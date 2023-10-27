75 Gifts For Men Under $35 On Amazon Prime That Are Legit Fire

Men typically fall into one of two categories when it comes to being the recipient of gifts: easy to buy for or annoyingly difficult to buy for. If you’re dealing with a guy who’s a member of the latter group, or if you just want some fresh gifting ideas, this is the list for you.

Scroll on for some fantastic gifts that you may even want for yourself, including everything from a camping hammock to a portable s’mores maker to a super-rad magnetic balance lamp.

01 This Paracord Handle For An Easier Way To Carry A Water Bottle Amazon IRON °FLASK Paracord Handle $11 See On Amazon Hook this paracord handle onto your wide-mouth water bottle for an easy way to carry it around. Once connected, it can hold any bottle (up to 64 ounces) and you can haul it like you would a shopping bag in your hand or around your wrist. A metal carabiner is included, and the handle comes in 13 colors.

02 This Best-Selling Camping Hammock That Packs Away Into a Small Bag Amazon Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock $30 See On Amazon This camping hammock is awesome for so many reasons. It’s perfect for camping trips, but it can also be taken to a park or even hung in your backyard. Made of durable nylon, the hammock is weather-resistant, lightweight (at only 16 ounces), and capable of holding up to 400 pounds. When not in use, it can easily be shoved into its small carrying bag, along with the included carabiners. Choose from three sizes and 20 colors.

03 These Silicone Shoe Covers To Keep Those Sneaks Dry Amazon Binggle Silicone Shoe Covers $13 See On Amazon When it’s raining or snowing, you don’t have to get your sneakers wet and dirty. Instead, use these transparent silicone shoe covers as a way to stay dry and comfortable. Made of high-quality silicone, the covers resist water and fit most shoe sizes. Choose from three size options within the listing.

04 This Cooling Pad For Laptops With An Overheating Problem Amazon havit Laptop Cooling Pad $23 See On Amazon Stop your laptop from overheating with this laptop cooling pad. It’s slim enough to place in a laptop carrier to take with you on the go. The pad doubles as an ergonomic stand with adjustable height settings, and it has an extra USB port so you can connect more than one device. As one fan noted, “This little device is fantastic! I waited about 6 months to write a review. It’s held up great. [...] This fan allows the laptop to run flawlessly for a full work day.”

05 This Well-Equipped, Portable First Aid Kit Amazon Swiss Safe Professional First Aid Kit (200-Pieces) $25 See On Amazon Whether you take this professional first aid kit with you on a camping or hiking trip, or if you keep it in your car or in your home, it’s equipped with 200 pieces that offer comprehensive care for all situations. From basic bandages and alcohol prep pads to a CPR mask and gloves, there’s pretty much everything you could need — and it all comes in a small, portable bag.

06 This Safety Hammer That Breaks Glass In Emergencies Amazon Swiss Safe 5-in-1 Car Safety Hammer $22 See On Amazon As an emergency escape tool for cars, this safety hammer is one gadget you’ll be glad to have on hand. It features a flat head hammer on one side that can be used for any hammering job, a pointed spike on the other to shatter window glass, and a protective cap. The other end features a seat belt cutter that can also slash tangled wires. There’s even a glow-in-the-dark two-pack available in the listing if you want to outfit two vehicles for night-time use.

07 These Biodegradable Wet Wipes That Are Perfect For Camping & Travel Amazon Surviveware Biodegradable Wet Wipes (4-Pack) $11 See On Amazon Ideal for wilderness trips, these hypoallergenic wet wipes are designed for adults to wipe away sweat, dirt, and whatever else might need wiping away. They’re designed for head to toe cleaning, including posterior and anterior. The wipes are biodegradable, alcohol-free, and infused with aloe vera. You can buy these in sheets of 15, 32, or 200.

08 A Quick-Dry Towel With Multiple Uses Amazon Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Towel $13 See On Amazon Use this microfiber towel (and bonus wash cloth) at the gym, camping, hiking, or wherever else you might need a quick-dry option. The full-size towel measures 24 by 48 inches, but you can also choose from an extra-large size available within the listing. Choose from 10 bright colors.

