From free makeup to so much “on the house” birthday dessert, there are several stores and restaurants that give away free stuff for birthdays.

One TikTok user decided to take her followers along for the ride as she went from store to store, eating her heart out, and enjoying her birthday flawlessly while listing off where to go to get free stuff on your birthday.

TikTok user @serenalexoxo gained almost 4 million views on her birthday freebie video, noting that the last time she attempted to hit up a bunch of places for her birthday, she received some hateful comments.

“So, this year I'm gonna try to go do more,” she said jokingly.

Here are some of the best places you can get free stuff on your birthday.

1. Nothing Bundt Cakes Nothing Bundt Cakes E-Club members receive a free bundtlet on their birthday. The coupon will be mailed to your email inbox.

2. Ulta Beauty Every month Ulta Beauty refreshes their free beauty birthday gifts for Ultamate Rewards Members. While the list changes, the freebie is always something worth while like a container of Lancôme Advanced Gènifique Night Cream or Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector (Deluxe Size).

3. Sephora Sephora offers birthday shoppers a few options for their treat as long as they’re a Beauty Insider. Effective on June 1, Sephora shoppers looking to redeem their birthday gift online will have to make a minimum purchase of $25 in order to use the perk. Customers can still redeem their birthday gift in stores without a minimum purchase amount.

4. Häagen-Dazs Häagen-Dazs offers sweet rewards members with a free ice cream on their birthday. They also offer 30% off any purchase during an ice cream lover’s birthday month.

5. Baskin-Robbins When a shopper signs up for the Baskin-Robbins Birthday Club, the birthday person will be treated to a free 2.5-oz. scoop coupon! The couple will will be sent to a subscriber via email based on birthday provided during opt-in.

6. Bath & Body Works When a Bath & Body Works shopper signs up for the loyalty rewards program, they will receive free body care item with a regular price up to $7.50.

7. Einstein Bros. Bagels As a member of the Shmear Society Rewards Program, Einstein Bros. Bagels will send you a reward for a free egg sandwich with purchase for your birthday (valid for 14 days).

8. Buffalo Wild Wings As a part of the Blazin’ Rewards program, members receive 6 free wings during their birthday month.

9. Chick-Fil-A A Chick-Fil-A One® Members’ birthday treat will depend on their membership tier level. Depending on their level, members can choose from items such as a Chocolate Chunk Cookie, or 8- and 12-count nuggets plus many more.

10. Cinnabon Every year, Cinnabon Rewards members will be able to snag a free 16 ounce cold brew drink on their birthday.

11. McDonald’s In order to grab a free medium fry from McDonald’s, download the MyMcDonald's app. On a shopper’s birthday, the “Deals” section on the app will offer the free fry. This deal is only available for mobile app orders.

12. Panera Bread Enjoy a free pastry or sweet at participating Panera Bread locations, when you sign up for the Panera Bread loyalty program.

13. Crumbl Cookie Enjoy a free cookie on your birthday when you sign up for the Crumbl app and add in your birthday information.

14. IKEA IKEA is currently offering a special $10 birthday discount as long as you’re an IKEA family member.

15. Red Lobster When a shopper signs up for the My Red Lobster Rewards program and completes a profile, they are eligible for a free birthday treat from Red Lobster. You get to choose from free dessert, signature shrimp cocktail, or bowl of any soup!

16. BJ’s Restaurants Sign up for the BJ's Restaurants email list and get a birthday coupon for a free Pizookie dessert.

17. Chili’s When joining the My Chili’s Rewards program, birthday friends will receive a free dessert.

18. The Habit The Habit CharClub members will be able to snag a free Charburger with cheese.

19. Dutch Bros. Become part of the Dutch Bros reward program and receive a free drink from Dutch Bros coffee.

20. Firehouse Subs Sign up for Firehouse Rewards and receive a free medium sub birthday reward that’s valid on your birthday or within the following 6 days.

21. Starbucks With a Starbucks Rewards account, on your birthday, you can receive one free handcrafted drink of ay size or one food item.

22. Ben & Jerry’s Get a free birthday scoop coupon and $3 off an ice cream cake when you sign up for Ben & Jerry’s newsletter.

23. IHOP Register for IHOP’s MyHOP club and get free stack when you sign up, and five Pancoins which you can redeem for a free stack on your birthday.

24. Jimmy John’s .Jimmy John’s Freaky Fast Rewards members can get a free birthday sandwich.