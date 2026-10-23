Old Navy’s New Bambi Collection Is Basically a Cozy Hug You Can Wear

If your plan for the next few months is “stay inside under a blanket and avoid all responsibilities,” Old Navy has the uniform for you.

The retailer just dropped its newest Disney collection, and this time it’s all about sweet, beloved, classic Disney deer, Bambi. It’s called Cozy Ever After, and it’s loungewear for everyone in the house, from the baby to you to your partner, who will claim they don’t want to match but will once they feel how soft it is.

The pieces feature Bambi and Thumper along with sweet little motifs pulled straight from the movie.

Standouts include an adorable matching pink Bambi sweatsuit for kids, a fluffy cream Bambi backpack that you’ll want to steal from your kiddo, the cutest Bambi earmuffs, and subtly sweet graphic tees with Bambi covered in snow, which feel like a necessity for anyone who lives somewhere with actual winter.

Old Navy’s Disney collabs typically sell out fast, and this one has “holiday card outfit” written all over it. It’s also an easy gift if you’re already making your list and wondering what to get the Disney-lover in your life.

The Old Navy x Disney Bambi collection is live right now on OldNavy.com. This collection will also be available at Old Navy's flagship Times Square store and its 18th & 6th Avenue location in New York.