The Most Expensive-Looking Things For Your Home That We Found On Amazon For Under $25
Fancy products without the fancy price tag.
If you want to upgrade your life on a budget, there are ways to make it look like you’ve spent way more money than you actually did. Just check out this list right here, jam-packed with expensive-looking items on Amazon that’ll cost you $25 or less to streamline your home, routines, and vibe. Even better, they’re all backed by rave reviews.
01A Static Cling Stained Glass Window Privacy Film That Can Be Cut To Fit
Instead of purchasing an expensive window covering, check out this elegant stained glass window film. The static cling film doesn’t require adhesive or anything that would permanently affect the window. It’s equipped with UV protection and enhances energy efficiency by regulating the temperature. It comes in five designs and four sizes that can be cut to size.
02A Handblown Glass Vase Featuring Decorative Air Bubbles
Buy a small, medium, or large version of this handblown glass vase to spruce up your flower arrangements. Or if you really want to elevate your decor, you can purchase all three. The thick glass features decorative air bubbles that run from the top of the vase all the way to the bottom, and it has a bluish tint. Each one is individually made, so you know you’ll be getting a unique work of art.
03A Cult-Favorite Silicone Stove Top Cover For Electric Stove Protection
This silicone stove top cover has several uses. It can be placed over your electric stove to provide protection, it’s great to use as a mat for hot items fresh out of the oven, and since the bottom is waterproof, it can be used as a dish drying mat. It comes in seven color options and three size options.
04A Surprisingly Inexpensive Comforter That Shoppers Swear By
There’s no reason to pay the high price of other comforters when you can buy this California king-size down alternative comforter for less than $25. It can be used as a regular comforter or as a duvet insert. In addition to Cal king/king, the comforter is available in a queen/full. It comes in two colors: slate gray and sky blue. As one shopper wrote, “This was exactly what we were looking for! It is the perfect weight and warmth for both myself (who is typically chilly at night) and my husband who gets overheated easily [...]”
05A Soft & Absorbent Microfiber Bath Rug Available In 16 Sizes & 24 Colors
This soft and absorbent bath mat will make you feel like you’re stepping into luxury every time you get out of the bath or shower (because you are). The high pile, cozy mat is available in a whopping 16 sizes and 24 color options. It’s safe for both the washing machine and dryer, making it super easy to care for.
06An Artificial Eucalyptus Hanging Plant That Looks Real
You’ll appreciate that this artificial eucalyptus hanging plant requires absolutely no maintenance while easily making any room look more expensive. It comes in a pot and features various dangling leaves that can be arranged however you choose. The plant is pretty small with dimensions around 3.5-by-3.5-by-4 inches, but it makes a big impact and looks surprisingly real.
07A 5-Outlet Wall Charger With Additional USB & USB-C Ports
Give yourself more spots to plug in devices and electronics with this three-sided, five-outlet extender and surge protector. In addition to the five outlets, the device supplies three USB ports and one USB-C port. Each outlet offers extra space in between to fit larger plugs. You can choose from white, black, or gray to best match the interior of your room.
08A Rustproof, Self-Adhesive Shower Caddy With 4 Hooks
There’s no drilling necessary with this self-adhesive shower caddy. The rustproof organizer is made from durable stainless steel and is easy to clean. The installation is easy, and while the adhesive is strong, it won’t damage your shower wall. The caddy has plenty of space for all of your shower supplies and features four hooks for razors, loofahs, and more.
09Plastic Apothecary Jars With Stylish Bamboo Lids
Set this four-pack of apothecary jars on the countertop in your bathroom and enjoy the look of the bamboo lids while always having your essential items right where you need them. The thick plastic has a glass or acrylic look, but it’s a heck of a lot more drop-resistant than both. The jars are ideal for floss sticks, Q-tips, cotton pads, and more.
10A Cooling Satin Pillowcase That’s Great For Hair & Skin
Don’t spend all your money on a real silk pillowcase when you can buy this satin pillowcase that looks and feels just as nice for a fraction of the cost. The lightweight satin pillowcase is great for hair and skin, preventing both from drying out overnight and preventing frizz. The pillowcase is available in three sizes and eight colors.