09 This Popular Electric S’mores Maker For Indoor Fun Amazon Nostalgia Indoor Electric Stainless Steel S'mores Maker - $23 See On Amazon Gather the kids or kids at heart (and the chocolate, marshmallows, and graham crackers), and use this electric stainless steel s’mores maker for a fun and sweet treat any time of year. It has a flameless heater, so all you need is an outlet to get those marshmallows roasting. The set even comes with two roasting forks.

10 These LED Flashlight Gloves That’ll Make You Feel Like A Super Hero Amazon LINDAWANDE Elastic Hands Free LED Flashlight Gloves $6 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a fun and unique gift that’s also weirdly useful, go for this pair of LED flashlight gloves. The hands-free gloves are ideal for fishing, camping, and other outdoor activities that require you to bring your own lighting. One shopper reported, “Used for grilling in the dark and worked great.”

11 This 6-Pack of Versatile Under-Cabinet Lights (With Batteries) Amazon Brilliant Evolution Tap Light Push Lights (6-Pack) $35 See On Amazon This six-pack of LED lights is cool because the lights can stick to walls or underneath cabinets to provide ambient or additional lighting without any tricky installation. The multi-pack comes with a remote that turns the lights on or off, adjusts the brightness, and can set an auto-off timer. There are 18 batteries included so you’ll be up and running in no time.

12 This Korean Repair Cream With Actual Snail Mucin Amazon SeoulCeuticals Korean Skin Care Snail Mucin Moisturizer Cream $20 See On Amazon Known for plumping and smoothing skin, snail mucin filtrate is found in this concentrated formula of Korean repair cream — and it’s not an over-statement to say it’s a current skin care obsession. (Just check out those nearly 20,000 ratings to date.) And don’t worry, it’s harvested in a cruelty-free environment. The formula also contains vitamin E, vitamin B5, and organic green tea for nourished skin.

13 This Set Of Luxury Cooling Pillows Amazon Sleep Restoration Bed Pillows (2-Pack) $32.99 See On Amazon Get better sleep with this set of two cooling pillows. Encased in a breathable 250-thread count, 100% sateen cotton cover and filled with a gel-infused down-alternative, the plush pillows can help cool you down at night while providing support for back, side, or stomach sleepers. As on shopper raved, “The best pillow out there. My head doesn’t get hot and sweaty. Keeps its fluff even after washing and sleeping on it daily for 3 years.”

14 These Best-Selling Pimple Patches Amazon Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch - $13 $10 See On Amazon Designed to help improve pimples overnight, these hydrocolloid pimple patches are clinically tested for all skin type. The translucent patches absorb oils and other gunk from pimples in six to eight hours and have a strong enough adhesion to stay put through all your tossing and turning. And since they come in a matte finish, you can even wear them during the day.

15 These Sturdy Shower Shelves That Don’t Rely On Suction Amazon KINCMAX Shower Shelves (2-Pack) $28 See On Amazon It’s super easy to install this two-pack of stainless steel shower shelves as they come with an adhesive that’s stronger than suction cups. Each chic shelf can hold up to 20 pounds of your shower essentials and there are four hooks included for loofahs, sponges, and more. The racks come in four attractive color options.

16 This Genius Plant Watering Rain Cloud Amazon THE CLOUD MAKERS Dripping Rain Cloud for Plants $25 See On Amazon Not only is this dripping rain cloud for plants an adorable addition to your small plants, but it also keeps them watered and thriving even if you don’t have a green thumb. The cloud holds 4 ounces of water that slowly drips onto plants (in planters at least 5 inches in diameter). It’s the perfect gift for plant lovers and people who love awesome things in general.

17 These Car Organizers That Fit Perfectly In The Gaps Amazon Lusso Gear Car Seat Gap Organizer (2-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Instead of losing your belongings in the car seat gap, put in this two-pack of vegan leather car seat gap organizers to keep it all handy. The packs are waterproof and can hold your phone, sunglasses, AirPods, credit card, money, gum, or whatever else you want by your side.

