Dairy Queen Has A New Dipped Cone That's Going Viral With Teens & Tweens

Every once in a while, my tween daughter tells me we have to do something. Because everyone is talking about it. It’s how we got matching Owala water bottles, and why we saw Inside Out 2 on opening night— sometimes the tweens just know what’s cool before everyone else.

Last night, she told me we have to go to Dairy Queen or she would die. Since that sounded kind of dire, and since I never minded getting ice cream, I agreed. But why was it so urgent?

My daughter explained that they have a new dipped cone called Crunchin’ Cookie. It’s blue, it has crushed Oreos in it, and it tastes like cookies and cream. And it has major nostalgic Cookie Monster vibes.

Apparently, since its debut, it has gone viral on social media as people discovered the treat — and then “secret” ways to order it went viral, too.

When we arrived at DQ, there was a line — and everyone was getting Crunchin’ Cookie treats. Literally our neighborhood was there.

There are three official options: the original dipped cone (with hard blue candy shell), the Blizzard version, and a parfait version that comes with layers of cookie crumbles, vanilla ice cream, and the dip sauce poured on top.

While the treat was released in February, it’s now really catching on among the kids. The blue cones are lighting up TikTok and Instagram, with influencers trying all three options.

One tip that’s definitely worth taking? Ordering a side of Oreo crumbles to dip your cone into.

I wrote to Dairy Queen, who confirmed that the Crunchin’ Cookie dip cone was a hit.

“The fans have spoken and as a result, social is buzzing,” a spokesperson wrote in an email. “Following the launch, fans quickly took to social media to show off their very own menu hacks using the Crunchin’ Cookie.”

And then they explained that the most popular hacks — the blizzard and parfait — are now officially on the menu and ready to order anywhere.

DQ also stressed that the dip cone was only around for a limited time, so be sure to get your tweens there quickly — and often — before it disappears.