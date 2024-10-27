75 Great Gifts Under $25 For Men Who Are Hard To Shop For

They’re sure to delight.
When it comes to gift giving, it’s probably safe to say that there are two types of people: those who are easy to shop for and those who exist to make your life impossible. If you’re tasked with finding a gift for a guy in the hard-to-shop-for category, this list of great gifts will be your new best friend. Plus, they’re all under $25.
01A Best-Selling Screw Extractor Set To Get Those Damaged Nuts & Bolts Out Of There
Screw those damaged nuts and bolts right out of there with this screw extractor set. The six-piece screw set works with nearly any drill to reverse damaged screws counterclockwise until they’re released. The set is a best-seller for a reason — it works and makes the extraction of rusty and broken screws a whole lot easier. “Bought as a gift for my mechanic boyfriend, and he says they saved his life,” said one reviewer.
02A Convenient Windshield Cleaner & Defogger That Instantly Gets Rid Of Condensation
This little magical windshield cleaner and defogger is a quick and easy way to remove fog and condensation from the interior of your car’s windows. The sponge-like cleaner can be used wet or dry and doesn’t need any cleaning sprays to be effective. It won’t scratch surfaces, and when it’s ready for a cleaning, it can be popped in the washing machine. It can conveniently be stored right in your car for when you need it.
03Tactical Flashlights That Are Bright, Zoomable, Waterproof & Built To Last
Perfect for outdoor use, this two-pack of tactical flashlights means business. The flashlight emits a super bright light that can reach up to 656 feet. As if that’s not impressive enough, it also features an adjustable focus zoom, it’s waterproof, it can withstand all types of inclement weather, and it has a lifespan of over 50,000 hours of use. It also comes with a convenient case.
04A Coffee Chiller That Magically Turns Hot Coffee Into Iced Coffee In 60 Seconds
Prepare to be thoroughly impressed with this instant coffee cooler that turns hot coffee into iced coffee in just 60 seconds. Here’s the process: After you brew coffee, pour it directly into the freezing chamber, which can hold 12.5 fluid ounces. The coffee can start at 205 degrees Fahrenheit and it’ll chill to 72 degrees, which you can then pour over ice. It’s like gifting magic.
05A Genius Microwave Bacon Cooker For Crispier, Healthier Bacon
This microwave bacon cooker is a genius and quick way to cook an entire pound of bacon in just a few minutes. Drape the bacon over the top of the cooker to allow the grease to drip into the bottom bowl. Since the bacon doesn’t cook in its own grease, the bacon fat is reduced by around 40%. Not only that, you’re left with crispier bacon.
06A Spill-Preventing Oil Sprayer Bottle Set For A More Even & Measured Spray
A great thing about this oil sprayer set is that it gives you the ability to spray oil evenly on a pan, grill, cookie sheet, or salad. Two bottles come in the set, each with precise measurements in milliliters and ounces, as well as a holder for the bottles and a funnel to help prevent spills. You won’t know how much this set will improve your life until you use it and see the benefits firsthand, but let’s just say that its over 15,000 five-star reviews are pretty inspiring.
07Sweat-Wicking Microfiber Towels That Come In A Pack Of 5
Gift these sweat-absorbing, microfiber towels to the person who regularly hits the gym and could use a pack of five small towels. The handkerchief-size towels are cooling and compact enough to fit in a purse or pocket. Since they’re made of microfiber, they’re also safe to use to clean devices like smartphones or tablets. Choose from a wide selection of colors.
08A Popular Foldable Phone Stand That’s Adjustable & Comes In A Few Different Color Options
This foldable phone stand is designed to be placed on a desk so you can easily see your phone — whether you’re on a call, waiting for a call, or watching something when you should be working. The stand, which earned itself over 22,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, is adjustable to give you options to make the angle as comfortable as possible. It comes in a variety of color options and since it’s foldable, it’s easy to travel with.
09Finger Chopsticks For The Snackers Who Hate Mess
When you need a gift for a snacky mcsnackerson friend who eats their fair share of Cheetos or chips but prefers not to have orange fingers, these finger chopsticks will bring them so much joy. Four finger chopsticks come in the pack, so even if you give these as a gift, no one has to know that you snatched a pair or two for yourself. Also ideal for gamers, you can buy them in classic or neon colors.