18 This Best-Selling Foot Peel That Leaves Your Feet Absurdly Smooth Amazon DERMORA Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) $18 See On Amazon If your feet have calluses or cracks that could use some deep healing, you will love this two-pack of foot peel masks. Available in 11 scents, like tea tree and coconut, the soothing masks cause your feet to peel within 6 to 11 days, revealing a fresh layer of skin that’s baby-soft.

19 This Neck Reading Light With Over 84,000 Five-Star Ratings Amazon Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light $22 See On Amazon Arguably the most efficient way to read books in bed, this highly rated wearable reading light features an ergonomic design that wraps around your neck so it doesn’t go anywhere. It features two dimmable, adjustable LED lights that last up to 80 hours before needing a recharge. Choose from eight colors.

20 This Trunk Organizer For Keeping Car Essentials Tidy Amazon Drive Auto Trunk organizers for Car $29 See On Amazon Finally, this car trunk organizer will give you a place to put all the things in your trunk that are constantly rolling around. The multi-compartment organizer features a hook to ensure it stays put as well as straps to keep everything in place. There are nine total compartments with plenty of room for loose clutter, groceries, and more. Choose from three color offerings.

21 This Energizing Tea Tree Soap That Doubles As A Deodorizer Amazon Remedy Soap Tea Tree Oil Body Wash $15 See On Amazon This Remedy body wash is infused with tea tree, peppermint, and aloe to help cleanse the skin, eliminate body odor, and moisturize. It also helps with common skin irritations and soothes dry, itchy skin. It’s a great soap to use when you need a skin fix, but it can also be used as a daily body wash. As one reviwer noted, “I love this body wash. I use every time I come home from the gym. It feels super fresh and clean.”

22 This Keto-Friendly Container For Storing Bacon Grease Amazon Aulett Home Bacon Fat Container With Oil Strainer $15 See On Amazon For the bacon aficionados (or just anyone who loves adding extra flavor to their meals), this grease container is specially designed to hold grease as it cools down so you can use it later. The container features a handle, lid, and an oil strainer. It can hold up to 5 cups of bacon fat or cooking oil, and fans love it for eating keto or paleo.

23 This Orthopedic Knee Pillow For Side Sleepers Amazon Cushy Form Knee Pillow for Side Sleepers $26 See On Amazon Place this orthopedic knee pillow in between your knees as you sleep on your side to help with back, knee, hip, or ankle pain. The memory foam pillow may also help improve circulation. It’s constructed for all body types and is designed for better spine alignment. Choose from two sizes.

24 This 2-Pack Of Wine Aerators That Also Prevents Drips Amazon TenTen Labs Wine Aerator Pourer (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon If you’re shopping for a wine lover, these wine aerators promise better tasting wine for more enjoyable sips. The gadget is small and fits into the top of a wine bottle to help air it out while also making it easier to pour with less drips. The aerator comes in a two-pack so you are never without.

25 This Magnetic Grill Light Set With Batteries Included Amazon Flexible LED BBQ Grill Lights (2-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Designed for outdoor barbecues, these LED grill lights help you see what you’re doing in the dark. The lights are magnetic, so they stick to the grill, and the flexible neck lets you adjust for whatever direction you need them. As a bonus, the pack of two lights come with the necessary AAA batteries.

26 This French Moisturizer That’s A “Miracle Cream” Amazon Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré Face Cream $16 See On Amazon Formulated with aloe vera, beeswax, shea butter, and soy proteins, this cult-classic French face cream is the perfect addition to your daily skin care routine. It has minimal fragrance and works well on all skin types. The rich moisturizer helps skin look refreshed — so much so, it’s gained a reputation as being a “miracle cream.”

27 These Space-Saving Velvet Hangers With Over 73,000 Five-Star Ratings Amazon Zober Premium Velvet Hangers (50-Pack) - $21 See On Amazon Ditch the wire and plastic hangers and upgrade your closet with these luxe velvet hangers. The ultra-slim design can maximize the amount of space in your closet, especially compared to bulkier hangers. And each hanger can hold up to 10 pounds, so they’re plenty sturdy. Choose from packs of 20, 30, 50, and 100, and from eight colors.

