50 Cult-Favorite Clothing Pieces On Amazon Under $35 That Look Good On Everyone

When you tell someone that you love what they’re wearing, for some reason it’s always surprising when they’re like, “I got it on Amazon.” But as it turns out, the mega online retailer sells some super-cute clothes and accessories that deliver a high level of chic for notably low prices.

In an effort to save you from aimlessly browsing on Amazon to find these gems, I’ve put together a list of some cult-favorite clothing pieces under $35. From extra-soft bootcut yoga pants to some eminently versatile mesh ballet flats, this list has your new wardrobe waiting.

01 This Casual T-Shirt Dress That Comes In 45 Colors & Prints Amazon MOLERANI T-Shirt Loose Dress $25 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with this classic T-shirt dress. It’s casual with a soft rayon-blend fabric and a loose fit. It comes in a wearable knee-length cut, and it absolutely won’t break the bank at this budget-friendly price. The best part is, if you love the dress, you can buy one in every color you desire. Choose from muted gray, pastel pink, and some fun prints like polka dot and ‘90s florals. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 45

02 This Pretty Lace Blouse That’s An Instant Outfit-Maker Amazon Astylish Lace V-Neck Tunic Tank $24 See On Amazon You can choose if you want this pretty lace V-neck tunic without sleeves liked the featured photo, or you can go for the option with short sleeves in a Swiss dot pattern. Whichever you choose, the shirt exudes a classic elegance that can be dressed up or down with ease. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 28

03 These Wool-Blend Crew Socks With Nearly 5,000 Perfect Ratings Amazon MQELONG Wool Crew Socks (5 Pairs) $13 See On Amazon Your feet will be warm and ready to take on cold seasons with these wool-blend crew socks. They’re perfect to wear under any type of boots or just for lounging around the house. These socks come in packs of five, and there are several colors and designs to choose from, including basic solid colors and even cat designs. With nearly 5,000 five-star ratings to date, these are high-quality socks to add to your collection. Available sizes: One Size (Shoe Size 6 — 10)

Available colors: 13

04 This Casual-Chic Mock Turtleneck Amazon LIYOHON Mock Turtleneck $35 See On Amazon Turtlenecks are never not in style, but if you aren’t ready to go full neck coverage, try this mock turtleneck with three quarter sleeves. Made of a soft, lightweight cotton and polyester blend, this sleek shirt is lightweight and easy to layer. Throw it on and look instantly pulled together. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 29

05 This Trendy Oversized Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt Amazon Trendy Queen Oversized Zip Sweatshirt $35 See On Amazon Throw this oversized quarter- zip sweatshirt on for school drop-offs, the gym, running errands, or literally whatever else you do in your day. It’s big, it’s cozy, it’s soft, it’s stylish, and it’s only $35. It’s the type of sweatshirt your friends will ask where you got it so they can grab one for themselves. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 27

06 This Best-Selling Chiffon Cardigan Amazon CHICGAL Kimono $16 See On Amazon Throw this floral cardigan on over a T-shirt or tank to add some style to your outfit. If floral patterns aren’t your thing, there are 43 designs to choose from. Made of chiffon, the fabric is sheer and lightweight. It also makes for a great bathing suit cover-up. With more than 61,000 ratings (and counting), this is a best-seller for a reason. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 43

07 This Waffle Knit Henley In A Longer Length Amazon Farktop V Neck Waffle Knit Henley Top $28 See On Amazon This V-neck waffle knit henley is appealing for several reasons. It has an eye-catching notched neckline, it comes in several color options, and it’s great for layering in the colder months. Plus, if you need a break from crop tops, this shirt is on the longer side, offering bum coverage for legging days. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 14

08 This Pretty Cap Sleeve Blouse For All-Day Wear Amazon Milumia Pleated Blouse $23 See On Amazon The beauty of this subtly pleated blouse is its versatility. It looks great with jeans, leggings, or business-casual pants. The shirt has a round neck with cap sleeves and a keyhole back. The color options are vibrant, and the fabric is lightweight but not too sheer. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 29

09 This Satin Lined Beanie For Extra Softness Amazon YANIBEST Satin Lined Knit Beanie $14 See On Amazon Not only is this satin-lined knit beanie made with the right amount of thickness to keep your head warm and cozy, it also comes with hair-friendly, silky-soft lining that protects your strands. Offered in a great variety of color choices that vibe with whatever outfit you decide to wear, this beanie comes in pretty and minimalist packaging that feels more like a luxury product than one with Amazon pricing. Available sizes: One Size

