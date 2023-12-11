This Woman Went Viral After Having Her Birthday Dinner At Costco

A Costco enthusiast is going viral after sharing that she celebrated her 26th birthday dinner at the Costco food court. The woman posted her special meal on TikTok, and soon enough, the affordable dinner party option at Costco was all over the internet.

Madison Stimmel, a beauty guru and content creator living in Charlotte, treated herself to a special day with her family at the popular wholesale chain store. Because where else would you want to celebrate another spin around the sun?

‘Today's my birthday, and I'm having my birthday celebration at Costco,” Stimmel said in the video, which has been viewed over 3.2 million times.

In the clip, Stimmel and her family are decked out in matching Costco sweatshirts, with Stimmel herself wearing a cute party headband that read “Birthday Girl.”

So, what was on the menu for Stimmel’s birthday bash? For dinner, the family ordered a whole cheese pizza, five hotdogs and soda, a chicken bake, and a rotisserie chicken Caesar salad from the Costco food court, totaling a whopping $30.88 for a dinner that served seven people.

"This is going to be the cheapest birthday dinner yet," Stimmel can be heard saying in the video.

Midway through her meal, some Costco employees even gifted Stimmel a free birthday cake, per the video.

"They came over singing, and I was like, 'Who was singing?' And they gave me a whole cake. So nice!" Stimmel said in the video. She also clarified in her comment section that the Costco birthday cake they gave her was vanilla mouse cheesecake.

The family then spent another $12.97 on churros and ice cream sundaes for dessert, per the video, and then, of course, went birthday shopping around the store.

Now, we’ve seen a Costco-themed birthday or two, but never an actual birthday celebration at the popular wholesale store. However, now that Stimmel’s video has gone viral, I’m sure there are plenty more Costco birthday dinners to come.

TikTok users are commenting on Stimmel's birthday video and sharing their own Costco party experiences.

"If Costco had a party room it would be sold out constantly. This is a brilliant idea," one commenter wrote.

"You just started a new birthday trend," another TikTok user said.

"I just sent this to my husband so he can plan this for mine," another said.

One user said, “Did Costco food court for my bachelorette party 😅.”

Stimmel told Business Insider that she wasn't expecting such a large, positive response to her video.

"Costco is definitely one of my happy places, and I love how my birthday brought so much joy to other people," she said.