28 The Cold Brew Maker Of Your Dreams Amazon Coffee Gator Cold Brew Maker, 47 Oz. $23 See On Amazon Being able to use this cold brew maker at home whenever you want means you don’t have to pay a visit to your local coffee shop quite so often. The large-capacity, borosilicate glass carafe comes with an ultra-fine mesh filter to catch sediment, and there’s also a stainless steel scoop and collapsible funnel included.

29 These Pro-Quality Mixing Bowls With Airtight Lids Amazon FineDine Stainless-Steel Mixing Bowls with Airtight Lids (Set of 5) $32 See On Amazon These highly rated stainless steel mixing bowls are not messing around. The set of five bowls come in various sizes, each with an airtight lid, and they’re stackable for easy cabinet storage. The bowls are also dishwasher- and freezer-safe. As one shopper summarized, “Just good sturdy bowls.”

30 This Coffee Scrub For Ultimate Exfoliation Amazon MAJESTIC PURE Arabica Coffee Scrub $13 See On Amazon This exfoliating coffee scrub is made with so many skin healing and organic ingredients, including Dead Sea salt, Kona coffee, olive oil, coffee Arabica seed oil, shea butter, cacao and coconut extract, and more. It comes in a 10-ounce jar and is designed to moisturize and rejuvenate your skin. It’s also offered in a two-pack if you want to gift one and keep one for yourself.

31 This Glass Herb Saver That Keep Greens Fresh Up To 3 Weeks Amazon NOVART XXL Herb Keeper and Herb Saver $30 See On Amazon Herbs aren’t cheap, so you might as well keep them fresh for as long as possible — which is what this herb keeper is here for. The sturdy glass canister is tall — measuring just over a foot in height — and can hold a large amount of greens. The stainless steel core allows for generous airflow, which maximizes the lifespan of the vegetables.

32 This Knife Sharpener That’s Been Dubbed The “World’s Best” Amazon AnySharp Pro World's Best Knife Sharpener $22 See On Amazon Instead of sending your knives off to be professionally sharpened and spending all that extra money, you can pay less than $25 for your very own sharpener. This fan-favorite manual knife sharpener effortlessly restores dull knives back to their original sharpness. The device has a strong suction cup at the base to keep it in place.

33 This Collapsible, Solar Lantern That Doesn’t Take Up Much Space Amazon KIZEN Solar LED Camping Lantern $27 See On Amazon Perfect for camping trips or power outages at home, this solar LED camping lantern collapses to the size of a hockey puck. The waterproof lantern can be charged via USB, or it can harness the power of the sun to run for up to 10 hours. It has three lighting modes, including an SOS flashing one.

34 These Serums For Ultimate Facial Hydration Amazon Tree of Life Vitamin C Brightening Serum and Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Serum $14 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with these two facial serums that are formulated to add hydration, while smoothing, brightening, and evening skin tone. The two-pack comes with a vitamin C serum and hyaluronic acid serum, and all it takes is three to five drops of each on a clean, dry face.

35 These Cat Scratch Furniture Protectors Amazon Stelucca Amazing Shields Cat Scratch Deterrent (6-Pack) $17 See On Amazon If you have a cat lover on your list, these cat scratch furniture protectors will discourage any furry friend from destroying upholstery with their claws. The self-adhesive plastic sticks to the side of a couch with some coverage in the front of the armrest. Choose from various pack sizes, including a comprehensive 18-shield set.

36 This Couch Cup Holder With A Washable Cover Amazon Cup Cozy Pillow - $30 See On Amazon If you find yourself wanting a cup holder on your couch (or at the beach or park for that matter), try this cozy cup holder pillow. Made of insulated foam, the cup holes expand to fit most cups and mugs. It has three holes that can also double as holders for a TV remote, your glasses, phone, or snacks — all the lounging necessities. When an inevitable spill occurs, simply remove the cover and toss it in the washing machine.

