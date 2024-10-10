Colourpop's Haunted Mansion Collection Is My Spooky Season MVP

Ever since the Scary Mommy team took a trip down to Disney World last month, I’ve come to terms with the idea that I am at the very least a little bit of a Disney adult. There’s something freeing about unabashedly embracing the childlike things that spark joy. And for me, nothing sparks joy at Disney parks quite like the Haunted Mansion ride. It’s spooky, it’s classic, and when it comes to attraction songs, “Grim Grinning Ghosts” cannot be topped. The vibes are immaculate.

So imagine the gasp I let loose when my algorithm let me know about the Haunted Mansion collection from Colourpop. I knew it had to be mine.

These complete collection includes...

Shadow Palette: 15 highly-pigmented eyeshadows with names like “Ballroom Ghosts” and “Graveyard Stroll.”

Ultra Matte Lip: The collection includes three shades— "Hitch A Ride," a deep berry, "Summoned Spirits," a rich brown, and "Beware," a sandstone neutral.

Ultra Glossy Lip: "Graveyard Shift" is a pink lip gloss that follows a trend I've been seeing in lip color where the product reacts to your unique pH level for a shade that looks slightly different on everyone.

Super Shock Shadow: Four shades (pale green, blue, purple, and a kind of aqua-gray) of the brand's long-wearing crème powder formula.

Glitter Gel: A glittery gel-paste that provides intense sparkle and shine and glows in the dark.

The packaging alone is really beautiful, with holographic details fans of the ride will recognize: Hitchhiking Ghosts, Madame Leota, and other characters and details from the ride is featured in the art and, obviously, the names of the various shades. Moreover, for $99, I was impressed by the number of products included.

I started playing with the eye colors first and delighted to find that for both the palette and the shock shadows the color builds up really nicely and blends together beautifully. So not only is it great for true artistes who know how to patiently build a look, but it’s great for amateurs like me, who tentatively stumble through applying makeup like a baby deer learning how to walk. The variety of colors is also perfect for versatile looks. Feeling sassy? Dab on some electric blue (Hitchhikers) or amethyst (Have A Stretch). Want a smoky neutral look? Endless Hallway, Portrait Chamber, and New Orleans should do the trick.

I was ready to be critical of the matte lips. Matte can easily dry out your lips and, ultimately, look like it’s drying out your lips. These colors not only stay put all day, but left my lips feeling and looking supple. No joke: I ate a sandwich before a Zoom meeting and my “bold lip” (Hitch A Ride) was still a compliment magnet.

The lip gloss (Graveyard shift) gives great moisture and a lovely, subtle pop of pink for a perfectly suited neutral (remember, it looks different on everyone). It’s no wonder it’s currently sold out for individual purchase on Colourpop’s website.

As someone who tends to stick to eyeliner and lipstick for a daily look, I doubt I’ll have much opportunity to use the glitter gel, “Madame Leota,” but I found it fairly idiot-proof in terms of application and the sparkle is really very pretty. I’ve already promised my daughter she can use it for her Halloween costume this year.

TL;DR

In just a few days, this collection has already brought joy to my nerdy little heart. Full of opportunity for high drama and subdued spookiness, it’s going to be getting plenty of use for every day and dress up use. My stand-out winner (and it’s a neck and neck race for sure) is Hitch A Ride, which is my new favorite lip color.

So if you’re thinking about getting this assortment of ghoulish delights for yourself, I vote go for it. It’s spooky season, baby: trick or treat yo’self.