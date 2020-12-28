My generation grew up with Beauty and the Beast, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and Aladdin. We’re in the “I saw The Little Mermaid in theaters” age bracket. So, I don’t say this lightly: Inside Out is one of the absolute best kids’ movies ever made. And now that Inside Out 2 has been released, it’s become one of the best kids’ movie franchises.

Inside Out makes you rethink everything — every memory you have and every emotion you’ve experienced. It’s a movie that’ll keep you thinking, especially if you watch it for the first time as an adult (and even more so if you watch it with your tween!). Inside Out quotes are much like other movies from Disney and Pixar: They’re loads of fun but have a ton of heart behind them. Every character has their moment to shine.

Maybe you’re looking for Inside Out quotes to caption your social media pics of you and your kids heading to see Inside Out 2, or you just want to share them with a friend who needs a boost. Either way, you’ll find some of the absolute best right here.

Best Inside Out Quotes

“I sure am glad you told me earthquakes are a myth, Joy; otherwise, I’d be terrified right now.” — Fear Father’s Anger: “Fire!” Dad: “That’s it! Go to your room!” Father’s Fear: “The foot is down. The foot is down. Whoo!” (Father’s emotions cheer) Father’s Anger: “Good job, gentleman. That could have been a disaster.” Mother’s Sadness: “Well, that was a disaster.” “Hey, look! The Golden Gate Bridge! Isn’t that great? It’s not made out of solid gold like we thought, which is kind of a disappointment, but still!” — Joy “All right! We did not die today. I call that an unqualified success.” — Fear “You made it! Go! Go save Riley! Take her to the moon for me. OK?” — Bing Bong “Crying helps me slow down and obsess over the weight of life’s problems.” — Sadness “Congratulations, San Francisco, you’ve ruined pizza! First the Hawaiians, and now you!” — Anger Joy: “Oh no! These facts and opinions look so similar!” Bing Bong: “Don’t worry about it. Happens all the time.” “Six years of drama school… for this.” — Clown’s Joy Dad: “Riley, if you don’t eat your dinner, you’re not gonna get any dessert.” Anger: “Wait, did he just say we couldn’t have dessert? So that’s how you wanna play it, old man? No dessert? Oh sure, we’ll eat our dinner — right after you eat this!” Riley: (screams uncontrollably) “Do you ever look at someone and wonder, ‘What is going on inside their head?’ Well, I know. Well, I know Riley’s head.” — Joy “We should lock the door and scream that curse word we know. It’s a good one!” — Anger “Aww, participation award.” — Sadness “Remember the funny movie where the dog died?” — Sadness Anger: “All the good core memories were made in Minnesota. Ergo, we go back to Minnesota and make more. TA-DA!” Fear: “Wait, wait, wait, you’re saying we… run away?” Anger: “Well, I wouldn’t call it that. I’d call it the ‘Happy Core Memory Development Program.'” Anger: “Friendship Island has expanded. Glad they finally opened that Friendly Argument section.” Sadness: “I like Tragic Vampire Romance Island.” Disgust: “Fashion Island? Oh, everyone shut up.” Fear: “Boy Band Island? Hope that’s just a phase.” Joy: “Say what you want; I think it’s all beautiful.” Disgust: “OK, we’ve got a group of cool girls at two o’clock.” Joy: “How do you know?” Disgust: “Double ears pierced, infinity scarf.” Joy: “Whoa, is she wearing eye shadow?” Disgust: “Yeah, we wanna be friends with them.” Joy: “Let’s go talk to them.” Disgust: “Are you kidding? We’re not talking to them. We want them to like us!” Joy: “Oh, yeah. Wait, what?” Mom: “The drive out was pretty fun. What was your favorite bit?” Anger: “Spitting out the car window!” Disgust: “Definitely not when Dad was singing.” Fear: “Wearing a seat belt!” Bing Bong: “We’re taking the Train of Thought.” Joy: “The train! Of course. That is so much faster — but how do we catch it?” Bing Bong: “Well, it kind of goes all over the place.” Sadness: “I bet you and Riley had great adventures.” Bing Bong: “Oh, they were wonderful. Once we flew back in time. We had breakfast twice that day.” Joy: (annoyed) “Sadness!” Sadness: “It sounds amazing. I bet Riley liked it.” Bing Bong: “She did. We were best friends.” Sadness: “Yeah. It’s sad.” (Bing Bong hugs Sadness tightly, crying) Bing Bong: “I’m OK, now. Come on. The train station is this way.” Sadness: “I’m too sad to walk. Just give me a few hours.” Fear: “Maybe it was a bear?” Disgust: “There are no bears in San Francisco.” Anger: “I saw a really hairy guy; he looked like a bear.” Sadness: “Wait, Joy! You’ll get lost in there.” Joy: “Think positive!” Sadness: “OK… I’m positive that you’ll get lost in there!” “You remember how she used to stick her tongue out when she was coloring? I could listen to her stories all day. I just wanted Riley to be happy.” — Joy Joy: “Anger, unload the daydreams. I’ve ordered extra in case things get slow in class.” Anger: “They might come in handy if the day is full of boring useless classes, which it probably will be!” Forgetter Paula: “U.S. presidents?” Forgetter Bobby: “Keep Washington, Lincoln, and the fat one.” (Riley sits in her high chair, being fed broccoli by her parents) Dad: “Here we go, alright. Open.” (Inside her mind, Riley’s emotions are watching through her eyes) Joy: “Hm, this looks new.” Fear: “Think it’s safe?” Sadness: “What is it?” Disgust: “OK, caution. There is a dangerous smell, people. Hold on. What is that?” Joy: “This is Disgust. She basically keeps Riley from being poisoned, physically and socially.” “I’m not actually sure what she does. And I’ve checked; there’s no place for her to go. So, she’s good. We’re good. It’s all great.” — Joy “I don’t want to get too technical, but these are called core memories. Each one came from a super important time in Riley’s life. Like when she first scored a goal. It was so amazing.” — Joy “Can I say the cursed word now?” — Anger Joy: “Isn’t this fun?” Sadness: “No.” Joy: “‘Attagirl.”