37 This Collapsible Microwave Popcorn Popper For Perfect Kernels Amazon The Original Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper $15 See On Amazon While it’s near-impossible for some of the popcorn inside popcorn bags not to burn, this silicone microwave popcorn popper is designed to cook evenly — without any oil or butter added — for perfect kernels every time. The silicone is heat resistant, so you won’t get burned when you lift the bowl from the microwave. Plus, it collapses when not in use, so you can save on cabinet space. Choose from vibrant 15 colors.

38 This Tiny Tabletop Fireplace In A Concrete Bowl Amazon colsen Tabletop Ethanol Indoor Fireplace $35 See On Amazon This cozy tabletop ethanol fireplace will add warmth and ambience to your desk, coffee table, dining table, or outdoor patio area. It can safely be used indoors or outdoors. The smokeless fire is fueled by rubbing alcohol and a flame arrestor, and can be used up to 50 minutes before needing a refill. It’s offered in black or concrete bases.

39 This Charming Lidded Pitcher That’s Dishwasher Safe Amazon Bormioli Rocco Hermetic Seal Glass Pitcher With Lid $27 See On Amazon Serve-ware that’s dishwasher safe makes life so much easier, like this glass pitcher that you can just pop in the dishwasher and be on your way. The wide mouth pitcher features a pouring spout, a strong handle, a twist-lock lid — and it can hold up to 68 ounces of liquid. One fan raved, “This is a very nice pitcher - it is a very thick, heavy glass - nice & sturdy. [...] I really like the size of it - the rectangular shape & shortness of it makes it fit in the fridge easier than others.”

40 This Grabbing Tool That Helps Pick Things Up Amazon EZPIK® Folding Grabber Reacher $25.98 See On Amazon This grabber tool is ideal for anyone who has a hard time bending over to pick things up off the floor — or reaching items on tall shelves. It features a long handle with a rotating magnetic head, making it easier to pick up small metal items like nails, batteries, and coins — or any item up to 6 pounds. It can hook onto mobility devices so it’s always in reach, too.

41 These Disposable Face Towels With Near-Perfect Reviews Amazon Clean Skin Club Clean Towels XL (50 Count) $17.95 See On Amazon Since regular face towels are prone to accumulating bacteria and dead skin cells that can make skin issues worse, these disposable face towels are a great alternative. The chemical-free, bio-based towels have racked up absolute rave reviews on Amazon. One shopper reported, “My esthetician recommended bc I have acneprone skin. I like the size of the towel and they are very absorbent.”

42 This Smart Switch That Puts Any Light On An Automatic Timer Amazon SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher $23 See On Amazon Turn your manual light switches into smart lights with this inexpensive smart button pusher. The switch can be adhered next to any light switch or button and then operated through the SwitchBot app where you can schedule timers and control the lights from anywhere. As one shopper noted, “If you’re like me, you’re thinking: is it REALLY worth $30 to buy this tiny robot when, for free, you could just walk over and push the darn button yourself?The answer is YES.”

43 This Watering System That’s Basically An IV Fluid Bag For Plants Amazon Bubblegum Stuff Plant Life Support Watering System $16 See On Amazon This watering system looks like an IV fluid bag, because it basically is, but for plants. It drip feeds your plants, at the flow rate of your choosing, so you can leave town without worrying about your plants dying. Plants in small pots will have enough water for up to a week.

44 This Cozy Sleep Headband With Wireless Earphones Amazon MUSICOZY Sleep Headphones $20 See On Amazon If you enjoy falling asleep to music, guided meditation, or ambient sounds but don’t want to disturb your partner, try this sleep headband with wireless earphones. It’s actually comfortable enough to sleep in even for side sleepers. It also doubles as an eye mask or exercise headband since it’s sweat-resistant.

45 These Dumbbell Workout Cards That Take The Place Of A Trainer Amazon NewMe Fitness Dumbbell Workout Cards $20 See On Amazon Trainers are expensive, but these dumbbell workout cards are not. The pack comes with 50 different exercise cards, each featuring a detailed illustration so you can work out at home. You can select cards to set up a specific routine, or you can randomly choose cards to mix things up. They come backed by a 4.6-star rating after 7,000+ reviews.

