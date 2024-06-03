Hands Down, The 55 Most Flattering Basics On Amazon Under $35

24 These Capri Leggings That Are Having A Fashion Moment

The impressive rating after nearly 100,000 reviews tells you all you need to know about just how great these capri leggings really are. But just to give you an idea of what the hype is all about, they’re made from a buttery-soft and ultra-supportive fabric blend — which means that they feel as good as they look. Capris are definitely having a fashion moment, but you can also score them in full-length options within the listing for a complete leggings restock.