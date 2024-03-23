Shopping
70 Ridiculously Weird Things Under $25 On Amazon Prime
Weird and worth every penny.
While many of the items on this epic list might seem weird at first look — think a bubbling face mask, amethyst ice cubes, and a dinosaur that’s happy to hold your tacos — most are just plain useful. They range from everyday home items, camping and emergency kit essentials, and a few beauty products that promise to keep your skin looking extra glowy. The best part is, they’re all only $25, or less, and can be at your door in a flash.
01 This Bagel Knife You Didn’t Know You Needed
No matter how you slice it, cutting a bagel is always going to take some serious knife skills — unless you get this bagel
knife, that is. It’s brilliantly designed with a safety cover to protect your hands from the sharp stainless steel serrated blade. The nonslip, ergonomic handle makes things even easier. 02 A Battery Organizer With A Built-In Tester
Storing batteries in a random junk drawer is
okay if you don’t mind the frustration of trying to find the right size battery when you desperately need one. Or you could get this affordable battery organizer instead. It not only keeps up to 93 batteries neatly organized, but it also has a built-in battery tester. It’s wall-mountable with a clear cover for easy viewing and added safety. 03 This Cute Pool Float-Inspired Stand For Your Phone
A pool float for your phone? Weird, yes — yet irresistibly adorable and useful. Okay, so maybe this
phone stand doesn’t actually float like a real flamingo, but it does give your phone the perfect resting place so you can watch a movie hands-free or gab with a friend while you chill by the pool. 04 This ‘No Tools Required’ Light Strip
Don’t even think about calling an electrician to achieve the lighting scheme of your dreams. Instead, get this affordable, low-profile Luminoodle
light strip that provides 3 feet of ambient lighting. It’s battery-operated and installs using only adhesive, so there’s no drilling or wiring needed. Stick it under cabinets, bookshelves, and more. 05 These Vertical Hangers For Maximizing Closet Storage
Just when you thought you’d squished the last possible piece of clothing into your closet, these brilliant space-saving
hangers come along. The vertical design features five sturdy hooks for hanging standard hangers, belts, or scarves…the list goes on. At under $10 for a four-pack, they’re an affordable solution, too. Shoppers report that they’re even durable enough to hold winter coats, heavy sweatshirts, and other bulky items. 06 This Genius Bracelet Helper Tool
This
jewelry fastening tool takes the frustration out of trying to put on your own bracelets. It’s as simple (and lightweight) as holding a pen and features a sturdy, non-scratch clip. “Why didn't I get one of these years ago? Makes it so much easier to fasten a bracelet. The grippy part is padded so it won't snag or damage your jewelry,” noted one happy shopper. 07 This Compact Shoe Organizer That’s Perfect For Entryways
If you’re tired of tripping over a mess of shoes, this budget-friendly
shoe organizer from design innovator Joseph Joseph is a must. The tiered design takes up minimal space while providing room for storing up to six pairs of shoes or boots. Plus, the ribbed surface helps keep shoes tucked neatly in place. Choose from two convenient sizes. 08 These Clever Trash Can Bands For A Tidy Fit
Few things are more annoying than a trash bag that won’t stay put. Now you can avoid messes caused by that problem with this affordable three-pack of
trash can bands. They stretch to fit most standard-sized waste baskets from 10 to 33 gallons, and thanks to their ultra-firm grip, the bags won’t slide or shift an inch. 09 These Effective Bottle Stoppers That Look Like Flowers
Trying to fit a cork back into a bottle can be tricky, making these wine
bottle stoppers one kitchen gadget you can’t pass up. They’re made of lightweight, food-grade silicone that is not only easy to insert into a variety of bottle tops, but also effective at maintaining the freshness of beverages. Offered as an affordable six-pack, the tops feature colorful flower designs for a touch of cute. 10 These Money-Saving Swedish Dishcloths
Offered as a pack of 10, each one of these reusable
dishcloths is the equivalent of about 15 rolls of paper towels, so you can see how the savings add up. Plus, they work better than most paper towels, thanks to the ultra-absorbent, plant-based material that’s great for washing dishes, scrubbing kitchen and bathroom surfaces, and even keeping your windows spotless. 11 These Innovative Silicone Straws That Roll Open For Cleaning
Straws may be a dime a dozen but when it comes to keeping them clean, none compare to these reusable silicone