Best Inside Out 2 Quotes

“Maybe this is what happens when you grow up. You feel less joy.” — Joy “This whole trip is just a series of deader and deader ends!” — Fear “My job is to protect her from the scary stuff she can’t see. I plan for the future.” — Anxiety “Of course I’m delusional! Do you know how hard it is to stay positive all the time? When all you folks do is complain, complain, complain?! Jiminy mother-loving toaster strudel!” — Joy “Joy, you’ve made a lot of mistakes, and you’ll make a whole lot more in the future. But if you let that stop you, we might as well lie down and give up.” — Anger Riley: “I’m the worst!” Mom’s Anger: “Welp, there’s a preview of the next 10 years.” “Oh my gosh, I’m so sorry! I can get ahead of myself. I’m Anxiety, one of Riley’s new emotions, and we are all super jazzed to be here. Where can I put my stuff?” — Anxiety “You have to let Riley go.” — Joy Riley: “I’m too gross to go to camp or anywhere ever again!” Mom’s Anger: “Well, we all knew this day would come.” Mom’s Sadness: “Remember, we agreed not to make a big deal out of this.” Mom: “You are not gross, honey; you’re just changing.” Mom’s Disgust: “But she really does stink.” Mom’s Anger: “Oh, it’s bad.” Joy: “You have a parachute?” Fear: “Yes, I do. The question is, why don’t any of you?” “Anxiety would have a plan for that.” — Fear Nostalgia: “Remember when we all finally came up to headquarters?” Ennui: “That was, like, 30 seconds ago, Nostalgia.” “Oh yeah, I looooove get up and glow.” — Riley Sadness: “You take such good care of Riley.” Joy: “Thanks, I try.” “I’m a good person.” — Riley