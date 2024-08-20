Listen, some moms may roll up to the car rider line in their office attire, hair and makeup done, ready to be perceived. And some of us, well, we roll up looking like we just rolled out of bed. If you work from home or don’t have work some weekdays, it’s really hard to motivate yourself to put on regular clothes for a quick appearance at school drop-off. So, we’ve rounded up some of the cutest, best-rated indoor-outdoor slippers and clogs to take you from home to the car rider line and back in maximum comfort. And if you have to park and walk your kid in some days, you won’t be ashamed to be seen in them.

The key to the perfect I-can-wear-these-to-the-car-line slippers is that they’re somewhat cute and shoe-like in appearance. They should also have a grippy sole that won’t get ruined by quick jaunts out to your car and back or walking your kid up to the front gate at school. And ideally, they’ll look equally as cute with yoga pants or leggings as they do with jeans or a maxi dress (yes, some of the slippers and clogs here manage to do just that). So, comfy queens, here are the best indoor-outdoor slippers on the internet right now.

01 Indoor-Outdoor Clogs That Look Cute With Jeans Minnetonka Neva Women's Clogs $69.95 see on minnetonka Minnetonka is known for their moccasins, but they have just as many plush, high-end-looking slippers and clogs, like these Neva women’s slip-ons. They have a heel detail designed by White Earth Nation Ojibwe artist Hannah Standstrong that accents the water- and stain-resistant suede material. The heavy tread rubber is designed to be worn out and about, so we say go for it.

02 Waterproof Indoor-Outdoor Slides Cloud Slides Cloud Slides Cozy Fur Clog $69.99 $39.95 see on cloud slides The Cloud Slides are a more modern, minimal take on the wear-it-anywhere clog, and they come in lots of great colors (and sizes run from 5 to 13.5). They’re designed to hold onto your foot and keep it comfy — minimizing foot pain and blisters — and also happen to have a waterproof exterior.

03 Budget-Friendly Indoor-Outdoor Slippers Target dluxe by dearfoams Women's Maci Felted Scuff Slippers $18 see on target Ain’t nothing wrong with a sweet and simple slipper with a rubbery sole — it just has to be good enough to get in and out of the car in the mornings, right? Target sells these dearfoams slippers for just $18. They’re breathable so your feet don’t sweat, machine washable to keep them fresh, and have a cushioned insole.

04 Ugg Dupe Indoor Outdoor Slippers Amazon Litfun Women's Fuzzy Memory Foam Slippers $35.99 $24.69 see on amazon If you don’t want to pay Ugg prices for the Ugg look, there are a million and one dupes on the market now. This pair on Amazon has that classic tan and white look with a little platform sole, and with 4.5 stars and more than 10,000 reviews, they seem to get the job done really well.

05 Pillow Slides For Indoor & Outdoor Wear Amazon Joomra Pillow Slippers for Women $39.99 $19.09 see on amazon These things were all over TikTok a few years ago, and honestly, it’s for good reason — this ultra poofy slide design is actually great if you deal with joint or foot pain (ask me how I know). This pair is available in neutrals and bold hues to suit any taste, and again, the 37,000+ reviewers speak pretty highly of them.

06 Washable Clogs Rothy's The Casual Clog $159 see on rothy's Rothy’s is known for making washable footwear that’s actually cute, and now, they have clogs. They come in a hemp or merino wool blend, with durable soles for everyday wear and insoles comfy enough that you’ll want to wear them that often. These with a linen maxi dress? So good.

07 Indoor-Outdoor Slippers With A Little Lift Skechers BOBS Keepsakes Lite $50 see on skechers So it’s warmth you need, huh? These faux-fur, vegan leather Bobs clogs have got you covered. They have that signature cushioned Skechers memory foam footbed for maximum comfort, and these materials are meant to keep your tootsies warm, even when you have to get into a cold car that’s been sitting outside overnight.

08 Actual Ugg Slippers, Because Of Course Amazon Ugg Women's Tasman Slipper $109.95 see on amazon You can’t consider indoor-outdoor slippers without browsing Ugg’s selection. The Tasman slipper is similar to the Minnetonka Neva’s in appearance, but it has more bright colorways if you’re a fan of coral or baby blue. They’re made with 100% suede and wool-lined, so they’re a super warm and cozy option.

09 Outdoor-Friendly Slippers With Memory Foam Amazon Dearfoams Men's Brendan Indoor/Outdoor Breathable Memory Foam Clog $28.99 see on amazon Yes, these are technically men’s slippers, but just convert the sizing and get a pair of your own. Dearfoams have a reputation for being extremely comfortable — check out the Amazon reviews — and they’re available in wide sizes. We can’t all have little Barbie feet, OK?

10 Loafer-Style Indoor & Outdoor House Shoes Amazon RockDove Women's Two-Tone Hoodback Slipper with Removable Insole $24.99 see on amazon Want something that looks a little more like a shoe? These loafer-esque slippers from Amazon fit the bill. They’re affordable, soft, and have lightweight rubber soles designed for quick jaunts outside. Bonus points: the materials are 100% vegan, and the slippers are machine washable.

11 Soft Slides You Can Wear Anywhere Target Stars Above Women's Sammy Platform Slide Slippers $20 see on target If you live in a warmer climate, slipper slides are the move. These Stars Above ones from Target look so plush and comfortable, and they have an indoor/outdoor sole. The fabric on the sides might get a little grungy after a while, but if you’re truly just walking to the war and back into the house, they ought to get the job done nicely.

12 Sherpa Indoor-Outdoor Slippers Bombas Women's Sunday Slipper $75 see on bombas Memory foam footbed is a key phrase in this phase of life, and the Bombas slippers have that feature. The sherpa material is ultra warm and fluffy, and the rubber outsole is meant for quick jaunts outside, so you don’t have to change shoes. Note: The brand says if you’re a half-size, you should size up in these slippers.

13 Hot Pink Fuzzy Slippers Freedom Moses Kush Bonbon Slippers $75 see on freedom moses Listen, if you wear hot pink slippers to drop off your kids, there will be no question about whether or not you just forgot to put on real shoes. These babies make a statement, and the statement is, yeah, these are slippers, what about it? These are meant to be worn inside and out and to “live your life,” according to the brand’s website, so pop them on and go about your day.

Be honest: How many slippers are in your cart now?