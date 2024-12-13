65 Clever New Things On Amazon That Are Legitimately Amazing

You already know that Amazon is a treasure trove of goods that can probably satisfy every one of your possible needs and desires. But because new finds are constantly dropping on the app, the treasures just keep on coming. You could spend hours of your life trying to keep up, or you could skip the endless scrolling and check out my latest list. It’s full of clever, new stuff that’s so amazing you won’t be able to resist hitting Add to Cart on repeat.

01 A Jewelry Cleaner For Pro Results In 3 Minutes KUNPHY Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner See price on Amazon See on Amazon This amazing little jewelry cleaner will have your accessories looking like new in no time (3 minutes to be exact). Simply fill the reservoir with jewelry cleaning solution and press start to activate the high-frequency sound waves to dislodge debris from even the hardest-to-reach crevices. Use it on everything from jewelry and makeup brushes to eyeglasses and watch straps. Available colors: 2

02 Magnetic Holders For TV Remotes YYILIS Magnetic Remote Control Wall Holders (4-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Never lose your remote controls again with these brilliant magnetic remote holders. Peel and stick half to a flat surface and the other to a remote, then attach them and be wowed by the convenient magnetic tech. With four in a pack and two colors to choose from, there’s one for every remote in the house. Available colors: 2

03 Personal Ice Cream Maker Mugs DASH My Mug Ice Cream Maker Bowl (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Whip up a single-size serving of your favorite ice cream with a personal ice cream maker. The set includes one powerful ice cream machine and two insulated half-pint mugs that you can pop right into the freezer. It’s fun for the whole family and so easy to use that even the kids can give it a go.

04 An Adapter Cable Kit That Doubles As A Phone Holder Azvegr Multi USB Charging Adapter Cable Kit See price on Amazon See on Amazon Never be without the right type of charger ever again when you get this awesome adapter cable kit. It converts almost any type of charger so you can avoid the frustration of looking through a tangled mess of cords searching for the right one. And it even comes with a convenient storage case that features a built-in phone holder. Available colors: 2

05 The Cuddliest Blanket That Adds Luxe Texture Bedsure White Fleece Throw Blanket See price on Amazon See on Amazon This is about to become your new favorite blanket that you’ll be reaching for all year round. Yup, it’s that good. Not only is the ribbed fleece ultra plush and cozy, but it’s lightweight and breathable too, offering just the right amount of warmth. And it’s available in a ton of colors and sizes so you can get one for your bed, the couch, and beyond for easy, luxurious texture. Available sizes: Throw — California King

06 A Sleek Wallet That Holds & Protects It All ZOPPEN Mulit-purpose Travel Wallet See price on Amazon See on Amazon This amazing multi-purpose wallet holds it all — from credit cards and cash to passports and even your phone. And it even helps protect from digital theft with the built-in RFID blocking shield. The textured faux leather outer gives it an expensive look and feel but it’s actually really affordable. Available colors: 32

07 Elastic Shoe Laces To Make Every Shoe Slip-On THE ORIGINAL STRETCHLACE Elastic Shoe Laces See price on Amazon See on Amazon These innovative shoe laces first premiered on Shark Tank and promise to “turn every shoe into a slip on.” They’re made from super stretchy elastic for the ultimate comfort and flexibility. And since they feature a lightly textured surface, they stay put once tied, making them perfect for kids and adults. They’re available in a range of sizes and colors, so you can outfit the whole family. Available sizes: 24 Inches — 72 Inches

08 An Adjustable Car Tray That’s Holds Your Phone & More Macally Car Cup Holder Tray See price on Amazon See on Amazon Car cup holders are great but what about a holder that can hold an entire meal (plus your phone)? That’s exactly what this amazing car tray table does. The base fits right into a car cup holder and offers a generously sized tray on a rotating arm that’s adjustable. And it even has a built-in cell phone holder.

