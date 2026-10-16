20 Holiday Gifts To Shop For Now So You Can Enjoy Them All Season Long

If there’s one thing that’s wildly helpful to keep in mind heading into this final stretch of the year, it’s that the holidays aren’t just one day. Right now, we’re in the warm-up period, getting ready for what’s ultimately a months-long marathon of hosting, gift-wrapping, card-writing and cozy holiday cheer. So while, sure, there may be bags of half-eaten Halloween candy currently littering your countertops, it’s time to start thinking about the stuff you need to do (and buy) now to max out the holiday merriment and minimize the holiday stress.

What most of us have learned the hard way, of course, is that personalized gifts need a little extra time to make and ship. Placing those orders now gives you the head start you need! But also, why save all the good stuff for December anyway? We here at Scary Mommy are big believers in gifting early, both to ourselves and the people we love, especially when it’s stuff that’ll get used all season long, like matching PJs for every hot cocoa night and puzzles to work on as the weather turns.

We’ve rounded up what we’re buying now so that the holidays can be more about the fun stuff and less about the December scramble.

“Holiday Wreaths” Photo Wrapping Paper See On Walmart “Holiday Wreaths” Photo Wrapping Paper $9.88 See On Walmart I love the idea of giving personalized wrapping paper at the holidays. It's charming, it's unique, and it's very specific. When else would you do this — and actually use what you buy? — Kate Auletta, Editor in Chief

Personalized Paper Napkins Mark & Graham Personalized Paper Napkins $39 See On Mark & Graham These are very chic little cocktail napkins that make a great hostess gift throughout the holiday season. They come in a variety of patterns, and while, sure, are more than I normally spend on such a thing, they make a nice gift whether you're headed somewhere for cocktails, for Thanksgiving, or beyond. — Kate Auletta

Personalized Holly Frame Doormat Pottery Barn Personalized Holly Frame Doormat 22" x 36" $99 See On Pottery Barn Forgive me, but I'm at the age where I have more than one doormat. I even have a Halloween one outside right now. It spruces up your outdoor space in a second and makes a nice gift too. I just love coming home to a welcoming doormat; sue me. — Kate Auletta

In The Grid Personalized Notebook Papier In The Grid Personalized Notebook $38 See on Papier If I had a nickel for every personalized notebook I had... I'd have about $3. But still, the point remains: A personalized notebook makes a great gift. You remember who gave it to you as you open it to start using it, and, as someone who is a chronic pen-and-paper girlie, I just love them. They make a great gift year-round, but especially at the holidays. — Kate Auletta

Tartan Quilted Tree Skirt Mark & Graham Tartan Quilted Tree Skirt $139 See On Mark & Graham I have a love-hate relationship with tree skirts. They're incredibly annoying, but incredibly useful. But I do love a tree skirt with character, and this one has it in spades. I love the idea of giving a newborn family a monogrammed tree skirt they can use for years to come. Such a sweet gift! — Kate Auletta

Nautilus Custom Puzzle Nautilus Puzzles Nautilus Custom Puzzle $159.95 See On Nautilus Puzzles I'm a puzzler, especially when it gets cold outside. I love the idea of doing a thick wood, personalized puzzle that will remind you of the moment captured, as well as the person or family who gave it to you. It makes a lovely gift, promise. — Kate Auletta

Hand-Painted Ceramic North Pole Mailbox Coin Bank Mark & Graham Hand-Painted Ceramic North Pole Mailbox Coin Bank $45 See On Mark & Graham Ok, how friggin' cute is this? My kids no longer believe in Santa, but I almost want to buy this for our house. It's a great thing to whip out as the holidays — and the gift requests — amp up. Read their letters and write personalized notes on Christmas Eve while drinking eggnog. Win-win. — Kate Auletta

Holiday Icon Scalloped Hand Towel Mark & Graham Holiday Icon Scalloped Hand Towel $39 See On Mark & Graham I care about my guest bath maybe more than I care about my own. It's, like, my space. As such, I love the idea of giving monogrammed towels for the space that you can whip out, especially at the holidays. They'll get used, and they're great quality. — Kate Auletta