10Flameless Electric Candle Lighters That Are Windproof & Work Up To 600 Times Before Needing A Recharge
When you use this electric candle lighter, you won’t have to worry about wind making it impossible to light candles — especially when you’re trying to light the candles on a birthday cake and a whole party is waiting. Each one works up to 600 times before needing to be recharged. The lighters are flameless and windproof, available in multiple colors, and they come in a pack of two.
11A Cool 5-In-1 Fire Starter Survival Tool For The Outdoorsman In Your Life
If you need a gift for a seriously outdoorsy guy (or gal), they’ll high-five you when they open this five-in-one fire starter, because it’s that cool. In addition to being an everlasting fire starter, it’s also a compass for navigation, a paracord for any situation, a whistle for emergency signaling, and a steel scraper. The portable gadget is great for backpackers, campers, and anyone who likes to travel off the beaten path.
12A Moisture-Resistant Magnetic Running Pouch That Doesn’t Bounce Around
This magnetic running pouch is a comfortable and secure way to keep your small essentials with you on a run. The compact pouch is large enough to hold most phones with room for keys, your ID, lip balm, and maybe even sunglasses. Made from moisture-resistant fabric, the pouch doesn’t absorb sweat or cause any chafing. And as you run, it’s bounce-free.
13A Handy Pull Saw With Double Edges & A Flexible Blade
Really good woodworking tools like this Japanese pull saw are effective ways to get the job done with less effort than other tools. With double edges and a flexible blade, it’s also, dare I say, kind of hot? Whether you’re gifting the saw to your partner, a friend, or yourself, it’s a good-looking tool, for sure. The saw features three-sided grinding teeth that are sharper and wear-resistant, giving the tool a longer lifespan.
14Best-Selling Dual-Sided Sneaker Cleaner Sponges
After you use these best-selling dual-sided instant sneaker cleaners, your shoes will look practically brand new. The compact sponges are intended to be brought with you on the go, and they’re disposable. The white side of the sponge naturally breaks down as you use it, and the orange side wipes away any remaining marks. Ten of them come in the pack.
15A Lightweight Magnetic Rings Fidget Toy That Fits In Your Pocket
Anyone who enjoys a good fidget toy will appreciate these magnetic rings. They offer endless sensory fun for anyone with a neurotypical or neurodivergent brain or those with busy fingers. The rings fit in a pocket, making them easy to take on the go, and they can flip, twirl, and spin. They are lightweight but the magnetic pull is strong.
16A Nonstick Omelet Maker That Cooks 2 Breakfasts Simultaneously
Since there’s room to cook two omelets simultaneously with this omelet maker, breakfast can be served to two people at the same time. The nonstick, stainless steel maker requires no flipping while making an omelet. It’s also great for cooking frittatas and quiches. Preheat and ready lights indicate when the grill is ready for the eggs, ensuring an even cook every time.
17A Modern Soap Dispenser With Spots For A Sponge & A Brush
Use this modern soap dispenser in the kitchen as a way of organizing some of your cleaning supplies. The three-in-one caddy features a dispenser for liquid soap, a compartment for a sponge, and a smaller area for a scrub brush. A removable bottom tray catches any water that leaks from the sponge or brush, and it can be easily washed.
18Professional Vehicle Removal Tools That Open The Things Your Fingers Can’t
When your fingers can’t open a panel, compartment, or any area inside your vehicle, you can rely on this five-piece automobile removal set to help you out. The five job-specific pieces in the set are designed to make internal and external automotive removals easy. They won’t scratch or damage any parts of your car so you can make any necessary repairs without worry. It’s earned an incredibly respectable overall score of 4.7.
19A Wall-Mountable Battery Organizer That Can Hold Up To 93 Batteries
Not to be dramatic, but this battery organizer is the absolute greatest thing anyone can do for their junk drawer. The organizer can hold up to 93 batteries of various sizes. It can be mounted to a wall in the garage, a closet, a shed, or wherever, or it can be placed in a drawer. With it comes a battery tester to make sure everything you store is good to go.
20A Lefty-Friendly Measuring Tape With A Built-In Pencil Sharpener
Get to measuring with this handy reverse measuring tape. It’s a pretty great measuring tape with standard measurements that gets the job done. What sets it apart from other measuring tapes is that it has a built-in pencil sharpener. It earned itself an impressive overall score of 4.8 out of five stars, with one reviewer mentioning it’s a great gift for lefties. “As a lefty, it’s awesome to have a tape measure that does not have upside-down numbers for me,” they wrote.
