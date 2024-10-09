Your Guide To The Best Gift Shops In Disney World

There’s a lot that can feel overwhelming in Disney World. You are literally surrounded by unending magic and wonder wherever you go. And on top of that, near every ride and experience, as well as along every walkway, there are gift stores and gift carts filled with the cutest and coolest stuff ever.

On my recent trip to Disney, I was without my kiddos (I am not evil, it was a work trip) and I was determined to bring back each of my children the perfect something special. But I was not prepared for the sheer number of options that I’d be faced with. Especially on a multiple-day trip over multiple parks, it was so difficult for me to know when to purchase something and when to wait. It was also hard to know when I could locate an item in a different shop or when I was looking at a one-time opportunity to buy a gift.

Much like shopping at Costco, shopping at Disney is a bit like a treasure hunt — and that makes it super fun but sometimes hard for indecisive people and perfectionists, which I am both!

In the wake of that experience, this is my quick gift shop guide for others so that you can be as strategic as possible when shopping at Disney.

Best One-Stop Gift Shops

For the most part, I wanted to get my shopping done in one fell swoop. I wouldn’t have to worry about doing it a little at a time as I tried to experience the parks, and I could knock everyone off my list at once. I learned that there is one big, general gift shop in each of the four major parks — as well as two great options that are off the beaten path.

World of Disney, Disney Springs

Disney Springs is the place to go shopping outside of the parks. So, it’s no surprise that it’s home to the largest collection of Disney merchandise in the whole world. That’s definitely a good thing, and I definitely got the majority of my shopping done here, including T-shirts, sweatshirts, stuffed animals, and jewelry. But you should also note that, at least during our stop on a weekend evening, it felt pretty crowded and very overwhelming. Is there a such thing as too much choice?

Main Street Emporium, Magic Kingdom

As you walk down Main Street in the Magic Kingdom, it might seem like you’re passing a bunch of small shops, but walk inside and you’ll discover that they are all one big store: the Emporium. This has a great general collection of Disney merch, and it’s super-easy to stop and shop on your way into the park (to buy a set of ears perhaps) or to stop on your way out so you don’t have to carry any bags around with you.

Creations Shop, EPCOT

Mickey is at the center of the action at EPCOT’s flagship store. I love this option because there’s something more shopping-centric about EPCOT in general, and this gift shop is spacious and filled with light, making it a calmer, happier place to shop than some of the other options in the park. Like the other flagship stores, this one is close to the entrance and exit, making it super convenient.

Mickey’s of Hollywood, Hollywood Studios

This is the big gift shop for Hollywood Studios, and I love the vintage Hollywood feel. I also love how it’s separated out like the park is into areas for Star Wars, Toy Story, Tower of Terror, etc. There’s also general Disney gifts as well. It’s big and the selection is great.

Discovery Trading Company, Animal Kingdom

The flagship shopping center for Animal Kingdom, this is the best place in perhaps all the parks to get an amazing stuffed animal. In addition, it features the special toys, gifts, and souvenirs from the park, including your Avatar, Lion King, and dinosaur fare. There are lots of check-out lines so that you can get in and out quickly!

Magic of Disney, Orlando Airport

Finally, do not sleep on the the two Magic of Disney stores at the Orlando airport. If you’re anything like me, you might discover that you forgot something after your trip is almost over. In my case, I forgot to buy something for myself! This was the perfect solution. While they don’t carry all of the specialty items from the parks, the stores are big and have a good amount of variety when it comes to basic gifts, and you can easily find something to love at the last minute.

Best Specialty Gift Shops

In addition to the big, one-stop shopping options around Disney World, there are a few specialty shops that you shouldn’t skip. These smaller stores often offer merchandise that you can’t find elsewhere in the parks as well as fun shopping experiences that are enjoyable and memorable whether you buy something or not.

Windtraders, Animal Kingdom

This was one of my favorite places to shop in Disney, and not only because my daughter is obsessed with all things Avatar. Located as you leave the amazing “Avatar: Flight of Passage” ride, this atmospheric shop has tons of Avatar goodies and cosplay opportunities. There are several special activities, too, including customizable N’avi figurines, adopt-a-banshee station, and a bracelet and necklace making table. I went with a banshee shoulder-perching stuffed animal for my Pandora-lover.

Memento Mori, Magic Kingdom

I was like a kid in a candy shop in this gift shop, which is located near the exit of the Haunted Mansion ride in Magic Kingdom. It contains all things spooky and morbid, and I could have bought everything there, though I landed on a Haunted Mansion-themed sweatshirt as my pick.

Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities, Hollywood Studios

Attention Star Wars fans: This is where you want to go to get your perfect Hollywood Studios souvenir for the day. Much like the rest of the Star Wars experience in Disney World, this gift shop is immersive — as if you are really in the world. This place has tons of unique items that you won’t find anywhere else in the parks, and has a fun other-worldy thrift store feel to it.

Mitsukoshi Department Store, EPCOT

People often talk about all of the international foods and the fun rides at EPCO, but don’t forget that each pavilion has shops filled with items that you can’t get anywhere else in Orlando. Of these shops, my favorite was the Mitsukoshi Department Store in Japan. It’s huge and filled with so many cool things, from anime gifts to Japanese snacks, to a find your own pearl station.

Ye Olde Christmas Shoppe, Magic Kingdom

It’s Christmas all year at this gift shop, which is located in Liberty Square in the Magic Kingdom. This is a gift shop where you’ll find things that just don’t exist in other shops on the property, think ornaments and stockings. I love to buy a Christmas ornament whenever I travel and this is certainly the place to go!