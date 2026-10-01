Fall hasn’t fully taken hold everywhere yet, but we can’t help it: We’re already there in our hearts. There’s just so much joy to be had in the transition to autumn. We’re pulling out the good blankets. We’re trading citrus candles for something spicy and warm. We’re slipping into our snuggliest PJs and putting out pumpkin decor and reveling in this most beloved changing of the seasons.

And that means stocking up on some cozy picks that really set the tone for sweater weather. Here’s everything Scary Mommy editors are loving right now for all the fall vibes.

MadeGood’s Pumpkin Spice Granola Bites Target MadeGood’s Pumpkin Spice Granola Bites $7.99 See On Target These are my official sign that fall has arrived! I usually grab a family pack immediately because the pumpkin spice flavor is warm, cozy, and genuinely delicious without being overwhelmingly sweet or artificial-tasting. They're made with organic oats, free from the top nine allergens, and each bite is packed with a full serving of vegetables hidden inside, which means I feel great about eating them myself and handing them to my daughter as an after-school snack. — Katie Garrity, Senior Editor, News & Social

Sugar Pumpkin Multi-Surface Everyday Cleaner Mrs. Meyer's Mrs. Meyer's Sugar Pumpkin Multi-Surface Everyday Cleaner $4.99 See On Mrs. Meyer's I randomly picked up a Mrs. Meyer's all-purpose cleaner in a summer scent a few months back, and I was floored by how good it made the whole room smell after wiping down surfaces. The scent lasts too. I picked up this sugar pumpkin scent to add more autumnal smell to my house and have been loving it. Anything that makes my house smell better and cleaning more enjoyable, I'm here for. — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

Rothy's Cozy Clogs Rothy's Rothy's Cozy Clogs $170 See On Rothy's These are supremely comfortable and, yes, cozy, for when you have to get your kid to school but the mornings are cold and you don't want your feet to freeze. I wear them all fall and winter long, with and without socks. They look put together enough while also being so slip-onable. — Kate Auletta, Editor in Chief

Cozy Earth Women’s Bamboo Stretch-Knit Long-Sleeve Pajama Set Cozy Earth Cozy Earth Women’s Bamboo Stretch-Knit Long-Sleeve Pajama Set $168 See On Cozy Earth The literal second the temps dip below 80, I’m pulling out my fall PJs. I love having a new set each year to make the whole transition feel like a ritual, and this year that means Cozy Earth’s classic bamboo PJs in their new Market Stripe Cinnamon print (part of their fall collection, which also includes Halloween prints for the first time). These give pumpkin spice in the best way! The fabric is SO buttery-soft, plus they’re temperature-regulating, so I don’t wake up a hot, sweaty, perimenopausal mess. — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

Purple Nest Alpaca Blanket Purple Nest Design Purple Nest Alpaca Blanket $280 See On Purple Nest Design I realized I was spending money on cheap blankets that just didn't stay soft or immediately pilled up. This fall, I decided to invest in a better blanket that would really feel special — why not, when I spend so much time under them for half the year? I decided on this alpaca blanket that is incredibly beautiful and soft, and that is ethically and sustainably made. Yes, it cost more, but it also makes me feel good every single day. And the quality can't be beat. — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social

Harry & David Glass Pumpkin LED Lights — Set of 3 Harry & David Harry & David Glass Pumpkin LED Lights — Set of 3 $99.99 See On Harry & David These glass pumpkin LED lights are the fall decor purchase I look forward to pulling out every single year — each glass pumpkin has a warm LED light inside that gives off the coziest amber glow, and the hand-painted details make them look genuinely beautiful and elevated rather than like something you grabbed at a big box store. I scatter them across my mantel, my entryway table, and my kitchen counter, and they instantly make the whole house feel like fall in the best possible way. The kind of seasonal decor that is worth investing in because it comes out year after year and never goes out of style! — Katie Garrity