11A Cool Bulb Vase Backed By Over 6,000 5-Star Reviews
Consider this cool hydroponics bulb vase as a go-to gift for anyone who enjoys plants and appreciates unique items. Held by an iron stand featuring a sweet little bird, the bulb lamp acts as a vase for small plants or a mini bouquet. With over 6,000 five-star reviews to back it up, it’s the perfect size for sitting on a bookshelf, on a desk, or on a coffee table as decor.
12A Porcelain Butter Keeper That Makes A Hard Stick Of Butter Spreadable
For spreadable butter that stays fresh without refrigeration for a month, use this porcelain butter keeper. Pour about half an inch of water into the basin and fill the top of the butterkeeper with butter. Turn it upside down for soft, spreadable butter. It can hold one stick of butter at a time, and the water should be changed every two to three days.
13Drawer Dividers To Organize Socks, Undies, & More
These drawer dividers will make your dresser look so organized everyone will think you had a professional come in and do it for you. They each have 16 individual cells that are great for storing undies, bras, socks, ties, scarves, belts, and way more. They fit into most traditionally sized drawers and the dividers are made of a delicate mesh that allows for ample air flow.
14Rose-Gold String Lights That You Can Buy In 2 Length Options
Add some fun and stylish lighting to your space when you hang these rose gold, geometric string lights. The tiny light bulbs give off a warm white light, perfect for bedroom decor or decoration for a wedding, birthday, or baby shower. Powered by batteries, they’re great for indoor use. You can buy these string lights in two lengths to best match what you need.
15A Warm LED Night-Light With Vintage Flair
This attractive, vintage-style LED night light brings the ambient and mood lighting you need in a hallway or any room in the house. The night light has a dusk-to-dawn sensor that automatically turns the light on when the sun goes down and off at dawn. The bulb is cool to touch and has a long lifespan.
16Cabinet Shelves With A Ton Of Configurations
Set these pricey-looking shelves in your cabinets or on your countertop to take advantage of vertical storage space and make all your new storage look built in. Because they’re slightly different heights, they can be stacked, placed side by side, nested, or configured into an L-shape in a corner.
17Sleek Black Hand Soap Dispensers That’ll Bring A Touch Of Elegance
Whether you use this two-pack of black ribbed hand soap dispensers in the bathroom or kitchen, the dispensers will add a touch of elegance to your space. They have a generous 12-ounce capacity for soap or lotion, which means you’ll have to refill them less often. The high-quality pump is both leakproof and rustproof.
18A Helpful Motion-Sensor Keyhole Light To Get You In The Door Faster
When it’s dark outside, this motion sensor keyhole light will help you insert your keyhole into the lock a whole lot faster while simultaneously resembling a pricey home upgrade. The small light runs on two AA batteries, which aren’t included, and it sticks to the wall via adhesive. A motion sensor detects human movement to automatically turn the light on and off in the dark.
19Blackout Curtains That Comes In 25 Colors & 5 Sizes
There are numerous options available with this modern blackout window curtain. The curtain comes in 25 colors, five sizes, and your choice of rod pocket or grommet hanging style. Thermal insulation blocks up to 99.9% of sunlight. One panel comes in the kit, so if your window requires two, make sure to adjust your cart accordingly.
20Bougie-Looking Candles That Are Actually Flameless
If you love the vibe and expensive-look of candles but hate the live flame, check out these faux candles. Battery operated and controlled with a remote, these candles have a flickering effect in the flame to look super realistic and they come in these stunning acrylic votives that add a modern touch to your space.
21A Rechargable Modern Wall Sconce That’s Dimmable
With a sleek, minimalist, and modern design, this wall sconce can be mounted onto a wall with included 3M adhesive, so it’s easy to place anywhere. The light itself can be attached with magnets, so it can be recharged after 15 hours of run time. This light is also dimmable to three levels for customized atmosphere.