46 This Fan-Fave Sneaker Cleaner Kit Amazon Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner Kit $18.97 See On Amazon If you want your sneakers to look like new, try this wildly popular sneaker cleaner kit. The concentrated formula works on leathers, nubuck, suede, canvas, and more, and it features a conditioner to leave the material supple and smooth. The included brush helps scrub off dirt, debris, and other buildup.

47 This Flashlight With An Ultraviolet Blacklight Amazon ANGRY ORANGE UV Flashlight $18 See On Amazon This UV flashlight will identify stains like pet urine and other unwanted bodily things that may or may not be on beds, carpet, and furniture. The flashlight is small and portable, so it’s even ideal to take to hotels if you’re up for finding out the results.

48 These Unbreakable Wine Glasses Amazon Stainless Steel Unbreakable Wine Glasses (4-Pack) $27.10 See On Amazon If you’re constantly replacing wine glasses, you’re going to be thrilled with this unbreakable stainless steel wine glass set. The set comes with four stemless glasses offered in 16 color options, from the featured wood grain ones to basic brushed steel or raven black. The durable glasses are also designed to retain your beverage’s temperature for longer than glass cups.

49 This Liquid Plastic Repair Kit For Quick Household Fixes Amazon Bondic Pro UV Resin Kit Liquid Plastic Welding Kit $20 See On Amazon There’s always something to repair, so you might as well have this liquid plastic welding kit ready to go when you need it. Unlike super glue that can get messy, the glue in this kit stays liquid until it’s cured by UV light so it won’t dry out in the container or bond your fingers together.

50 This Novelty Nessie Ladle Amazon OTOTO Nessie Ladle Spoon $18 See On Amazon It’s novel, it’s unique, it’s a Loch Ness ladle that’s actually way more convenient than your standard ladle. This quirky serving spoon stands upright on small feet to help avoid a mess on the countertop and it’s dishwasher safe. It comes in a regular or jumbo size in three color options.

51 This Ultra-Lightweight Running Belt That Fits Any Smartphone Amazon E Tronic Edge Running Belt $12 See On Amazon This running belt is small yet effective. It has an adjustable strap and a zippered pouch that can hold your smartphone, chapstick, key, or whatever other small items you need to run with. Made of neoprene, the fanny pack is flexible and waterproof. Choose from five colors.

52 This Electric Candle Lighter Without A Flame Amazon Dual Arc Electric Candle Lighter $12.99 See On Amazon This innovative electric lighter can ignite candles, grills, fireworks, stoves, and more without a flame, and is a safe alternative to matches or regular lighters. It can be recharged vis USB, so it also lasts a long time; in fact, the brand promises one of these equals 350 regular lighters.

53 These Shoe Add-Ons For Professional-Grade Lawn Aeration Amazon Abco Tech Lawn Aerator Shoes $21.43 See On Amazon Strap on these aerating shoes for an effective aeration job on your lawn. The aerators are made up of a sturdy plastic base with 13 heavy-duty spikes, and the three adjustable straps lock in a secure fit. To pull double duty, wear them when you mow your lawn. Bonus: it even comes with a free wrench.

54 These Transparent Sticky Notes For Book Annotations Amazon ENLUOM Transparent Sticky Notes (200 Sheets) $5 See On Amazon These transparent sticky notes are fun for any type of use, but they’re especially useful for book annotations when you don’t want to write on the actual book. The notes are waterproof, and they work well with pencils, colored pencils, ballpoint pens, markers, and oil-based pens. (Just note: gel pens won’t work.)

55 This Balance Lamp With A Cool, Contemporary Design Amazon LONRISWAY Magnetic Balance Lamp $28 See On Amazon Add ambient light and a whole lot of style to your desk or nightstand with this magnetic balance lamp. The lamp features LED lights with two suspended magnetic spheres that all sit on top of a sleek beech wood base. Plug it in via USB and prepare to be impressed.