straws. The unique split design makes them easy to clean by simply rolling them open. And since they’re made of a durable, heat-proof material, they’re safe for use with hot drinks and are completely dishwasher-safe. Choose from a variety of pack sizes based on your household needs. 12 These Kitchen Safety Gloves With 28,000+ 5-Star Ratings
Backed by more than 28,000 perfect five-star ratings, these kitchen safety
gloves can be counted on to help prevent knife-related accidents in the kitchen. The stainless steel-infused mesh construction resists cuts while still providing flexibility. They’re affordable and come in a variety of sizes for keeping the whole family safe, including kids practicing their knife skills. 13 This Strange Yet Practical Set Of Tumbler Straw Covers Straw covers that look like tiny cowboy hats? Now, that’s something you don’t see every day. Still, they’re just too cute and practical to pass up. Place them right over your Stanley Cup straws (complete with hatbands) for a cowboy-approved accessory that everyone will be asking you about. With four dishwasher-safe covers in a pack, you’ll be set for all your hydration on the go. 14 Some Elegant Mushroom-Shaped Glasses For Serving Both Coffee & Cocktails
There’s something about these mushroom-shaped cocktail
glasses that makes sipping beverages that much more fun. Plus, they’re made from smooth and sturdy borosilicate glass and feature a stable base so they won’t tip over easily. And because they’re so affordable, you can pick up a set for yourself and your bestie. 15 A Car Trash Can You’ll Appreciate Daily
If trash is taking over your car (a reality of parenthood), you’re going to want to grab this budget-friendly
car trash can asap. It’s compact enough to fit in most areas of your car (including the console) and it can be strapped around headrests for easy access. The 4-gallon size can hold a ton, but there are also smaller sizes on offer to suit your needs. The whole thing is waterproof and even has a lid, saving your car from sticky messes. 16 This Spatula For Using *All* Of Your Fave Skincare Products
A
skincare spatula might sound pretty weird, but your skin (and wallet) will thank you for it. The smooth stainless steel design works like a mini cooling massager. Plus, it’s great for scooping out every last bit of those expensive face cream you swear by — so you can get your money’s worth. As one shopper noted, “I have long nails and this is perfect for [scooping] creams and such from a jar without getting it all up in my nails. Very sturdy and easy to clean.” 17 This Mermaidcore Night Light Shaped Like A Shell
You’ve never seen a
night light quite like this one. It’s shaped like a shell and has a beautiful iridescent finish, complete with a glowing pearl (aka a tiny LED lamp). Since it’s battery-operated (and batteries are conveniently included!), it’s perfect for placing on a bedside table, a bathroom countertop, or on a bookshelf as a cute but practical decoration. 18 These Fun Crew Socks That Look Like Canvas Sneakers
You may have seen
socks like these for babies, but now there’s a pair for you, too. They look just like your favorite lace-up canvas sneakers and feature a comfy low-cut cuff. Made of over 85% combed cotton, they don’t just look fun, they’re soft and breathable, too. No wonder they’ve amassed an impressive 4.7-star rating after nearly 9,000 reviews. Available sizes: 6 — 10 Available colors: 5 19 This Super-Bright Flashlight That Even Floats On Water
This powerful
flashlight can send out a bright beam more than two football fields in distance. As if that weren’t reason enough to add it to your emergency kit, it’s also fully waterproof and can even float on water. At an affordable price point, it’s a practical tool that you’ll find yourself reaching for beyond emergencies — think camping, hiking, and more. 20 This Orthopedic Wedge Fans Call “The Perfect Knee Pillow”
A supportive pillow doesn’t have to come with a high price tag, and this orthopedic
pillow for side sleepers is the proof. It’s crafted from high-quality memory foam and the wedge design is designed for placing between the knees, aligning the spine and helping to reducepressure on the joints and nerves. One shopper gushed, “This pillow is the perfect size. It moves easily with every turn at nighttime. It's the first pillow I have been happy with. It is a great choice!” 21 A Chic Chunky Keychain For Your Wrist
This
keychain for your wrist features chunky links in fun candy colors, but it’s also available in matte black or two-toned color combinations. The links are smooth to the touch for comfortable wear and can be interchanged for creating your own design. An assortment of gold keyrings provides a secure place for all your keys. The included tassel adds to its playful appeal. 22 The Multi-Tool Pen Set Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying
With thousands of glowing reviews, this isn’t just a set of
pens , it’s a stylus, ruler, level, flashlight, and more. The robust aluminum metal body makes it practically indestructible, so it’s perfect for stashing in toolboxes, emergency kits, outdoor packs, or just keeping in your pocket or purse. At under $20, this practical tool will quickly become an MVP of your workshop. 23 This Fun Taco Holder That Keeps Food Upright
This Tricerataco
taco holder is probably one of the wackiest food accessories you’ve seen, but it’s also probably one of the most practical (and hard to resist). It’s designed to hold two tacos on its back — or waffles, donuts, toast, you name it. It’s sure to be a hit with kids (or kids at heart), and you’ll appreciate that it saves on the mess of cleaning up spilled taco filling. 24 This Multi-Purpose Silicone Spatula
Nature inspires the best solutions to everyday problems. For example, this
spatula, shaped like a platypus (hence the name: Splatypus), is the best tool you’ll find for scraping and spreading condiments. The flexible, dishwasher-safe silicone reaches every nook and cranny in even the deepest jars while doubling as a spreader. 25 This Ring For Scrolling Social Media
Watch out earbuds, the next best accessory for hands-free smartphone use is here. This Bluetooth-enabled
ring lets you scroll TikTok and your Kindle (and a whole lot more) without getting a cramp in your hand. It features buttons for scrolling up and down, swiping right and left, pausing and playing, and controlling volume. 26 A 3-In-1 Charging Cable With Retractable Cords
No more searching for the right charger when you keep this affordable 3-in-1 cable
charger handy. It features USB-C, lightning, and micro-USB ports, and all in a compact and retractable design. “The charger is easy to take anywhere with you and very convenient with its retractable design. I am able to charge multiple electronics with ease. It does not take up a lot of space, looks sleek, and charges very fast,” raved one reviewer. 27 This Odd But Useful Laundry Care Magnet
Remembering what all those laundry care symbols on clothing tags mean isn’t exactly easy — especially for someone just learning to do their own laundry. This odd but smart laundry care
magnet is like a cheat sheet for removing the guesswork and maintaining your clothes. Stick it to your washer or dryer for easy reference. 28 This Versatile Clothes Drying Rack Compatible With Any Shower Rod
This affordable
clothes drying rack provides three flat tiers for air-drying everything from delicates to winter coats. Mesh straps keep items securely in place, while the durable plastic hook allows the rack to be hung from a shower rod for indoor use. Collapse for space-saving and convenient storage. 29 These Clever Rug Grippers
If rugs are tripping you up (or getting caught in the vacuum cleaner), these corner
rug grippers will show them who’s boss (aka keeps them from slipping and curling). Installation is easy thanks to the sticky gel backing that won’t damage floors or leave behind any residue. Plus, you can wipe them clean and reuse them on a different floor covering, so they’ll save you money, too. 30 These “Better Than Bookmarks” Page Markers
A bookmark is great, but these
Line Markers — that remind you exactly where you left off — are genius. You get two in a pack, and the strong but lightweight design keeps them firmly in place. They feature a peek-a-boo reminder “window” so you know right where to pick up on your next read. Choose from so many fun designs, including colorful stripes, animals, emojis, and many more. 31 This Bubbling Clay Facial Mask That’s So Satisfying
You’ve heard of clay masks but have you heard of
bubbling clay masks? As weird as it sounds, this Korean facial mask is infused with C02 that cleanses, exfoliates, and stimulates the skin. Apply and watch it foam up into millions of tiny, milky bubbles that deliver a deep, tingling clean. 32 A Statement Bath Mat That’s Ultra-Absorbent
Bath mats don’t have to be boring to be effective. In fact, this cute, pink tiger
bath mat is both. The shaggy microfiber is plush and soft to the touch while also offering superior absorbency. The vivid and playful tiger is sure to add a fun element to any bathroom, though there are other fun options within the listing to find just the right statement for your space. 33 This Coozie Set For Your Pints (Of Ice Cream)
There’s no shame in the ice cream game — yes, even if your signature move is polishing off a whole pint. To up your game, get this clever pint-size ice cream
coozie set. It’s made of a durable, water-resistant neoprene designed to keep your hands dry. And there’s even a little sleeve for your spoon. With four colorful sleeves in a set, you’ll be ready to share with a friend. 34 This Stylish Acrylic Stand For Storing Sunglasses