22Magnetic Measuring Spoons That Conveniently Nest Together
Storing this set of eight magnetic measuring spoons is easy enough because they nest together. Since they aren’t stuck together via a large ring, you can use each stainless steel measuring spoon on its own and wash it on its own. The set comes in standard sizes: 1/8 teaspoon, 1/4 teaspoon, 1/2 teaspoon, 3/4 teaspoon, one teaspoon, 1/2 tablespoon, and one tablespoon. A leveler is also included to make sure your recipe is exact.
23Refillable Amber Glass Soap Dispensers With Rustproof Pumps
You’ll appreciate the look of these vintage-style glass soap dispensers, and the fact that they’re budget-friendly makes it even better. The amber color of the two soap jars protects the contents from light exposure, which is important for essential oils and herbal treatments to preserve their beneficial effects. Each 16-ounce jar has a rustproof, matte black pump.
24Aesthetic Stair Lights That Automatically Sense Motion
Great for stairways, hallways, and even dark closets, these battery-powered light bars have self-adhesive on the back, so they can be placed where there are no outlets to optimize your home’s lighting. They automatically sense motion within 10 feet and will turn on, so late night bathroom trips or midnight snacking sessions will be easier than ever.
25Absorbent Stone Coasters With A Luxe Ribbed Design
These stone coasters help protect your counters with their grooved design and highly absorbent diatomaceous stone material, which can fully absorb water in as little as a minute. Beyond their textured, water-trapping design, these coasters are also slightly raised, which also helps protect your surfaces, whether you use these for mugs in your living room, sponges in the kitchen, or soap in the bathroom.
26Hand Towels Made From 100% Turkish Cotton For That Luxury Hotel Vibe
You won’t regret replacing your old hand towels with this 12-pack of luxury hotel-style hand towels. Made from 100% Turkish cotton, the towels are thick and incredibly soft with excellent absorption. At 13-by-13 inches, the towels are a great size for face washing and drying. They come in 20 color options, including a fun multicolor pack.
27A Stylish 2-Tier Cabinet Organizer With Pull-Out Drawers
The space under your sink can easily be a mess, but this acrylic organizer can tidy it up and even make your cleaning supplies like bougie. It has two tiers to make use of vertical space, and each tier has a pull-out drawer so you can easily access your things.
28A Stainless Steel Salt & Pepper Grinder Set With Adjustable Coarseness
If you need a new salt and pepper grinder set, you can’t go wrong with this one. With a simple twist of the stainless steel lids, the internal grinder does the work. Gravity distributes the salt and pepper so no actual shaking of the shakers is needed. The glass shakers sit nicely in the stainless steel holder, serving as chic decor when not in use.
29A Mini Space Heater With Tip-Over Protection You Can Place Almost Anywhere
This mini ceramic heater might be small, but it delivers quick heat. At just 1.4 pounds, the heater is lightweight and easily portable. It’s equipped with ceramic coils and designed with tip-over protection, so it automatically shuts off when it’s knocked over. It makes a great tabletop heater, and can be bought in a few different shades to add an unexpected pop of color to your room.
30A Convenient 2-In-1 Soap Dispenser With A Marble Look
It may look like real marble, but this two-in-one soap dispenser with a sponge holder is actually made of inexpensive resin, which is sturdier and more durable than plastic. You really can’t beat the convenience of having the sponge holder attached. There are four protective silicone foot pads on the bottom to help keep it from sliding around.
31Non-Adhesive Drawer Liners That Come In Your Choice Of Scents
Add a little hidden aromatherapy to your drawers or shelves with this pack of six scented drawer liners. Each sheet can be easily be cut to fit the dimensions you need. While these are infused with a pacific sandalwood scent, you can also buy them in other varieties, from rose to French essence. Each non-adhesive sheet is elegantly designed with a Damask print for a little touch of luxury.
32A Key Holder With A Shelf For Mail To Tidy Up Your Entryway
Mount this decorative farmhouse-style key holder on an entryway wall of your home and never lose your keys again — or at least that’s the idea. The organizer features five hooks for keys and a shelf that’s great for holding mail, photos, a small plant, a candle, and other decor. It comes in nine rustic colors and is backed by an incredibly impressive overall score of 4.7 out of five stars.
