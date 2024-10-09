Things Every Mom Should Bring To Disney World

How to tackle Disney like a mother...
A few weeks ago, Scary Mommy headed down to Disney World for what was, surely, a work trip for the ages. Our team of 10, almost all moms, tackled EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, the Magic Kingdom, Typhoon Lagoon, and Animal Kingdom as only moms-away-from-their-kids could— with ruthless, joyful efficiency; well-thought out teamwork; and clearly communicated planning. Here’s a look behind the curtain here at Scary Mommy: we literally had a meeting ahead of our trip to see what everyone was bringing. What shoes? What bras? What do you need to pack to make the happiest place on earth as happy as possible?
Of course, everybody has different needs— my curly-hair girlies required anti-frizz products that my Morticia Addams-looking self didn’t, whereas I needed a much higher SPF than my tanner sisters. But at the end of the day, some items stood out as being particularly useful. (Sprays, creams, and garments to prevent chub rub will be getting its own article, for example.) And, fortunately, we were often in a position to share with one another... because as soon as someone says “Oh, I have a headache...” there’s five moms at the ready offering a choice of ibuprofen, Tylenol, or aspirin.
Hey: most of us are used to traveling with kids. We know the importance of being prepared. So here are our top picks to pack for your trip to Disney, because even if you’re not in our group on our trip we want to help you out...
The Right Bag
Finding out what kind of bag is going to best serve you through the wilds of Disney World is an art, not a science. Everyone is different! Some people are going to need a big ol’ backpack, others can make do with just the essentials. Some of the options we really liked were...
Belt bag from Etsy: “I wanted to get everyone a cute little something since we had never met before, and I think — think! — I succeeded,” said Scary Mommy’s Editor-in-Chief Kate Auletta. “These bags held a surprising amount of stuff, were delivered quickly and I loved the colors of the letters. Def a good purchase on my part, if I do say so myself.” I can confirm, she did. I wore this every day.
Iioscre Crossbody Sling Bag: “I bought this bag a couple years ago when I wanted a Baggu Crescent bag, but didn't want to spend $52,” says Associate Editor Katie McPherson. “I packed it thinking it'd be a good in-between size if my fanny pack wasn't sufficient, but I didn't want to lug a backpack. For $15.99, this thing held everything I needed all day long, even Mickey Ears, and was perfectly comfortable and not too bulky. Because of the price point, I didn't care that it had to get tossed on the floors of all the rides, or if it got a little wet in Tiana's Bayou. It survived it all just fine.”
Dacosta Verde Box Cooler: Senior Editor Sarah Aswell was thinking ahead when she packed this “cute, small, light” cooler. Because it’s not just the bag you bring for your phone, wallet, etc.: you’ve got to think about your snack situation. “Snacks at Disney melt,” she says, “and carrying this little insulated cooler with just one little ice pack kept things from melting into blobs within an hour.” And in case you’re wondering: they come in smaller and larger sizes, too!
The Right Clothes
Remember that meeting I mentioned? The top point of discussion was clothing. What are everyone’s go-to shorts? Is anyone bringing dresses? Who plans to dress up for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party? Here are some stand-out favorites.
Old Navy High Waisted Biker Shorts: “I wore a pair of bike shorts under my dresses every single day I was at Disney and these were my favorite,” says Senior Editor of Personal Stories Katy Elliott. “They never budged, I never got chub rub and they are affordable. These are made with mostly cotton which I think is the key their success. Other brands I have tried are made with a significant amount of spandex which is great for compression but... cotton is way more comfortable for super hot and humid days.”
Mission Cooling Hat: “A lot of people wear cooling towels at Disney, which you can buy there,” says Sarah Aswell. “But I love this cooling baseball cap that serves the same purpose but is easier to carry and looks cuter than having a towel around your neck. You simply drench it in cold water and pop it on your head. And it makes a big difference, especially if the sun is out in full force.”
OBX Sweat Proof Jewelry Gold Hoops: Aswell enjoyed accessorizing her practical and cute hat with this accessory... which was also cute and practical. “I've never sweat so much in my life as I did during my days at Disney. Everything gets soaking wet. Luckily, I had brought a new pair of earrings from OBX, which specializes in pieces that are sweat-proof. These are so cute, and they made it through every type of weather Disney threw at me.”
Abercrombie Exercise Dress: “This dress is my go-to for when you need to be comfy, cute, and sweat buckets,” says Associate Editor Megan LaCreta. “It's an exercise dress, so the material is great for the Florida humidity, and also safe for any splash-heavy rides.”
CopperFreeze Cryo Compression Sleeve: “Hi, hello, I'm old,” says Deputy Lifestyle Editor Julie Sprankles. “Yes, I've officially reached the age where a day at the Disney parks feels like 100 days to my body. Specifically, past sports injuries mean that after hoofing it around — I'm a speed walker, as my coworkers can attest*— my knee and ankle joints really ache. I brought this along to pop in the room mini-fridge and use for compression/cold therapy, and it really helped minimize next-day stiffness.”
