55 Flattering, Expensive-Looking Outfits That Don't Cling To Your Body (& Are Under $35)
These pieces are chic, comfy, and surprisingly cheap.
These pieces prove that looking chic and feeling comfortable are not mutually exclusive. Whether your vibe is flowy dresses, oversize tops, or perfectly tailored wide-leg pants, Amazon has an impressive selection of luxe-looking pieces with shockingly affordable price tags. This collection won’t cling to your body — it’s all about effortless, relaxed style — and better yet, each item rings in under $35. Keep reading for stylish finds that will refresh your wardrobe without hurting your wallet.
01This Trendy Sweater With Eye-Catching Stripes
The bold stripes of this oversize pullover sweater will have you feeling so effortlessly chic. Made with a soft viscose-blend knit, it features a crew neck, dramatic batwing sleeves, and a side slit for added style. Comfy, chic, and fashion-forward, this relaxed-fitting top is a versatile go-to.
- Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 20
02A Chic Oversize Sweater Made With Merino Wool
You’ll be smitten with this oversize pullover sweater — it’s the cozy, chic layer you’ve been waiting for. The chunky ribbed knit and batwing sleeves give it a slouchy, trendy vibe, while the stylish mock neck adds just the right touch of sophistication.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 8
03This Pleated Skirt Made From Luxe Velvet
Made for making a statement with its fluttery pleated design and trendy high waist, this velvet midi skirt creates a gorgeous, flowing silhouette. The soft, skin-friendly fabric is comfy, breathable, and an ideal weight for cooler months. Its elegant, calf-length cut ensures you look polished whether you're dressing up or keeping it casual.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 10
04This Stylish Sweater Top With Darling Puff Sleeves
This puff sleeve top has a way of making you look effortlessly put together, without a hint of trying too hard. The puff sleeves? Adorable. The fit? Comfortable. The V-neck design adds a touch of sophistication, while the lantern short sleeves offer a relaxed, stylish fit. It’ll go with literally everything — jeans, skirts, leather pants. It’s a top that just keeps giving.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 10
05This Oversize Tunic For Staying Cozy On Coffee Runs
Cozy, chic, and perfect for layering, this long sleeve tunic is made from a lightweight, stretchy fabric that’s comfortable day or night. The oversize fit and side pockets make it an easy choice for traveling in style. Throw it over leggings and don some oversize sunglasses for a “celeb on a coffee run” look.
- Available sizes: 1X — 5X
- Available colors: 10
06A Timeless Midi Dress With Room To Move
This everyday midi dress is designed to be comfortable without sacrificing style. Made from soft, breathable viscose, it has a beautiful drape and smooth finish that feels as good as it looks. An adjustable drawstring waist and puffed sleeve details make it a cute choice, and the pockets are a convenient bonus.
- Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 8
07A Cozy Crochet Sweater That’s Surprisingly Sexy
This pullover sweater features a stylish V-neck design wide enough to wear off-shoulder, along with a hollowed-out crochet fabric with a lightweight, breathable feel. The relaxed fit is loose enough to feel free, but cute enough to turn heads. Cozy and sophisticated, size up for that effortless falling-off-the-shoulder vibe.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 8
08Wide-Leg Trousers With Sophisticated Pleats
Featuring a zipper, hook-and-eye closure, and an elastic waistband with belt loops, these high-waisted trousers give seriously chic old-Hollywood vibes. Their front pleats and back darts give them shape, while the elastic waistband allows for movement. They also look far more expensive than their budget-friendly price tag.
- Available sizes: X-Small Short — 2X-Large
- Available colors: 28
09This Silky Cami That Looks So Expensive
This satin-finish tank top feels as luxurious as silk but at a more affordable price point. The chic V-neck design offers versatile styling, while the double-layered chest ensures it stays modest. Available in a variety of classic colors, this camisole pairs with everything from jeans to skirts for an effortless, polished look.
- Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large
- Available colors: 21
10This Color-Blocked Blouse With A Playful Notched Neckline
Refresh your workwear rotation with this chic color-block blouse. The notched V-neck and contrast details break up the monotone, making it a unique piece for both business and casual settings. This versatile top pairs easily with skirts, trousers, or jeans for a variety of occasions.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 10
11A Cropped Shacket Perfect For High-Waisted Bottoms
Cher Horowitz would absolutely rock this plaid shacket. The soft flannel fabric and stylish plaid pattern make it a great cool weather piece, with two big front pockets for your phone and essentials. Whether buttoned up or layered over a turtleneck, this cropped jacket will make your high-waist skirts and pants pop.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 6
12A Tank Top With Demure Lace Details
This subtly sexy V-neck tank top features a pretty lace trim and a loose, flowy fit that’s perfect all year long. The soft, lightweight fabric and built-in liner make it non-see-through, fuss-free choice you can layer or wear alone. It’s a simple yet stylish option for work or play.
- Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large
- Available colors: 20
13Wide-Leg Trousers That Are Secretly So Comfy
These wide-leg pants make you feel like you’re getting away with something (like wearing pajamas to the office). With 26-inch and 28-inch inseam options and a stretchy elastic waistband, they’re easy to slip on, while front pleats and side pockets add a polished touch.
- Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large (select petite sizes available)
- Available colors: 7
14A Mock-Neck Tee That Pairs Perfectly With A Blazer
This dressy mock turtleneck tee makes an adaptable addition to your wardrobe. Its cotton-blend material ensures comfort all day, while the relaxed fit gives you plenty of room to move. Layer it under a blazer or wear it solo with jeans or skirts; it’s a versatile piece that goes easily from work to weekends.
- Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large
- Available colors: 31
15A Leopard Print Skirt That’s Satiny Soft
This leopard print midi skirt is an elegant blend of wild and sophisticated. The soft, non-see-through fabric feels as luxurious as it looks, and the wide elastic waistband ensures a comfortable fit. Available in 16 colors, this skirt proves that even a leopard can change its spots — and still look amazing.
- Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 16
16Wide-Leg Pants You Can Style For Work Or Play
With their soft, flowy fabric and fashion-forward wide-leg design, these paper-bag pants are stylish, practical, and oh-so-comfortable. The adjustable tie-knot provides a personalized fit, while the paper bag ruching adds a fashionable touch. They’re ideal for everything from casual errands to office days, and of course they have pockets.
- Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large
- Available colors: 46
17This Sparkly Party Dress With A Tulip Hem
This glittery wrap dress is perfect for any occasion that calls for a little extra sparkle. The soft, stretchy fabric hugs your body comfortably, while the surplice neck and tulip hem add a femme, elegant touch. Whether you're heading to a cocktail party or a wedding, this dress promises to keep you feeling as good as you look.
- Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus
- Available colors: 10
18This Sweater Vest Dress With A Boutique Look
This sleeveless knit dress is such a fun take on the preppy sweater vest trend. This V-neck number is made from stretchy, breathable fabric that provides comfort without clinging. The loose fit and side pockets offer a casual yet chic vibe that looks like you scooped it up at a high-end boutique.
- Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 5
19A Fan-Fave Boatneck Sweater With Batwing Sleeves
It’s the boat neck that really takes this rib-knit pullover sweater to a whole new level of chic. The batwing sleeves give it a visually interesting silhouette and a slouchy fit that’s ideal for casual looks or polished days with a dose of laid-back. With more than 5,000 perfect five-star ratings, this sweater is an easy yes.
- Available sizes: One Size
- Available colors: 43
20This Midi Skirt In Chic Faux Suede
Made from luxurious-feeling faux suede, this ‘70s-inspired midi skirt has a sophisticated texture and a look that instantly elevates any outfit. The high-waisted design and pull-on fit make it easy to wear, while the midi length falls gracefully between the knee and ankle. Pair it with your go-to boots for an instant look.
- Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 5
21This Mock-Neck Sweater Top You’ll Want In Every Color
There’s a particular winning feeling when you find a top that looks fab and feels comfy. That’s this sleeveless knitted sweater to a tee. With a chic mock neck and structured cap sleeves, it has a medium stretch that offers an easy-wearing fit that’s never restrictive. It’s so chic and comfy, you’ll want to grab it in all the colors.
- Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 26
22A Cropped Sweater Vest For A Dose Of New-Prep Aesthetic
A preppy nod to the past with a modern twist, this sweater vest features a twisted cable knit pattern and V-neck design that adds a playful yet polished touch. The cotton-acrylic blend gives it a soft, breathable feel, making it ideal for layering over long sleeves or wearing alone for a cool streetwear look.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 21
23An Oversize Shacket In The Coziest Cable Knit Texture
Where comfort meets classic style, you’ll find this subtly cable-knit shacket. The lantern sleeves are a playful twist on a cozy favorite, with just the right amount of volume. Soft, cozy, and perfectly slouchy, it’s an ideal choice in cooler weather when you aren’t ready to go full coat.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 7
24This Stretchy Jumpsuit That’s An Instant Outfit
On days where you don’t want to think about what to wear, you can look great in this faux-wrap jumpsuit. Made from a breathable cotton-viscose blend, it drapes beautifully with a tapered leg and subtle blouson fit. It’s easy to wear and easy to love, whether you’re working, traveling, or just lounging around.
- Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large
- Available colors: 6
25This Chic Crewneck Sweater That’ll Be A Wardrobe All-Star
Have you ever found a sweater so comfy you never want to take it off? That’s the case with this crewneck sweater. Its lightweight fabrication drapes beautifully, and it’s ideal for layering or wearing on its own. It’s such a closet staple, you may want to pick up multiples — the array of neutrals, brights, and stripes makes it easy.
- Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large
- Available colors: 38
26A Swingy Square-Neck Dress That Feels Cloud-Soft
This tunic dress is your new cool-weather BFF — easygoing and ready to accompany you on nearly any occasion. The lantern sleeves add elegance, the square neckline adds a bit of drama, the viscose blend feels dreamy on the skin, and side pockets are just a bonus. Wear it with boots, a fedora, or a statement belt — heck, wear it with all three and watch the compliments roll in.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 20
27This A-Line Skirt With Just The Right Amount Of Flare
Crafted from a stretch fabric, this staple A-line skirt offers a comfortable, relaxed fit while providing a graceful, flared shape that adds movement to your step. The durable material and wide hem provide a polished look whether you're heading to the office or out for a casual date.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 20
28This Flowy Satin Shirt You Can Wear To Bed Or To Brunch
Slip into something way more comfortable with this satin boyfriend-style sleep shirt. Luxuriously silky fabric makes it a great lounging piece or bedtime option, but you can totally tuck it into jeans and rock it with cute flats. It’s also long enough you can even style it as a dress.
- Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large
- Available colors: 30
29This Open-Front Cardigan That Doubles As A Dress
From its soft, flowing fabric to its stylish V-neck and button details, this cardigan sweater dress takes cozy and makes it fashion. The cushy knit material and V-neck design make it perfect for layering, so whether you wear it as a sweater dress with boots or styled as a cardigan, this piece will quickly become a go-to for all kinds of occasions.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 6
30A Surprisingly Chic Cropped Puffer Coat
Who knew a puffer jacket could be low-key sexy? This cropped puffer is exactly that. Its fully lined design and the drop-shoulder fit give it a relaxed vibe that keeps you warm, while it’s high neck, ribbed cuffs, and snap-button closure keep the silhouette chic.
- Available sizes: X-Small — Large
- Available colors: 5
31This Fleece-Lined Sweatshirt With A Chic Collar
Cozy enough to hibernate in but stylish enough to wear out to dinner, this oversize sweatshirt is one you’ll reach for time and time again. Featuring a structured collar with a fun notched detail, it’ll keep you warm, comfy, and looking good. Pair it with your favorite joggers or jeans, and you’re all set to conquer the chill in style.
- Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 21
32A Button-Down Cardi That’s Unexpectedly Spicy
With its chic lantern sleeves and V-neck button-down front, this cardigan sweater has all the charm and style you need for the season. Style it without a shirt underneath and demurely dial up the spice-factor. Available in solid colors, this sweater is perfect for pairing with jeans for a relaxed look or dressing up for the office.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 12
33Yoga Pants That Pass As Business Casual
Relax or work in style with these wide-leg yoga pants. The deep side pockets provide a practical place for your phone and keys, and the high waist and relaxed fit provide freedom of movement. Pair them with sneakers for a laid-back look or dress them up with pumps — either way, you're comfortably set.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 6
34A Y2K Sweatshirt So Comfy You Can Nap In It
With all the color options available for this striped sweatshirt, it’s definitely easy to switch things up. Cozy, casual, and with all the Y2K verve, this pullover has you stylishly covered. The relaxed fit and soft material make it the perfect piece for days when you want to look put-together without trying too hard.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 19
35An Ultra-Soft Sweater Vest With Sweet Rib Detailing
Casual or polished, this sweater vest is the perfect layering piece. Made from super soft sweater yarn, it offers warmth and comfort without being too heavy. The deep V-neck and ribbed cuffs and hem add a stylish touch, making it easy to pair with anything from a button-up shirt to your favorite casual pants.
- Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 7
36Palazzo Pants With Vintage Hollywood Flair
Channel your inner Kathryn Hepburn with these wide-leg pants. With their stretchy fabrication and ultra-roomy fit, they’ll have you feeling like you’re lounging at home while looking chic enough for a night out. Plus, they’ve got an elastic waist that won’t dig in, and there are also handy side pockets tucked into the billows.
- Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large
- Available colors: 17
37This Matching Turtleneck & Skirt Set
Combining a long sleeve turtleneck top with a bodycon midi skirt, this two-piece set is the epitome of effortless elegance. The soft fabric keeps you cozy while the skirt hugs without feeling too clingy. A high side slit adds just the right amount of allure. Poised to be a go-to for social events or nights out, this set ensures you look and feel your best.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 7
38A Posh Textured Cardigan With Chic Gold Buttons
Made from chunky knit acrylic, this old-money cardigan is designed to keep you warm and looking hot through the cooler months. Featuring a classic straight cut and crew neck, it’s fastened with elegant black and gold-tone buttons, while the pockets add an extra dose of practicality.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 4
39Fleece-Lined Dress Pants Stretchy Enough For Yoga
Crafted with smooth and soft fleece lining, these pants are made to keep you warm and cozy even in the chilliest weather. The trendy straight-leg design and high waist create a sophisticated silhouette, while the pull-on design allows for easy wear. And, they’ve even got pockets.
- Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 3
40An Expensive-Looking Cardigan With Fabulous Drape
When you’re feeling chilly but still want to look perfectly posh, you’ll want to reach for this open-front cardigan. It’s a wardrobe hero — always there, light as air, stylish, and ready for whatever you throw at it. The three-quarter sleeves, open front, and shawl collar drape beautifully, making it an ideal piece to contrast tighter-fitting tops.
- Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large
- Available colors: 18
41A Waffle-Knit Shacket That’s Casually Cool
Cozy as breakfast in bed, this oversize waffle-knit button-down jacket is warm, fashionable, and a solid choice for those days you would rather be in your PJs. The loose fit and wide collar make it the ideal piece to throw on for a laid-back yet style-forward look.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 8
42A Loose Blouse With Gorgeous Lace Sleeves
With gorgeous sheer lace balloon sleeves, this long-sleeve top is a demure, work-appropriate way to show just a hint of skin. The classic crewneck and waffle-knit texture make it a stylish and versatile piece that’s easy to dress up or down with a swap of bottoms and shoes.