09 This Clever 2-In-1 Night-Light LifeImpree Rechargeable Motion Sensor Night Light See price on Amazon See on Amazon This clever night-light takes convenience to the next level. It charges via USB cable so there’s no need to keep it plugged into a socket, and a single charge can last up to 21 days. Then just place it on any flat surface and let the motion sensing do the rest — it can sense movement up to 22 feet away. Or, pop it in your bag so you can use its handy flashlight feature wherever you go.

10 A Sticker Printer That’s The Size Of Your Phone Phomemo M02 Label Maker Pocket Printer See price on Amazon See on Amazon Creating custom labels and stickers is fun and easy with this Bluetooth mini printer. It uses thermal printing technology to expertly print graphics, photos, and more — all effortlessly customizable in the free app. And since it’s not much larger than the average cell phone, you can take it along with you wherever you go. Available colors: 5

11 A Genius Keychain USB Charging Cord Nomad USB C Keychain Charger See price on Amazon See on Amazon This is one USB-C charging cord you’ll never lose. That’s because it’s a keychain. And don’t worry about the wear and tear from it getting banged around; it features a braided nylon cable and electroplated zinc cable tips for added flexibility and durability. Just plug it into any power source (like a laptop) for fast-charging results.

12 A Trendy Satin Pillowcase For Luxurious Sleep Kitsch Satin Pillowcase See price on Amazon See on Amazon A satin pillowcase is a must for taming frizz, keeping skin creases at bay, and staying cool all night. And this popular pillowcase is about as great as it gets. It’s made from a luxurious 600-thread count satin fabric and features a trendy metallic pastel hue that shoppers are obsessed with. And, yes, it’s totally machine-washable. Available sizes: Standard — King

13 A Portable Electronic Cleaning Kit For All Your Tech Ordilend Keyboard Cleaning Kit See price on Amazon See on Amazon Keep all your tech in like-new condition with this must-have keyboard cleaning kit. A variety of precision tools, sponges, and brushes won’t shed or scratch, and they promise to make it easy and safe to clean everything from laptops to earbuds. Plus, everything fits neatly into the carrying case for convenient storage and portability. With a 4.6-star rating after 6,000+ reviews, it’s a cleaning set that will get the job done.

14 A Tiered Jewelry Organizer That Rolls Up Vlando Travel Jewelry Oragnizer See price on Amazon See on Amazon Judging by the portable size, you’d never guess that this clever roll-up jewelry organizer contains three roomy tiers — each lined with a soft, suede-like material to protect your valuables. When closed, it looks just like a leather clutch, complete with embossed detail, a convenient snap closure, and a cute tassel. No wonder it has a 4.7-star rating after nearly 5,000 reviews. Available colors: 11

15 Stylish Earplugs For Calm Vibes Loop Experience Ear Plugs See price on Amazon See on Amazon Literally block out the noise with these innovative earplugs. Silicone tips help block up to 17 decibels of noise, providing instant protection and relief. And the loop design, complete with a gold-tone finish, helps them pass for a fashion accessory, which means you can enjoy peace and quiet without sacrificing style. Available colors: 9

16 A Space-Saving Whisk With A Near-Perfect Rating Joseph Joseph 2-In-1 Collapsible Twist Whisk See price on Amazon See on Amazon With an ingenious, space-saving design, it’s no wonder this two-in-one whisk has earned a near-perfect, 4.7-star rating after more than 5,000 shopper have weighed in. Open it into a balloon shape for perfectly whipped cream or collapse it flat to create luscious sauces (and to save space in your kitchen drawers). Plus, the wires are made from silicone-coated stainless steel for maximum durability with no-scratch benefits. Available colors: 2

17 A Magnetic Sensory Putty That’s So Fun Speks Crags Ferrite Putty See price on Amazon See on Amazon Melt away stress and anxiety with this jar of ferrite stones. The naturally magnetic stones cling together like puddy, providing a malleable mass that not only feels good to the touch but also produces a calming sound when rubbed together. They’re especially great for meditating and sensory play, or just for getting kids (or yourself) off screens.

