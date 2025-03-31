There’s no reason to pay the high price of other comforters when you can buy this California king-size down alternative comforter for less than $25. It can be used as a regular comforter or as a duvet insert. In addition to Cal king/king, the comforter is available in a queen/full. It comes in two colors: slate gray and sky blue. As one shopper wrote, “This was exactly what we were looking for! It is the perfect weight and warmth for both myself (who is typically chilly at night) and my husband who gets overheated easily [...]”