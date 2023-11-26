Shopping
The 50 Cheapest, Most Clever Things That Are All The Rage On Amazon Right Now
You can’t afford
not to buy these.
You’ve probably come to rely on Amazon for delivering necessities right to your front door, and at record speed. So if you’re looking for products to make your life a little easier or maybe just a last-minute gift for a friend or loved one, you won’t want to miss out on this list of 50 clever things that
everyone is buying right now. Not only are they practical (think plush bath mats, travel-friendly cocktail kits, and organizers galore), but they’re also a super steal that you can’t afford not to buy. 01 A Plush Jewelry Box That Fits In The Palm Of Your Hand
Zero judgment if you stash your jewelry in random bags when traveling. But once you lay your eyes on this plush mini
jewelry box, you’ll want to leave that tangled mess in the past. It fits right in the palm of your hand and features two sections to hold everything from earrings to rings and bracelets. And the practical built-in mirror doubles as a divider. Zip it up and toss it in your handbag or suitcase. 02 These “No-Sew” Jeans Replacement Buttons
It’s always a bummer when a button pops off your favorite pair of jeans...because figuring out how to get it back on is a whole job. That’s what’s great about these jeans replacement
buttons. They screw on securely with no need for tools or even the most basic sewing skills— and they’re reusable, too. With four designs in the eight-pack, there’s definitely one to match your denim. 03 This Weighted Sleep Mask For Better ZZZ’s
If you love the calming effects of a weighted blanket, now you can give your eyes the same treatment. This weighted, light-blocking
eye mask is made with tiny beads covered in a microfiber material that feels soft against the skin. Simply drape it over your face or tie it at the back to use upright. And for a little extra chill (literally), toss it in the freezer. 04 This Space-Saving Dish Drying Rack
This space-saving
dish drying rack is perfect for small kitchens or just keeping with a minimalist vibe (while still getting the job done). It’s made from durable stainless steel and is designed to sit over the sink, with food-grade silicone-coated edges to keep it firmly in place. And since the whole thing is heat-resistant, you can use it as a trivet, too. Choose from six sizes to fit your sink. 05 These Ceramic Grater Plates For Garlic, Ginger, & More
You could bust out your bulky grater every time you need to grate a little garlic, or you could use this two-pack of sleek
ceramic graters instead. They’re about the size of a small plate (6.3 inches in diameter) and feature a textured surface for precise grating of garlic, ginger, chocolate, and more. The scooped sides catch food while also making them useful as spoon holders. After use, pop them in the dishwasher for the easiest cleanup. 06 This Highly Rated Cheese Board Set With A Utensil Drawer
Go ahead and add a few to your cart because, at this price, this
cheese board is going to become your new go-to for gift-giving (maybe one for yourself, too?). It’s made of beautiful, durable bamboo wood that’s odor- and stain-resistant. The smooth, carved side grooves hold all your favorite charcuterie snacks while the hidden pull-out drawer stores a high-quality cheese knife set that includes four utensils. With a 4.8-star rating after nearly 5,000 reviews, this is a fan favorite for a reason. 07 A Clever Countertop Cleaning Tool That Doubles As A Squeegee
This kitchen tool from Kohler is pure genius. It’s like a broom for your countertops, only better since it squeegees, too. The wide, easy-to-grip
countertop cleaning tool has nylon bristles on one end, for sweeping up crumbs, and a rubber blade on the other for wet messes. When not in use, hang it over your sink using the built-in ledge. And when it needs a deep clean, toss it right in the dishwasher. 08 These Ergonomic Food Scissors That Cut, Slice, & Dice
These multipurpose
food scissors are a great alternative to traditional kitchen knives. The ultra-sharp blades can cut through vegetables, meat, cheeses, and more — and can be used a few different ways for supreme versatility. The ergonomic handle makes them easier and more comfortable to hold, and since the handle features built-in guards, they’re also a safe option. And, yes, they’re dishwasher safe, too. 09 This Extra-Strong Magnetic Knife Holder
If you’re looking for a place to store your kitchen knife collection that’s practical, space-saving, and safe, this magnetic
wall knife holder checks all the boxes. It adheres to surfaces, including tile and glass, with strong, double-sided adhesive tape so there’s no need for drilling. And once installed, you can store several knives on the roomy 16-inch strip without worrying about them falling down thanks to the powerful magnet. 10 An Eco-Friendly Glass Beverage Set With A Near-Perfect Rating
This
beverage set has a near-perfect 4.8-star rating after 6,000 reviews, so it’s no wonder it’s flying off the shelves. The durable glass cups and straws give you a clear view of your favorite drinks, and since they’re reusable, it makes for an eco-friendly choice. The set is dishwasher-safe and includes a brush cleaner for the straws. 11 This Budget-Friendly Smart Light Switch
