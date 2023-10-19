Costco's Massive Thanksgiving Dinner Kit Is Here

Thanksgiving, but make it easier. For any parent who would love to enjoy the holiday a little instead of waking up at dawn to sweat in the kitchen, this could be the answer. Costco has your back. Starting today, you can order a complete Thanksgiving feast meal kit for eight from their website for the surprisingly reasonable price of $199.99.

It’s the Costco footlong hotdog of holiday meals, people!

Forget buying all of the ingredients and then assembling them over three days. Forget begging your sister-in-law to bring even the smallest can of cranberry sauce. Forget the Thanksgiving spreadsheet. Forget the huge mess and clean-up. Just Costco it?

Here’s the extensive list of what’s included in each kit:

An all-natural 5-pound Amish farm turkey breast

A 2-pound tray of cornbread dressing/stuffing

A 1.5 pounds tray of mashed potatoes

An 8-ounce container of gravy

A 1.6-pound tray of mac and cheese

A 2-pound package of sweet corn

A 2-pound package of whole green beans

A 0.75-pound dish of cranberry relish

12 dinner rolls

An 8-inch apple pie

An 8-inch pumpkin pie

The only thing I see missing are some sweet potatoes, but I think the beauty of this is that the kit can either be your standalone dinner or you can add extra dishes that cover all of your family’s traditions.

The other cool part is that everything seems to be super high-quality. Many of the product descriptions note that they’re made with fresh ingredients, real butter, and all-natural ingredients, and with no preservatives.

They mention that the green beans are plain, but they can easily be made into the classic casserole if you so desire.

Here’s how the buying process works: You order on the website, starting now. It arrives frozen, via 2-day FedEx Air. Shipping is included in the price, but you can express ship it for extra. Make some room in your freezer, or get a couple of coolers ready, because you might have to keep it cold for a bit before the big day.

You have to pre-order by November 5 to get delivery between November 8 and November 17 — which means you have a little time to decide if this Costco Thanksgiving hack is right for you.