The Canvas Go-Tote in Cabana Cincha The Canvas Go-Tote in Cabana $119.99 See On Cincha Cincha’s Travel Belt is one of my favorite little airport “hacks,” so I couldn’t resist their Canvas Go-Tote in their new Cabana colorway as my new “everything bag” for this season. It’s roomy enough for my laptop, water bottle, Kindle, the random stuff my kids ask me to carry for them (when they swore they would carry them, of course)... whatever I need to toss in there. The vegan leather accents give it a polished touch, and the chocolate-and-cream stripes are so cozy and rich and fall-coded. It goes with everything from jeans to my favorite nubby cardigans! — Julie Sprankles

Dogwood Hill Merry Main Street Wrapping Paper Dogwood Hill Dogwood Hill Merry Main Street Wrapping Paper $12 See On Dogwood Hill I know it feels early but the people who have the most magical holiday season are the ones who started planning in September, and this wrapping paper is exactly the kind of thing that sells out before you think to look for it. The Merry Main Street print is a charming, illustrated small-town Christmas scene that is festive and whimsical without being cheesy, and it makes every gift look like it came straight from a holiday movie. Dogwood Hill's paper is thick, beautiful, and the kind of wrapping paper that people actually comment on under the tree. Grab it now while it is still in stock and give yourself the gift of not scrambling for wrapping paper on December 23rd! — Katie Garrity

Thymes Pomander Clove Collection Thymes Thymes Pomander Clove Petite Reed Diffuser $50 See On Thymes Thymes makes my all-time favorite Christmas candle (Frasier Fir, forever and always), so I definitely went into the new Pomander Clove Collection with high expectations. Happily, it delivered! It’s sweet mandarin and warm clove with a little fir, plus cardamom and ginger, so it smells like those clove-studded oranges my grandma used to keep in a fruit bowl to make her house smell like fall. It feels nostalgic and fresh at the same time, and I’m hooked. — Julie Sprankles

House of Palmer The Harborside Bundle House of Palmer House of Palmer The Harborside Bundle $245 See On House of Palmer This adorable set has completely transformed how my table looks without me having to put in any actual effort! The Harborside Collection is everything I want in a tablescape: crisp, classic, and polished without being precious or fussy. The melamine plates look like real china but survive everyday life; the linen napkins and structured placemats make even a Tuesday night dinner feel intentional, and the whole coordinated bundle for four means the table is just done. Fall is the season I actually want to host again, and this is the table setting that makes me excited to do it! — Katie Garrity

DualFro Ultra Milk Frother Steamer Maestri House DualFro Ultra Milk Frother Steamer $129.99 $103.99 See On Maestri House It’s pumpkin spice latte season, but it’s also stay-at-home-cozy-in-your-new-fall-Pjs season for me. I got this DualFro Ultra to help me skip the drive-thru line and make frothy fall drinks from the comfort of my kitchen. It heats milk in about two minutes and has eight modes, including hot and cold foam, a plant milk setting (genius), and even one for hot chocolate. It also keeps the foam warm if I get distracted by one of my kids (again, genius). Bonus: Everything but the base can go in the dishwasher for easy clean-up. — Julie Sprankles

Merino Wool-Blend Slash Sweater Abercrombie & Fitch Merino Wool Blend Slash Sweater $75 See On Abercrombie & Fitch I recently got this sweater on sale and I'm so happy I did. After getting my colors done (I'm a true autumn) last winter, I realized I have very few fall-forward pieces in my closet. So when I was Instagram-targeted for this, I swooped in and bought it. It's cozy while being chic and has a really nice neckline. I also love love love that you can handwash this (I'm so over clothes that need to be dry cleaned). I wear this far too often and am now about to buy it in more colors. It's a staple. — Kate Auletta

Daneault Reversible Purse Daneault Daneault Reversible Purse $429 See On Daneault This purse is the perfect transition piece from summer to fall! Also, bonus: You are essentially getting two completely different bags for the price of one — flip it one way for a classic solid that goes with everything, flip it the other way for a print or texture that makes the whole outfit. You have covered every fall scenario without buying a second bag. It is roomy enough to actually function as a daily carry without becoming a black hole; the quality is genuinely impressive, and it is the kind of piece that looks way more expensive than it is. — Katie Garrity

