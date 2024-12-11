I’m Buying My Own Damn Gifts This Year

For years, my husband has thrown on his metaphorical Santa hat a few days before Christmas in a frantic rush to fill his sleigh with some of my favorite things. He usually stays pretty close to home — gathering all the goodies from our local town plaza. My gifts are typically heavy on bath products, cozy stuff, and a gift card or two. Now, to be clear, I am very grateful for his efforts. As a busy guy who doesn't typically love shopping, he does his very best to make me feel special and appreciated via my under-the-tree surprises. But this year, I came up with a new plan: I am buying my own gifts. And it is a win for everyone.

Although the element of surprise will be eliminated, everyone benefits from this decision. It saves my husband from fitting a chaotic shopping trip into his already busy schedule and eliminates the pressure of curating the perfect gifts. And for me, it broadens my gift radius — opening my possibilities up to the entire internet, as he refuses to shop online. Plus, it's financially responsible! Money will only be spent on things I have decided I really and truly want.

So, after letting him know my plan in a gentle and kind way, avoiding any hurt feelings or ungrateful sentiments, I came up with my wishlist for myself. And while I might not be able to get everything, I am setting myself up for a very merry morning.

Ugg Maxi Curly Tazz Ugg Women's Maxi Curly Tazz Uggs $150 See On Ugg I’ve been eyeing the Ugg Max Curly Taz for a while now, and I think it’s time to pull the trigger. These indoor and outdoor cozy slip-ons are perfect for everyday mom life. From pick-ups and drop-offs to walking to the dog and hanging in the basketball stands, these shoes win in comfort and style. And with the sherpa flair and platform boost, I will stay both fashionably relevant and taller than my ever-growing teenage boys. A total success!

MyoLift Mini Microcurrent Facial 7e Wellness MyoLift™ Mini Microcurrent Device $329 See On 7E Wellness Now, this is a bit of a splurge and will come with a bit of a learning curve, but as a now 40 (eek!) year-old mom of four, I have no time for pampering. This little device promises the anti-aging results I am currently desperate for — administered on my own. With no additional monthly appointments or costs, I am gonna give this guy a whirl!

Amelia Duo Huggies Caitlyn Minimalist Amelia Duo Huggies $36 $25.20 See On Caitlyn Minimalist These everyday earrings from Caitlyn Minimalist are going to be my go-to addition to my current mom-uniform that will hopefully add a little bit of “put-together” to an otherwise often tired and disheveled look. The double loop adds a little edge, and I never say no to a little pop of bling. If nothing else, these will make me happy and help me feel a little less frumpy on those extra exhausting days. Oh, and bonus –they are super affordable.

Heating Pad Flower Heating Pad $32.99 See on Amazon At the risk of letting my #oldloser flag fly, I am here to admit that this heating pad is the gift I am most excited to buy myself. The winter months are long and cold, and once the kids are in bed, I love nothing more than cozying myself up under a blanket for some good reality TV. So, I'm adding the ultimate comfort item to my list. With this on my lap, I will be the warmest, calmest, coziest couch potato the world has ever seen.

And there it is — my very own Christmas list. Now all I have to do is check it twice (and check my bank account), and I might just have myself the merriest Christmas yet!

Samm is an ex-lawyer and mom of four who swears a lot. Find her on Instagram @sammbdavidson.