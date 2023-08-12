Shopping
60 Clever Things That Make Your Home So Much Better For Less Than $35 On Amazon
Make the most out of every dollar.
Written by Jenny White
Making your home more comfortable, more organized, and more beautiful doesn’t require massive changes and hundreds of dollars if you carefully choose low-cost items that make a big impact. On this list, you’ll find 60 clever things that have been thoroughly vetted and are backed by hundreds of glowing reviews. From lighting that doesn’t require drilling to a pretty rug that’s machine washable, everything costs less than $35 and is available on Amazon for your convenience.
01 This Fun Utensil Holder To Keep Your Counters Clean
Fun and functional, this
witch-shaped spoon holder can hold nearly any utensil (including a spoon, spatula, or ladle) as you work in the kitchen, preventing messes on your countertops. It can stand on its own or rest on the edge of practically any pot. Made from BPA-free silicone, the spoon holder is heat-resistant and it magically functions as a steam releaser, too. 02 A $22 Magnetic Organizer That Comes In 3 Colors
Attach this
magnetic organizer to your fridge to instantly add storage space to your kitchen. It boasts two shelves (which are ideal for spices, cooking spray, olive oil, and other items), multiple hooks, and even two rods for hanging paper towels, foil, or dishcloths. It’s made from sturdy metal to support up to 45 pounds and is available in black, gray, and white within the listing. 03 This Stain Remover That Reviewers Say Works Like “Magic”
This is the holy grail
stain remover for clothes, carpets, furniture, and other fabrics. Simply spray, blot, rinse, and watch stains (both fresh and dry ones) vanish. One reviewer wrote, “Works like magic to remove stains you thought were never getting out.” Best yet, the biodegradable formula is free from formaldehyde, sulfates, chlorine, phosphates, perfumes, and dyes. 04 This Machine-Washable Rug That’s Less Than $30
There’s no more worrying about stains and dirt with this
machine-washable rug made from cotton for softness and is just 0.2 inches thick to not get in the way of doors. The bold, multi-colored pattern brings a trendy touch to any room, though there are other prints and sizes to choose from in the listing, too. 05 A Dishwasher Magnet That Even Works On Non-Magnetic Models
If you’re never sure whether the items in the dishwasher are clean or dirty, grab this
clever magnet to clear it up; flip it to “clean” after turning on the machine and display the “dirty” side once everything is unloaded. The magnet is waterproof to stay in top shape and it can be used with non-magnetic dishwashers with the assistance of the included metal plate. 06 This Budget-Friendly 2-Pack Of Caddies That Are Drill-Free
Grab this two-pack of
stainless steel caddies that stick right onto tile, steel, marble, glass, and more using adhesive and each one can hold up to 15 pounds. The open-bottom design allows water to drain out so mold doesn’t grow, and the set comes in four finishes in the listing. 07 These Clever Dividers That Adjust To Fit Most Drawers
Grab a set of these
bamboo dividers to maximize every inch of space in drawers throughout your home, including bedrooms, the kitchen, or even bathrooms. The dividers expand in length from 17.5 to 22 inches and they can be positioned vertically or horizontally (a built-in spring keeps them firmly in place) depending on your needs. 08 A Vertical Power Strip That Can Power 14 Devices
This
vertical power strip has a compact footprint to take up next to no room, yet it still boasts 10 power outlets plus four USB ports to power 14 devices simultaneously. It features built-in surge, overload protection, and a retractable power cord. The whole tower rotates for added convenience. 09 This Waste-Free Soap Dispenser For Effortless Dishwashing
This
soap dispenser is designed to dispense the perfect amount of soap directly onto the sponge every single time without any dripping or leaks. “Seems like such a simple little thing, but is seriously a game changer,” commented one reviewer. You only need to use one hand to operate it and it holds 13 ounces of liquid soap, so you won’t need to refill it very often. 10 A Compact Strainer That Attaches Directly To Pots, Pans & Bowls
Colanders take up so much room in your cabinets but this
genius strainer takes up just a fraction of space, and it conveniently clips directly onto round pots, pans, and bowls. Made from food-grade silicone, the strainer is heat-resistant up to 440 degrees Fahrenheit and has earned over 24,000 five-star reviews. 11 This Set Of Scrubers, Bendable Brushes & More Clever Cleaning Tools
This
seven-piece brush set is basically all you need to clean your kitchen, bathroom, and more. Included are two dish brushes with durable nylon bristles, a scouring pad that won’t scratch surfaces, a bendable brush to reach tricky crevices, and more. “The brushes are sturdy and the assortment diverse enough for every type of cleaning,” wrote one fan. 12 A 2-Tier Turntable So You Can Find Everything In Your Cabinet