*I can. I, too, am a fast walker and Sprankles left me in the dust on the regular.
A Fan
I can understand feeling silly about carrying around a hand-held fan, or even thinking that it’s not worth it, especially if you’re thinking of the kinds of handheld fans you might have used back when you were a kid. Rest assured, cooling technology has improved.
TriPole “Lollypop” Fan: I was very glad to have found this before a recent trip to Tokyo over the summer, so I knew it could handle heat and humidity. My favorite aspect of this particular model is that it’s rechargeable — so no batteries required — and holds a charge for hours.
HandFan Fan & Charger: “One of my coworkers admitted to me that she totally judged me when she first saw my fan,” says Julie Sprankles, “yet one hour at the parks turned her into a convert. This one is a bit on the larger size for those who prefer bringing a very small bag, but I made it work because it's totally worth it. Bonus: She doubles as a power bank!”
All The Sunscreen
Bioré UV Aqua Rich 50 SPF: I'm a "sunscreen every day" girly, and one of the reasons I love this particular brand (which I stockpiled on a recent trip to Japan) is that it's perfect for daily use but also holds up to the most brutal sunny days Florida can throw at me. The texture is amazing and it goes on clear, so no need to worry about smudging your clothes with white goop.”
A mini sunscreen: “The sun is no joke in Florida,” says Florida resident Katie McPherson. “And even when it's cloudy, you can get a sunburn in no time. I put some of my favorite SPF — Blue Lizard Sensitive— into this cheap little tub from Target to keep in my bag while walking around so I could reapply. While I was in the travel aisle to get it, I snagged a tiny deodorant to keep on my person as well. Very much recommend.”
Wipes, Wipes, & More Wipes
Throughout our trip, we found ourselves frequently marveling at how immaculately clean the parks were. No stray garbage, no overflowing bins. Considering the number of people it’s a testament to the custodial crew. But that doesn’t mean we didn’t wind up feeling a bit grungey as the day wore on. And as any mom can tell you, having extra wipes is clutch...
Wet Ones: “I keep these things on me at all times, but especially when I'm going to be touching a lot of germy shared surfaces and then using my hands to eat melty, sticky, or otherwise messy snacks,” says McPherson. “Both happened often at Disney, and before and after each snack, I was glad to have actual antibacterial wipes in my bag as opposed to just a liquid hand sanitizer.”
Wet Wipes For My Glasses: “I'm aggressive about my sunscreen, and I'm also sweaty, and I wear glasses,” says Executive Editor Kelly Faircloth. “That's a dangerous combination for anybody who actually wants to be able to see. So I made sure to bring a whole box of pre-moisted wipes for my glasses -- both regular and sunglasses -- so that twice a day I could clean them thoroughly. It made all the difference.”
Biom Wipes: “These compostable wipes are my newest obsession,” raves Julie Sprankles. “They're refillable, biodegradable, BPA-free — just all the good things that make it so I don't think twice about popping them out for quick cleanups. I kept a travel size of the Santal Escape in my Disney bag at all times, but I also brought the super-aesthetic larger dispenser with me in the car for the drive down.”
An Extra Charge
A bunch of us, myself included, brought an extra charger. But one proved the be the clear winner, particularly after mine decided to stop working past Day 1...
Clutch charger: “I will go to my grave singing this chargers praises,” says Kate Auletta. “It charges incredibly quickly, is slim and light and is just a delightful purchase. I think everyone borrowed it at least once on the trip, too.”
Hydration On The Go
Trust us: you’re going to need water. While anyone carrying a backpack is in good shape, those of us who didn’t (or who wanted easy access to their drink at all times) nevertheless found elegant solutions to this issue...
WanderFull’s Hydration Holster: Problem: everything you need fits inside your belt bag... except your water bottle. Now, in the past, I would have had to schlep around a basically empty backpack to accommodate my desire to not dehydrate. But this little pouch, which zips up into a convenient little square when not in use, is the perfect belt bag accessory and allows you to carry around a standard water bottle right on your hip!
WanderFull’s HydroBag Handle: “I never enter a Disney park without my 40-ounce bottle of water, but it's so cumbersome to juggle it and other little essentials around,” says Julie Sprankles. “I love how easy—and still cute—this bag makes it to lug around the hydration I so desperately need when sweating buckets all day.”
Liquid I.V. : Again, I can’t stress enough that Julie is a Park Pro, and she highly recommended packing this item. “Disney dehydration is no joke!” she says. “I don't think people realize how much your pores just seem to open up and perspire endlessly in the hot, muggy Florida climate. I started each day with a Liquid I.V. to try to get ahead of it and thwart the dreaded dehydration headache.”
Something For Nausea
Am I a rides queen? Absolutely. Am I also in my 40s and find myself getting nauseous more easily than I did in my 20s? Also absolutely. So needless to say I was grateful to Lifestyle editor Sam Darby for her ready stash of dramamine. Here are some other go-to anti-nausea meds that proved useful (and were definitely shared among the group.)