- Available sizes: 1X — 5X
- Available colors: 18
43A Corduroy Shacket You Can Throw On Over Anything
No need to steal your boyfriend’s button-down — this corduroy shirt has the perfect oversize fit and a color block plaid that’s all your own. Soft, stylish, and ready to layer, it’s the ideal piece for casual cool-weather looks. Warm yet lightweight, this shacket is ideal for in-between days when the weather can’t make up it’s mind.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 7
44A Retro Ribbed Sweater That’ll Be A New Favorite
This ‘70s-vibes sweater is made from a cushy viscose blend that offers comfort and warmth without excessive bulk. The quarter zip lets you adjust how deep you want to V-neck, and the ribbed knit adds a modern twist to the classic shape — that’s close but not clingy.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 19
45A Sweater Dress That Belongs On A Magazine Cover
This mini sweater dress is a cozy, stylish nominee for wardrobe MVP. Made from a cushy viscose blend, it features long sleeves and a relaxed fit that’s so easy-wearing. The striped design and functional buttons on the cuffs add unique flair — because there’s no reason to settle for sloppy when you can be cute, comfy, and a little bit sassy.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 8
46A Perfect Puffer Vest With A Stand-Up Collar
Stroll into a coffee shop or climb a mountain on a hike — either way you’ll stay warm and chic with this classic puffer vest. Featuring a stand-up collar and full zipper, it offers warmth without tons of bulk. This versatile, lightly padded vest is ideal for layering over long-sleeve shirts, hoodies, or even dresses for a fashionable and functional look.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 9
47This Preppy High-Waisted Mini Skirt
With its stylish plaid design and high-waisted fit, this mini skirt is a sweet piece for channeling your inner prep. The non-stretch fabric prevents the bodycon shape from clinging, while also offering structure and durability. Able to be dressed up for work with opaque tights and a blouse, or worn casually with a vintage tee, this skirt looks fabulous in any season.
- Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 28
48This Swingy Tee Dress You Can Dress Up Or Down
Easy as throwing on your favorite T-shirt, this mod tee dress makes an instantly polished outfit. Crafted from a swingy cotton-elastane blend, it drapes beautifully and has a slight stretch for ease of movement. Pair it with bold statement accessories and heels to dress it up or keep it simple with sneakers for a chic, casual look.
- Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large
- Available colors: 18
49A Pretty Crocheted Cardigan For A Sweet Outer Layer
With its open front and hollowed-out crochet details, this cardigan beauty is ideal for breezy mornings and cold office days. Made from soft, lightweight acrylic, it features an open-front design that makes it easy to layer over anything from T-shirts to dresses. Available in multiple colors, it’s an easy way to add warmth and style to your cool-weather wardrobe.
- Available sizes: 1X— 5X
- Available colors: 8
50A Button-Down Blouse With Heaps Of Personality
This unique blouse is a bit different than your standard button-down fare, thanks to the long and slightly billowy lantern sleeves and the huge array of available patterns. Opt for leopard spots, ultra-vibrant abstract art prints, and classic solids and stripes to suit your mood.
- Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
- Available colors: 34
51This Floor-Skimming Maxi Skirt For Casual Elegance
Think of this maxi skirt as a secret weapon for when you want to look chic without breaking a sweat. The modal fabric is infused with spandex so it’s comfy enough to wear all day and night. But don’t let the ease fool you — it’s got a high waist that’ll make you feel like a fashion icon, and it has pockets perfect for holding your phone, keys, and other small sundries.
- Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large
- Available colors: 23
52A Standout Shacket With Texture For Days
From its trendy cropped cut to its also-trending corduroy texture, this shacket has got you fashionably covered. The button-down front gives you styling options, while two large, front patch pockets have room for your phone or wallet for quick errands. Able to play with everything from denim to trousers to leather skirts, this one is prepared to do work in your wardrobe.
- Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 16
53This Sweater That Gives A Preppy Tennis-Pro Aesthetic
It’s like a polo shirt, but cooler, with a little more fun and way more softness. This short-sleeve pullover sweater is made from a viscose blend that wears so soft. The half sleeves and slim V-neck make it ideal for days when you still want to feel cozy, while the cute lapels and ribbed details make sure you’re looking sharp and ready to take on the world with a dose of retro flair.
- Available sizes: Small — X-Large
- Available colors: 26
54This Knit Midi Skirt You’ll Want To Wear Every Day
Crafted from stretchy viscose jersey, this midi skirt offers a close-but-comfy fit through the waist and hips, with side slits for easy movement. Its pull-on design and smooth, lightweight fabric make it ideal for everyday wear —so you might have to get one in every color. Pair it with sneakers for a laid-back look or dress it up with heels for an evening out.
- Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large
- Available colors: 12
55A Timeless Satin Skirt In A Demure Midi Length
This midi skirt has a sleek satin sheen and a longer, calf-skimming length that exude a demure touch of elegance. There’s a hidden elastic waistband for a comfy fit that doesn’t pinch, while the lightweight satin fabric makes this a fabulous option for year-round wear.
- Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large
- Available colors: 26