Glass House Harvest Muse Candle Glass House Fragrances Glass House Harvest Muse Candle $60 See On Glass House Fragrances If you want your house to smell like you’ve been baking all afternoon (without actually having to bake all afternoon), light Glass House’s Harvest Muse. It smells like spiced pumpkin bread thanks to notes of white pumpkin, cinnamon, clove, and a creamy whipped vanilla base. It’s basically fall in a jar! I also love that the vessel itself comes in a perfectly autumnal burnt-orange matte finish with a laser-cut leaf design that glows when you light it. — Julie Sprankles

Quince Italian Leather Pouch Travel Set Quince Quince Italian Leather Pouch Travel Set $72 See On Quince This ruby red travel pouch set is genuinely one of the best fall purchases I have made! It is the kind of rich, jewel-toned accessory that instantly makes any bag feel more intentional and pulled together without spending designer money on it. The Italian leather is soft and beautifully structured; it zips completely closed so nothing falls out at the bottom of your bag, and it is the perfect size for cards, cash, lip products, and all the small things that disappear into the void of a large purse. A small fall accessory upgrade that makes a surprisingly big impact every single time you open your bag! — Katie Garrity

DedCool Mocha Magic DedCool DedCool Mocha Magic $90 See On DedCool In the immortal words of Lorelai Gilmore, fall makes me crave “coffee, coffee, coffee!” So DedCool’s new Mocha Magic fragrance was always going to be a hit with me. It opens with top notes of espresso, mocha, and cream, gets even cozier in the middle with biscotti, toffee, and a hint of bourbon, and finishes with warm vanilla and sandalwood. It smells like a fancy café but not in a cloying way at all; it reads grown-up and kind of sexy. There’s a reason it launched to a 4,500-plus-person waitlist. — Julie Sprankles

Fontana Candle Co. Cinnamon Orange Clove Jar Candle Fontana Candle Co. Fontana Candle Co. Cinnamon Orange Clove Jar Candle $22.09 See On Fontana Candle Co. Lighting this candle is genuinely one of my favorite parts of transitioning into fall — the cinnamon, orange, and clove combination is warm and spiced and complex in a way that fills the whole room and immediately makes everything feel cozy and seasonal without smelling artificial or overwhelming. It's made with 100% pure essential oils and a clean-burning soy wax blend, so you get all the fall atmosphere without any of the synthetic fragrance headache that comes with a lot of seasonal candles. The one fall scent that makes your home smell like the best possible version of October from the very first light! — Katie Garrity

Soft Services Affogato L’Orange Buffing Bar Soft Services Soft Services Affogato L’Orange Buffing Bar $30 See On Soft Services Coffee scents reign supreme when autumn hits, and it also happens to be the time of year when my skin starts to need a little extra TLC. So, Soft Services’ new Affogato L’Orange Buffing Bar showed up right on time. A gentler version of the brand’s cult-favorite original, it features superfine microcrystals in a moisturizing base to smooth out rough patches, bumpy KP, and ingrown hairs, all without feeling too harsh. The fact that it smells like espresso, vanilla coconut cream, and a hint of orange just makes it all the more enticing to reach for. Plus, the swirled bar looks so pretty even just sitting in the shower. — Julie Sprankles

Body by Miraclesuit Jesi Shaping Jumpsuit in Navy Miraclesuit Body by Miraclesuit Jesi Shaping Jumpsuit in Navy $228 See On Miraclesuit This jumpsuit has become my go-to for any fall occasion where I want to look completely put-together without spending more than 30 seconds deciding what to wear. I've dressed it up with heels and also dressed it down with a jean jacket and flats. The Jesi is a sleek, structured navy jumpsuit with built-in shaping that smooths and defines without feeling restrictive or uncomfortable, which is genuinely the holy grail of shapewear technology. It looks polished and elevated enough for a work event, a dinner out, or a holiday party, and the navy colorway is versatile enough to style a hundred different ways with boots, heels, or loafers. I am telling you, this jumpsuit seriously slims you down and tucks you in all the right places. I never feel more confident than when I am in it! — Katie Garrity

