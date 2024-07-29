The Halloween 2024 shop at Disney also includes some really cute accessories, like Hocus Pocus bags and Halloween-themed figurines, including Bluey and The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror blind bags. Basically, Disney leaned into every single morsel of Halloween fandom and made something super cute and exciting for you.
The Halloween costumes, as always, are beyond detailed. I’m particularly enthralled with all of the new family costumes you’ll be able to create, thanks to new Nightmare Before Christmas looks and some super fun Star Wars costumes. There’s a little bit of everything, and honestly, the first person who dresses their baby as Grogu gets all the candy from me. (Except for maybe the person I see dressed as the Haunted Mansion bride.)
Bonus: This year, for every Halloween costume sold on DisneyStore.com, Disney will donate a costume to Starlight Children’s Foundation, up to 20,000 costumes. So, when you’re picking your own Halloween look this year, know that a hospitalized child is still going to get to celebrate their own magical Halloween.
Of course, you can find all the classic Disney Halloween costumes you want, but if you’re looking for something new, below are some of our favorites from the Halloween 2024 collection at DisneyStore.com.
So, which one are you going for? Or are you going to be some kind of hybrid Lilo-Loki-Haunted Mansion bride? (I’m into it, for what it’s worth.)