56 This Foldable Wireless Charger For Apple Devices Amazon UCOMX Nano 3 in 1 Wireless Charger $34 See On Amazon Not only can this three-in-one wireless charger charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch all at once, it’s also foldable, making it super convenient to travel with. What’s more, it can be folded in a way that can double as an iPhone stand. The handy device is available in nine colors.

57 This Coffee Mug That Literally Stirs Itself Amazon FCSWEET Self Stirring Mug $19 See On Amazon There’s no need to dirty a spoon as this self stirring mug has a button that activates its own built-in stirrer. The mug can hold 14 ounces of liquid, and once charged, it can be used 60 times before it needs a recharge. Use it to blend in honey, powders, sugar, supplements, and more.

58 This Genius Under-Desk Hammock For Your Feet Amazon iMissiu Foot Hammock Under Desk Footrest $14 See On Amazon Whoever thought of this under-desk foot hammock needs a raise. This clever swinging contraption is made of durable canvas and comes with two steel clips (compatible with most desk types) and a rope for hanging. Having a place to rest your feet is comfortable, but it can also help with circulation, foot pain, and back pain.

59 These Laser Scissors For Precision Cutting Amazon Bits and Pieces Household Laser Scissors Gadget $13 See On Amazon For hobby enthusiasts, these laser scissors are fantastic at helping you cut a straight line. A laser pointer on the sharp scissors guides you with a red light as you cut. They also double as excellent gift-wrap cutting scissors so you finally get the right size piece.

60 This Cult-Favorite Insulated Water Bottle With A Straw Amazon IRON °FLASK Sports Water Bottle $30 See On Amazon With more than 112,000 five-star ratings, it’s easy to trust that this double-wall insulated water bottle is, in fact, leakproof and and an all-around fantastic option. The water bottle comes with one straw lid, one flip lid, one stainless steel cover, and two straws. It’s also offered in a wide range of sizes, from 14 ounces to 64 ounces, and is available in 32 colors.

61 This Food Flipper For The Ultimate Grilling Hack Amazon Cave Tools Food Flipper and Meat Hook $19 See On Amazon This food flipping meat hook might be a barbecue tool you didn’t know you needed, but you’ll be thrilled you bought it. The dishwasher-safe meat spatula can flip, grab, and turn food without marking it or losing its juices, and the length of the handle keeps your hand out of the heat. It’s available for both left-handed and right-handed folks in two size options.

62 This Popular Set Of Travel Cubes For More Efficient Packing Amazon Shacke Pak Packing Cubes (5-Pack) $20 See On Amazon Pack more efficiently while saving space in your suitcase when you use this set of packing cubes that come in four sizes ranging from small to extra-large; plus, there’s a handy laundry bag for the dirty clothes that pile up on your trip. The cubes can create enough space for a 14-day trip, depending on how much you pack, of course.

63 This Ergonomic Mouse That Can Take The Strain Out Of Your Wrist Amazon Anker Ergonomic Optical USB Wired Vertical Mouse $23 See On Amazon If you spend a lot of time at your computer, try this ergonomic mouse that’s designed to encourage more of a neutral grip compared to a standard mouse. The wired mouse is equipped with next and previous buttons that allow you to navigate websites more efficiently. As one shopper noted, “The response and control is vastly superior.”

64 This Color-Changing Tumbler That’s A Throwback To The ‘90s Amazon Lirio's Creations Color Changing Stadium Tumbler $13 See On Amazon If you were a kid in the ‘90s, you probably remember the color-changing cups that sometimes came in cereal boxes. This color-changing stadium tumbler is an updated version that’s just as fun but can hold 32 ounces of liquid. It gets darker as the temperature drops for a fun visual effect. With a handle and straw, this tumbler is also just a great cup to have on hand for daily hydration.

65 This Mini Food Chopper That Saves Time In The Kitchen Amazon AYOTEE Cordless Portable Mini Food Chopper $20 See On Amazon Whether you use this portable mini food chopper to chop, mince, or puree ingredients for a recipe or for quickly making baby food, it’s small enough to take with you on the go. It’s great for people who want to save time in the kitchen and for those who have limited mobility in their hands for chopping.

