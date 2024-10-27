75 Great Gifts Under $25 For Men Who Are Hard To Shop For

We all have at least one friend who’s obsessed with horror movies, and when it’s time to get said friend a gift, what better way to their heart than with this fun “Don’t Get Stabbed” party game? The game is for three to five players ages 15 and up. The point of the game is for one dedicated player to eliminate all of the “victims” before they escape. It’s far more fun than it is scary and is very easy to learn.