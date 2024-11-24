55 Flattering, Expensive-Looking Outfits That Don't Cling To Your Body (& Are Under $35)

It’s like a polo shirt, but cooler, with a little more fun and way more softness. This short-sleeve pullover sweater is made from a viscose blend that wears so soft. The half sleeves and slim V-neck make it ideal for days when you still want to feel cozy, while the cute lapels and ribbed details make sure you’re looking sharp and ready to take on the world with a dose of retro flair.

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 26