Available colors: 17

10 These High-Rise Bootcut Yoga Pants With Pockets Amazon IUGA Bootcut Yoga Pants $30 See On Amazon I’m not sure what’s more exciting about these yoga pants — the fact that they’re bootcut, incredibly soft, offered in a plethora of colors, or that they have pockets to hold your phone. If you want everything the name-brand yoga pants offer but without the name-brand price tag, you won’t regret trying these. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 19

11 This Timeless Mock Neck Top That’s So Easy To Style Amazon Verdusa Mock Neck Long Sleeve Top $21 See On Amazon This mock-neck long-sleeve top is great for layering in the colder months or worn solo for a minimalist-chic look. Tuck it into jeans or business-casual pants; it’s a versatile offering that’s easy to accessorize. The rayon-blend material is soft and stretchy, and it comes in textured and non- textured options. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 19

12 This Go-To Tank Top You’ll Want In Every Color Amazon MEROKEETY Henley Tank Top $25 See On Amazon This Henley tank top will likely become a staple in your wardrobe. The shape of the tank has the right amount of coverage so it doesn’t show your bra, and the length is great for French tucking. It comes in nearly three dozen colors that can easily be worn with pieces you already have in your closet. Throw it on with jeans for a casual day out or your favorite maxi skirt to dress it up a bit. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 32

13 This Popular Twist Knot Shirt In A Cozy Waffle Knit Amazon Neineiwu Twist Knot Casual Top $24 See On Amazon Long in the back, shorter in the front, this highly rated twist-knot top is stylish yet comfortable. The soft, lightweight waffle knit is wonderfully versatile and looks good with leggings, jeans, dress pants, or sweatpants. With nearly 5,000 five-star ratings, it’s an effortless blouse that’s sure to net you compliments. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 17

14 These Palazzo Pants For All Occasions Amazon Arolina Palazzo Pants $22 See On Amazon If you’re looking for cute wide-leg pants in a plethora of color options, you’ve found them. These palazzo pants — with faux pockets in the back — are swingy and stretchy in all the right areas, and they’re just as comfortable as they look. Dress them up with heels or keep it casual with sandals or sneakers. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 46

15 This Crewneck Lounge Shirt You Won’t Want To Take Off Amazon Bingerlily Color Block Crewneck $25 See On Amazon When you put on this color-block crewneck shirt, you can plan on being comfortable all day long. The cotton-blend shirt is soft and on the thicker side for warmth. Some shoppers noted that it runs a little big, but it works beautifully as a slightly oversized shirt — or you can opt to size down. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 22

16 These Cropped Yoga Pants For Around The House Amazon THE GYM PEOPLE Crop Yoga Pants $28 See On Amazon Equipped with two handy side pockets, these cropped yoga pants are moisture-wicking and breathable, making them the ideal pants for yoga — and beyond. In fact, more than a few shoppers raved about wearing them for lounging around the house or running errands. To help you get an idea of the crop on these wide-leg pants, they fall around mid-shin on someone who is 5 feet, 6 inches. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 8

17 This Lace Blouse With Over 46,000 Five-Star Ratings Amazon MIHOLL Long Sleeve Lace Blouse $30 See On Amazon Even though this long-sleeve lace blouse is only $30, it has a high-quality feel and an elegance about it that makes it look more expensive than it is. Perhaps that’s why more than 46,000 shoppers have given it a perfect, five-star rating. The balloon sleeves create an elevated silhouette, and the soft knit makes it easy to wear all day and night. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 43

18 This TikTok-Famous Longline Sports Bra Amazon THE GYM PEOPLE Longline Sports Bra $23 See On Amazon This longline sports bra offers medium support, so you can definitely wear it to the gym or to a class like yoga, pilates, or spin — or just for everyday. As one satisfied shopper reported, “This is my favorite top find off of tiktok. It fits well and you don’t need a bra for it to be a top. I wear it out all the time.” It’s made of a soft, thick, and stretchy polyamide blend and comes with removable padding. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 25

19 These Mesh Ballet Flats That Are Having A Moment Amazon HEAWISH Mesh Ballet Flats $23 See On Amazon Whether you wear these on-trend mesh ballet flats to work or to dinner with a friend, one thing’s for sure — they’re comfortable enough to take you all over town. The slip-on shoes have a pointed toe and a skin-friendly collar that won’t rub. The mesh fabric allows them to stretch to your feet for the perfect fit. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 10

