, from home decor to cups and crafts. It’s always my first stop with my three girls when we head into Target, which is why I have to share the item my 2-year-old immediately grabbed and threw in the cart: the Target Dollar Spot disco ball spider.

You guys. It might be the perfect Halloween decoration. It’s spooky but glam. Fun and sparkly, but a little eerie. It’s just the right size and price (yes, only $1) for making a big Halloween tableau or mantlescape, and it also works if you just want one or two to plop onto your bookshelves or kitchen counters for a touch of creepy whimsy. Coming in both silver and rose gold (online, the spider looks a bit more pink than it did in the stores), you could do a million gorgeous things with these disco ball spiders.

These items aren’t available online, so you’ll have to check your own Target Dollar Spot to find them. Granted, I was there at the very beginning of September, but there seemed to be plenty available! And even though one color choice is rose gold and the other silver, I consider these both pretty neutral in the world of Halloween. Unlike purple, green, and orange, you could use these spiders no matter what other decorations you have up, from more bright neon colors to even subtle spooky shades.

There were also other disco ball items, including a bunch of cute disco ball cups with straws featuring witch hats on top. (My girls also really wanted those.) This seems to be the era of a little sparkle and fun with disco balls popping up everywhere, and having them as part of a classic Halloween decoration is brilliant.

Other than just popping them onto surfaces (which is perfectly fine), here are a few other ideas to use your disco ball spiders from the Target Dollar Spot:

Use them as place cards for a Halloween dinner party. Just make a little name tag to set between the head and body.

Use them as favors for a spooky-glam Halloween party.

Spread fake spiderwebs down the middle of a table like a runner and place them all over.

Hot glue them onto pumpkins, crawling up the sides and sitting on top, and put a bunch of them out on your porch or stoop steps.

Use fishing line and a little hot glue to dangle them from chandeliers or light fixtures so they also add some sparkle around the room when the light hits them.

While you’re at Target picking up the disco ball spiders, be sure to check out the other Halloween items in those big, beautiful seasonal aisles. My kids had a blast just exploring and trying out all the fun, and you’ll want to take at least one of everything home. (Just get the spiders first.)