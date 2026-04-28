Becoming a mom changes everything... and that includes what makes a good gift. The reality is, a new mom is deep in it. She’s navigating sleepless nights, the fear that grips all of us when they send us home from the hospital with a fragile little human, and who knows? Maybe throw a little identity crisis in there, too. She probably doesn’t remember when she actually took a sip of coffee while it was still hot. And a shower? Ha! Who’s she?! So while Mom might not outright reject a beautiful bouquet of flowers, there are other gift ideas that could genuinely hit. It’s all about things that make her life easier, more comfortable, or — on a really good day — a little more *hers* again.

So, if you’re shopping for a first Mother’s Day gift, take a peek at this list of items approved by moms who get it. We’ve been in those same trenches, so we know just how sanity-saving a thoughtful gift like one of these can be.

Bondi Waggi Folding Stroller Wagon Bombi Bondi Waggi Folding Stroller Wagon $475 $450 See On Bombi This is such a dream Mother's Day gift for any mom with little ones! The Bombi Waggle is a stroller wagon that actually folds down compact enough to fit in your trunk, which is a total game-changer compared to most bulky wagons on the market. It holds up to two kids with a 110 lb total weight capacity, pushes like a stroller, pulls like a wagon, and features a walk-through design so toddlers can climb in and out on their own — which means way less lifting for mom. It's made with eco-friendly fabric from recycled plastic bottles, loaded with storage pockets, and the kind of gear that makes every outing significantly less chaotic! — Katie Garrity, News & Social Editor

OTE Vacuum Insulated Coffee Mug OTE Ote Vacuum Insulated Coffee Mug $59.99 $34.99 See On OTE You're a mom now, so you know: You never get to drink your coffee hot again. That said, maybe you haven't tried an insulated coffee mug. And maybe you haven't tried this adorably bright, travel-friendly mug that I now desperately want, too. — Kate Auletta, Editor in Chief

Tea Forte Keepsake Heart Box Tea Forte Tea Forte Keepsake Heart Box $64.80 See On Tea Forte Being a new mom is a great opportunity to get into tea. It's easy to do from home, it feels a little special, but it's still easy and manageable. These sets from Tea Forte are so special and lovely — I gift them all of the time! It really turns tea drinking into a little ceremony that can re-center you and give you a moment of peace. — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social

Thanks! Naturals Cooling Eucalyptus Comfort Balm Thanks! Naturals Thanks! Naturals Cooling Eucalyptus Comfort Balm $18 See On Thanks! Naturals For the brand new mom whose body has been through absolutely everything, this balm is a gift that says, ‘I see you, and I want you to feel better.’ It's packed with eucalyptus, arnica, menthol, peppermint, and a nourishing blend of shea butter and vitamin E to cool, calm, and ease tension in sore shoulders, neck, back, and anywhere else that's been carrying the load of new motherhood. It's 100% natural, vegan, women-owned, and third-party tested, so she can feel as good about what's in it as she does putting it on! — Katie Garrity

Planet Box Voyager Leakproof Lunch Box PlanetBox Planet Box Voyager Leakproof Lunch Box $49.95 $42.46 See On PlanetBox One of the things I appreciated so much as a young mom was the person who gave me some really high-quality PlanetBox lunch and snack boxes early in my parenthood. So many snack containers come and go, but these PlanetBox ones survived everything, and were so much more fun to pack. Now I make it a point of getting new parents some PlanetBox pieces. — Sarah Aswell

Silk + Sonder Journal Silk + Sonder Silk + Sonder Journal $33.20 See On Silk + Sonder New moms are often busy with baby books and tracking their kids' sleep and bottles. But it's so important to not forget yourself, too. One of my biggest regrets from the baby years is having very little memory of what I was thinking or feeling. That's why I think having a journal, like this lovely monthly one from Silk + Sonder, is such a literal gift. — Sarah Aswell

Duluth Trading Rain Boots Duluth Trading Co. Duluth Trading Rain Boots $64.95 See on Duluth Trading Co. Here's a fun idea: rain boots for mom and kid! I love these monarch rain boots from Duluth Trading — they are both high-quality and fun, and you can get matching gardening overalls, too, if you are feeling amazing. I think it's so important to give new moms things that nudge them toward getting out of the house, re-finding their whimsy, and having fun. — Sarah Aswell