20 These Bralettes For Sleeping, Lounging, & Everyday Wear Amazon Blulu Seamless Padded Bralettes (4-Pack) $25 See On Amazon If you’ve been searching for the perfect bra that you can wear for sleeping, lounging, and running errands, you’ve found it with this four-pack of padded bralettes. The pull-on, ribbed bras have no underwire, and you don’t have to commit to padding as it’s easily removable. The straps are thin and the low neck is perfect for all types of clothing. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 5

21 This Flowy Tie-Knot Blouse For Every Occasion Amazon luvamia 3/4 Sleeve Tie Knot Blouse $28 See On Amazon Paired with jeans and layered necklaces, this tie-knot blouse will take you from lunch with friends to dinner with your partner. The delicate button-down front and swingy bell sleeves add some visual interest, making it a cinch to dress up with the right pant and heels. The lightweight material is airy enough for the warmer months, but it’s easy to layer for chillier temperatures, too. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 30

22 These Wide-Leg Sweater Pants In A Soft, Ribbed Knit Waitfairy Womens Solid Rib Knit Wide Leg Pants $32 See On Amazon If you’re all about comfort, give these rib-knit wide-leg pants a go. The soft, acrylic knit pants come with a high drawstring waist and look great paired with a sneaker for errands on the go. While they make for some cozy lounge pants, you can also wear them to the office, which is a beautiful thing indeed. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 45

23 This Cold-Shoulder Tunic With Thousands Of Glowing Reviews Amazon Allegrace Cold Shoulder Tunic Top $24 See On Amazon Offered in plus sizes, this adorable cold-shoulder tunic is a closet staple for both daytime and nighttime wear. The machine-washable shirt comes in tons of pretty colors and designs, so if you love it, there are plenty more where that came from. As one shopper raved, “It looks nice but allows enough air to skin contact to maintain a cool temperature. The length sits below the waist so for those looking to cover back gap in pants, this will do the trick. The fabric is not the itchy poly blend, but a softer blend and washes nicely. Two (comfortably cool) thumbs up.” Available sizes: X-Large — 4X

Available colors: 28

24 This Sleek Bodysuit That Doesn’t Feel Constricting Amazon Mangopop Crewneck Bodysuit $21 See On Amazon As far as bodysuits go, this stretchy crewneck bodysuit is one of the more comfortable ones you can find — not to mention affordable. It fits like a close T-shirt so it doesn’t feel overly constricting. The button crotch area makes for easy bathroom breaks, and the short-sleeve style makes it ultra-easy to layer. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

25 This Drapey Blouse That Fits Just Right Amazon Dokotoo Chiffon Blouse $29 See On Amazon This chic chiffon-like blouse isn’t too tight, and it isn’t too loose, making it a good option for all-day wear at work. The fabric is soft and breathable, and the drapey V-neck design is an open invitation for your favorite layered necklaces. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

26 This V-Neck Sweater For Laid-Back Days Amazon WIHOLL V Neck Sweater $29 See On Amazon This is the sweater you’ll reach for when you want easy comfort in a stylish package; it’s a great piece to layer over a tank or to add a flannel or denim jacket on top. It comes in a wide range of sizes and colors with some V-neck and square neck options also offered in the listing. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 31

27 This Stunning Layered Necklace Set Amazon 17 MILE Necklace Set $12 See On Amazon The 14-karat gold-plated necklace set is an absolute stunner, but the brand also offers several layering necklace styles within the listing, so be sure to browse through the photos to find one that fits your vibe. The best part is that you can wear one necklace at a time or all of them together for versatile styling. Available sizes: N/A

Available colors: 11

28 This Side-Split Maxi Dress With Pockets Amazon HUSKARY Maxi Dress $30 See On Amazon It’s never a bad time to add a long dress to your wardrobe, especially one like this soft, stretchy maxi dress with side slits for easy movement. Whether you dress it up or down, the comfort level remains the same — ridiculously cozy. To make it even more appealing, the dress features pockets. Slip it on and head out the door looking great; it’s that effortless. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 45

29 This Surplice Dress That Comes In A Wide Range Of Colors & Sizes Amazon Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress $25 See On Amazon No matter how you style it, this surplice dress is sure to look good. Fitted throughout the chest and waist and flared at the hem, the swingy dress is comfortable and designed to look stunning on everyone. Pair it with a denim jacket and boots for fall, or with strappy sandals for a warm-weather look. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 16

