Hey, girl. The holiday winter break is about to start, and I know you’re stressing. Your kid’s teacher deserves the world and at least 6 to 7 extra vacation weeks (six, sevennnnn), but you’re running out of time and funds. Don’t panic — there are a few last-minute teacher gift ideas out there that A) aren’t another coffee mug with “#1 Teacher” on the front and B) aren’t just a bag of candy.

But let me be clear: Don’t knock getting your kid’s teacher something as simple as a gift card, cash, or a bag of their favorite treats. Combine some of those items, and you’re absolute gold. Maybe your kid’s teacher helped their love of reading and you want to get them a Barnes & Noble gift card, or one of the teachers has been such a dream, you know she deserves a little Amazon spending spree. But if you’re looking for something to either go along with the gift card or be unique and special enough that the teacher is actually excited to receive it, these are some great last-minute gift ideas. They’re easy to find in stores, they’re practical and cute, and they’ll actually get used.

Something Cute For Their Desk Target Gems Corgi Mouse Wrist Rest $6.99 see on target It’s easy to fall into a trap of gifting teachers stuff to use for school, but I really do love the idea of this mouse wrist rest. Shaped like an adorable Corgi, not only is it fun decor for their desk, but it can also help out their wrists when they’re working on the computer all day long.

A Nice Lip Balm Ulta e.l.f. Squeeze Me More Lip Balm Duo $9 see on ulta It’s winter. The weather is not kind to lips, and if you want something other than Chapstick to gift your kid’s teacher, try this e.l.f. Squeeze Me More lip balm duo. It comes in a couple of different color/flavor combos, and this lip balm is super nourishing without feeling overly sticky or clumpy.

The Best Damage-Free Hair Accessories Kitsch Ultra Petite Satin Scrunchies 6-Pack See price on Amazon See on Amazon Kitsch makes tons of great hair products, but I especially love the petite satin scrunchies. These minimize hair damage, are great for sleeping in, and come in tons of neutral colors for whatever you need. They’re also great for pulling hair up while you style bottom sections, and would pair nicely with a gift card.

A Small Tech Gift Best Buy Roku Streaming Stick $29.99 $19.99 see on Best Buy Technology has come so far, and the Roku Streaming Stick is, in my opinion, one of the absolute best inventions. You can travel with it, bring it to school, use it on any TV at home — it’s so useful and such a great gift. Even for TVs that already have “smart TV” capabilities, the Roku Streaming Stick can be helpful for apps that work a little better via Roku rather than the television interface.

A Cute Tote Bag Paper Source Cavallini & Co Library Books Tote Bag $19.50 see on paper source You know who carries a lot of stuff? Teachers. Gift them a fun tote bag, like this library books-themed one from Paper Source, and drop in their favorite candy or a gift card or even a handwritten card with a note thanking them for all they do. Practical, cute, and fun — a tote bag is always a great, easy gift to find.

Something Smell-Good For The Home Bath & Body Works Mahogany Teakwood Dryer Sheets $7.95 see on bath & body works I feel like candles are so played out, but everybody loves something to make their home and surroundings smell good. Enter: the Bath & Body Works dryer sheets. These are unbelievable, and the smells are strong enough to last for a few days (but not overpowering). There are so many scents to choose from, too.

An Insulated Travel Mug Walmart RTIC 16-oz Ceramic-Lined Insulated Travel Mug $18.19 see on walmart Coffee mugs are often gifted to teachers, but they’re usually giant ones nobody actually wants to drink out of or coffee mugs themed after teaching. Try an insulated, ceramic-lined travel mug like this one from RTIC. It comes in tons of colors, is easy to hold and clean, and keeps coffee (or tea!) nice and hot. Hopefully when she finally gets a sip two hours after the school day starts, she’ll still feel the warmth.

A Super Useful Book Light Walmart Glocusent LED Neck Book Light $21.99 $19.79 see on walmart Book lights have been a trend for a while, but the Glocusent LED neck book light really goes above and beyond. Not only can you change how bright the light is (and the color), but it goes around your neck, so you can use it for everything from reading to crafting, knitting, and doing puzzles. (Or even grading papers.)

Cozy Socks They’ll Actually Want To Wear Aerie Fuzzy Crew Socks $9.95 $5 see on aerie Socks are always an idea for last-minute holiday gifts, but these fuzzy crew socks from Aerie are at least a pair your kid’s teacher actually wants to wear. They hold up well in the wash, are super fuzzy and cozy for winter break, and are cute. Win-win-win. Slip a giftcard inside if you want.

A Fun Self-Care Item Ulta Tula 'Spresso Energizing Eye Balm $38 see on ulta A self-care item may be a little more expensive than you were thinking for a small gift, but this Tula ‘Spresso Energizing Eye Balm is 100% worth it — and an extremely unique teacher gift. It’s a perfect product that will help your kid’s teacher feel a little more refreshed and revived all year long.