Lendava Mom Cream Lendava Lendava Mom Cream $52 See On Lendava Every new mom needs a really, really luxurious body cream in the weeks and months following birth. Sometimes you don't have time to take a shower, but you do have the ability to take care of your skin (and smell less like stale milk!). I love this cream because it's specially formulated for stretch marks, but it can be used however you'd like, really. And the packaging feels fun and special. — Sarah Aswell

Sanuk Yoga Dreamstate Slippers Sanuk Sanuk Yoga Dreamstate Slippers $54.95 $41.21 See On Sanuk OK, I normally wouldn't give a mom slippers or a robe for Mother's Day, but for your first Mother's Day? Nothing can beat having some really nice, cozy indoor clothing since you spend so much time at home with the baby. I love these cloud-like slippers from Sanuk, which are easy to slip on or off, but which also can be worn to the mailbox or back porch if necessary. — Sarah Aswell

Bentgo Signature Glass Food Storage Set (18-Piece) Bentgo Bentgo Signature Glass Food Storage Set (18-Piece) $79.99 See On Bentgo This completely replaced every mismatched plastic container in my kitchen. The 18 pieces cover every size you need, from snack-sized to extra large, the lids are glass (not plastic), and everything is airtight, leakproof, microwave and dishwasher-safe. When you're in the thick of new motherhood and dinner is whatever takeout survived the car ride home, having a set of beautiful, toxin-free containers to store it all in is the kind of unglamorous gift that actually makes daily life better! — Katie Garrity

Aloha Collection Le Bébé Bag Aloha Collection Aloha Collection Le Bébé Bag $168 See On Aloha Collection One of my favorite gifts when I was a new mom was a really cute diaper bag that didn’t just have to be a diaper bag — it could be a bag for me, too. This Le Bébé version from Aloha Collection feels like a thoughtful upgrade from the usual bulky (read: frumpy) options out there. It has smart compartments that’ll help Mom stay organized, and I love that it opens wide so she doesn’t have to dig around too much to find anything. Plus, it’s super easy to clean and cute, both big bonuses in my book. — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

Alluminate Energy Candle Aluminate Life Alluminate Energy Candle $52 See On Aluminate Life This candle is such a vibe shift the second you light it. The scent is gorgeous and genuinely makes the whole room feel more alive and awake. What makes Aluminate Life different is that their candles are physician-formulated with functional ingredients baked right in, so the Energy candle is infused with caffeine, guarana fruit, and ginger to actually support mental energy, plus rosemary, lemon, and jasmine essential oils for mood and resilience. It also comes with a red carnelian crystal inside, is cruelty-free, phthalate and paraben-free. — Katie Garrity

Diaper Buddy Buddy & Crew DiaperBuddy $28 See On Buddy & Crew I wish I’d had this when I was a new mom! It’s truly one of those simple ideas that just makes such a big difference. Instead of having to juggle multiple pouches, the Diaperbuddy keeps waste bags, wipes, diapers, and even snacks stacked together in one place. You can toss it in your diaper bag, hang it from your stroller — so clever, so convenient. — Julie Sprankles

Kindred Bravely Aria Bamboo Casual Cropped Lounge Top Kindred Bravely KB Aria Bamboo Casual Cropped Short Sleeve Top $36.90 See On Kindred Bravely I have, like, the entire Kindred Bravely Aria line, and as someone who is very picky about loungewear, I can honestly say these are so worthy of the hype. I am also someone who typically does not wear crop tops, but the generous cut and fit of this top make it so comfortable — and that's part of why I think it’s perfect for new moms. Breastfeeding in this would be a breeze! The matching lounge pants are dreamy, too. My fellow editor, Katie Garrity, gushed, ‘They are genuinely the softest pants I have ever put on my body,’ pointing out that the buttery bamboo fabric is lightweight, breathable, and temperature-regulating, so they never feel too clingy or hot. They’re great for pregnant bodies, postpartum bodies... really any bodies. And they’re cute enough to wear out and about, so win-win-win-win. — Julie Sprankles & Katie Garrity

Bearaby Cotton Weighted Blanket Bearaby Bearaby Cotton Weighted Blanket $199 $179 See On Bearaby Trust me, she needs this blanket. It's so cozy, and looks so nice on your couch, too. It's perfect for those 15-minute naps that we all survive on in those first few years. She won't be disappointed. — Kate Auletta