21A Set Of Goal-Focused Fitness Journals For Anyone Wanting To Track Their Progress
Check out this fitness journal that tracks daily nutrition, muscle gain, weight loss, bodybuilding progress, home gym exercises, and more. It comes in a two-pack, which is perfect for keeping one for yourself and giving one away to a friend who might want to go on a fitness journey with you. The journal offers four to six months of tracking and is a great way to stay on top of your personal goals.
22A Mushroom-Shaped Fridge Odor Absorber That Makes A Cute & Effective Gift
Not only will this fridge deodorizer prevent odors from floating around the fridge, but it’s also ridiculously adorable and makes a fun gift. The silly mushroom-shaped deodorizer holds baking soda, which can be poured in by removing the lid of the mushroom guy. It works the same way as adding a box of baking soda to the fridge, only it’s much cuter.
23Heavy-Duty Bathroom Suction Hooks That Are Perfect For Towels, Razors, & More
This two-pack of heavy-duty suction hooks make a handy addition to any bathroom — whether you hang them on a wall or inside the shower. Each hook features a strong suction cup that keeps it in place and won’t damage walls. The hooks are great for holding shower towels, hand towels, razors, loofahs, and more.
24A Dad Joke Book Packed Full Of 600 Amazingly Terrible Dad Jokes
If you know a guy who tells the worst/best jokes, they need this dad joke book to supply them with 600 more. They don’t even need to be a dad to revel in the awesomeness that is this book. It’s packed with punny one-liners and silly quips, and has earned an overall score of 4.7 out of five stars on Amazon, with one reviewer exclaiming that it’s “Well worth the money”.
25A Luxe Lip Balm That’s Packed With Shea, Mango, & Cocoa-Butter
This two-pack of luxe lip balm is packaged in a chic black and gold tube. The formula consists of a blend of nourishing butters, including shea, cocoa, and mango butter, to condition and moisturize lips. It’s crafted by a Black-owned company made especially for melanin-rich skin to hydrate lips and keep them smooth. “I instantly felt the dryness leave. Definitely will be a go-to of mine,” raved one reviewer.
26Hanging LED Lights That Double As Lanterns
For camping enthusiasts, check out this pack of four LED camping lights that come attached to carabiners. The battery-powered, weatherproof lights can hang in a tent or from a tree branch, or they can be used as lanterns as you walk around the campground. Each light can offer 10 to 15 hours of light before a battery change will be needed.
27An Gnome-Shaped Dish Brush To Make Washing Dishes Way More Fun
Why wash your dishes with a boring sponge when you can do it with an ergonomic gnome-shaped dush brush? The brush is fun and goofy, but it’s also highly efficient at getting the job done. It comes with a washable tray that holds onto the water so your countertop doesn’t. It makes for a great gift for anyone who could use a little extra joy.
28A Brilliant Space-Saving Strainer That Makes A Great Gift For A Home Chef
Gift this snap ‘n strain pot strainer to any amateur chef who thrives on finding cooking hacks to make their lives in the kitchen easier and more efficient (you know, like a parent whose kids request noodles six times a week). The strainer saves space by being smaller and easier to store than a colander, and it saves you the trouble of transferring boiling water. It’s compatible with most bowls, pots, and pans and comes in a few different color options.
29Helpful & Comfortable Collar Extenders To Discreetly Give Clothing Some Extra Space
When a collared shirt feels too tight at the neck, the shirt isn’t useless. You can use this three-pack of collar extenders to attach to the existing buttonhole to allow more space. The extender can add up to an inch of extra room, and it’s soft, comfy, and won’t irritate your skin. It can also be used as a button extender for cuffs and other articles of clothing.
30A Ravioli-Shaped Silicone Spoon Rest That’s Dishwasher-Safe
Get into the noodle spirit while making pasta for your kids for the 100th time in one month with this giant ravioli-shaped spoon rest. The silicone spoon rest is a novelty gift that’s also effective at keeping your kitchen countertop from becoming a saucy mess. Better yet, when the ravioli gets messy, you can pop it in the dishwasher for easy cleanup.
31An Ultra-Quiet Portable Diffuser With A Realistic Color-Changing Flame
Bring this portable diffuser to the office or keep it at home, but just know that wherever you have it, it’s going to help you gain a sense of calm. The diffuser generates a mist that looks like a real flame and lasts up to eight hours. It has seven color-changing LED lights, an ultra-quiet operation, automatic shut-off, and a large 180-milliliter water tank.