18 This Best-Selling Suction Phone Mount OCTOBUDDY Suction Phone Mount See price on Amazon See on Amazon Shoppers can’t get enough of this brilliant phone mount. The low-profile design features 24 small but strong suction cups that keep it securely in place practically anywhere (think mirrors, dashboards, pretty much any smooth surface. Just use the adhesive back to peel and stick it to the back of your phone and enjoy the convenience that this best-selling phone mount offers. Available colors: 16

19 A Foot Scrubber Shower Mat That Shoppers Love LOVE, LORI Premium Shower Foot Scrubber See price on Amazon See on Amazon Forget breaking your back or risking a slip and fall in the shower when you can get this clever foot scrubber mat instead. Step onto the soft silicone bristles to treat yourself to a luxurious, exfoliating foot scrub with included acupressure points. Strong suction cups keep it securely in place. As one of the many satisfied shoppers noted, “Love this[...] game- changer for people who have difficulty bending over to scrub your feet, soles, toes while in the shower.” Available sizes: Large — X-Large

20 This Adorable Squishy Panda Night-Light FAMIDUO LED Panda Lamp See price on Amazon See on Amazon This cuddly little panda lamp makes for the perfect night-light or reading light. It features dimming capabilities for bright and low light options, and a timer means you can set it and fall asleep knowing it will turn off on its own. Since it’s rechargeable via USB, it’s so easy to toss in a suitcase for light on the go.

21 An Aesthetic Stationary Set Four Candies Aesthetic Pen Set (39-Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon This aesthetic stationery set has everything a kid or college college student could need or want for school. It comes with a colorful assortment of pastel ballpoint and gel pens, highlights, pencils, and even a carrying case for convenient storage and portability. No wonder so many shoppers are gushing over this essential find. Available colors: 4

22 Bag Holder For Easier Filling Siyurongg Freezer Bag Holder Stand (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Trying to get a plastic food storage bag to stay put while you fill it isn’t always easy, making these brilliant bag stands a must-have kitchen gadget. Just adjust the arms to match the bag size (from snack to gallon), then use the clips to secure the ends of the bag to make filling a breeze. With two in a pack, you’ll be able to get so much meal prepping done.

23 A 3-In-1 Sheet Pan For Less Mess GoodCook Non-Stick Divided Sheet Pan See price on Amazon See on Amazon Why dirty more dishes than necessary when you can cook your entire meal in one pan? Like this absolutely genius divided sheet pan with three separate sections. It's crafted from carbon steel and features a nonstick coating and textured surface, which means it’s durable, easy to clean, and cooks foods evenly.

24 An Adjustable Food Bowl For Pets Big & Small JWPC Anti-Slip Bulldog Bowl See price on Amazon See on Amazon This innovative pet food bowl makes mealtime easier and more comfortable for cats and dogs. The 2-cup silicone bowl sits right atop the non-slip base and can be placed flat or at an angle. The best part is that the whole thing is dishwasher-safe, making cleanup a breeze. With more than 2,000 perfect, five-star ratings, this is an yes for pet owners. Available sizes: 1.5 Cup — 5 Cup

25 A Tabletop Fire Pit That’s 100% Smokeless Ciekope Portable Tabletop Fire Pit Bowl See price on Amazon See on Amazon Use this portable indoor/outdoor fire pit for dinner parties, backyard hangouts, and more. It’s made from heavy-duty cement and features a stainless steel liner for added durability and safety. And because it runs on rubbing alcohol, it offers a 100% smokeless and odorless experience. Each burn lasts up to 70 minutes and it comes with a heavy lid to easily extinguish fires. Available colors: 4

26 A Tenderizer Tool For Perfect Steaks KUCCOON Meat Tenderizer Tool See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you’re still hammering away at your meat to get it nice and tender, it’s time to save your energy and get better results with this highly rated tenderizer tool. It features 24 stainless steel needles that pierce meat without destroying the shape and fibers like traditional meat hammers do. It’s so good that it boasts a 4.6-star rating after more than 2,500 shoppers have weighed in. Available colors: 2

27 A Lighter Sleeve With All The Tools LighterBro Stainless Steel Lighter Sleeve See price on Amazon See on Amazon This genius tool turns lighters into Swiss Army knives. Simply slide a standard lighter into the sleeve that houses a screwdriver, a mini screwdriver/poker, scissors, knife, and bottle opener. And it’s easy to tote around thanks to the built-in keychain loop. Made of heat-treated stainless steel, it’s sure to last for years. Available colors: 16

