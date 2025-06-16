Halloween Is Months Away, But At Michael's It's Already Summerween

When it comes to getting ready for Halloween months early, some people might roll their eyes. “We haven’t even celebrated the 4th of July yet! Heck! It’s not even technically summer! Why are we already putting out Halloween decorations?” But I (and I’m guessing you too, if you’re reading this) are not one of those people. It’s never too early to get into the spirit of Spooky Season aka the most wonderful time of the year. (No offense, Santa, but call me when you’re a witch or a skeleton.) And Michael’s — your go-to source for arts, crafts, and seasonal decor — is ready with five unique Halloween collections, two of which are already available now.

And guys? They’re so good. Whether your style is glamorous, gothic, understated, witchy, or weird, one of Michael’s Halloween collections is your vibe.

Trick Or Treat

Think “Classic,” “Cute,” and “Spooky (Not Scary).” This collection, available online and in-stores now, is perfect for Halloween traditionalists who love sheet ghosts, black cats, and plenty of pumpkins. The entire collection is so sweet, but my personal favorite items include a 2’3” ghost holding a candy dish and a tabletop haunted house with LED lights in the windows.

Sweet & Spooky

Everything you need for a Haunt Girl Summer and Spooky Season. This collection, which is available online and in-stores now, answers the question “What if science could combine Wednesday Addams and Glinda the Good Witch?” Turns out the answer is perfectly pink goth glam perfection, and everything is cheeky and a little bit creepy. I’m obsessed with the coffin-shaped “Get In Loser” items.

Dead Regency

When. I. Tell. You. I. Am. Buying. All. Of. This.

Like, imagine if there was a season of Bridgerton focused on a love between Mary Shelley and Edgar Allan Poe. Available starting July 25 (BRB, putting that on my calendar) this moody collection is darker and scarier than the others, but has an air of elegance that speaks to your inner (or outer) Romantic. It’s eerie and high drama. Is the zombie bust and haunted ballroom portrait coming home with me? YEP.

Iridescent Moon

If you’re a little bit (or a lotta-bit) witchy, this is your collection for sure. Available July 25, this collection leans on the weird gothiness of nature and celestial themes — think ’90s whimsy-core with ravens and potion bottles and skeletons as far as the third-eye can see. I love this little bat and tarot-inspired mugs in particular!

Alice’s Adventures

Weird whimsy abounds in this Alice in Wonderland inspired collection, available August 15. It’s a mad tea party fever dream, complete with fun details from the beloved children’s book —from cheeky rabbits, playing card motifs, and oh so many tea accessories. I’m a big fan of this otherworldly Alice painting and, truly, whomst among us doesn’t long for a flock of skeleton flamingos?

Happy Prelude To Halloween, all. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m setting up a separate savings account so I can buy literally all of it...