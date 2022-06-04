Summer is here, y'all! Get ready to spend more quality time with the kiddos and look forward to family cookouts, pool days, and everyone's favorite summer attire: dresses. Mini, midi, maxi, or whatever length you prefer to wear them, comfortable summer dresses are a wardrobe must during the hot weather months. When the thermometer starts teetering over 85 degrees, the last thing you want to be stuck in is stuffy, tight-fitted jeans.

A basic T-shirt dress is a summer essential — and yes, you need one in every sleeve length, including tank style. But what about a simple swing dress that can take you from day to night? Maybe you have a couple of big events on the calendar this summer, like a bridal or baby shower or a friend's birthday. You'll need a summer dress that's chic yet functional and can blend into a restaurant, winery, or backyard get-together.

Whether you're shopping for a mini date night dress or a reliable maxi dress you know you'll feel confident in, this shoppable roundup has every dress you need this summer (plus, a little bit more). From deep-V necklines and back cutouts to pockets and cinched waistlines, these dresses are about to be your favorite summer pieces.

1. A Day-To-Night Swing Dress

Looking for a summer dress that can take you from day to night? This short-sleeve swing dress is a fan favorite on Amazon, and for good reason. It’s made from durable jersey material, making it uber comfortable yet not see-through, and it comes in 14 different colors and patterns. The dress’s A-line frame accentuates curves in a flattering way, while the scoop neck prevents cleavage from spilling out.

Helpful Review: “I’m actually pleasantly surprised by this dress! It reminds me of the sizing and quality of an Old Navy T-shirt dress. The fabric is super comfortable, soft, jersey fabric. I’d say the fit is slightly larger than some, but it would depend on how you want it to fit.”

Available Sizes: X-Small to XX-Large

2. A Go-To T-Shirt Dress

Everyone needs a reliable T-shirt dress come summertime. You know, the casual dress you can throw on at the last minute that makes it look like you put effort into picking out what you were going to wear today — when in reality, you were in your jammies two minutes ago. Enter: this Molerani T-shirt dress. It’s short, flowy, and easy to style with pretty much anything. The O-neck is a nice feature for those who prefer dresses with higher necklines, and you can choose from 46 prints and patterns.

Helpful Review: “This is a great dress! It is long enough that you wouldn't need to wear leggings with it if you didn't want to. The fabric is thick enough, so not too see-through, which is great! I am 5'7" and 150 lbs. and the medium fit me perfectly! If it is any indication on how well I liked it, I bought another one in a different color after receiving this one! It washed up perfectly too! Looks like a new go-to dress with flip-flops, etc. One more note — the neckline and sleeves are nice too. The neck fits a little closer so it isn't too wide.”

Available Sizes: X-Small to 3X-Large

3. Off-the-Shoulder Dress That Begs To Be Worn Braless

The upper flounce layer of this maxi dress means you could wear it around the house braless without feeling too exposed. Plus, if the off-shoulder style feels too fancy for walking around the house, the flounced layer can be pulled up on each side to be worn as sleeves. Between that, the sexy slit, and pockets, it’s the ideal day-to-night dress.

Helpful Review: “I absolutely adore this dress. I have purchased other Nemidor plus size products in the past and decided to add another piece to my summer collection. I particularly appreciate that the flounce has enough elasticity that if necessary I can pull it OVER my shoulder and create a sort of strap depending on what level of coverage may need (ie when I visit my grandfather, it’s really the tatt on my shoulder he hates). Like my other dresses, the fit on this one is fabulous.”

Available Sizes: 14 Plus to 26 Plus

4. A Casual Yet Fitted Maxi Dress

Maxi dresses are the unsung heroes of summer fashion. Didn't have time to shave your legs this morning? Throw on a maxi dress, no one will ever know! This one from Amazon Essentials is super breathable and boasts a fitted waistline, because you should never feel like the dress is wearing you — you should be wearing the dress. Browse from nine different styles.

