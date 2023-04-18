Listen, we all love our kids. Of course we do! But every parent knows that traveling with children can be draining, to say the least. (When a recent mom friend texted me about her vacation, she put the word in quotes). Luckily, there are travel hacks aplenty when it comes to road trips, plane rides, and all other “vacations'' with kids in tow, and you can find everything you need to cut down on your emotional baggage at one convenient, dependable, affordable location: Target.

Whether it’s a super cute suitcase set that’s both impenetrable and carry-on friendly, or comfy bluetooth headphones with a built-in volume limit to keep toddlers from blowing out their eardrums at 30,000 feet, it’s no surprise Target has it all. The only thing you can’t find at Target is a dedicated au pair, but let’s be real, a tablet comes close.