This
sunglass holder is an affordable and chic accessory for storing your sunglass collection. The clear acrylic gives it a minimalist feel while the design offers a steady base that allows for smooth, 360-degree rotation. “Very easy to assemble and is a great way to display my sunglass collection. I was able to fit 10 pairs of glasses on one!” mentioned one happy customer. 35 This DIY Window Screen Repair Tape That Installs In Seconds
Patching a torn window screen means calling out a pro, or even replacing the whole thing. This DIY
screen repair tape lets you skip all that while still achieving pro results. It’s made of ultra-strong fiberglass mesh and is as easy to measure and apply as you would any standard tape — and only takes a few seconds. Choose from two colors to match most screens. Available sizes: 3 Available colors: 2 36 These Laundry Clips For Keeping Socks Paired
Where socks disappear after they go into the wash is a mystery that’s yet to be solved. In the meantime, these odd but useful
sock clips can help keep pairs together. Just slide the elastic band over each pair and slide the adjustable ball closure until you’ve got a tight fit. With 20 clips in a pack, there’s more than enough for a full load. 37 This Best-Selling Mask For Baby-Soft Feet
A facial mask…but for your feet — yes, please! This wildly popular set of
foot masks is an effortless and effective solution for achieving baby-soft feet. Just slip on the plastic booties and kick back for approximately 60 minutes before removing them. Your feet will begin to peel within six to 11 days, removing cracks, calluses, and dead skin along the way. Choose from nine scents. 38 This Mesh Bag That Lets You Dry Your Sneakers Without The Noise
This
dryer bag is designed to dry sneakers evenly and without causing damage (or noise) that tumbling can cause. Place sneakers inside the tear-resistant mesh bag, zip close, and strap the bag to the dryer door. It’s also a great solution for drying delicates, like lacy bras and underwear. 39 This Makeup Brush Organizer & Drying Rack
At first glance, it’s hard to tell what this odd-looking contraption is used for. But it is, in fact, a makeup brush
drying rack. It’s made from sustainable bamboo and features 26 holes in all different sizes, with rubber grips for a secure hold and a tray for catching water and debris. Plus, it comes with a textured silicone mat for effectively cleaning brushes. 40 These Novelty Citrus Squeezers That Clip To Cups
If you love a splash of citrus in your beverages, you’ll love this 6-pack of novel
citrus squeezers that look like alligator heads. Insert a citrus wedge into the gator’s mouth, clip it to a cup or bottle, and give it a squeeze. The juice flows down the gator’s throat (Aaka the built-in funnel) and right into your beverage. 41 These Colorful Toothbrush Holders For Easy ID-ing
These
toothbrush holders look like oversized colorful beads, making them a playful (and useful) addition to any bathroom. Thanks to the color coding, you’ll never have to guess which brush is yours. The lightweight yet sturdy design keeps toothbrushes from tipping over, too. Plus, there’s a tray for catching water, preventing drippy messes on countertops. Best yet: you can use it to store other bathroom items, from razors to mascara. 42 This Toilet Pumice Stone To Clean Sans Chemicals
Like a foot pumice but for your toilet, this
durable cleaning tool works like charm, effortlessly removing stubborn marks, grime, and unwanted deposits without the need for any chemicals. It’s odorless and won’t scratch your bathroom surfaces. Plus, it tucks away easily in the convenient included case to air dry. 43 This Flexible Reading Light With A Cult Following
This innovative
reading light has amassed a 4.7-star rating after more than 119,000 reviews — so it’s clear it’s doing something right. Designed to fit comfortably around your neck for a hands-free experience, i features flexible arms, each with long-lasting, rechargeable bulbs with blue light filters for minimizing eye strain. Choose from three color temperatures and six brightness levels. 44 This Multi-Color Marquee Letter Light
These budget-friendly
marquee letter lights are the perfect accessory for personalizing any space or event. Place them on a stable surface or hang them from the keyhole on the back. Each letter (sold separately) is roughly 8 inches tall and features bright remote-controlled lights. Choose from a variety of colors, speeds, and modes, including strobe, twinkle, and waves. 45 This Mini Trash Can For K-Cups & More
This mini