This affordable
smart light switch gives you the convenience of controlling your home’s lighting ambiance using only your voice if you have it paired to Alexa or Google Assistant (or you can use the free Kasa app). Settings include on and off timers, daily routine automation, and even programable lighting preferences for everything from movie night to parties and night-light settings. It requires no hub and users say setup is easy and intuitive. 12 This Premium Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
This luxurious
pillowcase is made from 100% mulberry silk — the softest and most durable silk available — making it the ideal choice for minimizing skin and hair friction that can cause dryness and frizz. Silk is also naturally temperature-regulating, adding to the overall comfort of this pillowcase. At under $20, and with an included 100-night guarantee, it’s a must-try. Available sizes: Standard — King Available colors: 36 13 This Sustainable Infuser Water Bottle That’s Insulated
It doesn’t get more earth-friendly than this sustainable, double-wall vacuum-insulated
water bottle tumbler. It’s made entirely from organic bamboo and food-grade stainless steel. It’s designed to keep drinks hot for 24 hours or cold for 12 hours, and includes a stainless steel mesh infuser that’s perfect for flavoring beverages with teas and fruits. 14 This Genius Food Wrap Dispenser For Less Drawer Clutter
Keep your kitchen organized with this durable bamboo
wrap dispenser. It features three slots with sharp slider cutters for convenient access to foil, wax, and plastic cling — or any 12-inch-wide roll. It comes with pre-labeled stickers for always knowing what’s inside, and fits neatly in most standard-sized kitchen drawers. Shoppers report that it’s easy to refill, too. 15 These Best-Selling Purse Organizers
These affordable over-the-door
purse organizers are an Amazon best-seller, with a near-perfect rating after nearly 10,000 reviews. Each organizer in the two-pack includes four large and two small clear-view pockets with reinforced bottoms for storing even heavier handbags. Plus, they’re easy to hang over any standard door — no tools required. 16 This “No Iron” Wrinkle-Release Spray
If you’re in a hurry or just hate ironing, this plant-based
wrinkle-release spray might be exactly what you’re looking for. It features a delicious-smelling citrus-mint formula that helps naturally release wrinkles. Simply mist your clothes, then give them a tug or smooth with your hands, and watch the wrinkles disappear. 17 These 24-Karat Gold Under-Eye Patches
If you thought gold
under-eye patches were just for the rich and famous, think again. These under-eye patches are made with 24-karat gold and promote brighter- and smoother-looking skin. With 20 individually-packed pairs, they’re an affordable addition to your regular skincare routine. They also make for a great goody bag gift or stocking stuffer. 18 This TSA-Approved Shaving Kit
This travel
shaving kit has everything you need to get silky smooth skin on the go. The convenient and compact rotating kit includes a triple-blade razor (plus a backup blade), a moisturizing bar made with shea and cocoa butter, and a spray water bottle that meets TSA requirements. 19 These Mesh Laundry Bags For Delicates
These mesh
laundry bags will literally save your delicates as they make their way through the wash cycle. They come in a pack of six that includes a mix of large and small sizes to fit everything from bras to knit sweaters. Just place your delicates in, zip up the bag, and toss in the wash. They air dry in a flash, too. The packs come in various multi-size sets if you need a different mix for your needs. 20 This Luxurious French Face Cream That Beauty Insiders Swear By
This
face cream does it all: hydrates, plumps, and even doubles as a makeup primer. It’s made in France with natural ingredients including beeswax, aloe vera, and shea butter. Reviewers love how soft and moisturized their skin feels after applying it, and many call it the “holy grail” of skincare products. 21 This Reusable Makeup Removing Cloth That Lasts Up To 5 Years
Removing makeup at the end of the day is a must for healthy skin, and this antibacterial
MakeUp Eraser lets you take it all off using just water. Simply dampen the cloth and use the short fiber side to gently wipe off everything from foundation to mascara, then flip it over to exfoliate your skin. It’s machine-washable and can last up to 5 years with regular use. 22 This Compact Magnifying Mirror That Fits In Your Pocket
This ultimate
compact mirror will have you saying farewell to that tiny mirror you’ve been toting around in your makeup bag or purse for years. You’ll appreciate the 3X magnification on one side and the bright LED lights on the other. It can open to a completely flat position and fold down to a convenient palm size so you can take it on the go. It’s small enough to fit in your pocket and is offered in more than a dozen pretty hues. 23 This Clever Nail Polish Holder
Painting your own nails isn’t exactly hard, but this clever little
nail polish holder ring sure makes things easier. The top of the ring features a flexible holder for nail polish bottles so you can give yourself a mani or pedi even from the comfort of bed. Since it’s less than $10, it’s an affordable gift that you can be sure your friends or family members will love. 24 These Spa-Like Shower Steamers