32A Sleek Wooden Vinyl Record Stand To Display Prized Albums
Display your favorite LP or CD on this vinyl record stand to make it even more of a work of art. The minimalistic wooden stand adds a nice touch to wherever you keep your record player. While the stand is elegant and chic, you really can’t even see it when a record or CD is being displayed, and that’s how it should be. Even though it’s compact, it effectively holds even the thickest of records.
33A “Game Changer” Bathroom Beverage Holder That Can Also Hold Soap, Shampoo, & Sippy Cups
An alcoholic beverage in the shower or bathtub might make it more of a zen experience for you, and this bath and shower cupholder will make in-shower beverages a breeze. Equipped with a suction cup, the cupholder is a sturdy way to have your drink where you want it most — while taking some well-deserved time to yourself. While it can hold beverages, it’s also great for holding shampoo or other soap bottles. One reviewer even used it on an airplane window to hold a child-size sippy cup, calling it a “serious game changer”.
34Fun Weatherproof LED Bottle Lights That Come In A Pack Of 10
Bring the party with these LED alcohol bottle lights — whether it’s a party of one or a party of many. The string lights are attached to a cork that fits into most wine or alcohol bottles. The cork has a switch that lets you easily control the lights. They’re weatherproof and come in a pack of 10. Choose from a pack of multicolored lights, warm white light, or cool white light.
35Best-Selling Car Seat Headrest Hooks That Come In A Pack Of 4
Give yourself somewhere to hang your purse, grocery bags, umbrella, and more when you attach this four-pack of car seat headrest hooks. The best-selling hooks have a universal fit and make it super convenient to grab your things and prevent bags from spilling or rolling around on the ground. The hooks come in a variety of color options to best match your car’s interior.
36Padded Motorcycle Gloves With A Secure & Adjustable Fit
For the best protection, it’s essential to wear gloves — such as these padded motorcycle gloves — while on a motorcycle. They come in either gray or black in two size options: medium or large. They can also be adjusted for a secure fit. They aren’t just ideal for motorcycles — you can use these gloves with scooters, ATVs, and other outdoor rides.
37A Clever Travel Cup Holder That Slides Right Over A Rolling Suitcase Handle
Give this clever travel cup holder as a gift to the frequent flyer in your life. The cup holder will free up a hand from holding coffee or your phone. It slides right over a rolling suitcase handle and has three sturdy pockets. If coffee drips, don’t worry — the holder is made from machine-washable Oxford fabric. It comes in a variety of colors and will make the entire travel experience slightly more enjoyable.
38A Smart 3-Plug Outdoor Outlet That’s Compatible With Alexa & Google Assistant
Place this heavy-duty smart outlet where it’s needed in your outdoor space — even if it’s exposed to the elements as it’s weatherproof. The outlet features three plugs and connects to the companion app where you can create a schedule to have lights and devices automatically turned on and off, which is especially nice when you’re out of town. To make things even better, the outlet is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.
39Grippy Gel Pads You Can Cut To Size To Keep Your Phone In Place While Driving
Keep your phone from sliding around in the car as you drive with this two-pack of gripping gel pads. The flexible pad sticks right onto a dashboard and won’t leave any residue or damage behind. To renew its stickiness, simply rinse the pad under warm water with soap. If you’re using it for something smaller like glasses or keys, the pad can be cut to size.
40A Clever Condiment Fork That Is Dishwasher-Safe
Instead of sticking your fingers in the pickle or olive jar, use this condiment fork. The form hooks onto the top of a jar and doesn’t just prevent your fingers from getting all pickle juicy, it’s also a much more sanitary way of going about it. The stainless steel fork can easily be cleaned in the top rack of the dishwasher.
41A Sweat-Inducing Compression Top With 4,000+ 5-Star Ratings
Another gift that’s good for workout buffs, this compression tank top traps heat to induce sweating. During a workout, wearing the shirt basically creates a sauna atmosphere in the shirt that’ll leave the person wearing it dripping with sweat. The shirt is machine washable and crafted from polymer and spandex.
- Available Sizes: Small-Medium — 4X-5X-Large
- Available Colors: 2
42Heavy-Duty Storage Straps That’ll Give The Gift Of Garage Organization
Give the gift of garage organization with this six-pack of heavy-duty polypropylene storage straps. The straps are ideal for wrapping cables, cords, hoses, and other accessories so they can be nicely stored out of the way. The wraps feature a sturdy hole so items can be hung. They’re a great way to hang other items like shovels and anything under 50 pounds.