trash can — with a wallet-friendly price tag — is ideal for countertops, desktops, vanities, and even cars. The nearly half-gallon size is large enough to catch anything from coffee pods to cotton balls and gum wrappers without having to empty it too often. And you’ll love the snap-on cover design that keeps trash bags securely in place. 46 A Multi-Purpose Cooking Spoon With A Scraping Tip
This multi-purpose kitchen utensil is great for saving space, or just for piling up less dirty dishes. The heat-resistant silicone
spoon has a convenient flat end that doubles as a scraper, plus it features tablespoon measurement lines so you can measure and mix all with one utensil. You can also pick up a versatile two-piece set that includes a slotted spoon. 47 These Space-Saving Shoe Organizers
Make the most of your closet wall space with these affordable wall-mount
shoe organizers. The sturdy and generous design holds most shoe sizes and styles, keeping them up off the floor. And since they feature an adhesive mounting system, they’re a renter-friendly closet organization solution. Although if you prefer a more permanent solution, the four-pack also comes with screws for wall mounting. 48 An All-In-One Garlic Peeler & Dicer
This clever little
kitchen tool does more than peel garlic, it also slices and crushes, and even stores — all within its three compartments that are totally hands-free (no more garlic odor on your hands). It’s made from BPA-free plastic and each component is dishwasher-safe for added convenience. 49 This Hanging Laundry Bag With A Smart Bottom Zip
This
laundry bag is made for super-soiled clothing (think kid’s soccer socks). It’s made from a thick and durable fabric that is completely waterproof. And since it features a zipper opening at the bottom, you can dump dirty clothes right into the washer. Hang it over a door or use the included adhesive hooks to mount it to a wall. At only $10, you can’t pass it up. 50 This Leakproof Bento Box Wit Adjustable Compartments
Finally, a
bento box with actual customization. With three dividers included in the set, you can adjust the number and size of each section, storing up to 4.5 cups in total. The dividers lock securely into one of the several ridges and will keep liquids from merging with the solids you’ve packed. The clear container is made from super durable, shatter-resistant Tritan plastic, and the lid is leak-resistant, too. 51 A Set Of Battery-Powered Strawberry String Lights
These
strawberry string lights have 20 LED bulbs that put out a warm white glow to illuminate wherever you choose to hang them, for a total of 10 feet of adorable ambiance. They are powered by two AA batteries (not included), eliminating the need for an outlet to power them. A banana version is also available in the listing. 52 This Flavor-Enhancing Wine Filter That’s Designed To Reduce Aftereffects
Designed to filter out histamines and sulfites, this
wine filter can help to alleviate some of the common side effects associated with drinking a glass of your favorite varietal. Plus, it aerates the wine, enhancing the flavor. It can be used with red, white, and sparkling varieties and each of the three filters comes individually wrapped. 53 These Unique Pants Hangers That’ll Clear Out A Drawer
Hanging up your yoga pants, jeans, leggings, and other bottoms in your closet can save a ton of drawer space. This set of two
metal hangers can hold 20 pairs in total — each one has 10 clips. They’re made from carbon steel for strength with rubber-coated clips that won’t dent or damage fabric while hanging. 54 A Rechargeable Fan Disguised As A Perfume Bottle
While it may look like a pretty perfume bottle, this is actually a practical
portable fan. It’s lightweight and compact for carrying and it has three different speeds to help you stay cool. It can run for up to 10 hours straight when fully charged; utilize the USB cable to recharge it. 55 This Fork & Whisk Combo With A 4.6-Star Overall Rating
When a fork and whisk combine, the end result is this highly rated
sturdy utensil — it’s the best kitchen tool for stirring, whisking, straining, and more. It can handle heavy ingredients with ease (like thick batter or ground meat) and it’s 11 inches long for plenty of reach. 56 These Unscented Candles That Drip Rainbow Colors When Burned
These are the coolest
tapered candles out there. When lit, the drips end up being various rainbow hues for you to enjoy. “Great value and gorgeous drippy candles! I love em,” wrote one shopper. The set includes six total candles (between the three packs), all of which are unscented. 57 A Pair Of Leaf-Shaped Trellises To Support Your Plant’s Growth
Stick these
metal trellises in your plant pots to support your greenery’s growth, preventing any breakage. They look like leaves themselves, so they’ll blend right in. And while the two shapes slightly vary, both of the trellises are about 1 foot high and 4.5 inches wide. 58 These Lidded Storage Bins You Can Grab With Ease