33A Versatile Water-Resistant Wooden Tray For Any Room In The House
The versatility of this wooden decorative tray makes it a fun purchase. Painted with two coats of oil, the natural grains of the wood stand out and the tray is water-resistant, making it a great option for a bathroom or kitchen. The tray is available in five rustic colors and five sizes. It’s even great to use as a charcuterie board.
34A Bamboo Silverware Drawer Organizer That Comes With Labels
Organize your cutlery using this bamboo silverware drawer organizer. It’s designed to fit inside a kitchen drawer and features six slots to hold forks, spoons, and knives. Available in six shades, it also comes with 80 label stickers to help make organization even easier. “I love this organizer. My draws are super small and narrow and this organizer is perfect and fits just right,” said one reviewer.
35A Bamboo Corner Shelf Organizer That Makes Use Of Tricky Spots
Increase your kitchen’s storage space by adding this bamboo plate organizer to a cabinet. The organizer is designed to fit in the corner of most cabinets, giving you three tiers of shelf space for plates, bowls, and coffee mugs. It’s a functional solution for stacking space, clearing up that precious cabinet space for more items. Choose from three colors.
36A Silicone Oven Mitt Set With A Ribbed Texture For A Firm Grip
Once you use this silicone oven mitt set, you’ll never return to fabric mitts. The waterproof mitts are made of soft silicone with a slip-resistant ribbed design to help you keep a firm grip on hot dishes. They can withstand up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and they have a loop for hanging. You have 22 colors to choose from, which will give your kitchen a pop of color.
37Chic & Shaggy Sphere Towels With Easy-Hanging Loops
These towels have a chic appearance thanks to their spherical shape and shaggy chenille fiber material. Beyond looking so modern when hanging in your bathroom, these towels are really absorbent to get the job done.
38A Sink Organizer That Dries As Soon As It Gets Wet
Keep your bathroom or kitchen countertop organized and dry using this sink caddy organizer. The bamboo organizer is unlike the typical sink caddy because its pad dries almost immediately after it gets wet. It can hold several bathroom accessories or kitchen accessories like a sponge, hand soap, and dish detergent. You can buy it in three colors.
39A Neutral Geometric Kitchen Runner That’s Machine-Washable
Bring some modernity into your kitchen with ease with this mat. It has a low profile pile made of a stain-resistant material that can easily be tossed in the washing machine for maintenence. It’s comfortable to stand on and comes in a variety of neutral geometric patterns to match the rest of your home.
40A Portable Makeup Mirror With An Adjustable LED Light
This makeup mirror is smaller than a sheet of paper and is less than 0.5 inches thick, which makes it easy to travel with or put on any surface in your home. It has an LED light border, which you can adjust the brightness of to suit your needs. Best of all, it’s rechargeable so you don’t have to worry about unsightly cords.
41Semi-Sheer Curtains That Come In Dozens Of Gorgeous Colors
Want to give your home a little extra privacy without making it darker? Then these curtains are worth a look. They’re made from semi-sheer fabric that still lets light filter through, helping keep your home feel bright and airy while still giving you some added privacy. Choose from dozens of lengths and colors: peacock green, beige, smoke blue, and more.
42The Collapsible Laundry Hamper With A Lid That Helps Trap Odors Inside
Unlike some laundry hampers, this one features a hinged lid that helps keep odors trapped inside. Most reviewers were able to put it together within just a few minutes right out of the box — and the compact footprint takes up hardly any space in your closet or bedroom. Choose from eight colors: black, blue, brown, and more.
43This Bathroom Trash Can With A Pop-Up That Hides Garbage From Sight
Keep bathroom garbage hidden from sight by tossing it into this trash can. The pop-up lid only opens when you press it down, ensuring that guests and other housemates won’t be able to see what’s inside until they need to throw something out. Choose from three colors: gray, black, or white.