Once you grab this
bamboo turntable for your pantry, cabinets, or counters, you’ll likely end up going back for a few more — it makes everything so much easier to access. It rotates 360 degrees and measures over 10 inches across the top with 7 inches between the two tiers. 13 This High-Quality Knife Set That’s Stylish Enough To Display
A good set of knives speeds up meal prep and this
seven-piece option certainly qualifies. It comes with knives suited to several different tasks including a bread knife, chef’s knife, and paring knife, all of which feature a rust-free stainless steel blade and a comfortable handle. The can be displayed in the included acrylic stand (a sharpener is also included). 14 A Cutting Board With Built-In Containers For Streamlined Food Prep
The design of this
wooden cutting board is brilliant — hang it over your sink and you can chop, dice, and slice your food directly on the board, then slide it right into the containers that are conveniently built in. The silicone containers have a vent release for steaming in the microwave and they collapse for compact storage. The snap-on lids will keep the contents fresh. 15 This Digital Meat Thermometer That Works In 3 Seconds
Never worry about serving undercooked meat again with this
digital thermometer. It provides a temperature reading in as little as three seconds and the range is -58 degrees to 572 degrees Fahrenheit. The large LCD screen is easy to read and this pick is even IP67 rated, meaning it's completely waterproof. It also has a bottle opener on the end. 16 These Reusable Dishcloths That Replace 102 Rolls Of Paper Towels
Regularly purchasing disposable paper towels can drive up your grocery bill; make the swap to these
reusable dishcloths. Each one in this pack of six can replace up to 17 rolls of paper towels and be used for up to one year. The dishcloths (which are made from cotton and cellulose wood pulp) are highly absorbent to clean up spills with ease and they’re even biodegradable. They come in four sets of patterns in the listing. 17 A Clever Paper Towel Holder That Minimizes Waste
With other paper towel holders, it’s easy to accidentally tear off too many sheets at a time. However, this
paper towel holder has a smart design to prevent this — the rounded opening ensures you only grab what you need, and a non-slip base keeps it from sliding around. Practicality aside, this pick will bring a charming farmhouse vibe to any space. 18 A Strainer Spoon That’s Practical & Adorable
While this
Nessie straining spoon may feature a mythical creature, the reality is that it’ll quickly become a staple utensil in your kitchen. Use it to strain food (like pasta, veggies, and more) directly from any pot or pan (less dirty dishes for you to clean) before transferring it onto your plate. Nessie is made from BPA-free, food-grade plastic. And it’s dishwasher safe. 19 A Stylish Yet Sturdy Italian-Made Glass Pitcher
Store and serve lemonade, chocolate milk, juice, and other favorite drinks in style with this
68-ounce pitcher. It’s made from thick glass with a strong handle, locking lid, and built-in spout, which combine for mess-free pouring. Even better, this pick is dishwasher safe. 20 This Bright Puck Light That Can Be Installed In 2 Ways
Mount this
puck light in an area of your home that could use a little extra illumination, such as a closet, bathroom, or staircase. It takes just seconds to install using the included heavy-duty adhesive tape or screws, and it runs on three AA batteries. To turn the light on and off, all you need to do is give it a quick tap. 21 This Ingenious Drying Rack That Folds Flat Between Uses
Line drying your clothes keeps them in top shape and saves electricity, too; if you don’t have the space or desire for a bulky drying rack, grab this
over-the-door option instead. It has three breathable mesh tiers and folds up flat against the door when not in use. 22 A Bamboo Stand For Cookbooks, Tablets, & More
Use this stylish
bamboo stand to prop up a cookbook or tablet; it even can be adjusted to four different angles. The stand measures 10 by 13.5 inches, though it folds down flat for compact storage when not in use. It can easily be washed with soap and water if it gets splattered, too. 23 This Budget-Friendly Cold Brew Maker That’s Fast & Easy To Use
Fill this 47-ounce
cold brew coffee maker with your favorite grounds, pour in cold water and let it chill eight hours to overnight and you’re stocked up on delicious cold brew for the next week or two. The secure leakproof lid ensures it’ll stay perfectly fresh and it comes with a scoop and funnel to keep things easy and mess-free. 24 These Stackable Airtight Storage Containers With Customizable Labels
With more than 5,700 five-star reviews on Amazon, these
food storage containers are a fan favorite with one fan calling them “the best purchase for my pantry.” Each of the six containers in the set is made from BPA-free plastic with an airtight, leakproof lid to ensure the food inside stays fresh. The containers are stackable and come with chalkboard labels for even better organization. 25 A Stainless Steel Splatter Screen With 28,000+ 5-Star Reviews