Helpful Review: “I ordered a size smaller than I would normally, as I wanted it loose and it runs large. The fabric is good quality and nicely weighted, the top is cut well and covers bra straps easily, the scoop neck is not too low for decency. I also tried it with a linen jacket and heels; happily, it is smart enough to be dressed up or down. The skirt is generous and swishes nicely when you walk. I saw that some people were unhappy about the position of the raised waist, but I found it to be very comfortable. It isn't quite high enough to be Empire line, but I didn't find the skirt flared out over the stomach at all.”

Available Sizes: X-Small to XX-Large

5. A Stylish Surplice Dress

Fashionably chic is this surplice dress from Amazon Essentials. Made from luxe jersey material, the dress is fitted through the chest and waist and makes a deep-V neckline. It’s available in a variety of colors and sizes.

Helpful Review: “This is the perfect summer red dress! It’s not too tight and the length is perfect — it hits me right above my knees. I didn’t find the v neck too revealing either — modest enough to wear to work. It’s definitely a summer dress since it so light and flowy. The color pops so if you like a more understated look just beware of that. I bought an X-Large but I think I could have gotten a Large.”

Available Sizes: X-Small to 6X

6. A Babydoll Mini Dress

There’s so much to love about this swing mini dress apart from its pleated design. It’s made from lightweight material and has short, loose-fitted sleeves (both are musts in hot temps). It comes in 24 styles, and you can pair it with sandals, booties, or kitten heels if you want to dress it up. While the dress is billed as a “baggy” babydoll dress, several reviewers warn to pay close attention to sizing if you’re bustier, as the stitching on the chest sits on the higher side.

Helpful Review: “Absolutely LOVE this dress!! Color is bright and beautiful! I find the material has more stretch than I expected it to. Needs to be ironed out of the package but beyond that it’s perfect. Just order it already! I’m 5’3” and typically a size 10/12 and ordered a large, probably could have done a medium but I like it looser in the bust.”

Available Sizes: Small to X-Large

7. A Modern Sleeveless T-Shirt Dress

A lightweight dress that’s flowy yet also structured and has pockets? It’s kind of a unicorn. It comes in an impressive 35 style options, ranging from ombre to animal prints and everything in between.

Helpful Review: “This dress is really cute! It’s actually super comfy too and not too clingy. It’s flowy and summary. It’s cuter than the photos I attached lol, excited to wear with a jean jacket and berks! I also plan to wear it casually around the house because it’s super comfy.”

Available Sizes: Small to XX-Large

8. This No-Fuss Tank Swing Dress

Sleeveless swing dresses are just as important to your summer wardrobe as short-sleeved T-shirt dresses. Its soft, stretchy material makes it the ideal piece for last-minute errands, playdates at the park, or travel days. Throw on this impeccably lightweight (and not see-through) tank dress on those hot-as-hell days where you wish you could waltz around solely in a bathing suit — or naked. Shop from over 15 fun prints.

Helpful Review: “I got this dress as something to slip on when it's hot out and ended up wearing it to outside parties and whatnot. I gotta print, and I almost never wear prints so it's a nice change. I am considering getting another in a solid color. I'm 5'7 and a size 12. A medium fits great. I usually would get a large but medium works great even after washing and drying it.”

Available Sizes: X-Small to XX-Large

9. A Work From Home-Approved Tiered Dress

Looking for a crew neck dress with a bit of flair? Check out this crewneck tiered dress from Amazon Essentials. If you work from home, this is a great Zoom outfit. Wear it poolside or while lounging in the backyard — or freshen up the tiered dress with cute accessories.

Helpful Review: “I’m dressing up my black one today with a red belt and short white cardigan but would wear it with leather sandals in the summer. I also purchased the animal print and the terracotta and can see them all transitioning through seasons and events.”

Available Sizes: X-Small to XX-Large

10. A Figure-Flattering Surplice Maxi Dress

So, you’ve got a surplice mini dress, but it can get chilly at night once the sun goes down and the humidity starts to wear off. Hence why you need Amazon Essential’s surplice maxi dress. It’s figure-flattering and made from jersey material, so you know it’ll feel like a cloud. Shop from solid colors, floral prints, and more.