43A Precise Digital Kitchen Scale With An 11-Pound Capacity
Use this digital kitchen scale to make cooking or baking a little smoother. The scale has high precision, weighing from 0.04 ounces to 11.02 pounds. The precise tare button is the real MVP as it automatically subtracts the weight of any bowl or container from the ingredients. The device is compact and operates on two included AAA batteries.
44An LED Light That Clips Onto Any Brimmed Hat
Flashlights are great, but when you need light to be hands-free, this LED cap light is the way to go. The adjustable light clips onto mostly any size hat with a brim. It provides bright illumination in your choice of two modes: 300 lumens or 100 lumens. The clip is portable for camping trips and is lightweight enough so you’ll barely notice it’s on your hat.
45A Pepper Grinder That’s Doubles As A Hand Strengthening Exercise
This cute little pepper ball grinder is a fun way to spice up your spice. By squeezing the handles together, the pepper is ground and comes out of the bottom. The coarseness level can be adjusted. The top is easy to twist off to refill. The handles aren’t difficult to squeeze, but if you need a lot, you might get a little bonus hand workout. Pepper comes with the grinder, so that’s extra nice.
46Sturdy & Easy-To-Clean Meat Claws That’ll Level Up Anyone’s Meat-Shredding Game
Ideal for anyone who shreds a lot of meat and also wants to feel like Wolverine, these sharp-tipped meat claws get it done. They’re great for shedding pulled pork, pulled chicken, tender ribs, and more, and they prevent you from burning your hands or dirtying even more kitchenware. The handles are sturdy to give you precision when shredding, and each claw is dishwasher-safe for an easy clean when you’re done using them.
47An Organic Mushroom Grow Kit That’s Ready To Harvest In 10 Days
Grow your own mushrooms at home (or give the gift of your friend growing their own mushrooms at home) with this organic oyster mushroom grow kit. The mushrooms are non-GMO and completely safe to cook and eat however you choose. You can also eat them raw if you prefer. To grow, spray daily with the included mister, and in just 10 days, you’ll be able to harvest mushrooms.
48A Versatile Silicone Dish Drying Mat That Can Also Be Used For Tools & Cookware
There are several ways to use this silicone drying mat, including the standard route of drying dishware or cookware. You can also use the mat as a place to hold a variety of tools so they don’t damage the counter with their heat. The mat is nontoxic, food-safe, BPA-free, heat-resistant up to 480 degrees, and it’s dishwasher-safe, making a versatile helper throughout your entire home.
49A Funny & Unique 11-In-1 Multitool That’s A Great Stocking Stuffer
It’s easy to underestimate this unique multitool, mainly because it’s unassuming and is shaped like a Big Foot. But don’t let its adorable and quite funny novelty factor fool you — Big Foot features 11 tools in one that can be super helpful around the house, including can openers, multiple wrench sizes, a ruler, screwdrivers, and more. It also makes a great stocking stuffer for pretty much anyone.
50Faux Leather Car Seat Gap Organizers That Prevent Things From Disappearing Forever
Prevent small items — like your phone and keys — from falling into the deep dark abyss of the space between your car seat and the middle console when you use this two-pack of faux leather car seat gap organizers. The organizers are also great for holding phone chargers, lip balms, IDs, and sunglasses. They come in four color options to best match your car’s upholstery.
51A Battery-Powered Under-Cabinet Light Strip That Can Be Taped Right On
Not only does this under-cabinet light strip provide some much-needed illumination in your kitchen, closet, bathroom, or wherever else you want to place it, but it’s also effortless to install using the included heavy-duty adhesive tape. AA batteries power the light strip, so there’s no need to call an electrician. “Anywhere you may have a dark nook, bookshelves, workshop or area that just needs a light once in a while — these work great and no electricity is required, very portable and flexible to use,” said one reviewer.
52A Multitool Pen With An Overall Rating Of 4.8 Out Of 5 Stars
Give this multitool pen to the person in your life who is always doing home improvement projects. It’s a unique gift that DIY-ers, electricians, and people who consider themselves to be handy around the house will appreciate. The pen is wildly useful as it features a ruler, a leveler, and of course, a writing utensil. It’s a great tool to keep in a car or tool box so it’s always around when it’s needed. Customers agree, giving it an overall score of 4.8 out of five stars on Amazon.