Diaper Caddy Organizer Shein Diaper Caddy Organizer $22 $14.24 See On Shein I don’t think people realize how useful a diaper caddy organizer like this one is until you’re in the throes of new motherhood, shuffling from the bedroom to the living room to the baby’s room, needing your supplies in every space! A good caddy lets you bring your mama-and-baby essentials with you, so you’re not scrambling when things get chaotic (which they will). Bonus: The checkered pattern on this one is so cute! — Julie Sprankles

Quilted Stroller Bag Shein Quilted Stroller Bag $12.90 $6.23 See On Shein Another unsung hero in the life of a new mom? A little hands-free stroller bag where she can stash things like wipes, hand sanitizer, keys, lip balm — whatever she needs when she’s out and about with baby. This one has a sweet lemon print and is delightfully affordable. — Julie Sprankles

Boho Rainbow Diaper Caddy Shein Boho Rainbow Caddy Basket $28.20 $18.76 See On Shein If she needs a good diaper caddy that can double later as an adorable storage basket for toys or children’s books, this boho rainbow basket would be perfect. And since it’s so neutral, you can pretty much guarantee it’ll fit into her baby room aesthetic even as it evolves over time. — Julie Sprankles

Nestig Nursery Chair Nestig Nestig Nursery Chair $1,499 See On Nestig The amount of time a mom will spend in a rocking chair is limitless, so you want to make sure it's one that's built to last, comfortable, and cute. The Nestig Drift Nursery Recliner comes in tons of different patterns and colors, and offers both automatic and manual reclining options. The entire thing rotates at 360 degrees, but with the reclining option, you can lean back as well and get an even cozier spot for rocking and comforting baby. Unlike so many other rocking chairs, this one doesn't have that loud THUMP with the rocking, and it's an heirloom piece — she'll remember forever how it felt to rock her babies in this chair, and it can grow with baby, becoming the perfect storytime chair for toddlers and big kids. — Samantha Darby, Senior Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

Foot Massager Shein Foot Massager $27.30 $12.95 See On Shein Just picture her: sitting on the sofa, nap-trapped beneath a sleeping baby, but just as happy as a lark because she’s getting a foot massage the entire time. Great gift for a new mom — and maybe even more when baby gets a bit older and has Mom chasing after them all day. — Julie Sprankles

Candle Warmer Lamp Shein Candle Warmer Lamp $37.20 $15.96 See on Shein I genuinely love the ambiance of a candle — it feels so cozy and warm, and it just makes me feel calmer. All things a new mom can really appreciate! But when you’re sleep-deprived and paranoid that you’re going to forget to blow your candle out, you tend to avoid it. That’s why I love the idea of gifting her a pretty candle warmer lamp like this one. Bonus points if you pair it with a high-quality candle in her favorite scent! — Julie Sprankles

HydroJug 40-oz Stainless Steel Tumbler Shein HydroJug 40-oz Stainless Steel Tumbler $27 $14.90 See On Shein If there’s one thing they drill into your head as a new mom, it’s that you need to stay hydrated. So, why not help her stay on her doctor’s good side by giving her something pretty to sip out of? I love a HydroJug, and this one comes in lots of fun patterns. — Julie Sprankles

Joie Savvy Baby Carrier Joie Savvy Baby Carrier See price on Amazon See on Amazon This is such a thoughtful gift for a new mom — the Joie Savvy grows with baby from newborn all the way to toddler with four carry positions, including front-facing, outward-facing, and back carry. The AutoClick magnetic buckles are a total game changer, letting you get baby in and out solo without fumbling, and the padded shoulder straps and lumbar support belt make it genuinely comfortable even for long wear. It's hip-healthy certified, ergonomically designed, and honestly one of the most practical, well-thought-out baby carriers out there for any mom who wants to keep her hands free without sacrificing comfort. — Katie Garrity

Jool Baby SmartWave Plus Diaper Pail JoolBaby Jool Baby SmartWave Plus Diaper Pail $99.99 See On JoolBaby This is such a smart first Mother’s Day or baby shower gift for a new mom — the wave-to-open sensor means you never have to wrestle with a lid when your hands are full of baby and dirty diaper. The double-seal trapdoor locks in odors so the nursery actually stays fresh, and the continuous liner system means you can empty it whenever you want without wasting a bag. What really sets it apart is that it works with regular kitchen trash bags too, so you're not locked into expensive proprietary refills. And the wood-look design is actually cute enough to leave out in the nursery! — Katie Garrity