18 Pampering & Thoughtful Gifts For New Moms

Between late-night feedings, exploding diapers, and postpartum recovery, new moms get pulled in all directions — further proving our point that they deserve all the love and pampering in the world during the holidays. Choosing the perfect gift for a new mom can be a little tricky because there are so many avenues (relaxation, sentimental, personalization, functionality, etc.) you could go down.

Some items double as presents for both mom and baby, like a Christmas-themed board book or bib. You can also go the self-care route and find items to help new moms unwind, such as a spa basket, fuzzy slippers, or a comfy robe. Functionality is always greatly appreciated, so a high-end formula maker or diaper bag may be at the top of their list. Of course, you can never go wrong with personalized jewelry or mom merch either.

Whether you’re shopping for your friend, sister, cousin, daughter, coworker, or neighbor, there’s something for every new mom on this list. Find the best gifts for new moms below.

1. 2023 Baby's First Christmas Boot Ornament

It’s not only the baby’s first Christmas but it’s their first Christmas as a mother! Commemorate this special time with a special ornament. This one from Pottery Barn features a classic silver baby boot design.

2. Levy Backpack Black Promo Set

Function yet also incredibly chic, Happ’s Levy backpack includes nine roomy compartments and wide, durable straps. With the promo set, they’ll also get a memory foam changing pad and a dust bag. Black not their color? The backpack also comes in a dusty rose color and ash blue.

3. The Very Hungry Caterpillar's Peekaboo Christmas by Eric Carle

Bring one of your favorite fictional characters to life this holiday season with the winter edition of The Very Hungry Caterpillar. The board book challenges kiddos to find the caterpillar among ornaments, candy canes, gifts, and more.

4. Mommy and Baby Canvas Travel Pouch Set

A gift for mommy and baby, this travel pouch set allows mom to compartmentalize and pack all these essentials for them and their little one. While decent in size, the pouches were designed to fit inside the average diaper bag or purse.

5. My First Christmas Baby Bib

The new mom in your life is sure to be inundated with “baby’s first Christmas” items, so gift something a little different than an ornament or pajamas like a bib.

6. Little Words Project “Mama” Bracelet

For the mom who already has everything, buy them this adorable mama bracelet from the Little Words Project. The hand-beaded jewelry comes in two different sizes and has raving reviews from customers.

7. Baby Brezza Formula Pro Mini

It’s the beloved Baby Brezza formula maker, only tinier! The compact machine makes warm formula in a flash and is perfect for traveling or tight spaces with limited counter space. Mamas can make two to 10 ounces of formula at any given time.

8. Boba Wrap Baby Carrier

One can never have too many wrap baby carriers. The stretchy, ultra-comfy material is machine washable and will keep their little one close and snug. You can even wear it while breastfeeding! The one-size carrier comes in five different colors and with detailed instructions.

9. 4-Pack Swaddle Blankets

Made from breathable, open weave cotton, Aden + Anais’ swaddle blankets come oversized, so you can use them for swaddling as well as for tummy time or as a changing table cover, burp cloth, nursing blanket, or stroller cover. Choose from over 10 patterns like Disney princess, jungle, florals, and voyager.

10. Mombox Care Kit

Give mom the gift of self-care this Christmas with a thoughtful care kit from Mombox. The company offers six different themed boxes, from a C-section recovery kit to a postpartum mood kit. You can also shop from Mombox’s impressive inventory of new mom products and build your own Mombox. Prices vary.

11. Sherpa Tie-Belt Robe

New moms deserve all the love and pampering in the world, and a new fluffy robe is an amazing start. Old Navy’s Sherpa Tie-Belt Robe features a loose fit and deep pockets, perfect for holding pacifiers, baby monitors, lip balm, and more. It comes in four colors and sizes XS-4XL.

12. My Postpartum Journal: A Year of Self-Care

Curated alongside certified therapists, this journal helps new moms track their emotional and physical health and reflect on their first year of motherhood while also providing certified tips and knowledge about postpartum depression and anxiety. It’s a journal filled with support, encouragement, and resources.

13. Custom Dainty Personalized Necklace

Available in sterling silver, rose gold, and 18K gold, this dainty necklace is such a cute gift for new moms. A necklace with their newborn’s name is a piece of jewelry they’ll treasure forever.

14. “In My Mom Era” Sweatshirt

Celebrate this new chapter in their lives with a cozy “In My Mom Era” crewneck. Choose from over 13 different colors — and if they prefer sweatshirts with hoods and pockets, you can upgrade it to a hoodie.

15. "Upgraded To MILF" 9-Oz Candle

If you’re looking for a cheeky gift to accompany a gift card or other small item, how about this MILF-themed candle? Made from a blend of non-toxic soy wax, the candle can come in a four-, nine-, or 16-ounce jar. Choose from over 30 scents, including eucalyptus and sage, luxe linen, and clean laundry.

16. Felted Closed Back Loafer Slippers

Every mom needs a pair of snuggly slippers to keep their feet warm in between late-night feedings — and these are machine washable!

17. “Mama Juice” Stemless Wine Glass

After nine months without a drop of alcohol, it’s time to have a wine night with the moms. Pair this adorable wine glass with a bottle of their favorite wine or a charcuterie basket.

18. A Suitcase Built With Little Kids In Mind

This luggage brand is practically designed to help parents through the airport as unscathed as possible. Each of the brand’s suitcases, which come in carry-on and check-in sizes, have ride along seats (with seatbelts) to help wheel your kiddo through those swerving TSA lines. Genius.