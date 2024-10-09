Things Every Mom Should Bring To Disney World

Remember that meeting I mentioned? The top point of discussion was clothing. What are everyone’s go-to shorts? Is anyone bringing dresses? Who plans to dress up for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party? Here are some stand-out favorites.

Old Navy High Waisted Biker Shorts: “I wore a pair of bike shorts under my dresses every single day I was at Disney and these were my favorite,” says Senior Editor of Personal Stories Katy Elliott. “They never budged, I never got chub rub and they are affordable. These are made with mostly cotton which I think is the key their success. Other brands I have tried are made with a significant amount of spandex which is great for compression but... cotton is way more comfortable for super hot and humid days.”

Mission Cooling Hat: “A lot of people wear cooling towels at Disney, which you can buy there,” says Sarah Aswell. “But I love this cooling baseball cap that serves the same purpose but is easier to carry and looks cuter than having a towel around your neck. You simply drench it in cold water and pop it on your head. And it makes a big difference, especially if the sun is out in full force.”

OBX Sweat Proof Jewelry Gold Hoops: Aswell enjoyed accessorizing her practical and cute hat with this accessory... which was also cute and practical. “I've never sweat so much in my life as I did during my days at Disney. Everything gets soaking wet. Luckily, I had brought a new pair of earrings from OBX, which specializes in pieces that are sweat-proof. These are so cute, and they made it through every type of weather Disney threw at me.”

Abercrombie Exercise Dress: “This dress is my go-to for when you need to be comfy, cute, and sweat buckets,” says Associate Editor Megan LaCreta. “It's an exercise dress, so the material is great for the Florida humidity, and also safe for any splash-heavy rides.”

CopperFreeze Cryo Compression Sleeve: “Hi, hello, I'm old,” says Deputy Lifestyle Editor Julie Sprankles. “Yes, I've officially reached the age where a day at the Disney parks feels like 100 days to my body. Specifically, past sports injuries mean that after hoofing it around — I'm a speed walker, as my coworkers can attest*— my knee and ankle joints really ache. I brought this along to pop in the room mini-fridge and use for compression/cold therapy, and it really helped minimize next-day stiffness.”

*I can. I, too, am a fast walker and Sprankles left me in the dust on the regular.