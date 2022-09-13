As the dog days of summer wane, it's time to break out your favorite fall-scented candles and cozy scarves in celebration of the fact that you can finally step outside without your face melting off. Even if you love the warm weather, there's still something nice about being outdoors on a crisp fall day — with a hot cup of coffee or cider warming your hands — when the leaves are changing color. Or watching your kids dive into a massive pile of crunchy foliage and seeing shades of red, yellow, brown, and orange scatter. Those are the kind of fall family moments you want to capture on camera and see pop up in your memories each year. And to really round out the autumnal images, you'll need some cute fall Instagram captions to adorn your photos.

What is your favorite fall pastime? Are you the outdoorsy type? Hiking, camping, corn mazes, bonfires (and s'mores, of course!), and jumping in leaf piles are all classic ways to spend a brisk fall afternoon or evening. If you prefer staying in, there's no better time of year to snuggle up with a warm drink and a book.

Well, like your kid in that pile of leaves, you're covered — we rounded up fall Instagram captions for every occasion. We've got fall Instagram captions that are cute, funny, based on activities, and even based on memorable quotes. Although these aren't just for Instagram... these captions work for TikTok or any other social media platform of your choosing.

Whatever your activity of choice, we're here to help you caption those social media-worthy snaps. So, feel free to bookmark this page and come back to it all season long.

Cute Fall Instagram Captions

Oh, autumn... it’s nice to see you again. But I love fall most of all. Keep calm and enjoy fall. Leaves are falling, & autumn is calling. Sweater weather is better together. I only have pies for you. Meet me under the falling leaves. FALLing in love. I like you a latte. Cutest pumpkin in the patch. You're the apple of my eye. Pumpkin kisses, harvest wishes. Life is better in a sweater. Autumn skies and pumpkin pies. Fall foliage is my favorite color. PSLs and stuff. Keep calm and stay cozy. Tea and fuzzy socks season. Autumn skies and everything's fine. You're the pick of the patch. Life is gourd. These fall leaves are just a-maiz-ing. Falling for fall. Awwtumn. Witch season. Hello, pumpkin. Everything falls into place. The leaves are about to show us how lovely it is to let go. My favorite color is October. Fall is a form of self-care.

Funny Fall Instagram Captions

Oh my gourd, I love fall! Give them pumpkin to talk about. Hate to be corny, but… I’m turning over a new leaf. Fall? Oh, you mean football season. The only thing getting "lit" this weekend is my pumpkin spice candle. #SquashGoals Maybe she's born with it. Maybe it's maple leaves. Fall so hard. Channel the flannel. PSL pics or it didn't happen. Never fear, pumpkin-flavored everything is here! May the forest be with you. Orange is the new black. Hay baby, hay baby, hay! Don't stop be-leafing. Don't even chai to say you love fall more than me. September's finest. Stressed, blessed, pumpkin obsessed. If you don't like fall, you can leaf me alone. PSL aka LOML. I'd like to see you s'more. Spice, spice baby. Felt cute, might de-leaf later. With my boo things. Pumpkin spice = life. I should stop making apple puns now... orchard I? Fall so hard motha pumpkins wanna spice me. Summer, I don’t miss you. Fall — my second favorite f word.

Fall Instagram Captions Based On Activities

How 'bout them apples? Go big or gourd home. We got lost in this maize. Let's get smashed! Can't reply, eating a pie. Eat, drink, and be scary. Is it really a pile of leaves if you haven't jumped in it? Tea, a hug in a cup. Crisp. You are the pick of the patch. Get in, loser — we’re going to get PSLs. Crockpots are stewing and warm beverages are brewing. Ignite your campfire desire. Early sunsets, hot tea, messy hair, cozy sweaters. Turtlenecks and chilly treks. Throwing leaves. Firepits and cozy knits. Warm drinks and rom-coms all night long. Brisk hikes give me life. Hayrides are my preferred mode of fall transportation. Rake. Pile. Jump. Repeat. Here for the boos. I pick you! Leaves are falling, and books are calling. Flannel. Ate an apple after this pic. Jumped in a pile of leaves after this. Hay, girl, hay. Fall, flannel, and football. Fall Netflix movies + chill.

Fall Captions Pulled From Song Lyrics

“And when I felt like I was an old cardigan, under someone’s bed, you put me on and said I was your favorite.” — Taylor Swift, “Cardigan” “Amber is the color of your energy.” — 311, “Amber” “Something in the orange tells me we’re not done.” — Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange” “The autumn moon lights my way.” — Led Zeppelin, “Ramble On” “You in your autumn sweater.” — Yo La Tengo, “Autumn Sweater” “Summer has come and passed, the innocent can never last/Wake me up when September ends.” — Green Day, “Wake Me Up When September Ends” “I light all the candles.” — Lorde, “Hard Feelings” “Autumn leaves falling down like pieces into place.” — Taylor Swift, “All Too Well” “Fall is here/hear the yell.” — The White Stripes, “We’re Going To Be Friends” “Float down/Like autumn leaves.” — Ed Sheeran, “Autumn Leaves” “Oh, but here it is October/Oh, the leaves are turning gold/Each night’s a little bluer/But autumn’s not that cold.” — Lorrie Morgan, “Autumn’s Not That Cold” “Windows swung right open, autumn air.” — Taylor Swift, “Cornelia Street” “I come alive in the fall time.” — The Weeknd, “Starboy” “I’m still in love with you/On this harvest moon.” — Neil Young, “Harvest Moon” “The gleaming rooftops at sundown/Oh, autumn in New York.” — Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong, “Autumn in New York” “And I’ll begin to feel the chill of an early fall/And I’ll drinking again and thinking whenever he calls/There’s a storm comin’ on/It won’t be too long ‘til the snow falls.” — George Strait, “Chill of an Early Fall” “Oh, oh, oh/This autumn love.” — Death Cab for Cutie, “Autumn Love” “Friday evenings, people get together/Hiding from the weather.” — The Kinks, “Autumn Almanac” “Look what you did to me, autumn.” — Ben Rector, “Autumn” “The autumn days swung soft around me, like cotton on my skin, but as the embers of the summer lost their breath and disappeared, my heart went cold and only hollow rhythms resounded from within.” — Fiona Apple, “Pale September” “Like the colors in autumn, so bright, just before they lose it all.” — Taylor Swift, “Red” “‘Cause it’s too cold for you here and now, so let me hold both your hands in the holes of my sweater.” — The Neighborhood, “Sweater Weather” “A fantabulous night to make romance/’Neath the cover of October skies/And all the leaves on the trees are falling/To the sound of the breezes that blow.” — Van Morrison, “Moondance” “The autumn chill that wakes me up/You loved the amber skies so much.” — Taylor Swift, “Marjorie” “In this autumn town where the leaves can fall on either side of the garden wall, we laugh all night to keep the embers glowing.” — Iron & Wine, “Autumn Town Leaves”

Fall Instagram Captions Based On Quotes