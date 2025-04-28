Disney accessories have been a thing for a while, but customizing them for someone’s specific personality or Disney faves is truly changing the game. You can’t walk into a Disney park without spotting someone in a cool Disney accessory or outfit, and chances are, they’ve designed it themselves. Last time I was in Disney World with my family, I fell in love with the headbands available to purchase in some of the shops — especially where you could customize it to fit your Disney aesthetic. These headbands had plush characters attached to the top, and they were adorable and fun. I felt a bit of FOMO leaving the park and realizing I didn’t take my girls in to make one.

But lucky for all of us, Disney is now opening up these Create Your Own Headband experiences in stores and online. Starting April 28, guests at the Disney Store Times Square can make their own Disney headband, and starting May 12, these headbands will be available to customize online at DisneyStore.com.

And y’all — these headbands are so cute.

I mean, come on. The first collection includes the DIY headband base and 24 classic character plush attachments to choose from — including franchises like Inside Out, Mickey and friends, Winnie the Pooh, even Nightmare Before Christmas.

These headbands really let you show off your Disney personality, and I love that there are no rules to it. You want to add Jack Skellington and Anger and Lotso? Go for it. You want just one or two plushes attached? Fine. You want to swap out characters throughout the day? Go for it.

And for Disney Parks goers who love to customize their accessories to a theme or holiday, this makes it really easy to just always have the DIY headband base ready: You can easily pop on your spookier plushes for Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party or swap them out for all Pixar characters if you’re heading into Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

These can also be shared between family members, so if you’ve got a group wanting to make your own customized headband, consider buying a bunch of the plushes and letting everyone choose their favorites each day. (But, you know, double up on a few so no one’s fighting over the only Daisy in the bunch.)

If you’re in NYC, head to Disney Store Times Square to make your own customizable Disney plush headband in-store. Otherwise, you can wait until the items are available on DisneyStore.com starting May 12. And remember, this is just the first collection, so you can assume more plushes will be dropping eventually.