Place this 13-inch
splatter guard on practically any pan, pot, or skillet as you cook to prevent hot oil from spitting on you and surrounding surfaces like the walls or counters. It’s made from heavy-duty stainless steel with a fine mesh that still allows steam through. This pick also functions as a cooling rack and strainer. 26 This Handy Drain Protector To Catch Hair Before It Causes Clogs
Say goodbye to clogged drains with this
drain protector that fits inside a sink or shower drain, catching hair (and other debris) without disrupting the flow of water. When it’s time to clean it, just pull out the device and give it a wipe. Also included are two adapters to ensure a secure fit regardless of the drain size. 27 An Expandable Bathtub Caddy That Comes In Lots Of Finishes
After a long day, run a bath and use this
bamboo tray to help you unwind. The caddy has slots and sections for your phone, a glass of wine, a candle, and a tablet or book. It expands in length from 28.5 to 41 inches to securely rest on nearly any tub and comes in several finishes in the listing. 28 This Cleaning Kit That Attaches To A Drill For Less Scrubbing
A best-seller on Amazon, this
22-piece brush set can be used to clean practically your entire home. There are lots of different-shaped brushes and scouring pads intended for different jobs. Each brush attaches directly to any cordless drill or impact driver, so minimal effort is required to achieve squeaky-clean results. The set also comes with an extending rod for hard-to-reach places. 29 These Versatile Clear Acrylic Shelves
There are tons of ways you can use these
acrylic floating shelves in your home. Display small frames in your living room, organize your nail polish collection in your bathroom, organize your perfume in your bedroom, and more. Each shelf is 15 inches long and easily mounts to the wall with just a few screws (which are included). 30 A Tall Step Stool That Folds Down Nearly Flat For Storage
This
step stool is an impressive 11 inches tall and can support up to 300 pounds. The stool has a simple folding design that’ll allow you to carry it from room to room and easily store it between uses. The rubber dots on the surface provide traction to help you stay stable. 31 These Popular Shoe Organizers That Even Fit Boots
Declutter and keep your extra pairs dust-free with this pair of
under-bed shoe organizers. They have individual slots for 20 pairs (including four pairs of boots or other larger shoes). The organizers are short enough to fit underneath most beds and have two sturdy side handles. The clear plastic windows allow you to easily view the contents. 32 A Compact USB-Rechargeable Fan That’s Surprisingly Effective
With its unique shape and petite size, this
desk fan might just be the cutest thing you’ve ever seen. However, it’s also powerful enough to keep you cool (there are three different speeds to choose from) and even oscillates. The fan will run for up to 14 hours on low and it can easily be recharged via USB. It’s also available in a pale pink in the listing. 33 This 2-Tier Organizer With Removable Baskets
With 34,000-plus five-star reviews on Amazon, this
storage organizer is well loved for its ability to make the most out of the available storage space in your home. It boasts two tiers (and each one even has adjustable dividers for further organization) and the baskets are even removable, making them a snap to clean and great for carrying items around the house. 34 A $20 Kitchen Tool Organizer With A 4.7-Star Overall Rating
The $20 price point on this
wall-mounted organization rack may seem too good to be true, but the 4.7-star overall rating after 2,800-plus reviews confirms that it’s the real deal. Made from sturdy powder-coated iron, the 29-inch rack has 15 S-shaped hooks to hold pots, pans, and kitchen tools. It comes with everything you need for installation. 35 These Chic Apothecary Jars For Just $3 Each
Use this pair of clear 10-ounce
apothecary jars to organize everything from cotton balls, art supplies, and hair ties to candy or small office supplies like paper clips. They come with four pre-printed clear labels, as well as four blank ones. A three- and four-pack are also available in the listing for even greater savings per item. 36 This Hands-Free Magnetic Screen Door That Installs In Minutes
Hang this
mesh screen in your doorway to keep bugs and pests out of your home and you’ll still be able to walk in and out hands-free. It’s a breeze to install using the included metal thumbtacks and hook-and-loop tape. This pick is a best-seller on Amazon more than 48,000 five-star reviews. 37 These Space-Saving Velvet Hangers For Less Than $1 Each
Velvet is a great material for hangers because it’s grippy to ensure your clothes don’t accidentally slip off and
this 20-pack of hangers features a slim design to save space in your closet. Each hanger can support up to 10 pounds, has a built-in tie rack for small accessories, and the set is available in several colors within the listing. 38 A 3-Pack Of Magnetic Planners To Keep You Organized
