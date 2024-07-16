The shopping never ends as a parent. Whether you’re refilling the pantry with snacks or buying more diapers (Seriously, didn’t you just get some?), there’s always something your family needs. Learning how to shop the sales is obviously the best way to save your wallet and get everyone’s things, and Amazon Prime Day is one of my personal favorites. This summer, from July 16 through July 17, Amazon Prime Day has some pretty incredible deals on all the things parents need but are too *gulp* afraid to hit “add to cart” on without a significant discount. Think breast pumps, car seats, school supplies — all of those must-have kid items that typically come with a hefty price tag.

The only tricky thing with the Amazon Prime Day deals is that they’re often specific to colors and even exact editions of items, especially baby gear. So, rather than losing your mind through all of the pages of parenting items available on Amazon Prime Day this year, we’ve rounded up a few favorites to share with you. Whether you’re expecting a new baby, have a kid who needs somewhere to sleep on your next vacation, or kids heading off to school in the fall, these Amazon Prime Day deals for parents are sure to help.

Baby Gear

Prime Day is a great time to build up your baby gear stash, whether you’re expecting or just want to grab some new items. Several monitors are on sale, as well as a lot of Graco products, including their SmartSense swing and bassinet. You can also pick up some new swaddles and travel items, like a Pack ‘n Play or car monitor, for a pretty good discount.

20% Off Tiny Traveler Car Monitor

20% Off Lillebaby Carriers

20% Off Petunia Picklebottom Diaper Bags

20% Off Graco SmartSense Swing

20% Off Graco SmartSense Bassinet

20% Off Graco JumpStart 4-in-1 Activity Bouncer

20% Off Motorola PIP Baby Monitors

24% off 4Moms MamaRoo Baby Swing

30% Off Graco Pack ‘n Play Travel Dome LX Playard

30% Off Love to Dream Swaddles

36% Off Little Unicorn Swaddles Set

Baby & Kid Feeding

You know what’s expensive? Feeding your baby. Whether you’re doing formula, breastfeeding, or a combo of both, you need gear and supplies to make that happen. Prime Day has some pretty great deals on brands you trust, like Tommee Tippee and Philips Avent, so you can stock up your feeding supplies without breaking the bank.

15% Off 200-Count Lansinoh Milk Storage Bags

15% Off Tommee Tippee Natural Start Baby Bottle Set

20% Off 4-Pack Philips Avent Natural Baby Bottle, 9-Ounce

30% Off Elvie Double Pump

47% Off Philips Avent Single Electric Breast Pump

Car Seats & Strollers

Moving a car seat is bad enough, but buying a whole new one? Sometimes it’s the pits. Whether your kid’s outgrown their seat, you have a new baby on the way and need some kind of travel system, or you’re just finally buying a seat for the grandparents’ car so you don’t have to look for their LATCH system again, Prime Day’s got you covered with some pretty sweet car seat and stroller deals.

15% Off Bugaboo Fox 5 Stroller

20% Off Graco Turn2Me 3-in-1 Car Seat

20% Off Graco Outpace LX All-Terrain 3-Wheel Baby Stroller

34% Off Graco Landmark 3-in-1 Car Seat

50% Off Graco SnugRide SnugLock 35 Infant Car Seat

School Supplies

I know... your hair still smells like chlorine, and there’s sand all in the minivan — how can you possibly think about school supplies right now? But you might as well stock up a bit because Prime Day is pretty rad for school supply deals. Even better? A lot of the sales come in bulk items, so if you have multiple kids or just want to win points with your kid’s teacher, now’s the time to shop.

15% Off 3-Pack Fiskars Blunt-Tip Scissors

20% Off Bentgo Kids Water Bottle

35% Off HP Envy Inspire Wireless Printer

53% Off Bentgo Kids Lunchbox

54% Off 12-Count Paper Mate Clearpoint Mechanical Pencils

57% Off 30-Count Elmer’s All Purpose School Glue Sticks

72% Off 12-Count EXPO Dry Erase Markers

Don’t forget to do a little digging and find yourself some Prime Day goodies, like the Keurig K-Mini Single Serve (40% off) and your favorite Starbucks K-Cup Pods (20% off) so you can make it through the rest of summer, too.