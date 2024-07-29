It’s almost-not-quite-there August, which means only one thing: It’s time to start thinking about Halloween. The Halloween shop at DisneyStore.com is always full of wonder, but the Disney Halloween 2024 costumes have branched out into your new favorite characters (hello, Anxiety) and some new adult looks for those of us who always fancied ourselves a Lilo raising our own wild little Stitch.

The Halloween 2024 shop at Disney also includes some really cute accessories, like Hocus Pocus bags and Halloween-themed figurines, including Bluey and The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror blind bags. Basically, Disney leaned into every single morsel of Halloween fandom and made something super cute and exciting for you.

The Halloween costumes, as always, are beyond detailed. I’m particularly enthralled with all of the new family costumes you’ll be able to create, thanks to new Nightmare Before Christmas looks and some super fun Star Wars costumes. There’s a little bit of everything, and honestly, the first person who dresses their baby as Grogu gets all the candy from me. (Except for maybe the person I see dressed as the Haunted Mansion bride.)

Bonus: This year, for every Halloween costume sold on DisneyStore.com, Disney will donate a costume to Starlight Children’s Foundation, up to 20,000 costumes. So, when you’re picking your own Halloween look this year, know that a hospitalized child is still going to get to celebrate their own magical Halloween.

Of course, you can find all the classic Disney Halloween costumes you want, but if you’re looking for something new, below are some of our favorites from the Halloween 2024 collection at DisneyStore.com.

This Adorable Minnie Mouse Witch Costume Disney Store Minnie Mouse Witch Costume $69.98 see on disney store There’s usually a Minnie Mouse witch costume available from Disney, but this year’s is just adorable. It’s extra shiny and glam with the sweetest matching hat (complete with bows, of course) and will last forever in the dress-up drawer. The pieces do come separately, but this price here is for both — don’t be like 2021 me, who ordered just the dress and had a very disappointed 3-year-old.

The Best Inflatable Dinosaur Disney Store Rex Inflatable Costume $129.99 see on disney store You’ve seen plenty of inflatable T-Rex costumes, but what about the real Rex? Make your Toy Story family costumes hit a new level with this inflatable Rex costume for adults. The gloves even come separately, so you can still hold everyone’s candy buckets easily.

The Cutest Grogu Costume for Toddlers Disney Store Grogu Hover Pram for Toddlers $44.99 see on disney store I can specifically remember wanting a baby when I was like 20 because I saw a baby Yoda costume in the store. And now there’s a Grogu pram costume? Just let me live here forever in a puddle because I have melted from the world’s cutest Jedi powers. Everything is included except for pants/tights, and the hover pram is attached to the bodysuit for a super easy costume. I especially love this for toddlers because they can actually walk, meaning the costume isn’t all squished into a stroller for an infant or baby.

The Best Nightmare Before Christmas Costume for Toddlers Disney Store Oogie Boogie Costume for Toddlers $34.99 see on disney store You’ve seen toddler Jack Skellingtons and toddler Sallys, but what about a toddler Oogie Boogie? I’m personally obsessed with this Oogie Boogie costume and how easy it is to wear. It’s not an inflatable — just one big giant piece with elastic at the ends to keep it all together and a great mouthpiece right there at the top.

The Anxiety Costume You’ve Been Waiting For Disney Store 'Inside Out 2' Anxiety Costume for Adults $69.99 see on disney store I know, I know — ha ha ha, you don’t really need an anxiety costume, do you? But if you want to dress like Inside Out 2’s Anxiety, you absolutely do, and this costume is a great one for adults. It’s nice, light, and easy to throw on, and it’ll look great with a whole family Inside Out 2costume look.

The Ultimate Inflatable Costume Disney Store Baymax Inflatable Costume for Kids $59.99 see on disney store You already know Baymax looks cozy, so why not dress like him? This inflatable Baymax costume for kids is so perfect for fans of Big Hero 6, and it’s a nice little nod to a whole cult of people obsessed with this squishy, life-saving guy.

The Cutest Light-Up Costume Disney Store Zero Light-Up Costume for Toddlers $34.99 see on disney store It truly doesn't get any better for a light-up costume than this Zero costume for toddlers, am I right? Whether you've got a little Sally or Jack or Oogie Boogie or just a movie-obsessed kiddo, this is the sweetest look. And it's so easy to put on and wear!

The Only Haunted Mansion Accessory You Need Disney Store The Haunted Mansion Bride Light-Up Veil for Adults $69.99 see on disney store For the true Disney adults, there is the ultimate sparkly and ghoulish costume — dressing as Constance Hatchaway. This light-up veil will make you look like you’re straight out of New Orleans Square, and it’s a seriously fun accessory to use year after year.

The Actual Best Anti-Hero Disney Store Loki Adult Costume $59.99 see on disney store Loki’s kind of gone through a personality adjustment over the years from full-fledged villain to everybody’s favorite guy, so why not honor that with the ultimate Loki adult costume? It comes in just three pieces (so it’s not a pain in the butt to wear all night), and you could make some seriously fun Marvel family costumes.

So, which one are you going for? Or are you going to be some kind of hybrid Lilo-Loki-Haunted Mansion bride? (I’m into it, for what it’s worth.)