Keep your household running with the assistance of this
magnetic reusable calendar set. The three-pack comes with a weekly planner, monthly calendar, and grocery shopping list. The calendars are magnetic to attach to most refrigerators for convenient viewing and come with six dry-erase markers with built-in erasers. 39 This Sturdy Tool Organizer That Can Be Used Indoors & Out
This
sturdy organizer has five spring-loaded, rubberized slots and six utility hooks to hold up to 35 pounds of tools and supplies. One fan wrote, “It holds all my mops and brooms easily and with an iron grip! I also wish I could give an extra star for installation ease.” The organizer has a weatherproof design, so it can be used inside or out. 40 Some Cute Trellises To Keep Your Plants Neat
Stick these
leaf-shaped trellises in your indoor plants in order to support their growth and keep them from dangling where they may get snagged by a curious child or pet. Each of the two trellises are made from sturdy wire with a black finish, and they’re approximately 12 inches tall. 41 This Cotton Basket That Can Be Used Throughout Your Home
This
cotton rope basket can be used throughout your home to organize anything from blankets to shoes to books and more. It is made from 100% cotton with a thick base and detachable vegan leather handles. When not in use, it folds down nearly flat for compact storage. It comes with optional clips and a marker for labeling the contents as well. Choose from several colors in the listing. 42 A Shower Curtain With Storage Pockets That Can Hold Up To 9 Pounds
This
shower curtain has nine mesh storage pockets in three sizes to accommodate all your bathing essentials — plus, its waterproof construction prevents water from escaping onto your floors. Each pocket can hold up to 1 pound of weight and the 12 rustproof grommets at the top allow for easy opening and closing. 43 This Plug-In Trap That Catches Flying Bugs Without Insecticides
This
indoor plug-in trap boasts a built-in UV light that’ll attract fruit flies, moths, gnats, and other flying bugs. The glue card (which is what actually traps the pests) is located on the back and it uses no chemical insecticides. Amazon reviewers confirm this pick actually works with one reviewer commenting, “These flying insect traps are very well designed, effective, and work exceptionally well. No unnecessary features, just good form and function in a small unit that actually looks nice and doesn't take up much space.” 44 A Space-Saving Coffee Pod Holder That Installs In 5 Minutes
Don’t waste valuable counter space on K-Cup storage; this
pod organizer mounts directly under your kitchen cabinets using just adhesive tape. When open, you’ll be able to easily view all 12 of the K-Cups that it holds, but when closed up it’s hardly visible at all. “Took all of 5 minutes to install and it looks like it was custom built for our cabinets. If you want [a] nice, simple, clean looking way to store your k-cup pods, this is the answer,” wrote one fan. 45 This Adjustable Storage Rack To Organize Your Pantry
Organize all of the aluminum foil, plastic wrap, storage bags, and parchment paper boxes in your pantry with this
storage rack. The adjustable shelves can accommodate practically any size and shape box and the entire thing snaps together in just minutes — no tools required. Made from steel and plastic, the sturdy rack can hold up to 20 pounds. 46 A $15 Accessory That Makes Cleaning Your Stand Mixer Easier
Cleaning the whisk attachment on a stand mixer can be time consuming and create food waste — but this
wiper accessory fixes that. It goes right onto the whisk attachment (it’s compatible with KitchenAid 4.5-quart and 5-quart tilt-head models) and then when you’re done whipping up your food, it slides off easily, cleaning the whisk along the way. The tool is designed to scrape inside the mixing bowl as well. 47 These Produce Savers That Reduce Food Waste
Cut down on food waste with the help of these best-selling
produce savers; the packet inside absorbs ethylene gas to slow down the ripening of your favorite fruits and veggies. Use them in your crisper, fruit bowl, refrigerator, or wherever else you store your produce. Each packet lasts up to three months and this set comes with two of them. 48 An Expandable Tray For Your Cutlery & Tools
With 23,000-plus 5-star reviews on Amazon, reviewers love the fact that this
bamboo utensil holder has expandable sides for a custom fit in their drawers. Plus, the nine compartments ensure everything has a designated space — and they’re plenty deep. Slip-resistant silicone feet prevent the organizer from moving around even as you open and close the drawer. It’s available in several colors within the listing. 49 These Food Prep Containers That’ll Save You Freezer Space
Whether you’re freezing leftovers or prepped food, you’ll want to scoop up these
block makers to make the process simpler. Each one holds a quart-sized storage bag (for up to 2 cups worth of food) and you can easily fill it because the stand keeps the bag open for you. Once frozen, open up the container and pull out your space-saving shaped blocks of food. 50 Some Vacuum Bags That Reduce Items By 80% In Volume