28 A Portable Crock-Pot For On-The-Go Meals Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box See price on Amazon See on Amazon Whether at home, the office, or on-the-go, this portable, 20-ounce food warmer by trusted brand, Crock-Pot, is a must for making meal time easier. The warming base reheats and keeps foods warm for hours. Just plug it in and let it do the rest. And clean up is a breeze too since both the stainless steel pot and inner lid are dishwasher-safe. Available colors: 4

29 A Food Chopper That Preps It All Geedel Hand Food Chopper See price on Amazon See on Amazon This manual food chopper is perfect for meal prep at home or on the go. It features three sharp stainless steel blades that can chop everything from fruit to veggies, and it even separates and whisks eggs. Just turn the smooth handle to operate. Remove the blade and insert the basket to turn it into a salad spinner. Available colors: 3

30 A 3-Pack Of Garlic Peelers That Are So Easy To Use Sinnsally Garlic Peeler Skin Remover (3-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Effortlessly peel garlic with this clever three-pack of garlic skin removers. The textured inner surface gently grips garlic skin, peeling it away with each rolling motion. As one shopper explained, “Peeling garlic can be tedious. This little gadget is amazing. Clove is inserted into the peeler, a few rolls back and forth (I use the palm of my hand) and out comes a perfectly peeled clove of garlic. Best thing you didn’t know you needed.” Available colors: 5

31 Fuzzy Slipper Socks With Rave Reviews Mamia Cozy Slipper Socks (6-pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These slipper socks combine the coziness of traditional slippers with the comfort and warmth of crew socks. The outer soles come with extra-grippy tread to keep you securely on your feet, while the socks are made with 2% spandex for easy, stretchy wear. One reviewer noted, “Best slipper socks I have ever purchased! Very reasonable price and they are so comfortable, will be purchasing more for gifts.” Available colors: 10

32 A Cult-Fave Tumbler With A Super-Smooth Spout Owala SmoothSip Insulated Tumbler See price on Amazon See on Amazon Shoppers are raving over the SmoothSip spout on this tumbler. Everything from the soft feel to the natural shape makes for a comfy drinking experience. Plus, the double-wall stainless steel construction keeps hot drinks at just the right temperature for up to six hours. Choose from four neutral colors. Available colors: 4

33 Dish Sponges That Looks Like Fruits Vesici Fruit Dish Scrubber (10-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These are the cutest dish sponges out there. Each pack includes 10 colorful sponges shaped like strawberries and watermelon slices. The soft fiber construction is designed to gently yet effectively scrub away food and other debris from dishes. When not in use, simply hang them from convenient built-in hooks.

34 A Microwave Bacon Cooker For Leaner & Less Messy Results Presto Microwave Bacon Cooker See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you love bacon but hate cleaning up the greasy mess from your stovetop, you’re going to go crazy for this clever bacon cooker. It’s designed to quickly and evenly cook 12 pieces of bacon in the microwave while allowing for excess fat to run off of the racks and right into the tray. And clean up is easy, too — simply pop the whole thing into the dishwasher.

35 A No-Rinse Laundry Soap For Delicates Soak Hand Wash Laundry Soap See price on Amazon See on Amazon This laundry soap amazingly requires no rinsing. That’s right, simply soak, wring, and hang dry your clothes. It’s formulated with plant-based ingredients to gently lift dirt and odors and can be used for handwashing or machine cycles. Plus, it’s available in a selection of natural scents, including fig and wild mint.