44Fluffy Throw Pillow Covers With A Timeless Checkered Pattern
Every bed or couch needs at least a few good throw pillows, so why not take a look at these covers? They’re made from soft polyester, with a checkered pattern that won’t go out of style anytime soon — and their hidden zipper is unlikely to snag on hair or clothes while you’re relaxing. Choose from seven colors: sage green, sea blue, black, and more.
45Acrylic Closet Organizers For Your Shelves
Your shelves and closets will look professionally organized when you install these acrylic dividers. They’re great to keep stacks of sweatshirts, jeans, leggings, and t-shirts upright instead of toppling into a piled mess. And they can be used between purses to keep them from scratching, or around your linens to keep that closet neat and tidy.
46Faux-Leather Placemats That Come With Matching Coasters
It’s never surprising when cloth placements end up with stains, but that isn’t something you’ll need to worry about when you use this faux leather placemat set. The set comes with four placemats and four wedge drink coasters in either dark gray, black, or navy. The mats are waterproof and can be wiped clean. “I love the chic look it adds to my table setting,” said one reviewer.
47A Best-Selling Faux Leather Desk Pad Protector In 30 Colors & 4 Sizes
Once you choose to buy this useful faux leather desk pad protector, your next choice will be which of the 30 colors you like best. The waterproof pad is a best-seller on Amazon, which proves that it’s highly efficient and totally worth it. It comes in four size options, each with plenty of room to hold your keyboard, mouse, phone, and more. “I love how soft and well-made this desk pad is,” said one reviewer. “It looks great and the color is bright [and] clean looking. It does not roll or curl. It stays in place.”
48An Automatic Scrolling Egg Holder That Can Hold Up To 36
When you remove one egg from this automatic scrolling egg holder, the next egg rolls into place, thanks to its clever seven-degree sloped design. The stackable holder has a two-layer design with a large capacity for up to 36 eggs. A removable lid makes it quick and easy to add more eggs — and since the design is translucent, you’ll easily know when refill time is.
49A Best-Selling Glass & Metal Candle Warmer Lamp You Can Adjust
This candle warmer lamp is so cheap but has a vintage-looking glass lampshade and a metal base that make it look like an expensive vintage store find. It’s a great alternative to burning a candle because it melts the wax more evenly. It has an adjustable dimmability and timer functions so you can set it and forget it.
50A Modern Clock That Displays The Time With Words
If you’re on the hunt for a cool and unique way to display the time that looks so expensive, check out this clock. With a sleek black finish and a backlit LED design, the clock tells the time with words in five-minute increments. It’s so clever and eye-catching it serves as a functional work of art in your space.
51A Nonslip, Machine-Washable Bathmat In 4 Size & 9 Color Options
Step onto luxury after each bath or shower with this absorbent bathroom mat. The nonslip mat is machine washable and comes out looking new after each wash. There are four sizes and nine colors to choose from to best fit the size and aesthetic of your bathroom. The design of the mat makes it look more expensive than it is.
52Durable Wooden Risers For All Types Of Displays
The possibilities are practically endless with this three-tier wooden display riser. It can be used for showcasing cupcakes, other desserts, plants, candles, and small collectibles. Use it for parties, give it a permanent place at home, or display items you have for sale. Made of natural wood and available in four colors, the display riser is sturdy and durable.
53A Washable Indoor Doormat With A Chic Geometric Design
This doormat has a low profile, carpet-like texture, and interesting geometric design, which makes it well suited for the inside of your house. It comes in over 15 colors and nine sizes to suit your needs and style. One reviewer raved, “It looks nice, it looks more expensive than it is, and because I have a new puppy I've already had to wash it and it did great! I love this floor mat.”
54A Stainless Steel Clean/Dirty Dishwasher Magnet That’s Super Sleek
Your family will appreciate the effectiveness of this stainless steel clean/dirty dishwasher magnet — or at least the people who do the dishes will. The sign is slid back and forth between dirty and clean to take the guesswork out of doing the dishes. The stainless steel sign comes with double-sided adhesive for those non-metal dishwashers.