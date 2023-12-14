17 Gifts For Teachers That Will Get Your Child On The Nice List

For parents, winter break can mean extra time with your kiddos, cozied up around the fireplace and dueling over board games. But for teachers, those blissful few weeks off in December can mean time to fully wind down, relax, and restore. After putting up with our sticky little monsters day after day, teachers deserve some uninterrupted peace and quiet. They’re definitely also on Santa’s Nice List, which is why I’ve curated this handy guide of teacher gift ideas to help you pick out the perfect present for the educators in your children’s lives.

For those looking to go the R&R route, gift sets that revolve around spa items (face masks, hand creams, candles) and aromatherapy are great choices. Teacher-themed gift ideas are also top of mind — think memory books, stationary, monogrammed tote bags, or notebooks. There are also quick, last-minute gift ideas such as gift cards and tumblers or mugs that can appeal to any type of teacher, no matter their grade level.

Teachers make the world go round, so treat them to something special this holiday season. Find the perfect teacher gift idea ahead.

1. Eucalyptus Spearmint Spa Gift Set

Each set comes with three full-size Bath & Body Works products, including body lotion, essential oil mist, and body wash and foam bath, as well as a single-wick candle.

2. 16-Pack Hand Cream and Hand Mask Gift Set

The harsh winter months are on the horizon, so help keep your kid’s teachers’ hands in tip-top shape with Loverly’s revitalizing hand cream and hand gloves set. The gift set comes packaged in a fancy box featuring 16 different fragrances.

3. Teacher Memory Book

You can only have so many No. 1 teacher mugs; opt for something a little more sentimental like this memory book from Duncan & Stone Paper Co. The book is broken down by academic years, each with space for student quotes, photos, classroom memories, and more.

4. First Year As A Teacher Ornament

If you have a first-year teacher, celebrate this special time in their life with a thoughtful tree ornament. It can be customized to include the teacher’s name and class year.

5. 20 oz. Stanley Stainless Steel Tumbler

When it comes to staying hydrated and tumblers, teachers deserve the best of the best — after all, their voices are working around the clock. They need a tumbler that can keep their drinks cold all day long. So, why not splurge on a Stanley tumbler?

6. Winter Mantel Candle

Homesick is known for curating top-tier candles, and their winter holiday collection will melt your marshmallows faster than a mug of hot cocoa. The Winter Mantel Candle has notes of Fraser fir, holly, eucalyptus, mistletoe, sugar, spruce, and cedar.

7. Personalized Teacher Notepad

The limit of personalized notepads doesn’t exist in education. You can request for the teacher’s name to be printed in bright orange font. The notepad comes with 50 pages.

8. Starbucks Gift Card

Need a quick, last-minute gift? You can’t go wrong with a Starbucks gift card.

9. Monogrammed Refillable Journal

Refillable journals are great because you can use them for years to come. This journal is classy and can be gifted to any teacher, no matter their grade level or subject. Mark & Graham also offers a foil-debossed monogram for an additional charge.

10. Teacher Christmas Ornament

Made from maple wood, this teacher ornament is thoughtful, sweet, and packs a humorous punch. The Etsy seller also offers free name engravings.

11. Barnes & Noble Gift Card

Help spruce up your child’s classroom library by gifting their teacher a Barnes & Noble gift card. It’s the gift that keeps on giving!

12. Italian Leather Mini Zipper Pouch

Available in four different colors, Mark & Graham’s leather mini pouch is a simple gift idea for the teacher who has everything. You can fill it with smaller items like pens, hand cream, a face mask, and a gift card.

13. Personalized Whiteboard Eraser

Here’s a gift idea you don’t see every day: a personalized whiteboard eraser. You can choose to make it a set with a random assortment of Expo markers or go marker hunting yourself.

14. Personalized Teacher Tote Bag

Carry around your books, water bottle, daily planner, laptop, and glasses in style with a teacher-themed canvas tote. The personalized bag comes in six different designs and three sizes. It also features a thick, wide shoulder strap for added comfort.

15. “World’s Best Teacher” Porcelain Mug

Odds are your kid’s teacher probably already has a whole shelf of gifted coffee mugs, but what’s one more, right? Make this gift unique by filling it with funky erasers, pencils, and other desk accessories.

16. 8-Count Gel Ink Pens

If you’re looking for something small and inexpensive to pair with a coffee mug or gift card, you can never go wrong with an assortment of stylish gel pens.

17. Electric Glass Kettle

A thoughtful (and useful!) gift for a teacher who loves tea. The electric kettle boils water within a few short minutes and comes equipped with an automatic shutoff.