Helpful Review: “This dress is everything I wanted and nothing I don't. Simple, drapes well. The material is your standard summer maxi stretchy matte cotton. The v isn't so deep that you need a cami to cover cleavage at work. The sleeves are long enough to not be sleeveless but close enough to be cool. The armholes are blessedly normal-sized and not gaping. I'm a 40 bust and 16-18 in clothes, and the XL fits me really well. The top might be a tad loose, the L would probably fit as well, but I like it, it's comfortable. Might buy a few more in other colors!”

Available Sizes: X-Small to 6X

11. A Trendy Tiered Button-Down Number

This V-neck swing dress brings the wow factor. Falling just above the knees, it features a slimming torso and flares a little at the waist, so it doesn’t feel like the dress is clinging to you. And one word: pockets! You can buy the button-down dress in solid colors or a variety of botanical patterns.

Helpful Review: “Loved it. Comfortable. Thick. But thin enough for summer. I’m 5 ft, 130 lbs. 34D. I got the small. It was at my knees. Wore a regular bra. You couldn’t see the straps. Didn’t wear a thong. Wore regular panties and there were no panty lines :)”

Available Sizes: Small to X-Large

12. Fit-For-A-Picnic Sundress

If you love the aesthetic of picnic patterned dresses, you’re going to want this babydoll dress in every color. It has an A-line shape, but the top is tank-style, so you can get away wearing any type of bra (including a sports bra, bless!). Pockets are situated on either side as well. Live out your picnic sundress dreams in a variety of colors.

Helpful Review: “I LOVE this dress!! The material is so lightweight that it’s perfect for summer and then the buffalo plaid will also look cute and trendy in fall with a jean jacket! Plus I LOVE that there are pockets.. the dress is constructively made really well, I was pleasantly pleased to see it also had a lining so it’s not at all transparent. I saw another review that said it ran a little small and as someone between two sizes I sized up and I’m glad I did. I am 5’8, size 14, and 38DD and I am wearing the XXL and it fits great! I could have fit into the XL but I like that it is a more flowy and comfortable fitting! I will be wearing this dress all summer and then some!”

Available Sizes: Small to XX-Large

13. A Chic Outdoor Lounge Dress

Do future you a favor and purchase this fabulous lightweight midi dress. Throw it on over a swimsuit or dub it your new lounging dress — it's a stretchy summer staple with adjustable straps! The fit is slightly different from other dresses because it falls lower in the front and back with mid-thigh length splits on the sides. There's also a drawstring feature around the waist.

Helpful Review: “I bought this to wear on our honeymoon in Greece! It seemed to be the perfect lightweight yet pretty maxi to wear to the beach and then to dinners. I bought it in navy and liked it so much I ordered black and the deep green. The green is a beautiful color and I can't wait to wear them. I'm an 8/10 and got the L and they fit perfectly. Not too tight and not too loose. Perfect length for me too, I'm 5'4'.”

Available Sizes: Small to X-Large

14. A Sexy (But Still Super-Comfy) Boho Night-Out Dress

Have a baby shower party coming up? Maybe a birthday party or romantic getaway planned? This boho mini dress will make you feel like a superstar. It features long trumpet sleeves, a drop-down waist, and a criss-cross tie V-neck. If you don’t want your chest too exposed, you can tighten that area and tie the strings into a bow. The company offers nine vibrant floral patterns.

Helpful Review: “LOVE THIS DRESS. It’s seriously my new fav. So comfy, soft, and was just thin enough to comfortably wear to an outdoor summer wedding, without being see-through. Color is exactly as pictured, bright/rich and seriously gorgeous. Depending on the fit you want I would suggest sizing down one or two sizes.”

