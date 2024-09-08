55 Sexy Clothes Under $35 That Are Also Really Practical

Sexy clothing is well and good, but it’s ideal to actually be comfortable while serving those looks. That’s what this collection is all about. Each item has its own sexiness going, whether subtle or straightforward, and best of all, each piece features practical, wearable details that’ll ensure you feel just as good as you look. Whether you’re into form-fitting bodysuits, cropped tanks, or wide-leg pants that exude effortless elegance, there’s something here to strike your sexy-yet-practical fancy.

01 This Front Closure Bra With Straps You Can Wear 3 Different Ways Amazon Vanity Fair Front Closure Bra With 3-Way Convertible Straps $25 See On Amazon This bra offers traditional support with no-poke underwire and flexible cups. What makes it so genius is that the straps can be worn three different ways: traditionally, racerback, or halter. The sultry factor from this bra comes from the satin trim and the front open, which is also just convenient. Available sizes: 34B – 42D

Available styles: 10

02 These Compression Biker Shorts With Plenty Of Pockets Amazon IUGA High-Waisted Biker Shorts $13 See On Amazon Cut from a blend of fabric that includes 23% spandex, these biker shorts offer a ton of stretch and compression, which keeps you comfortable and feeling your best. Beyond that, these biker shorts are buttery soft and totally opaque, so you can wear them with whatever you’d like. They’re super practical, too, with two roomy side pockets and a bonus hidden pocket in the waistband. Available sizes: X-Small – 4X-Large

Available styles: 15

03 A Super Soft Sweater With A Plunging V That Can Be Worn In The Front & Back Amazon LILBETTER Twisted Back Reversible Sweater $29 See On Amazon This sweater is beyond genius, because its plunging V cutout with a knotted bottom can be worn to show off your back or your front, making it super versatile. Beyond that fun detail, this sweater is super soft and cozy. It also has a subtle rib knit that’s so popular right now. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available styles: 16

04 This Trendy & Sporty Tennis Dress With Hidden Shorts Amazon ANRABESS Mini Romper Dress $35 See On Amazon Tenniscore looks are everywhere right now, and this dress is a budget-friendly way to get in on the trend. But don’t worry; it looks expensive thanks to the lightweight fabric. It has built-in shorts underneath, which makes this great for all-day wear, and the adjustable straps mean it will fit you flawlessly. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available styles: 24

05 A 7-Pack Of Silky Soft & Seamless Thongs With Scalloped Edges Amazon LEVAO Seamless Thongs (7-Pack) $18 See On Amazon This pack of thongs comes with seven pairs — one for every day of the week. beyond a simple refresh of your top drawer, these panties have a ton of great features, namely the silky, buttery soft fabric that’s moisture-wicking and breathable. They’re totally seamless but have scalloped edges for a little extra something-something. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

Available styles: 5

06 This Coordinated Workout Set That’s Made With 4-Way Stretch Fabric Amazon OQQ 2-Piece Workout Set $30 See On Amazon This workout set looks so good with its coordinated design and trendy ribbed fabric. But it’s super practical, too. The fabric is cut with 10% spandex, so it features four-way stretch to move with you no matter what kind of workout you’re into. The bra has padded support, but you can remove it if you find the thick, high-quality fabric to be enough. Available sizes: Small – Large

Available colors: 25

07 This Pleated Tennis Skirt With A Hidden Mesh Shorts Amazon BALEAF Pleated Tennis Skirt $30 See On Amazon This tennis skirt is great beyond the court. The mesh shorts and roomy pockets make these comfortable enough for hiking and other adventures, while the high waist makes them easy to wear all day long. The outer skirt is sporty, cute, and so on-trend. The back is pleated, which adds a little dressy touch.

08 A Jumpsuit That Looks Good No Matter How You Style It Amazon CIDER Wide Leg Jumpsuit $33 See On Amazon Made of a stretchy jersey fabric with a wide, elasticated waist that comfortably delivers on silhouette, this jumpsuit packs a punch. It’s elegant worn solo though is easily elevated by adding blingy accessories. The wide-leg cut is breezy and supremely on-trend. Available sizes: 0X — 4X

Available colors: 5

09 This Pretty Off-The-Shoulder Top With A Billowy Fit Amazon Spriolim Off Shoulder Ruffle Top $28 See On Amazon The top of this blouse is all glam, with a ruffled cut and shoulder-bearing design. But the rest of this garment is loose-fitting and oh-so-comfortable, with a flowy midsection and lantern sleeves. Despite the shirt’s long-sleeved design, reviewers noted that it’s lightweight so it’s suitable for year-round wear.