36 Floating Book Shelves That Look So Cool Umbra Conceal Floating Bookshelf (3-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon With three silver-toned shelves in a set, you’ll be able to display all your books in such an elegant way. Reviewers report that installation is easy, with all hardware included. Each shelf can hold up to 20 pounds, so they’re guaranteed to hold up to your growing collection. Available colors: 2

37 Compression Socks For All-Day Support Wanderlust Compression Socks See price on Amazon See on Amazon These highly rated compression socks are just the thing to provide relief to aching, tired legs and feet. They’re constructed from cotton for maximum breathability and offer graduated compression to promote blood flow and circulation from knees to toes. Choose from four neutral colors to match any outfit. Available sizes: Medium — Large

38 A Clip-On Book Light That Blocks Blue Light hooga Clip On Book Light See price on Amazon See on Amazon This book light features an amber glow to protect the eyes from blue light for a calm reading experience. Attach it to your book with the secure, padded clip, adjust the brightness to your preferred level, and use the flexible gooseneck to point the light exactly where you need it. It works so well you’ll want to stay up reading all night. Available colors: 4

39 A Glue Dot Dispenser For Crafting & More Glue Dots Dot N' Go Dispenser See price on Amazon See on Amazon Whether hanging your kid’s artwork or working on scrapbooking projects, this clever glue dot dispenser is a must. Simply roll it along surfaces to effortlessly dispense glue dots, one at a time. And, if you make a mistake, gently peel the glue dots away and reposition (they won’t leave behind stains or residue).

40 Rechargeable Hand Warmers For Coffee Lovers Nhpoi Rechargeable Coffee Bean Hand Warmers See price on Amazon See on Amazon This amazing find may look like giant coffee beans but they’re really electric hand warmers. They charge via USB cable, offering long-lasting adjustable heat. The compact size means that they fit right into the palm of your hand or pockets for convenient carrying. And the magnetic tech helps them stick together when not in use, making them difficult to misplace.

41 Outlet Adapters With A Wireless Remote BN-LINK Wireless Remote Control Outlets (3-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These programmable outlet adapters come with a remote so you can control everything from your lights, TV, and more without ever having to get up (and from up to 100 feet away). Just plug them right into your existing outlets, plug in a lamp (or TV or anything, really), and sync them to the remote to begin using them right away.

42 A Pizza Cutter That Looks Like Bike SOHO Kitchen Bicycle Pizza Cutter See price on Amazon See on Amazon Kids and cycling enthusiasts will get a kick out of this pizza cutter. It looks just like a mini bicycle but instead of wheels, it has two sharp stainless steel cutters that effortlessly create perfect slices — and there’s even a stand to display it when not in use. The best part is that the whole thing can go right into the top rack of your dishwasher for equally effortless cleanup.

43 A Reusable Notebook With A Free App Rocketbook Core Reusable Spiral Notebook See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you like the feeling of taking handwritten notes but want the convenience of a tablet, this amazing reusable notebook is what you’re looking for. It’s the best of both worlds, offering a surface that you can write on and wipe clean — but not before uploading your notes to a cloud using the free app. Plus, the set includes a FriXion pen and a microfiber cloth. Available sizes: Letter — Executive

44 A Can Opener That Pops The Whole Top Draft Top Topless Can Opener See price on Amazon See on Amazon Transform your favorite canned beverages into a wide mouth with this popular topless can opener. The ergonomic handle offers a comfortable grip, while the advanced safety mechanism guarantees a clean and smooth edge. It’s the perfect tool for backyard get-togethers, tailgate parties, camping, and more.

45 A Brightening Serum That’s A Skincare Staple Topicals Faded Brightening & Clearing Serum See price on Amazon See on Amazon This brightening serum can be used just once a week to deliver exceptional results (just take a look at those 2,000+ positive reviews). Formulated with kojic acid, niacinamide, and azelaic acid, it targets discoloration and spots for bright, balanced skin. As one shopper reported, “Goes on smooth, and absorbs in the skin rather quickly. A little goes a long way, no need to cake it on. I would definitely say it is effective and it has become a staple in my skincare routine”

46 A Misting Spray Bottle That Works From All Angles Hula Home Continuous Spray Bottle See price on Amazon See on Amazon Not only does this innovative spray bottle pump out mist so fine that you’d think it was powered by aerosol, but it does that without tiring out your hands. Simply press the feather-light trigger to release a continuous mist — even when held sideways or upside down. It’s perfect for hairstyling, plant care, and more. Available sizes: 10.1 Ounce — 20 Ounces