Available Sizes: X-Small to XX-Large

15. A Classic Button-Down Midi Dress

The style of this A-line button-down dress feels like something out of The Notebook. The mid-length sundress has somewhat of a sweetheart neckline with adjustable spaghetti straps. Show off your shoulders and sun-kissed skin thanks to the piece’s low back. Bonus: There are tons of styles to choose from, in both solid colors and prints.

Helpful Review: “I ordered this dress out of desperation. I just had my fourth kid and absolutely never have time to shop lately. Been wanting a fresh spring dress and this came up when I searched. I’m pretty impressed with it. I like the material, very soft. I really love how the buttons aren’t real bc then my huge boobs can’t pull them open like most button-down shirts do on me. I’m def gonna order more prints now that I see how well it fits. I’m 5’2, 145 lbs, and I ordered medium. Love it!”

Available Sizes: Small to XX-Large

16. A Simple Yet Stylish Maxi Dress

With the right shoes, handbag, and jewelry, you can easily take this casual short-sleeved, split maxi dress to a new level of chic. Or wear it plain to the grocery store, library, or to pick up the kids from summer camp! The high neckline will keep your chest protected from the sun, and the slits help make the dress breathable. Its relaxed fit makes it so the dress doesn’t just hang on you, but it’s not too fitted either.

Helpful Review: “I’m usually a size 12 pants with wide hips, so I was nervous about how this dress would fit. It fit like a dream. So cute. I styled it with bike shorts underneath (because chub rub is real), a denim jacket, gold jewelry, and a pair of simple sandals.”

Available Sizes: Small to XX-Large

17. An Around-Town Short Sleeve Maxi Dress

You can always count on Amazon Essentials to deliver the best basic dresses, and this crew neck maxi dress is no exception. Unlike other maxis on this list, this one doesn’t have split sides — but if you get hot, you can always tie the bottom into a side knot. Made from luxe jersey material, you’ll be tempted to wear this dress every day of the week. Shop from seven basic colors.

Helpful Review: “This dress fits very well. In my opinion, whether you are curvy like me or not you will like this dress and look good in it. Material is good, nice and soft. I lounge, run errands in it or wear to casual events. Great for the summer. I have purchased a few of them in different colors. Highly recommend. Buy one and I promise you will buy more of them. I purchased the XS. Size down ladies. Eazy Breezy!”

Available Sizes: X-Small to XX-Large

18. A Breezy, Breathable Lounge Dress

Another everyday option is this cami, backless maxi from Grecerelle. Its loose fit has no cling to it whatsoever. While casual, the pockets and side pockets add a bit of texture to the long dress. Shop from 43 options that range from solid colors to prints; available in XS to XXL.

Helpful Review: “This is a really nice dress for the price. Not see-through, material has a good weight and drape to it. I am 5’2”, 188lbs, short torso (well short everything), and very pear-shaped. I wear a L top and size 14 jeans, 36D. I’m wearing the XXL in this pic. I could have easily worn the XL (sold out) or L but didn’t want a clingy fit. This dress has plenty of room and plenty of length; I could fit two of me in it when it’s stretched, but it doesn’t look like a sack when I wear it as is. Forgiving on the mom tummy. The underarms are a little low and the dress is waaay too long but I’m also short as hell and usually have to size up to accommodate the booty so it’s nothing I’m not used to. I think the underarms would be fine if I had ordered my regular size (L). Print is really great, could easily be dressed up, and pockets are always a plus.”

Available Sizes: X-Small to XX-Large

19. A Casual Daytime Number

One can never have too many maxi dresses. This sleeveless Huskary maxi features a V-neck, adjustable spaghetti straps, and pockets. It’s a casual daytime number with a loose fit. Many Amazon reviewers say the dress runs on the large size, so double-check measurements before selecting a size.

Helpful Review: “I was a little bit skeptical about the stress as I have a pretty big muffin top from having two babies; this dress completely hides it, and I feel so comfortable and sexy in it. Will definitely be buying it in multiple colors.”

