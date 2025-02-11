10 Tools & Accessories For Moms Who Need Beauty To Be Easy AF

It’s way too easy these days to scroll through social media and convince yourself that you’re the only person in the world who lacks pro-level beauty skills. Our grids are all filled with influencers who have perfect (but not too perfect) curls and flawless skin (were they born without pores?! — please say it’s a filter and put us out of our misery). But I am *not* one of those “beauty has always come easily” girly pops. I’m the “one time I caught my hair on fire” friend. The one whose eyeliner wings belong to different birds and whose brows pass for cousins, not sisters, and definitely not twins, most days. I have to work at it, but it’s something I genuinely enjoy...even if I low-key suck at it.

And that’s to say nothing of the fact that I’m also a mom. If the average person has very little time for their beauty ritual, take however long that is and subtract 90% of it to get an approximation of the window most moms are working with. So, when it comes to beauty tools and accessories, we need easy. Efficient. Effective.

Whether you’re a metaphorical beauty school dropout like me, an over-scheduled mom, or both, here are some of the products I’ve found that are simple, effective, and even fun to use.

A hair styler that makes salon blowouts at home an actual thing

Is this expensive? Yes. Is it worth it? Also yes. I have always loathed drying my own hair; it’s long, thick, and wavy, so it always seems like it takes forever. I’m always chasing that salon blowout feeling but never coming close. Or at least I wasn’t until this gizmo entered my life. I worried the base would be too cumbersome since it’s so much larger than my old hair dryer, but it’s actually the most comfortable, ergonomic dryer I’ve used, and it dries my hair in so much less time! I had to watch a few YouTube tutorials to get the hang of the curling barrels, but the process ended up being so easy that I look forward to wearing my hair in curls now.

A super-fast solution for pesky peach fuzz

Everyone has facial hair, and no one should feel like they have to do anything to it if they don’t want to. However, as someone whose facial hair does the damn most due to PCOS, I just feel better personally if I keep it as minimally noticeable as possible. Dermaplaning takes care of it but takes some time, so this is my go-to tool for moments when I’m running out the door and think, “Whoa, how’d you get there, little chin-hair buddy?”

The cutest way to dress up a ponytail (& your wrists)

These come highly recommended by Scary Mommy’s news and social editor, Katie Garrity, who gushes, “For moms who want to look cute but have zero time to do anything time-consuming with their hair, these hair ties are adorable and accented with cute metal charms to spruce up even the drabbest ponytail.” There are tons of different styles to choose from, too, making them a great gift idea for any mom on your list (might as well grab a few for the tweens as well since you know they’ll just end up snatching them!).

A scalp massager that strengthens your strands

I swear it happened overnight: I turned 40, and my hair just felt... thinner. Duller. Lifeless, even. I tried your basic rosemary oils and volumizing shampoos, but nothing seemed to help. Then, I discovered this device. The FAQ 301 packs a one-two punch of LED light and sonic massage, which science shows helps to stimulate the scalp, revitalize follicles, and strengthen hair, minimizing hair loss over time. The bristles (all 637 of them, to be exact) also help loosen and dislodge scalp buildup, which further aids in the absorption of liquid hair treatments. I’ve been using mine for about a month now, and my husband has asked multiple times if I’m doing something different with my hair because “it looks amazing.”

That silly overnight hair noodle that gives you morning curls

I got so tired of seeing video after video on social media proclaiming how incredible these things are that I finally caved. I got the Kitsch version from HomeGoods, but the fact that you can add to cart on Amazon makes this a no-brainer to grab for yourself or when you’re putting together a gift basket for a mom you love. Do I use it every night? No, I’m too lazy for that. Does it look ridiculous when it’s in? You betcha. However, it really is such a low-fuss, non-damaging way to just wake up with curls.

A spa-grade facial steamer

My days of leisurely booking back-to-back beauty treatments at an actual spa are now few and far between, I fear. And while I could technically steam my face over a pot of boiling water on the stove, that sounds like an accident waiting to happen (friend who caught their hair on fire, remember?). This spa-grade facial steamer lets me spend 15 blissful minutes reveling in its silky, cloud-like steam — which comes with a whole slew of benefits like promoting circulation, boosting hydration, and softening pores. It is truly heavenly during — and I glow afterward.

An ice roller to K.O. inflammation

As someone with chronic inflammation, some days my face just feels... puffy. Although I am not generally a person who likes cold anything (help me, I’m freezing), I really appreciate how easy this roller is to use and how quickly you can see your facial inflammation go down when you use it.

A perfectly portable travel tweezer set

I’ve bought this set, like, three times so that I can keep one handy wherever I go. While it’s certainly not a flashy purchase, it makes trimming and plucking so incredibly easy.

A literal magic (beauty) wand

I will be the first person to admit that this tool took a minute to get the hang of — but, again, I’m not the most tech-savvy person on the planet. Having said that, now that I’ve figured it out, I wish I’d tried it sooner. I’d seen people online raving about it, yet I still felt skeptical until I saw what a difference it was making with my fine lines and dark undereye circles. I love that it boosts my skin’s absorption of serums and other skin treatments, and I really love that you only need to use it for a few minutes a few times a week to see results.

A bougie gua sha tool

This stainless steel gua sha is tougher than stone (so you don’t have to worry about breakage) and glides over the skin effortlessly. It’s one of those basic beauty items that people tend to take for granted, but regularly using one does wonders for promoting circulation and minimizing inflammation.

Had To Share highlights the products and finds that Scary Mommy editors and contributors love so much, we just had to share in the group chat.