53 A Grater & Citrus Zester That’s Ideal For Both Amateurs & Pros
You’ll find that using this stainless steel cheese grater and citrus zester, you’ll be able to get it all done quickly and efficiently. It isn’t just great for cheese and citrus, the zester can also be used for ginger, fruit, spices, and vegetables. A perfect gift for an amateur chef or a pro, the zester comes with a safety case and a cleaning brush.
54Mini Smart Plugs That Can Work On A Timer
With these ultra mini smart plugs, you can connect to Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and IFTTT. Two plugs come in the pack to use in different rooms. You can use them to set a timer or countdown schedule so the lights or other home electronic appliances, like lamps, Christmas lights, and humidifiers can turn on and off when you aren’t even home.
55A Keychain Lanyard That Comes In A Variety Of Stylish Colors
This stylish keychain lanyard is a smart way to connect your keys to your bag, purse, or belt loop. The small clip measures just six inches long, so it’s handy and helpful without being clunky or in the way. Outside of its metal clip, it’s crafted from both polyester and genuine leather. It’s available in several cool designs that’ll make you want to buy one even if you don’t drive.
56Glow-In-The-Dark Baseballs That Make Nighttime Games Of Catch Possible
These glow-in-the-dark baseballs mean that the fun can continue even when it starts getting dark. Three balls come in the pack, and after absorbing sunlight or indoor light during the day, they will glow green in the dark. Just like other glow-in-the-dark items, the longer and the more light they’re exposed to, the longer they will remain fluorescent.
57A Hanging Tableware Storage Organizer Made Of Waterproof Canvas
Perfect for the person who takes off on camping trips and has almost everything they need to make it a successful trip — except for this hanging tableware organizer. Made of canvas, the organizer is waterproof and incredibly durable. It’s designed to be hung on a hook or from a tree. It has plenty of space for loads of cooking utensils and other tools.
58Inexpensive Acrylic Display Risers For Spices, Colognes & More
You can get these acrylic display risers for a very reasonable price at under $10, which is impressive considering how many things they can be used for. The risers have three tiers to display your favorite memorabilia, perfume or cologne, skin care products, cupcakes, other desserts, and more. It’s easy to assemble by simply tightening screws.
59Stretchy Sock Clips That Keep Pairs Together In the Laundry
Gone are the days when one sock always goes missing in the laundry, or at least that’s what will happen when you use these sock clips. The stretchy clips securely keep socks together so your life can be a little more peaceful. The pack comes with 20 clips in five different colors, so each family member can have their own dedicated color.
60A Collapsible Colander With A Removable Cutting Board That’ll Save Space In The Kitchen
Save space in your kitchen or in the gear you pack for camping with this cutting board and colander duo. The collapsible colander has a prep tub for storing food once it’s been chopped. Even though it’s compact, portable, and lightweight, the cutting board still offers plenty of cutting space. Since it’s so useful, it truly does make an essential camping item.
61A Soft & Fast-Drying Microfiber Towel In A Mesh Mag That’s Great For Camping Or Workouts
The beauty of this microfiber towel is that it can be used in so many ways. The super soft towel comes in a mesh bag that makes it easy to pack for camping trips, plus it dries quickly, which makes it even more ideal for camping. It’s also a great towel for yoga and other workouts. You can choose from a small selection of colors and sizes.
62Toilet Paper Spray That’s An Eco-Friendly Alternative To Flushable Wipes
Ditch the flushable wipes and go for this eco-friendly toilet paper spray instead. To use, spray three to five times onto folded toilet paper to create your own flushable wipe that doesn’t have any harsh ingredients. The spray will cleanse without clogging pipes and septic tanks while saving you money — after all, flushable wipes aren’t cheap.
63A Foldable Desk Lamp With A Built-In LCD Screen, Wireless Charger, & Clock
This foldable desk lamp can do it all. Seriously, it’s impressive. Not only does it provide adjustable lighting, but it also has an LCD clock display with the time, date, and temperature. The LCD screen can be turned off if you find it annoying or not necessary, and it also comes with an alarm you can set. The lamp also has two charging functions: a USB port and wireless phone charging.