Available Sizes: X-Small to XX-Large

20. A Maxi Dress With A Sexy Back

This short-sleeved maxi dress checks all the boxes — soft material, pockets, loose fit, and a wide V-neck. However, the back is the best part: It has a triangle cut out at the top! If you love it, there are over 45 designs to shop from.

Helpful Review: “I got it in the mail today and tried it on asap! Love love this dress! The material is soft, the army green is so pretty. Fyi ladies I am 5'6. 190. The girls are 38dd, and I'm curvy Xl. I have lots of room. The dress flows. I could of gotten a lg. If you're going to use a shaper make sure it's a leotard type or a waist clincher because the splits on the side are high enough for anything else to be shown. I'm definitely buying another.”

Available Sizes: X-Small to XX-Large

21. A Flowy Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress

This loose-fitted maxi moves with you and has pockets to store small belongings. The dress boasts a V-neck, adjustable cami straps, and front and back hemlines, which adds dimension to the dress. You can style it with a light sweater or jean jacket for a nighttime look.

Helpful Review: “This dress fit me perfectly. I am 6' tall and weigh around 250. I usually wear a 2x just to get the length right, but this is a great length. It doesn't drag on the floor at my height but hangs low on the calf. The material is very comfortable, light enough not to encumber movement, but has just enough weight to be comforting and soft. The color of the fabric matches the photo perfectly. I've been wearing this almost every day when I'm at home since I got it. The pockets are a dream come true. If I worked at home, I'd live in a color assortment of these dresses.”

Available Sizes: Small to XX-Large

22. A Décolletage Maxi Dress

The Poetsky sleeveless maxi features an alluring, deep-V neckline. It includes everyone’s favorite dress factor: pockets. You can adjust the cami straps if you want the cut to sit higher or fall lower. Pair it with a floppy hat and straw bag, and you’re ready for an outdoor summer cookout. Prints range from solid and tie-dye to bohemian and floral.

Helpful Review: “This is a great and comfortable casual dress that hangs just the way you'd expect. The adjustable straps make it easy to show more or less skin depending on your cup size and preferred cleavage. The pockets are also a huge plus. The only but I have is, well, my butt. The material shows every bit of everything you got going on. So if, like me, you have a touch of cellulite on your booty, it's gonna show. It doesn't bother me terribly, though several girlfriends have pointed it out. Maybe it's just the color — I got the nude/neutral — or maybe it's just my ass. 🤷‍♀️ If you love the junk in your trunk, as you should, then I say give this one a go!”

Available Sizes: Small to XX-Large

23. An A-Line Spaghetti Strap Sundress

Reviewers rave about this dress because it feels like pajamas but racks up compliments. The cotton-polyester blend means it’s breathable and stretchy, and the double-layered top keeps it from being see-through. Other comfortable, convenient features include adjustable straps and — you guessed it — pockets.

Helpful Review: “This is easily my favorite summer dress I own. It is soft, non-clingy, and very flattering for a curvy girl like myself. I am 5'8", a 38DD and size 14 jean size and an XL was a comfortable fit. It also did not shrink in the dryer. I will be buying more prints/colors in the style.”

Available Sizes: Small to X-Large

24. The Always Reliable Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress

You can never go wrong with a good ol’ short-sleeve maxi dress. The O-neck gives it a simple yet chic touch of styling, while pockets make it fashionable. Form meeting function in a dress that comes in 36 options? Please, and thank you.

Helpful Review: “Love this dress! I love the pockets and how it gathers under the breast to hide my icky spots. I’m 5’7” and it was about an inch above the ground barefoot, and with some wedges, it was about 2-3 inches above ground (I know the length will be different depending on where you carry your weight). I'm a plus-size, but do not have big breasts for my size (DD), so the stop fits me great with room to spare. I have seen some of the photos on here that ‘the ladies’ are big and therefore stretch the top and it becomes somewhat see-through. Consider this when ordering. Material is light but I love that I can wear a slip, tights, and a cardigan in the fall or winter to make this dress last year-round. Great buy!!!”

