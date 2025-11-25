24 Things Dads Actually Want For The Holidays

Dads are notoriously difficult to shop for during the holidays. They have a tendency to buy anything they need for themselves as needs come up, and many will insist that they don’t need anything at all.

If they have hobbies, chances are you’ve bought them every related do-dad that goes along with it already. And please, step away from the whiskey stones — at this point, that’s like buying a robe and slippers for your mother.

But don’t worry. We’ve done our research, consulted with some dads, and tested a ton of products. And below, we’ve found some real winners. Here’s what dads actually want for Christmas and the holidays.

Tuscan Bull Leather Belt Tuscan Bull Tuscan Bull Leather Belt $125 $93.75 See On Tuscan Bull “OK, so your husband or dad probably has a few belts, but does he have a really, really high-quality belt that feels special when he puts it on? We love this belt from Tuscan Bull, which is strong but soft tanned bull leather paired with a very simple and classic design. It comes in three colors, and you can choose between a silver or brass buckle.” — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social

Kent Men’s Organic Cotton “Breather” Briefs Kent Kent Men’s Organic Cotton “Breather” Briefs $34 See On Kent “How about something practical? While it’s #notallmen, a whole lot of men tend to wear their boxers until they disintegrate into a few tattered single particles. And when they do get new pairs? They often come from the nearest Costco or department store. Make him feel a little more elevated and a little less hole-y by getting him a pair of Kent ‘breather’ organic cotton briefs. They’re soft, they come in great colors, and they walk the line between fitted and loose that make them feel secure but comfortable.” — Sarah Aswell

Fellow Aiden Precision Coffee Maker Fellow Aiden Precision Coffee Maker $399.95 See On Fellow “My husband loves a good pour-over, but he always leaves his crusty old decanter out on the counter... and it drives me crazy. So, this is a gift for me as much as it is for him: Not only is it beautiful to look at, but it also nails the temperature, timing, and saturation every time. The presets are so helpful, too!” — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

FlipBelt Carbondale Half Zip Hoodie FlipBelt FlipBelt Carbondale Half Zip Hoodie $82 See On FlipBelt “My husband is obsessed with his FlipBelt when he's out for a run, and when I saw they also had apparel, I've never ordered something faster. He's a year-round runner, and this hoodie is made for cooler conditions, thanks to the honeycomb jacquard thermal zones with breathable stretch panels for warmth without the weight.” — Katie Garrity, Editor, News & Social

Earthly Threads Easygoing Drawstring Lounge Jogger Earthly Threads Earthly Threads Easygoing Drawstring Lounge Jogger $82.95 See On Earthly Threads “A nice pair of gray sweatpants for the man you love is a gift that can be giving for everyone... and this essential piece of men’s loungewear is from Earthly Threads. Like the boxers above, these are fitted but also roomy and soft as hell. Add a drawstring and cuffs at the ankles, and these are the sweats he’ll be wearing three out of four seasons.” — Sarah Aswell

Zulu Mammoth Stainless Steel Water Bottle Zulu Mammoth Stainless Steel Water Bottle See price on Amazon See on Amazon “My husband often works long days outdoors, so he needed something that would ensure he stays hydrated. Enter this huge-ass Zulu water bottle, which holds 101 ounces and keeps drinks cold for up to 120 hours. It’s durable, leakproof, and dishwasher-safe, too.” — Julie Sprankles

SXY PKL Bamboo Pickleball Paddle SXY.com SXY PKL Bamboo Pickleball Paddle $209 See On SXY.com “Whether the men in your life have already discovered the joys of pickleball or whether you’re encouraging them to get out of the house and move their body every once in a while, may I suggest getting them a very nice paddle? I love these bamboo ones from SXY PKL, but there are pickleball paddles in every price range. Bonus: Pickleball is easy for everyone in the family to play, even kids who are pretty little. It makes for such a fun afternoon.” — Sarah Aswell

