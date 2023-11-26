The 50 Cheapest, Most Clever Things That Are All The Rage On Amazon Right Now

If you can’t remember when you last switched out the box of baking soda in your fridge, it’s probably time to upgrade to this refrigerator deodorizer. Using advanced catalytic decomposition technology, it eliminates odors and harmful gasses from foods while helping your foods last longer. It’s nontoxic and rust-proof — and the brand says it can last up to 10 years. One shopper reported, “We had some kimchi in the fridge that smelled so strong, this little guy made the smell go away. I think I’ll buy another one to place it in different rooms!”