Available Sizes: 14 Plus to 26 Plus

25. A Cool Racerback Maxi With Strappy Front

For what is essentially a standard maxi dress, this one has enough clever details to make it suitable for everything from sitting at home to heading out for date night with your partner. In addition to pockets (everyone’s fave), the dress features a racerback and front criss-cross strap styling. Did we mention it comes in 23 different options, from solid colors to playful prints?

Helpful Review: “These dresses are my absolute favorite! They stretch and hug in all the right places. Look great for work but super comfy. Great price. I own probably 7 or 8 various versions of this dress and I'll no doubt buy more. It's an amazing summer dress. In winter, I wear shorter versions with leggings and boots. If you are debating, do it — you won't be disappointed.”

Available Sizes: X-Small to 3X-Large

26. A Semi-Formal Swing Dress

Date night, brunch with the mamas, or a day at the winery — whatever the occasion, this tiered ruffle dress is the semi-formal, summertime attire to see you through. It hits right above the knees and features a deep-V neckline with balloon sleeves that cinch at the wrist. With 40 colored patterns to choose from, you may want to shop this dress all summer long.

Helpful Review: “I just had a baby 2 months ago, and my belly is still so chonky. This dress makes the chonk easy to hide, while not swallowing me in fabric or having to wear a shaper ... 10/10 WOULD recommend.”

Available Sizes: Small to XX-Large

27. The Easiest Twist Knot T-Shirt Dress

There’s just something about adding a tiny twist detail that helps take a plain t-shirt dress to the next level. Reviewers can’t stop gushing about how comfortable and cute this version is! They do note that if you’re taller or curvier, you may want to size up to ensure the twisted side isn’t too short. So, keep that in mind when ordering.

Helpful Review: “I am absolutely in love with this dress. It looks so cute and I’ve gotten multiple compliments on it. I like that I can just toss it on and look so put together. This is definitely one of my favorite outfits for the summer. For reference, I am 5’0 and weigh about 170 LBS and I ordered a medium.”

Available Sizes: Small to XX-Large

28. A Bohemian-Inspired Maxi Dress

A maxi dress with pockets?! Don’t tempt us with a good time. This Yesno bohemian maxi dress features thick spaghetti straps (you may even get away hiding your bra straps) and an empire waist. The round neckline keeps the girls tucked away, but leaves enough room to show off a dainty or statement necklace. The dress comes in every color and floral print imaginable (41, to be exact).

Helpful Review: “I really liked this dress! May order in other patterns! Sized way up for a looser fit (I usually wear an XL — ordered a 3X — could definitely get by with a 2X). It’s a really thin material, but I don’t think it feels especially cheap, which is nice. Shipped in 2 days, great price. Would recommend!”

Available Sizes: X-Small to 3X-Large

29. A Pretty Printed Spaghetti Strap Dress

Solid, watercolor, floral, floral watercolor (like the one pictured), striped, abstract — with 38 styles and colors to choose from, this spaghetti strap summer dress can work in myriad situations. Reviewers love it because the V-neck, wrap waist design, and midi length feel so flattering.

Helpful Review: “The fabric is so light and comfortable without being revealing. The waist hits at the right spot, the length is perfect, and I love the adjustable straps. Perfect summer-anything dress!”

Available Sizes: Small to XX-Large

30. A Short-Sleeve Waisted Maxi You Can Wear Anywhere

If you want a dress that looks good and feels good, consider this classic short-sleeve waisted maxi dress. In fact, it might make you feel good in more ways than one — you can order it in a sustainably sourced rayon blend, which is also climate pledge friendly. On top of all that, it comes in six solid colors and three cheerful prints.

Helpful Review: “This is what you call a plus-size friendly dress! This material is our best friend anyway, but the cut is perfection. I wore this over my bathing suit at the beach but honestly, it can be dressed up or down. Great dress, great quality. It’s a must-buy!!!!”

Available Sizes: X-Small to 6X