Nomatic Toiletry Bag Nomatic Toiletry Bag See price on Amazon See on Amazon “Toiletry bags make for such good gifts, especially for people who love to travel or if you have a big trip planned in the next year. This one from Nomatic is the perfect size for someone not carrying makeup, and I love the strap that allows it to hang. For bonus points, fill it with travel-sized goodies for the perfect thoughtful present.” — Sarah Aswell

Coalatree Mirage Sunshirt — Greater Zion Edition Coalatree Coalatree Mirage Sunshirt — Greater Zion Edition $79 See On Coalatree “OK, so I have this shirt in the women’s version, and it is my literal number one piece of activewear. I love wearing it hiking on days when I don’t want to slather myself with sunscreen, but it’s also perfect for keeping bugs away, blocking light wind, and keeping cool while staying covered. Also, the designs are so cute!” — Sarah Aswell

The Statesman Chelsea Boot by Origin Origin The Statesman Chelsea Boot by Origin $349 $279 See On Origin “My partner started a new job as a professor after finishing school, and needed a pair of shoes that were professional but not too serious or dressed up. Enter the Statesman Chelsea Boot. These go so perfectly with business-casual outfits and can be dressed up or down. And they are smooth and comfy from the first wear. They go with slacks, they go with jeans, they go with anything except shorts, but... you do you. A great present for someone who likes getting essentials but still wants something that feels special.” — Sarah Aswell

Kodak Luma 500 Mini Projector Kodak Luma 500 Mini Projector See price on Amazon See on Amazon “What dad doesn’t like a new gadget to fiddle with? This one is very cool but also fun for the whole family. Once we had ours, we built a little shelf for it so that we could project movies onto an exterior wall in the backyard. It was so easy to set up and led to a weekly outdoor movie tradition that lasted all summer. It comes all set up for streaming, and the picture looks great. And it’s small and light enough that you can even travel with it very easily.” — Sarah Aswell

Macabre Spirits Rare, Fine, & Limited Barrel-Aged Sotol Familiar Spirits Macabre Spirits Rare, Fine, & Limited Barrel-Aged Sotol $99 See On Familiar Spirits “Any man who’s a horror fan would be obsessed with this gift. Not only is it a beautifully crafted barrel-aged sotol from the deserts of Northern Mexico and Texas, but it also comes with an exclusive novella by none other than horror master Mike Flanagan. As if that wasn’t enough, Macabre Spirits is the brainchild of Justin Ware and everyone’s favorite OG Scream star Matthew Lillard.” — Julie Sprankles

Scout Smart Luggage Tag, Finder, & Alarm Knog Scout Smart Luggage Tag, Finder, & Alarm $65.99 See On Knog “This is the smart luggage tag that does it all. It holds your digital contact information, acts as a highly accurate luggage finder, and contains a motion-sensitive alarm, all to keep your luggage safe and findable anywhere around the world. This makes for a great stocking stuffer, and it’s 50% off heading into Black Friday.” — Sarah Aswell

BrüMate Era 40-oz Tumbler With Handle & Straw BrüMate Era 40-oz Tumbler With Handle and Straw See price on Amazon See on Amazon “It’s hard to keep up with which water bottles are trending and which are the things of the past, but I’d like to put a word in for the BrüMate tumblers. They’re a bit smaller, lighter, and cheaper than the Stanleys — and the big difference is that it’s 100% leakproof. They come in 30- and 40-ounce sizes and a range of pleasing colors.” — Sarah Aswell

The Snorinator The Snorinator Pillow See price on Amazon See on Amazon “My husband’s snoring can be pretty hard to sleep through — he even wakes himself up sometimes! We’re new to the Snorinator and, so far, we’re impressed. It helps keep his head, neck, and airway aligned so he can breathe easier at night, and he says the memory foam feels supportive without being too firm. It takes a bit to get used to sleeping upright, but he sleeps so much better that he was happy to stick it out through the adjustment period.” — Julie Sprankles

Ionic Black Leather Jacket The Jacket Maker Ionic Black Leather Jacket $290 $217.50 See On The Jacket Maker “Hear me out: What if you get your husband or dad or partner a really timeless leather jacket? I love this one from The Jacket Maker, which has really simple, classic lines and that can work for a really wide range of wardrobes and personalities. A jacket like this is perfect for Dad’s Big Present, and he can wear it for years.” — Sarah Aswell