64An Insulated Rust-Resistant Stainless Steel Water Bottle With A Leakproof Design
Stay hydrated when you have this stainless steel water bottle in tow. The insulated water bottle keeps water cold for up to 24 hours and hot water hot for up to 12. It’s made to be rust-resistant, so the bottle has longevity. The spout has a lid to make it leakproof, and there’s also a convenient carry handle. Choose from 17 ounces or 24 ounces in several color options.
65Comfortable Blue Light-Blocking Glasses With Magnification Options
If you could use some reading glasses that block blue light and magnify, these stylish reading glasses are a great option. If thick black frames aren’t your thing, check out the listing to see more frame options, including different shapes and colors. Magnification options go from zero to 3.75, and all the lenses block blue light. “Nice comfort and lightweight with the anti-glare makes [it] easy to work all day on a computer,” said one reviewer. “They even look great on and the blue tint doesn't really show like some others that I've bought in the past.”
66A Portable Combination Lock Box That Keeps Your Valuables Safe
This portable lock box is small enough to keep your important stuff out of reach and out of sight from curious hands. You know, like your kids. Designed with shock-absorbing foam, the small lock box is water-resistant. You can set your own four-digit combination, and a charging port allows your phone to stay plugged in while it’s locked. It can also be attached to a cable if you need to secure it to a fixed object.
67A Sturdy Phone Strap That Fits Most Smartphones & Tablets
Attach this ultra-strong adhesive phone grip to the back of your smartphone or tablet to hold onto your device without actually holding onto your device. It’s a simple black strap that’s low profile, intuitive to use, and compatible with most smartphones and tablets. The grip can give you a better chance of not dropping your device.
68Exercise Cards That Make An Excellent Gift For Beginners
These exercise cards make a great gift for anyone just getting into the swing of things with their workouts. The deck of cards can be used at home or at the gym, and they allow for the user to go at their own pace. In addition to suspension, the cards also feature bodyweight workouts, yoga, kettlebell, pilates, stability, and more.
69An Adjustable Food Container Lid Organizer That Expands To Fit More Than 40 Items
This food container lid organizer will bring more joy to your life than it probably should. (Adulthood, right?) The organizer can hold more than 40 lids in various shapes and sizes up to 10 inches. There are six adjustable dividers and 30 preprinted and blank writable labels to help you organize and quickly find the lid you need.
70A Fun Party Card Game For Horror Movie Fans Ages 15 & Up
We all have at least one friend who’s obsessed with horror movies, and when it’s time to get said friend a gift, what better way to their heart than with this fun “Don’t Get Stabbed” party game? The game is for three to five players ages 15 and up. The point of the game is for one dedicated player to eliminate all of the “victims” before they escape. It’s far more fun than it is scary and is very easy to learn.
71A Clip-On Book Light That Has 5 Brightness Levels
There are loads of book lights to choose from on Amazon, but this specific clip-on book light is top-notch because it has even light distribution on the pages. The rechargeable book light also offers five brightness levels that give you anywhere from 10 to 80 hours of reading time before it needs to be charged. Three reading modes give you the option to filter blue light.
72Nylon Cord Labels With A Hook-And-Loop Closure That Come In Various Colors For Color-Coding
Wrap your cables and cords in these nylon cable labels. A hook-and-loop closure allows the labels to be reused without leaving any sticky residue behind. You can write on the labels so you know which cord belongs to what. There are 36 labels in the pack in a variety of colors to allow for color-coding. Choose from various shapes.
73Double-Walled Silicone Whiskey Freeze Glasses In A Variety Of Color Options
For anyone who enjoys a cold whiskey but doesn’t enjoy a watered-down whiskey, they will appreciate this set of two whiskey freeze glasses. The glasses feature a silicone koozie to keep your hands from freezing as you sip your beverage. To freeze, fill the double-walled glass with water and place it in the freezer for four to eight hours. You can choose from five colors.
74An Electric Wine Opener With A Removable Foil Cutter
With this electric wine opener, you don’t need to struggle to pop open a bottle of wine. The battery-operated wine opener has a removable foil cutter, and in just three quick steps, the cork can be removed. A blue LED indicator light lets you know when the cork is being drawn up to be removed by the click of a button.
75A Nonslip Bamboo Bath Mat That’ll Bring Some Natural Style To Your Space
Add some natural style to your bathroom with the use of this bamboo bath mat. The durable lattice mat comes with nonslip rubber pads, and it’s coated to be resistant to water. It’s a decorative accent while also serving as an efficient and stylish bath or shower mat. It also makes a lovely gift for someone looking to spruce up their space.