Tums: “A trip with 10 moms means 10 people who walk around with various lifesaving items squirreled away in their fanny packs. My trip MVP was Tums — useful to me on many a regular night, but especially clutch at the Food & Wine festival, or after roller coasters, or in the middle of the night when all the chaotic fun whirling in my middle aged tummy bubbled up into my esophagus.” — Meaghan
Advanced Herbals Ginger Chews Nausea & Stress: “I used these on the plane and after a few of the rollercoasters — they are a great way to gently settle your stomach and nerves without feeling drowsy or going all the way with a dramamine. They are very strong, but I love how effective they are!” — Sarah
A Whole Lot Of Hair Ties
This one is cosigned by all of us with hair long enough to put up, and so very clutch it required its own category...
Extra hair ties: “When you're constantly taking your hair in and out of buns and ponytails ruined by roller coasters, your hair ties stretch out at an alarming rate,” notes Katie McPherson. “I kept a few in my bag at all times so I could always have a tighter one on hand, and some to give to friends if needed.”
A Good Exfoliator
Your Disney Day doesn’t stop in the parks. By the time we got back to the Animal Kingdom Lodge, there were still fun things to do... including scrubbing off the remains of the day. And for me, one particular item in my nightly repertoire was clutch...
goop Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator: Guys, I know, I know. This sounds/is very bougie. But please let me tell you: in all my years indulging in bougie skincare products, none has done as thorough a job exfoliating as this particular concoction. Considering the sweat, sunscreen, and schmutz of the day was embedded in my pores after 25,000 steps and many hours in the parks, this was as necessary a part of my nighttime routine as my Mickey ice cream bar.
A Good Night’s Sleep
While some might find it easy to sleep after an overstimulating day, some people have trouble shaking off that stimulation... or just can’t quite fall asleep in a hotel bed, even a good one. Here’s what we used to get rested enough for the next day...
Earpeace Sleep Earplugs: “I just do not travel without some earplugs, and these are my new favorites,” says Sarah Aswell. “I love that they reduce sound without totally blocking it out, and I love how some of this brand's choices come with a keyring carrying case. Disney can be overwhelming, and I sometimes wear the earplugs out in the parks for a sensory break in addition to wearing them to sleep at night.”
Cooling Sleep Mask: “It's always so hard for me to sleep in even the nicest hotel rooms,” she continues, “and one issue is light. This sleep mask can go in your room's fridge during the day and then onto your face at night. I love how it blocks light but is super comfortable, and after a hot day at Disney, it makes going to bed feel amazing.”
Laundry Bags
One of the worst things about coming home from vacation is unpacking your suitcase, especially when you can’t quite remember what items were dirty and which were clean. Bringing this streamlined that process in the simplest way...
HOMEST 2 Pack XL Wash Me Travel Laundry Bag: Needless to say, things get swampy in Florida. Chief among them, my body. As such my clothing got next-level nasty by the end of the day. In the past I’d just put the dirty stuff on one side of the suitcase and kept the clean stuff on another, but that invariably gets mixed up and I just wind up washing everything. This was an obvious, simple solution. As soon as I got home, I threw the bag of stinky clothes in the laundry room. Easy peasy!
Things We Wish We’d Brought
Even though all our planning and sharing proved useful, no plan is perfect. Here are some things some of us wish we’d brought...
Loungefly Backpack:. Honestly, I always thought the "themed mini-backpacks at Disney" trend was a weird culty thing but it turns out, actually, it's probably the best way to schlep everything you need around the park without schlepping too much. Julie, again, a Disney guru, knew this and brought this cute Stitch one. Could you get any old small backpack? Definitely, but as a recent "Minnie Ears" convert (I get it now: they’re really fun), there's something to be said about splurging on a cutesy item that makes you feel more immersed in the park experience.
A water bottle: “Again, I was worried about carrying too big of a bag and having no place to put it on rollercoasters or bigger rides. But I found myself often wishing I had a water bottle around and having to seek out a water fountain,” says Katie McPherson. “I use this ello brand one for the gym all the time, and it would've been totally fine to keep in a small backpack while walking around.”
Crossbody Phone Landyard: “I wish I put on my phone on a lanyard,” says Katy Elliott. “I was wearing a fanny pack but I was constantly taking the phone in and out of my bag to snap photos. And then i would panic that I didn't zip up my bag again and it feel out. I got a lanyard for my tween and it was great, no lost phones when traveling. I should have been smart and brought one for this trip too.”
Blister bandages: “Look, sometimes you think you know a pair of shoes, and then you hit 20 thousand steps,” says Megan LaCreta. “Even the most seemingly dependable sneaker can fail you after Disney World-levels of walking, so I wish I had just thought ahead to bring blister bandages, which I truly believe are more effective than any old bandage. These have saved me during other walking-heavy trips, so I know they would've done the job if I had only had them on hand!”
Ibuprofen: “I borrowed so many ibuprofen from my coworker Katie over the course of the week,” says Julie. “Next time, I won't be forgetting a stash of my own!”