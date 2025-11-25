15 Great Gift Ideas That Are HSA/FSA Eligible

I love the idea of giving loved ones in my family gifts that I purchased with my Health Savings Account (HSA) or Flexible Spending Account (FSA).

First of all, times have been rough this year, and not everyone has a lot of extra cash floating around — but many of us may have some money stashed in our HSA and FSA accounts. And FSA money famously expires at the end of each year, so you can either use it or lose it.

Second of all, HSA and FSA-eligible items are all in some way medically proven to make or keep us healthy. So you know that you’re giving a loved one something that will help them feel, look, and be healthier. Isn’t that a good thought?

Here are some of our favorite items that are often covered by HSA and FSA guidelines.

Curology Pimple Patches Curology Emergency Spot Pimple Patches See price on Amazon See on Amazon I’ve been putting pimple patches in my daughters’ holiday stocking for a few years now, but only recently have I tried them out and discovered that they actually work and are really awesome! Many of them qualify for HSA/FSA purchases, especially if they are medicated. I love these spot patches from Curology, which contain the active ingredient hydrocolloid.

Touchland Hand Sanitizer Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Spray - Set of 5 See price on Amazon See on Amazon Isn’t it great when really trendy, great-smelling, cute beauty products are also good for you and eligible to buy with tax-exempt money? This is the case with Touchland hand sanitizer, which is all the rage with tweens and teens, and for good reason. It’s so cute and fun that it makes keeping germs away a blast. This is so perfect for stocking stuffing.

TheraFace Mask Glo Therabody TheraFace Mask Glo $379.99 See On Therabody Tell me you haven’t been dying for a red light mask! Of course, these puppies are pretty spendy, and it’s hard for a lot of moms to justify the expense, especially in times like these when money is tight and the future isn’t set in stone. But what if you knew you could spend pre-tax money from your HSA or FSA on it — and that it’s proven to have health benefits? Especially if your FSA account resets on Dec. 31, this could make a lot of sense for you.

Ancestry DNA Origins & Traits Kit AncestryDNA + Traits Genetic Test Kit See price on Amazon See on Amazon While not all DNA kits are eligible for HSA and FSA spending accounts, ones that give you health information are usually kosher. This one, from Ancestry, falls into that category. Have fun learning more about yourself and your past while also finding out medical information that could change your life. This is a great gift for someone who has everything.

TheraGun Heated Massage Gun TheraGun Prime Plus Heated Massage Gun See price on Amazon See on Amazon One of the most popular purchases with FSA and HSA money is this heated massage gun. It feels amazing, and it makes you feel better in the long run. We like this one because it gets killer reviews and comes with an app. Again, this is a big-ticket item that might turn out to be a great way to spend FSA money at the end of the year.

Supergoop Mineral Eye Cream Supergoop! Bright-Eyed Mineral Eye Cream See price on Amazon See on Amazon Supergoop is one of my favorite beauty products and by far my favorite sunscreen company. They make my skin look and feel great while protecting it for the future. Many of Supergoop’s products are FSA- and HSA-eligible, including this mineral eye cream that works like a dream. But don’t sleep on many of their other products — I also love their Unseen Sunscreen for faces.

Geniani XL Electric Heating Pad Throw Geniani XL Electric Heating Pad Throw $49.97 $39.96 See on Amazon Sale I am not exaggerating when I say that my life was changed by breaking down and getting an electric heating pad for my bed. It makes my sore body feel better, it prevents stiffness, and it is also just really, really nice when I have my period and I’m feeling crampy.

Ozlo Sleepbuds Ozlo Ozlo Sleepbuds $274 See On Ozlo I’m not proud of it, but in my middle age I’ve become a pretty bad snorer. The best gift I’ve ever gotten for my partner is these Ozlo earbuds, which can’t be beat. They are really comfortable to sleep in, and the white noise makes you catch your Zs like a baby. The price is a bit splurgy, but can you put a dollar sign on deep sleep, especially if you can put it on your HSA card?

VisoOne Blue Light Blocking Glasses VisoOne Blue Light Blocking Glasses See price on Amazon See on Amazon Man, do some reading about blue light glasses, and you’ll see that they have virtually no downside — especially if you wear them at night while looking at screens. It’s probably the best thing you can buy for yourself under $20 that can help you feel better and get better sleep. And VisoOne has some really cute styles, too.

Keep Going Travel Family First Aid Kit Keep Going Travel Family First Aid Kit See price on Amazon See on Amazon I love giving first-aid kits to people for the holidays, especially if someone has recently gotten a new car, moved into a new place, or had a new baby. We should really have more of these in more places — and my favorite one is this cute portable one by Keep Going. There are so many cute patterns, and it fits anywhere from your glove box to a tote to a diaper bag.

Saalt Hanky Panky Boy Short Period Underwear Saalt Saalt Hanky Panky Boy Short Period Underwear $45 Saalt I love period undies so much! They don’t leak, they’re good for the environment, and they will save you a significant amount of money over time. My favorite pair is these boy shorts from Saalt called Hanky Panky. They have great coverage while also still managing to be cute. Most, if not all, period panties are eligible to be purchased with your HSA or FSA!

Ultra Smart Scale Ultra Smart Scale See price on Amazon See on Amazon Obviously run the idea by the person you’re giving it to, but a smart scale can be a great gift that’s also eligible for HSA/FSA. Many of these scales, like this one, can help you track data like body fat, let you see trends, and help you set healthy goals.

Caring Mill Vapor Shower Tablets HSA Store Caring Mill Vapor Shower Tablets $19.99 See On HSA Store One of my favorite discoveries of 2025 was shower tablets — also known as shower steamers. You throw them onto the floor of the shower and, over the course of your rinse, they evaporate and let off fumes infused with essential oils. Certain types can help clear out your sinuses (peppermint) or relax you for bed (lavender). They’re fun and they have a purpose. I like these from Caring Mill, which is a brand specifically for people buying HSA and FSA items.

Neutrogena Pink Grapefruit Cleansing Wipes HSA Store Neutrogena Pink Grapefruit Cleansing Wipes $10.99 See On HSA Store These cleansing wipes are great for everything from removing grit and makeup at night to keeping in your purse for a little refresh during the day. And they smell divine!