Convert your home shower into a spa with these aromatherapy
shower steamers. With six in a pack, you can sample a range of delicious scents like grapefruit and eucalyptus. Just place them in the corner of your shower and let the rich aroma of the natural oils melt away stress. They’re long-lasting and won’t leave behind any sticky residue or stains. Choose from a range of pack sizes and scents. 25 These Practical Packing Cubes For Easier Travel
Packing (and unpacking) suddenly got easier with these practical
packing cubes. The set includes four different sizes that are perfect for keeping everything from intimates to jackets organized, plus a laundry bag. Each cube features a smooth, ergonomic zipper for easy access and water-resistant sides to keep your belongings protected. 26 This TikTok-Famous Hair Wax Stick
Forget gel, mouse, and hairsprays. This affordable
hair wax stick is all you need to keep your tresses smooth and flyaway-free. It’s made from nourishing plant ingredients, including vitamin E and avocado oil, and the non-greasy formula is also packaged in an earth-friendly, plastic-free package. As one shopper noted, “worth the tiktok hype! keeps my baby hairs down & great for a slick back pony or bun!” 27 This Ultra-Modern Lint Roller
This clever tool kind of looks like a fancy bouncy ball on the outside, but open it up and you’ll be surprised to find out it’s actually a
lint roller. The inner gel ball is a dust, hair, and crumb “magnet” that makes cleaning up everyday messes a breeze. When you’re all done, remove the ball, give it a good rinse, and reuse. There’s annoying sticky paper to deal with and it can last up to 10 years, so you’ll get your money’s worth. 28 These Rug Grippers Made Just For Flat Corners
If you’re sick of tripping over the curled corners of your area rugs, show them who’s boss with these
rug grippers that will keep them nice and flat. Since they’re V-shaped, there’s no cutting or measuring to deal with when placing on the corners. Plus, they install with a strong but non-damaging adhesive that works on a variety of floor types. 29 These Stackable Ice Cube Trays With A Storage Box
Make and store ice cubes with this genius all-in-one kitchen tool. The food-grade silicone
ice cube trays save space by stacking right on top of the clear storage bin. Once the ice cubes are frozen, flip the tray over and press down with the lid to easily release them into the box. 30 A Travel-Friendly Cocktail Mix Kit
Whether you’re mid-flight or camping in the great outdoors, you’re going to love the convenience of this little
cocktail kit. The stainless steel tin holds everything you need to mix up your favorite drink (minus the alcohol) — even a stirrer and a coaster. Each kit makes three to six drinks, so there’s plenty to share. 31 This Stacking Organizer For Pans
This
pan organizer is designed for neatly storing cookware in your kitchen cabinets while also keeping them free from scratches. It accommodates up to five pans when installed vertically and four when installed horizontally. At less than $25, it’s a much more affordable option than costly built-in organizers. 32 This Set Of Non-Stick Baking Mats For Ditching The Parchment
Move over parchment paper. These non-stick
baking mats are reusable and long-lasting (up to 3,000 bakes), which means they give you a huge bang for your buck. They’re made from food-grade silicone that can withstand temperatures of up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, so they’re great for baking, roasting, and more. And you’ll love how easily they are to clean. They’re offered in a range of multi-size packs. 33 This Ballpoint Pen With Built-In Tools
The next time you’re hanging pictures or tackling DIY project around the house, reach for this
ballpoint pen. Why? Because it’s actually a super handy tool that features a Philips screwdriver head, a flat screwdriver head, a level, and a ruler. And come to think of it, it doesn’t cost much more than a pen itself. 34 This Set Of Sunglass Holders For Your Car Visor
Keep your glasses organized and protected from damage with these
sunglass holders that clip right to your car’s sun visor. They hold glasses securely with magnetic flaps covered in real leather. Plus, the cloth handles allow you to easily open and close them using just one hand. Choose from black or gray. 35 These Wine Aerators For Better Tasting Wine
These
wine aerators are a great alternative to expensive wine decanters. And they do the same thing: add air to wine, instantly improving smell and taste. Plus, these aerators pull double-duty as pourers, complete with a no-drip spout that helps prevent drips and pills. With two in a pack, you’ll always have one ready for your next bottle. 36 This Solar-Powered Lantern That Collapses For Easy Storage
This best-selling
lantern belongs in every emergency or camping kit. Because its bright LED lights are powered by the sun, it will never run out of battery. But it can be charged by USB, too — and once charged, it can provide up to 10 hours of light. It even doubles as a phone charger. When not in use, it collapses down to pocket size and includes a convenient carrying handle. 37 This Handheld Milk Frother For Tasty Café Drinks At Home
Make your favorite coffeeshop drinks at home with this affordable handheld
