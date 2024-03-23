70 Ridiculously Weird Things Under $25 On Amazon Prime

69 These Pretty Amethyst Chilling Stones That Won’t Dilute Your Drink

Made from amethyst (which is a purple variety of quartz), these pretty whiskey stones will keep your favorite drinks cool but not diluted. The set comes with six of them in total and it’s recommended to use three to six at once depending on the size of your glass. Stick the stones in the freezer for up to four hours before use to get them chilled. Choose from several varieties of gems in the listing.