Christmas Tree Pillows Shein Christmas Tree Pillows (1 Piece) $6.72 See On Shein Call me a Boomer, but I love switching out throw pillows for each season. And I adore these tree pillows, which are not only affordable but can sit prettily on your couch for months. They're a lovely gift, or if you're feeling selfish, a lovely gift to yourself. — Kate Auletta

Multicolor Ornament Christmas Pathway Markers Lowe's Multicolor Ornament Christmas Pathway Markers $119 See On Lowe's Any house that can pull off an outdoor lights display at the holidays is fine by me. What I love about these is that, sure, you can buy them for the winter holidays, but you can reuse them for Halloween, the Fourth of July, or a random Saturday. They're just so fun, especially if you have kids. You can't go wrong. — Kate Auletta

Magnetic Me Holiday PJs Magnetic Me Magnetic Me Holiday PJs $58 See On Magnetic Me One of my absolute most favorite holiday traditions is seasonal PJs! When our kids were little, we would always get them matching sets like these super festive, cozy ones from Magnetic Me. The fact that these feature magnets for easy, over-the-head dressing is a huge bonus. Buy them now so you can be cute and coordinated for every holiday movie night and hot cocoa sipping session. — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

Canon Selphy Photo Printer Canon Canon Selphy Photo Printer $179.99 See On Canon We have had so much fun with our mini photo printer from Canon — and it's a perfect thing to get before the holidays get rolling. I love taking pictures during a party or event and then handing out hard copies as our guests go out the door. It's such a good, simple party favor. You can also set up homemade photo booths! — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social

Slice Wrapping Paper Cutter Rotary Scissors Cutting Tool by Slice, 6 Pack $119.94 See on Amazon Do yourself a favor TODAY and buy this Slice tool for cutting wrapping paper. I swear it saved me 7-10 business days while wrapping. I literally hide it from the rest of my family. And while you're at it, buy the Slice box cutter, too. They both make my life easier and happier. — Sarah Aswell

Chef's Choice Knife Sharpener Chef's Choice Chef's Choice Knife Sharpener $165.99 See On Chef's Choice Before the turkey is steaming on your holiday table... before you need to chop one thousand vegetables for the party, run every knife in your kitchen through this electric knife sharpener. I bring this baby out right before the holidays start and sharpen everything that isn't nailed down in my kitchen, and it almost feels like self-care. Using a sharp knife makes so much more of a difference than you think! — Sarah Aswell

Enbrighten Outdoor String Lights Enbrighten Outdoor String Lights $129.99 See on Amazon This is what I've been looking for! I love having cafe lights strung up around my porch for entertaining during the summer — what if they could just MAGICALLY turn into holiday lights for Halloween and then Christmas? Now they can. These programmable lights mean that I am not constantly putting up and taking down lights — the colors just change with the season, in whatever configuration you'd like. — Sarah Aswell

Cedarwood Soy Wax Candle Cedarwood Soy Wax Candle $24.99 See on Amazon Nothing gets me and my house in the holiday mood quite like having a few really nice candles ready to go. I stay away from the sweeter smells of Christmas and gravitate for ones like this: evergreen and forest smells that are bright and crisp and cheery (even if you opt for a fake tree for your house). — Sarah Aswell

National Parks Advent Calendar Puzzle National Parks Advent Calendar $29.99 See on Amazon This combines so many of my interests: puzzles, national parks, and advent calendars! I love that this one involves an activity and that it doesn't result in a bunch of cheap junk in your house that never leaves. — Sarah Aswell

Jane's Agenda Stationery Train Case Jane's Agenda Jane's Agenda Stationery Train Case $119 See On Jane's Agenda I love holiday cards, but actually writing them and addressing the envelopes can start to feel like too much of a task, especially with all the other stuff going on around the holidays. I love putting all of my cards, stamps, pens, and stickers in this little case and carrying it with me — I can get a few cards done wherever I am, whether it's my kid's ballet lessons, a doctor's waiting room, or a lunch alone. — Sarah Aswell

Harmonies Board Game Harmonies Board Game $39.99 $31.99 See on Amazon Sale I am really trying to focus my holiday season around activities and togetherness over material things. One great way to do this is to get a few new board games that are super family-friendly. I love this one because it is still playable for kids on the younger side, but it's fun for adults, too. It's also just really pretty and magical and fun — you create lovely worlds with cool animals, for points of course. — Sarah Aswell