milk frother. The powerful whisk whips milk into a silky foam for pro results. And since it’s battery-operated, there are no cumbersome cords to deal with. Store it on the included stand when not in use. 38 This Fancy Wine Decanter That’s A Statement Piece
This
wine decanter not only looks expensive, but it will make your wine taste better too thanks to the elegant spout that aerates the wine while pouring. And it’s great for more than just wine. Use it to mix up mimosas for brunch or to store water in an aesthetically pleasing way for your guests. 39 This Flameless Lighter That Charges Up Via USB
This flameless
lighter is ideal for lighting candles, grills, stovetops, and more. The extended design has an ergonomic handle and works with a simple push of a button. And because it’s flameless, it’s also windless and odorless, making it great for indoor and outdoor use. Charge it with the included USB cord. 40 These Gift-Worthy Candles That Look Like Cacti
If you love cacti, you won’t be able to resist this adorable set of
tealight candles that look like the real thing. They’re made from quality paraffin wax so they don’t let off any black smoke and are long-lasting — burning for up to 4 hours each. They come beautifully packaged in two sets of six, so you can keep one set for yourself and gift the other. 41 This Magnetic Fanny Pack For The Easiest Way To Carry Your Phone
This
buddy pouch is similar to a fanny pack, but instead of strapping it around your waist, this one clips to your clothes using powerful magnets to keep it in place. With two large pockets (including one waterproof compartment), there’s plenty of room to store your keys, phone, and more. 42 An All-Purpose “Miracle” Cleaner With Nearly 200,000 Ratings
This multipurpose
cleaner isn’t called a “miracle” for no reason, and its solid 4.5-star rating after nearly 200,000 reviews is proof that this pink stuff really works. It has a paste-like texture that tackles everything from grease to permanent marker stains. And it’s safe for most surfaces — from saucepans to ceramic tiles — promising to leave no streaks or scratches behind. 43 These No-Mess Touch-Up Paint Pens
For touch-up paint projects that require the ultimate preciseness, try these clever refillable
paint pens. Fill them just like you would a syringe (hooray for no messy drips and spills), then get to work touching up any surface with the small brush tops that are especially great for hard-to-reach areas. Rinse clean after each project and reuse them over and over. 44 A Stainless Steel Fridge Deodorizer That *Really* Works
If you can’t remember when you last switched out the box of baking soda in your fridge, it’s probably time to upgrade to this
refrigerator deodorizer. Using advanced catalytic decomposition technology, it eliminates odors and harmful gasses from foods while helping your foods last longer. It’s nontoxic and rust-proof — and the brand says it can last up to 10 years. One shopper reported, “We had some kimchi in the fridge that smelled so strong, this little guy made the smell go away. I think I’ll buy another one to place it in different rooms!” 45 This DIY Dryer Vent Cleaning Kit
Reviewers are raving about this
dryer vent cleaning kit, saying it’s a real money-saver (Less than $15 versus costly pro service) that’s easy to use. Simply attach the hose to almost any type of vacuum cleaner and insert it directly into the lint trap and vent to eliminate hazardous lint and debris build-up. 46 These Furniture Protectors For Scratchy Pets
Cats love using furniture as their personal scratching posts, but these transparent
furniture guards will train them to stop while saving your upholstery from damage. They’re non-toxic (aka safe for pets) and won’t leave behind residue. You get 12 in a pack, and they’ll stay firmly in place until your cats are fully trained. 47 A Plush Bath Mat In Pretty Ombre Hues
There’s nothing like stepping out of the bath or shower onto a plush bath mat. And this affordable and long-lasting
bath mat is a great choice. It features a rubber backing designed to withstand repeated washing and drying and a soft and shaggy microfiber fabric that’s super absorbent and quick-drying. It’s offered in 13 different sizes and 12 stylish ombre hues, so it’s easy to find one that matches your bathroom space. 48 This Multi-Compartment Car Trunk Organizer
Got a lot of junk in your trunk? Keep it under control with this durable, waterproof
car organizer. It features multiple compartments (small and large) for keeping everything from blankets to bandages neat and orderly. And it even has sturdy, steel-tipped straps to keep it from sliding around. 49 This Compact Desktop Power Strip
This small but mighty
power strip features 2 USB inputs, 3 grounded inputs, and 1 USB-C input — with high-speed technology — for all your charging needs. The compact and lightweight design makes it convenient for travel or small spaces. 50 These Chic Macrame Plant Hangers
Macrame decor is timeless, so this two-pack of macrame
plant hangers is a total steal at only $10. The intricate designs are handwoven by artisans using durable jute that can hold pots up to 8 inches in diameter. One reviewer noted, “I have plants hanging in all of them around my living room and it looks amazing. Very easy to take out the plant pots for watering and upkeep.”