Flip 7 Card Game Flip 7 Card Game See price on Amazon See on Amazon “This is my new favorite super-portable card game, and at under $10, it’s perfect for a stocking stuffer or a white elephant party. The rules are very, very simple to learn, and it’s recommended for anyone 8 and older. It combines luck and strategy and a little bit of gambling — and up to 15 people can play at a time, which makes it great for big gatherings. I love these card-only games that you can take with you anywhere or just stash in your purse for moments of boredom.” — Sarah Aswell

Wacom One 14 Drawing Tablet Wacom Wacom One 14 Drawing Tablet $299 $249 See On Wacom “Do you have an arty dad who loves to create, draw, design, or animate? I just absolutely love this Wacom One 14 drawing tablet that connects to your laptop or desktop to create a powerful art tool — it literally feels like you are drawing on paper. This is so fun to use with kids, too.” — Sarah Aswell

Titan Pro 36-Can High-Performance Welded Cooler Titan Pro 36-Can High-Performance Welded Cooler See price on Amazon See on Amazon “We have several different styles of Titan coolers because they never fail to deliver — on function, on durability, on style. This one’s great because it keeps ice frozen for days, the zipperless flip-open lid makes grabbing drinks super easy, and the removable hard liner and SmartShelf keep things organized so nothing gets squished. Add to that it’s 100% leakproof and has built-in Microban to fight odors, and this is destined to be a fave.” — Julie Sprankles

BowFlex Results Series 552 SelectTech Dumbbells Bowflex BowFlex Results Series 552 SelectTech Dumbbells $479 $399 See On Bowflex “This is one of those gifts that can be a gift for the person who receives it and for the person who gives it. These adjustable dumbbells can be quickly configured to weigh anywhere from 5 to 52.5 pounds, all with a turn of a dial. It makes in-home exercise so much easier, and it takes up so much less space! The 15 different weight settings also mean that anyone who uses them can gradually increase their dumbbell weight and improve their strength without having to run back to the store.” — Sarah Aswell

Ellis Brooklyn Vanilla Man Perfume Ellis Brooklyn Ellis Brooklyn Vanilla Man Perfume $120 See On Ellis Brooklyn “My husband has a signature cologne, but I always jump at the chance to put new ones on his side of the bathroom counter and see what sticks. Vanilla Man caught my eye because while I love a gourmand scent for myself, you don’t often see them in fragrances for men. This scent lasts and lingers, and it smells so warm and inviting while still being decidedly masculine.” — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

Sawyer Squeeze Water Filtration System Sawyer Sawyer Squeeze Water Filtration System $64.99 See On Sawyer “This one is for the dads who love camping, the outdoors, or... doomsday prepping! This is a really great filtration system and bladder that makes it super-easy to drink clean water on the trail or at the campsite (or to keep at home for emergencies). I love the ease of use and the family size. It’s also something that many outdoors enthusiasts won’t have yet.” — Sarah Aswell

Sparq AI Scanner Diagnostic Tool for Vehicles Sparq AI Scanner Diagnostic Tool for Vehicles See price on Amazon See on Amazon “What dad doesn’t like to know what’s going on under the hood? This genius device really makes him feel like a pro. It explains dashboard lights, noises, and error codes in clear language, and gives full insight into our car’s history, current issues, and upcoming maintenance. It’ll even size up repair cost quotes to let us know if we’re getting a fair deal. It’s like having a mechanic in your pocket.” — Julie Sprankles

Dubliner Fiery Irish Whiskey ReserveBar Dubliner Fiery Irish Whiskey $39.99 See On ReserveBar “We brought a bottle of this whiskey to our Friendsgiving — the entire bottle was gone! Not sure what that says about us or the whiskey, but... it was delicious and so much smoother than other cinnamon whiskey drinks I've tried.” — Katie Garrity

Will dads ever be easy to buy gifts for? We can’t picture that perfect world. But we can do our best to find them things that are practical, well-made, fun, and needed to put under the tree and show them just how much we love them.