30 This Versatile Pashmina That’s As Cozy As It Looks Amazon RIIQIICHY Pashmina Shawl $18 See On Amazon This oversized pashmina shawl comes with options. Wear it as a scarf or shawl in a variety of ways, or use it as a socially acceptable blanket when you’re out and about. The extra-soft pashmina features fringe at the bottom for added texture, and it makes an excellent gift (even if that gift is for yourself). Available sizes: One Size

Available colors: 32

31 A Silky-Soft Tank That Looks Expensive Amazon Ekouaer Satin Tank Top $24 See On Amazon Whether you wear this high-end-looking satin tank top in the summer on its own or you layer it with a blazer or other cute jacket in the cooler months, this top offers a softness you’ll love. The tank has a gorgeous V-neck that accentuates the neck, so if you add your favorite necklace, it’ll really pull the outfit together. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 45

32 This Classic Lightweight Crewneck Sweater Amazon Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Crewneck Sweater $20 See On Amazon This soft, cotton-modal blend long-sleeve crewneck sweater is well-made with top-notch materials for the price, and it will likely exceed your expectations. It’s the type of sweater you’ll want to buy in all your favorite colors — and good news, it’s offered in more than three dozen hues and prints. The range of sizes it comes in is also impressive — from X-Small through 6X. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 39

33 A Sweet Puff-Sleeve Knit That You’ll Wear Constantly Amazon Foshow Puff Sleeve Short Sleeve Sweater $32 See On Amazon This lovely puff-sleeve shirt is the perfect cross between a blouse and a sweater. It’s made from a lightweight knit material that’s fitting for both warm and cool temperatures. You can choose from two necklines: a V-neck option like the featured image or a crewneck option for a little extra coverage. Both styles come in tons of color choices. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 46

34 This Cozy Waffle Shirt With 38,000 Ratings Amazon IWOLLENCE Waffle Tie Front Top $29 See On Amazon Shoppers can’t get enough of this waffle knit top; it’s amassed nearly 40,000 ratings to date. The button-down Henley features a V-neck and a front tie for a casual, super-cute look. While the shirt comes in a variety of chic solid colors, there are a few holiday styles available as well if you’re ready to stock up. The high-low hem is great for pairing with denim or leggings. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

35 These Fleece-Lined Tights For Extra Warmth Amazon CHRLEISURE Fleece Lined Tights $20 See On Amazon Perfect to wear under a skirt, dress, or even pants in the cold months, these seriously toasty fleece-lined tights add a layer of warmth that can really help. If you want to wear them as pants, go for the non-translucent options without footies that are just as warm. Both options are high-waisted and stretchy for comfort. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 17

36 These Stylish Joggers You’ll Want To Live In Amazon Libin Lightweight Jogger Pants $30 See On Amazon These lightweight jogger pants look and feel like they come from a much more expensive name brand. They’re made from breathable fabric that even has UPF 50+, so they’re comfortable to wear for workouts (indoors and out), as well as lounge or travel pants. Throw on a T-shirt or sweatshirt and sneakers and you’re ready to go. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 12

37 This Soft Maxi Skirt With A Foldable Waist Amazon Simlu High Waisted Maxi Skirt $25 See On Amazon This high-waisted maxi skirt will become a closet staple for all the seasons. It’s long and flowy, soft and comfortable, and according to shoppers, it’s the perfect length for shorter and taller women thanks to the foldable waistband. The rayon-blend skirt features pockets, too. Long live pockets. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 28

38 This Button-Down Blouse With Rolled Sleeves Amazon Astylish Button Down Blouse $30 See On Amazon Here’s a simple, yet elevated shirt you can wear to work or out and about. This button-down blouse is made from a lightweight material and works well under a blazer, sweater, or jacket. The rounded hem is easy to French tuck and the sleeves can be cuffed for a laid-back feel. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 39

39 This Smocked Blouse With Adorable Puff Sleeves Amazon Dokotoo Floral Print Blouse $26 See On Amazon This sweet floral-print blouse features the most adorable puff sleeves. According to shoppers, the textured shirt is soft, true to size, and the elastic on the puff sleeves doesn’t feel constricting. In addition to the short sleeve blouse, the brand also offers a long-sleeve option which is just as cute. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 23

40 This Off-The-Shoulder Sweater With A Loose Fit Amazon Aifer Off Shoulder Batwing Sweater $21 See On Amazon This off-shoulder batwing sweater is a steal for its affordable, under-$30 price tag. It’s especially appealing because it looks great dressed up or down — so much so that you can wear it out for drinks or with leggings and sneakers. The cotton-blend material is thick and comfortable, and it drapes off the shoulder nicely so you aren’t constantly readjusting. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