47 A Foldable Magnetic Phone Stand That Won’t Slip MOFT Magnetic Phone Stand See price on Amazon See on Amazon Ditch that old phone stand that never seems to grip your phone right for this magnetic version that will literally never let you (aka your phone) down. This phone stand is slim and portable and features an adjustable and sturdy base. But the best part is the strong magnetic design. Just snap your phone on and get on with your business. Available colors: 14

48 A Mini Paper Shredder That Requires No Batteries MUJI Handy Shredder See price on Amazon See on Amazon Don’t let your stack of documents to destroy pile up on you. Instead, keep up with the task with this easy-to-use mini paper shredder. It requires no electricity or batteries and works simply by twisting the end to move the paper through the sharp cross-cut blades. It’s a clever tool that’s a must for every household.

49 A Stainless Steel Ice Roller For Cooling Relief Kitsch Ice Roller See price on Amazon See on Amazon Everything from puffy eyes to headaches and even sunburns is no match for this highly rated ice roller. It features a stainless steel roller that, when chilled for as little as 15 minutes, offers cool, soothing relief. It’s also designed to help promote blood circulation, for overall healthier feeling and looking skin. Available colors: 3

50 A Luxe Bamboo Hair Brush Set For A Great Price MRD Bamboo Hair Brush Set (4-Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon The price isn’t the only amazing thing about this hair brush set. The fact that each piece is beautifully crafted from durable and smooth bamboo wood is also sure to wow you. The set includes hair brushes in two different sizes that feature bamboo bristles that won’t damage hair, plus two combs. And it’s suitable for all hair types and lengths.

51 A Best-Selling Brown Sugar Scrub Brooklyn Botany Brown Sugar Body Scrub See price on Amazon See on Amazon Thousands of shoppers are raving over this sugar body scrub. So what’s all the hype about? It’s all in the natural ingredient list that offers up some major skin benefits — like baby-soft skin free of bumps. Brown sugar, sea salt, a blend of soothing oils, and vanilla are the stars of this best-selling skincare find.

52 A Vanity Mirror That Fits In Your Pocket Kintion LED Pocket Mirror See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you’re still trying to touch up your makeup using your car’s sun visor mirror, do yourself a favor and upgrade to this portable vanity mirror. It fits right in your pocket but offers big convenience in the form of two mirrors (in 1X and 3X magnification) and bright lights along the borders. Clearly, it’s a best-selling beauty mirror for good reason. Available colors: 15

53 A Trio Of Versatile Candlestick Holders Vixdonos Ribbed Candlestick Holders (3-Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These candlestick holders may be pretty (I mean look at that stunning fluted glass), but they have a little surprise that makes them even better than you may have thought. One side is designed to hold classic tapered candles but flip them over and they can hold tealight candles, too. All that plus a wallet-friendly price makes them an amazing find. Available colors: 18

54 A Playful Tea Infuser That Looks Like a Floatie Genuine Fred Pool Floatie Tea Infuser See price on Amazon See on Amazon At first glance, you may wonder what a pink flamingo is doing floating in a mug. But once you find out that it’s really a tea infuser, you’re going to want to get one for yourself, and probably your BFF, too. Simply twist it open to reveal a stainless mesh filter, add tea, close it back up, and then let it swim (erm, steep) in your mug for a perfectly brewed cup of tea in minutes.

55 A 2-Pack Of Zen Pens That Have A Built-In Diffuser Lifelines Pen Diffuser Set (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Just when you thought you’d seen it all, Amazon goes and drops this awesome set of pens. And they’re not just pens, but diffusers as well. Each pen includes a citrus grove essential oil cartridge to keep you calm while you work, and the set also comes with replacements. According to shoppers, the ballpoint pen doesn’t disappoint either, offering a smooth writing experience. That’s a whole lotta zen for an incredible cost.