Arden Cove Bum Bag in Taupe Arden Cove Arden Cove Bum Bag in Taupe $249 See On Arden Cove I’m heading to Salem in October, and you better believe this bag is coming with me. Arden Cove bags are my go-to travel bags because they’re small enough to toss in my carry-on but big enough (and cute enough) to wear all day while I explore a new town... not to mention they’re like a fortress with slash-resistant lining and straps, locking clasps, a hidden pocket, and an RFID-blocking wallet built right in. With a ton of fall travel on the books, I was super excited to see the new taupe-gold colorway. It’s a perfect transitional neutral to take me into fall and goes with every cozy layer I own. — Julie Sprankles

TRU Triple Slow Cooker Select Brands Inc. TRU Triple Slow Cooker $99.99 See On Select Brands Inc. This TRU Triple Slow Cooker has totally changed how we eat on Sundays, AKA the day of the week we strictly eat things that need slow cooking (dips, pulled pork, etc.) The cooker has three separate 2.5-quart crocks that all run independently, which means you can keep a soup, a side dish, and a dip or dessert all warm at the exact same time without juggling multiple appliances or doing dishes in between courses. It is the ultimate entertaining tool, and it gets pulled out every single weekend from September through the holidays because it makes feeding people so much easier. Fall hosting season just got a whole lot less stressful and a whole lot more delicious! — Katie Garrity

Brochu Walker Havana Dress Brochu Walker Brochu Walker Havana Dress $348 See On Brochu Walker This dress has solved so many problems for me. It can literally be styled for every season and occasion. It is a miracle. I have dressed it up for weddings and dressed it down for school board meetings. I get compliments every time I wear it. And in fall, it looks super cute with a cardigan, a belt, and either boots or flats. It has just become an essential part of my wardrobe, and I get compliments every time I wear it. — Sarah Aswell

Brooklinen Weekend Wash Quilt in Maple Brooklinen Brooklinen Weekend Wash Quilt in Maple $229 $194.65 See On Brooklinen I happen to live somewhere that fall tends to come and go (and come and go, and come and go) until about January, which means I live and die by layers on my bed. But I always look forward to switching out my blankets for something that screams fall as soon as we hit that first temperature dip of the year, and Brooklinen’s Weekend Wash Quilt in their new Maple colorway just checks all the boxes. It’s lightweight enough to sleep under on warmer nights, easy to pile on top of a duvet when things really cool off, it’s super soft and has that lived-in look I love, and this shade reminds me so much of fall foliage. — Julie Sprankles

Delara 100% Organic Cotton Bath Towels Delara Delara 100% Organic Cotton Bath Towels $108 See On Delara Swapping out my bathroom for fall felt complete the second these went in my linen closet. The weight of the towels is that perfect balance of plush and absorbent without being so thick that they take forever to dry, and the quality is genuinely impressive for a brand that is not charging you a ridiculous amount for the privilege of a good towel. There is something about fresh, beautiful bath towels that makes the whole bathroom feel like a reset, and these deliver that feeling every single time you step out of the shower. The fall home refresh that costs less than you think and makes more of a difference than you expect! — Katie Garrity

ChappyWrap Katama Plaid Chocolate Shawl ChappyWrap ChappyWrap Katama Plaid Shawl $90 See On ChappyWrap I am that girl who is always cold, so I always bring an extra layer anywhere I go. In fall, I love to lean into seasonal prints and fabrics... basically anything that feels extra cozy! And when I heard ChappyWrap was launching a line of shawls, I knew I had to have one. They’re reversible, machine washable, can be personalized, and you can wear them anywhere. You can use it as a scarf or draped over your shoulders or as a mini blanket. Just the most ideal and polished accent layer for this season. My pick is the Katama Plaid Shawl in Chocolate, which you’ll find me wrapped in from now until spring. — Julie Sprankles

If you need us, we’ll be burning pumpkin-scented everything and curling up in autumn-colored blankets for the foreseeable future.