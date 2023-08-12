60 Clever Things That Make Your Home So Much Better For Less Than $35 On Amazon

If the area underneath your desk (or elsewhere in your home) is taken over by cords, cables, and power strips, utilize this cable management box to organize and conceal it all. It’s roomy enough to accommodate power strips up to 11 inches in length with three entry/exit slots so you can configure your cord setup as necessary. The box is made from sturdy plastic with curved edges for a neat, clean look. It comes in a larger size in the listing and a few colors.