56 An Innovative Sponge & Holder System Magniche Magnetic Sponge Holder System (6 Piece Set) See price on Amazon See on Amazon This innovative sponge and holder system is every cleaning fanatic’s dream. The four included magnetized sponges can stick to the two included sink mounts, which means they can dry out quickly. And because each two-sided sponge lasts up to three months, this modern kitchen staple also helps prevent unnecessary waste.

57 A LEGO Set For Plant Lovers LEGO Icons Tiny Plants Set (758 Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Building blocks have come a long way since most of us were kids, and this plant lovers set is the proof. Once assembled, you’ll be staring back at an amazing botanical scene. This tiny plants LEGO set is so cute that you’ll want to show it off to friends and family. With 758 pieces in a set, you’ll be building for hours.

58 A Rice Water Shampoo Bar For Healthier Hair Kitsch Rice Water Shampoo Bar See price on Amazon See on Amazon In addition to being an eco-friendly alternative to bottled cleansers, shoppers say this shampoo bar works wonders on dry, damaged hair. It’s formulated with rice water protein to help cleanse, balance PH, and strengthen hair for silky smooth results. And you’re sure to love the delicate white tea and mandarin scent, too.

59 A Bottle Stopper That Doubles As A Lamp SOUNDFK Wireless Bottle Lamp Light See price on Amazon See on Amazon Turn almost any bottle into a night-light with this clever bottle stopper that doubles as a lamp. Simply insert the rubber-lined stopper to create an air-tight seal, then tap the top to adjust the color temperature and brightness. It conveniently charges via USB cable, making it easy to keep powered. Available colors: 21

60 A Must-Have 6-In-1 Kitchen Gadget Pisol Kitchen Unique Gadget Keychain See price on Amazon See on Amazon This brilliant kitchen gadget is perfect for saving space. That’s because it contains six kitchen tools in one portable and easy-to-store keychain design. Tools include a cheese grater, ginger grinder, pizza cutter wheel, bottle opener, vegetable and fruit peeler, and an herb stripper. It’s ideal for small spaces, camping trips, or dorm dwellers.

61 A Space-Saving Tabletop Ironing Board Honey-Can-Do Folding Tabletop Ironing Board See price on Amazon See on Amazon This compact ironing board saves space and is easier to move and set up than full-size versions. Simply unfold it to reveal the padded surface that’s the perfect size for ironing just about any item of clothing. The metal iron rest provides a safe and heat-proof place to store your iron. \Available colors: 2

62 A 2-Pack Of Cap Cages That Goes Right Into The Washer XQXA Hat Washer Cage See price on Amazon See on Amazon Now you can toss all those smelly, sweaty caps right into the washer when you use these hat cages. The washer-ready cage creates a protective layer around most-sized caps, helping them keep their shape while getting nice and clean. Just place a cap between the cage, clip it closed, and toss it in the wash.

63 A Shatterproof Coffee Press With So Many Rave Reviews AeroPress Clear Coffee Press See price on Amazon See on Amazon Water and your favorite coffee grinds are all that’s needed to make the perfect cup of joe when you use this ingenious portable coffee press. It’s easy to use and features a fine filter that ensures no bitterness or grit. And since it's compact and made from shatterproof Tritan, it’s ideal for taking on the go. One satisfied shopper gushed, “The AeroPress is absolutely worth the hype, especially if you’re picky and want one of the best (if not THE best) tasting brew you can make.”

64 A Handheld Sprayer Attachment For Toilets Purrfectzone Bidet Sprayer See price on Amazon See on Amazon Turn any toilet into a bidet with this best-selling handheld sprayer kit. It’s quick and easy to install and clips right to the toilet tank for easy access (or mount it to the wall). Plus, it features an adjustable water pressure sprayer and a flexible braided stainless steel hose for added convenience and durability. Available colors: 5

65 A Mini Screwdriver Set The Size Of A Pen HOTO Mini Screwdriver Set See price on Amazon See on Amazon Replacing batteries in your tech or just adjusting your eyeglasses is easy to do when you have the right tools — and this mini screwdriver set has got them all. It’s about the size of a pen and holds 24 mini magnetic bits in shapes to match just about any gadget. It’s a small but amazing tool that you’ll soon thank yourself for snagging.