When you have a bunch of items that you need to store (like seasonal clothes, extra pillows and bedding, towels, and more) try using these heavy-duty
vacuum storage bags. Simply fill them up, seal them shut using the double zipper, then use any vacuum to suck out the air (or the included hand pump). It’ll increase your storage space by a whopping 80% and there are different bag sizes and multi-packs to pick available in the listing. 51 This Adjustable Shelf To Store All Of Your Water Bottles
Regardless if you’re a Yeti, Stanley, or Hydro Flask fan, the bottom line is that this
three-tier shelf can store all of the bottles in your collection. Each sturdy shelf has grooves that’ll keep them from rolling around (the shelves are adjustable to accommodate different sizes and shapes). And the entire thing can be assembled in just a minute or two without tools. 52 A 100% Silk Pillowcase With A 4.5-Star Overall Rating
This
100% mulberry silk pillowcase promises to make your hair smoother and minimize split ends and the claims are backed by thousands of fans on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, “I was amazed the first time I slept on this pillowcase. I could tell a huge difference in the softness and shine of my hair.” There are tons of color options to pick from in the listing to vibe with your bedroom’s aesthetic. It’s also available in three sizes. 53 This Milk Frother That Also Works As A Whisk
This
milk frother is a breeze to operate — there are two speed settings and an ergonomic handle for comfort — and is ideal for all milk types, including soy and almond varieties. It works in just 15 seconds, has a stainless steel whisk, and can stand on its own to keep your counters clean. 54 This Lightweight Steamer That Works Wonders On Wrinkles
This
handheld steamer is a best-selling favorite with 65,000-plus five-star reviews on Amazon. The sizable water tank holds enough water to provide up to 15 minutes of continuous steam to get rid of wrinkles in fabrics including cotton, nylon, wool, chiffon, and more. The machine is lightweight and even compact enough for travel. 55 A Popular Fabric Shaver To Keep Clothes & Furniture Fuzz-Free
Pick up this
fabric shaver tool to easily remove lint, fluff, and fuzz from fabrics throughout your home, including drapery, bedding, blankets, or upholstery. There are multiple settings and speeds for different fabrics and the adjustable height spacer protects the surfaces from getting cut or snagged. The sharp and durable stainless steel blades will last for years, though two replacement blades are also included for when you need them down the line. 56 These Rug Grippers That Reviewers Say Work Like A Charm
These
V-shaped rug grippers make your home look better (and safer) because not only are curling rugs an eyesore, they’re also a tripping hazard. Simply stick them on all four corners of the rug — they’ll work with rugs of any thickness and size, including outdoor ones — and you’re good to go. “Super easy to install and works like a charm,” wrote one fan. 57 A Cable Management Box That Comes In 2 Sizes & 3 Colors
If the area underneath your desk (or elsewhere in your home) is taken over by cords, cables, and power strips, utilize this
cable management box to organize and conceal it all. It’s roomy enough to accommodate power strips up to 11 inches in length with three entry/exit slots so you can configure your cord setup as necessary. The box is made from sturdy plastic with curved edges for a neat, clean look. It comes in a larger size in the listing and a few colors. 58 A Stylish Rechargeable Wall Sconce That Installs With Just Adhesive Tape
No pricey professional electrician is required to install this
LED wall sconce — it’s battery-powered, rechargeable, and attaches to the wall using sturdy 3M adhesive tape. The sconce head rotates 360 degrees, allowing you to aim the light exactly where needed. There are three different brightness levels and three different color temperatures as well. It comes in four colors within the listing. 59 This Plush Memory Foam Bath Mat That Comes In Tons Of Colors & Sizes
Filled with memory foam and covered in a velvet exterior, this
bath mat is thick and well cushioned for maximum comfort. The PVC dots on the back prevent it from sliding around, even when wet. Once the mat gets a little dirty, toss it in the washing machine. Choose from tons of sizes and colors in the listing ranging from staple neutrals to vibrant shades to add some fun to your space. 60 These Plastic Shims You’ll End Up Using All Around The House
This
34-piece plastic wedge set lets you quickly and easily put an end to wobbly tables and other furniture. Included are shims in different sizes and firmnesses (the most rigid ones can support 2,000-plus pounds) for various needs. “It's a perfect assortment pack to keep in the toolbox! I used several small and large wobble wedges while installing and leveling a toilet,” explained one commenter.