41 Some Gold-Plated Chunky Hoops That Won’t Weigh You Down Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops $14 See On Amazon They may be on the chunkier side for hoops, but these open hoops are actually lightweight and comfortable. The earrings are available in four vibrant finishes in either 14-karat gold or premium 18-kart gold plating over hypoallergenic brass. You’ll find that even after countless wears, the earrings hold up really well. Available sizes: 20 MM — 50 MM

Available colors: 4

42 This Cute V-Neck Tunic That’s Perfect For The Office Amazon Alimy V Neck Blouse $26 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a comfortable shirt you can wear all day without feeling like you need to change the minute you get home, try this V-neck blouse. The loose-fitting chiffon tunic comes in a variety of colors and designs that are great for everyday wear as well as holidays. Choose from short-sleeves or three-quarter-sleeve designs. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 45

43 This Stylish, Oversized Corduroy Button-Down Amazon BWDIDACI Corduroy Button Down Jacket $27 See On Amazon If you’re looking for something to throw on over a T-shirt before you head out, this popular corduroy button-down jacket is a great option. It’s really more of a cross between a shirt and a jacket — a shacket, if you will — but either way, it’ll definitely keep you warm. In addition to corduroy, you can also buy the shirt in a few flannel options for even more toastiness. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

44 This Popular Twist Knot T-Shirt Dress Amazon Locryz Knot T Shirt Dress $30 See On Amazon When it comes to comfort and style, this knot T-shirt is where it’s at. It’s a great option to take on vacation to a warm climate and wear as a bathing suit cover up or as dress to wear out and about or out to dinner. The fabric is soft and stretchy, exactly how you’d want a T-shirt dress to feel. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 23

45 These Faux Leather Belts With Chic Gold Hardware Amazon SANSTHS Faux Leather Belt with Double O-Ring Buckle (2 Pack) $17 See On Amazon These faux leather belts will hold your pants up while looking cute. They feature double O gold rings and look so chic worn around the waist of a blazer. You can buy the belts in a pack of two or three in several waistline options. There are 18 color combinations to choose from as well. Available sizes: 22-26 inches — 54-58 inches

Available colors: 18

46 This Ethereal Blouse Offered In So Many Wearable Prints Amazon SHEWIN Long Sleeve Blouse $21 See On Amazon Check out this pretty artsy-style blouse that comes in both short sleeves and long sleeves. It’s a loose fitting, floral shirt that features a V-neck and blouson sleeves. Since the shirt is sheer, a lining is attached so you don’t have to worry about wearing a cami underneath. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 33

47 This Matching Linen Set That’ll Spice Up Your Wardrobe AUTOMET 2 Piece Linen Set $33 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a few more coordinated ‘fits to add to your lineup, this two-piece linen set is a must-buy. The wide leg pants and matching peplum tank make a comfortable and versatile choice to wear as you go about your business during the day or even to a nighttime event with heels and the right jewelry. The machine-washable linen-blend fabric is breathable and lightweight. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 16

48 This Affordable Crossbody Purse In Faux Leather Amazon FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Crossbody Bag $22 See On Amazon While this faux leather crossbody bag is relatively small, it can hold a surprising amount of items. As one shopper reported, “It's more than big enough for my phone, and my eyeglasses case, and my makeup.” Three separate compartments make it easy to keep things organized so you aren’t digging through trying to find things. The bag is available in a whirlwind of colors, each featuring a cute striped interior lining. Available sizes: One Size (8.5 x 5.5 x 2.75 inches)

Available colors: 30

49 This Pleated Midi Skirt That’s Perfect For All Seasons Amazon EXLURA Polka Dot Pleated Skirt $23 See On Amazon You’ll be able to wear this stylish pleated skirt year-round, whether it’s with tall boots, ankle booties, sandals, or sneakers. It effortlessly pairs with tanks and T-shirt, and looks dreamy with a turtleneck or chunky sweater. The machine-washable skirt features a high waist with an elastic waistband for guaranteed comfort, as well as small pockets on both sides for all your essential items. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 19

50 A Tank Dress In Arsty Prints Amazon BISHUIGE Tank Dress $23 See On Amazon This simple tank dress comes in a bunch of fun designs, giving you plenty of options to wear to work, to drop your kids off at their various activities, or to pack for any upcoming vacations. Made from a rayon blend, the dress is incredibly soft. It features pockets and is conveniently machine washable. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 18