66 This Teeny Tiny Blender That Actually Works Amazon Westminster World's Smallest Real Working Blender $17 See On Amazon This tiny blender might be known as the world’s smallest real working blender, but it’s big on fun. While it mostly makes for a hilarious and adorable gift, it can also mix small protein drinks or tiny smoothies for you or your kids. One shopper raved, “This little blender is so dang cute. It actually works! Put milk and chocolate and blended it up. Worked just fine!”

67 This Best-Selling Magnetic Bracelet To Hold Tiny Tool Accessories Amazon RAK Magnetic Tool Bracelet $19.99 See On Amazon With this magnetic tool bracelet you don’t have to worry about losing nails, screws, and drill bits. The wristband contains 10 extra-strong magnets that’ll keep your tools right where you can reach them. The tear-resistant band is made from sturdy nylon and can be adjusted with the hook-and-loop closure. for the right fit.

68 This Raclette Melter To Make Your Cheesy Dreams Come True Amazon CucinaPro Cheese Raclette with Foldable Handle $23 See On Amazon Heated by tea lights, this raclette maker is an affordable way to melt cheese without buying a whole expensive set. The cheese melts in under four minutes and is ready to go for the next round. The maker features a foldable handle for easy storage, and three tea lights are included.

69 This Color-Changing ‘Bloody’ Bath Mat That Makes A Great Gag Gift Amazon IntroWizard Bloody Bath Mat $19 See On Amazon When you step onto this bloody bath mat from the shower or bath, water causes your footprints to turn red. Once the mat is dry, the bloody-looking footprints disappear. It makes for a great gag gift, or it’s a way to make bath time more lively (or deadly?).

70 This Acrylic Calendar For The Fridge Amazon AITEE Acrylic Magnetic Monthly and Weekly Calendar $28 See On Amazon This monthly and weekly calendar set isn’t your average calendar. It’s acrylic, so you can use dry erase markers to start fresh each week or each month. It’s also magnetized, so it will stick to your refrigerator, allowing for a central place to keep track of your schedule. The set includes six markers in three colors: blue, purple, and white.

71 This Shot Glass Dispenser That’ll Get The Party Started Amazon MOKOQI Acrylic Shot Glasses Dispenser $20 See On Amazon Your friends will get a major kick out of this acrylic shot dispenser. The kit comes with six shot glasses and a dispensing bowl that pours your drink of choice into each glass simultaneously. It’s gimmicky and fun, but it’s also super efficient.

72 These Measuring Spoons That Double As Cactus Decor Amazon Sirensky Cactus Measuring Spoons Set $22 See On Amazon Place this cactus measuring spoon set on your kitchen counter for some fun decor, and then use the spoons as needed for cooking. The ceramic measuring spoons are dishwasher-safe and come in a functional cup with measurements listed inside.

73 This Sound Sensor That Makes Lights Dance With The Music Amazon Twinkly Music Bluetooth/Wi-Fi USB-Powered Sound Sensor Lights $29 See On Amazon This Bluetooth sound sensor can be synced to the brand’s twinkly lights to create the perfect mix of sound and lighting for parties or gatherings. Equipped with a sensitive digital microphone, the sensor analyzes music within its vicinity and applies matching effects that are synced to the lights. Your home will seem way more high tech than it actually is.

74 This Best-Selling Foot Massager Roller Amazon TheraFlow Foot Massage Roller $16 See On Amazon This wooden reflexology foot massage roller is designed to help with foot pain and relieve stress. It comes with a reflexology chart so you can see which parts of the foot to focus on depending on the healing you need in that moment. The roller features two types of acupressure nubs and five rows.

75 This Reversible Carrier Sling For Small Pets Amazon iPrimio Reversible Hands Free Pet Carrier Sling Bag $18.99 See On Amazon If your dog or cat enjoys being close to you at all times, try this reversible carrier sling. The soft fabric keeps your pet cozy, and a safety latch prevents them from jumping out. Similar to a baby carrier, the sling securely holds your pet so you can have them close while being hands-free.

