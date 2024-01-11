Costco Is Now Selling A $2.49 Cookie As Big As Your Face

Truly, is there anything more exciting than walking up to the Costco food court and seeing a new picture up on the menu board? Across the country, shoppers were treated to a new sight in the new year: a totally enormous and warm chocolate chip cookie.

Here’s everything there is to know: It is as big as your head, it costs $2.49, and it has 750 calories per cookie, which is only 3 cents per calorie, if you think about it.

The so-called “Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie” contains both sweet and semi-sweet chocolate chunks and is made with “all butter.” Oh — and it is served warm.

Of course, if we know one thing about the Costco food court, is that it giveth, but it also taketh away. A new treat on the board usually means that something else is axed. In this case, a new dessert option is ousting an old one: the $1.49 twisted churros.

For some, this is as bad as when Costco jettisoned the Polish dog and the combo pizza slice (I am still mourning this last one, please give me space). Others have still not gotten over the soft pretzel that the churros replaced. Ah, time marches on, even in warehouse stores.

But before anyone gets to sad, or anyone mentions the chocolate-dipped ice cream bars they used to have that were just so good, let’s check in with our Costco food reviewers to see if this cookie is any good.

Over at @eatsbynat on TikTok, she took one to her car to report back to the masses.

“Guys, the cookie is literally massive. I took a bite out of it while we were walking. This is a big cookie. It’s warm, so you guys know how I feel about that. If it was a little bit more under cooked... this is a good cookie.”

Another completely adorable Costco food reviewer, @itskimtish, reviewed the cookie and shared it with a couple of strangers-turned-new-friends.

“This cookie is as big as my face,” she begins. “It’s really good, it’s like fluffy.”

The cute senior couple at the next table over want to get in on the cookie — and have a lot of questions for her about her Filipino background before trying to set her up with their adult son. And she is so nice about it! Maybe because the new Costco cookie brings everyone together.

Go try one quickly, and fall in love with it, and then get it taken away and replace by a different dessert two years from now!