These
organizer bins for your fridge have large built-in handles, making them a cinch to grab whenever necessary. The four containers (with four lids) are made from food-grade plastic and are roomy enough for fruits, veggies, meat, cheeses, and much more. The bins stack to save space. 59 A Pour-Over Coffee Maker That Effortlessly Brews A Single Cup
Make a single serving of pour-over coffee in a snap with this sleek Oxo
coffee maker. Just place it on top of a mug, then add your favorite grounds and up to 12 ounces of hot water (there are measurement markings on the side) to get it brewing. The lid on top will retain the heat. 60 A Time-Saving Veggie Chopper That Comes With Blade Guards
The two wide stainless steel blades on this
veggie chopper allow you to quickly cut up salad, herbs, veggies, and other greens — and nothing will get stuck in them. The tool can easily be cleaned in the dishwasher. The blades are sharp, so utilize the blade protectors for safer storage. 61 This Must-Have Magnetic Wristband That’s Adjustable
Whenever you’re doing a DIY project around the house, sport this best-selling
magnetic bracelet on your wrist — it has 10 built-in magnets to securely hold screws, nails, bolts, washers, and drill bits for you, keeping them within reach. The strap is adjustable in length to fit pretty much anyone. 62 This Best-Selling Snap-On Colander
Snap this
silicone strainer onto round pots, pans, and bowls of any size, and drain out the water or other liquids while the food stays inside. The tool is dishwasher safe (it’s heat resistant up to 440 degrees Fahrenheit) and it’s compact in size for storage in a cabinet or drawer. It has earned a 4.5-star overall rating after more than 10,000 reviews. 63 These Strong Hook Clips That You Can Use All Over The House
These
large clips are quite versatile: Use them in the kitchen to hang towels or oven mitts, in the bathroom for your shower curtain, in the laundry room for clothing, and more. The eight pieces are made from sturdy plastic with a built-in steel spring and grippy teeth to hold everything securely. 64 A Mounted Disposable Plate Dispenser For Quick Access
Install this
plate dispenser under a cabinet or shelf in your kitchen for quick access at any time. It can hold either 9-inch paper or plastic plates and it’s quick to refill whenever necessary. All mounting hardware is included; reviewers indicate it’s straightforward to install. Shoppers say it’s great for RVs. 65 This Hydrating Lip Melt In Great Flavors
Swipe this
lip melt onto your lips to soothe and hydrate. The product has a glossy finish and it comes in a bunch of delicious-smelling flavors (like watermelon, hot chocolate, green grape, and gingersnap) in the listing. “It smells really good, a little goes a long ways, and makes lips really soft. I have bad chapped lips and other products just don't work as well as this one,” wrote one fan. 66 A Handy Egg Slicer That Also Works On Other Foods
Cut up hard-boiled eggs in mere seconds with this
egg slicer — it can also be used on strawberries, mushrooms, grapes, and other softer foods. There are three different slicing types (either diced, wedges, or vertically cut) and the tool is dishwasher safe. 67 This Budget-Friendly Hat Organizer That Works On Any Hanger
Hang up to 10 hats at once with this
handy organizer. It connects to any standard hanger and the stainless steel hanging clips are secure but won’t leave marks or indents on your caps. This pick will work for hats of any kind, including baseball hats, winter hats, and more. 68 Some Touch-Up Pens That Keep House Paint Fresh For 7 Years
For touch ups on your walls, ceiling, or trim, these
paint pens are the way to go. They can be filled with any house paint color from any brand and the built-in brush head allows you to accurately swipe the paint onto the intended area. Once done, stick the cap back on the pen — the paint inside will stay fresh for up to seven years. 69 These Pretty Amethyst Chilling Stones That Won’t Dilute Your Drink
Made from amethyst (which is a purple variety of quartz), these pretty
whiskey stones will keep your favorite drinks cool but not diluted. The set comes with six of them in total and it’s recommended to use three to six at once depending on the size of your glass. Stick the stones in the freezer for up to four hours before use to get them chilled. Choose from several varieties of gems in the listing. 70 This Propagation Hanger That Comes In 2 Sizes & 3 Finishes
“This is a great way to propagate your cuttings. Also love the way it looks hanging on the wall with all the different plants,” wrote
one reviewer about this propagation set. It features 15 glass tubes spread among three wooden tiers, though a larger set can also be found in the listing should you have more plants to propagate.