10 These Low-Rise Ribbed Panties That Are Made From Cotton Amazon FINETOO Ribbed Hipster Cotton Underwear (6-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Cotton underwear doesn’t have to be boring, and this six-pack of hipsters proves it. They have a low rise in the front yet full coverage in the back, while the ribbed texture makes these stand out in your drawer. The lining is made of 100% cotton, while the rest of the panties have a touch of spandex to make them fit you like a glove. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

Available colors: 12

11 A Stretchy Mock-Neck Bodysuit With A Snap-Crotch Closure Amazon PUMIEY Mock Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit $20 See On Amazon This bodysuit is made with a blend of polyamide and elastane, so it’s silky smooth yet super stretchy to hug your body. It has a super sleek style with the wide straps, mock neck, and seamless look when worn under trousers, skirts, or shorts. The crotch has a two-snap closure, which makes it easier to take on and off than other bodysuits. Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

Available colors: 14

12 This Unlined Underwire Bra With Lace & Mesh Details Amazon HSIA Full-Coverage Lace Minimizer Bra $26 See On Amazon This pretty bra features a supportive underwire to lift and separate and adjustable straps. What makes it stand out, however, is the lacy and mesh design that’s so fiery without even trying. “Oh my lord. This bra is the BEST [...]” one reviewer raved. “This bra is sexy and so comfortable. I feel supported and very attractive in this bra.” Available sizes: 34C – 46DDD

Available colors: 19

13 A Comfy Oversize Tee With A Peekaboo Butterfly Cutout Amazon SOLY HUX Butterfly T-Shirt $24 See On Amazon Business in the front and party in the back, this T-shirt has cool dropped shoulders, an oversize fit, and — of course, the pièce de résistance — the unique butterfly cutout in back. It can be worn tied in the front as a crop top, loose and flowing over leggings, or even as a teeny mini dress atop some biker shorts. Available sizes: Large-Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 3

14 A Pack Of Cropped Racerback Tanks That You Can Wear 3 Different Ways Amazon Sunzel Free to Be Tanks (3-Pack) $17 See On Amazon These tanks come in a pack of three for the price of one, which is a great deal. But the straps can be worn three different ways: one-shoulder, halter, and classic, so it’s basically nine shirts in one. Each tank features a trendy ribbed knit fabric and cropped fit, so you’ll want to wear them with everything. Available sizes: X-Small-Small – Large-X-Large

Available styles: 12

15 This Matching PJ Set That’s Made Of A Cozy Waffle-Knit Fabric Amazon Ekouaer Waffle Knit Pajama Set $30 See On Amazon The high cut on the side of the drawstring shorts (and their super short length) makes this pajama set super sexy. Meanwhile, the top is a classic pullover long-sleeve, which is an adorable combination. This whole set is made from a soft and cuddly waffle-knit fabric that still is light enough to actually sleep in. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available styles: 28

16 These Soft & Warm Sweatpants With On-Trend Cargo Pockets Amazon AUTOMET Cargo Sweatpants $33 See On Amazon If you’ve been hesitant to dip your toes into the cargo pants trend, these sweatpants may finally convince you it’s time. The pockets on the sides and butt have that classic cargo look, and the effect is shockingly sexy. These pants come with an adjustable drawstring closure, and the fabric is super soft and warm. Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

Available colors: 20

17 These Cotton Briefs With A Sporty Style Amazon Tutuesther Cotton Briefs (5-Pack) $24 See On Amazon Cotton hipster briefs are about as practical as it can get when it comes to underwear, but this five-pack doesn’t lack any style. They feature thick, stretchy waistbands and contrasting lined details, which add a sporty, cute look to these panties. Reviewers confirmed that these stay in place all day and are oh-so soft. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available styles: 5

18 This Long-Line Sports Bra That Wicks Away Moisture Amazon THE GYM PEOPLE Longline Sports Bra $23 See On Amazon Stay cool, comfy, and dry when working out (or hanging out) by wearing this sports bra. It has a longer cut, so you can wear it on its own as a top, which works doubly thanks to the removable cups and racerback design. In addition to being so cute, this sports bra is also stretchy, breathable, and soft, which makes it an easy go-to. Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

Available styles: 4

19 The Office-Ready Pants Comfy Enough To Lounge In Amazon Zac & Rachel Ankle Length Pants $30 See On Amazon Made of a rayon blend infused with a touch of spandex for stretch, these demurely sexy pants have cute cropped hems, versatile straight legs, and an easy pull-on style. Available in an array of neutrals and brights like Lipstick Red and Cornsilk Yellow, these are poised to become a closet MVP. Available sizes: 1X — 5X

Available colors: 4 Petite — 24 Plus

20 These Soft & Stretchy Bootcut Yoga Pants With 4 Pockets Amazon IUGA Bootcut Yoga Pants With Pockets $30 See On Amazon These yoga pants are super soft and stretchy, so they’re suitable for working out in, but you can also pair them with a blouse for work and be secretly comfortable all day long. The flare at the bottom makes these just a little dressier than other yoga pants. These bottoms also feature four real pockets, which is always a plus. Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

Available styles: 15

21 This Layerable V-Neck Tank That’s Made From A Sweater-Like Knit Amazon Tutorutor Sleeveless V-Neck Tank Top $24 See On Amazon This knit tank has a boxy cut that makes it super comfortable to wear, especially when you consider the wide arm holes and V-cut neckline that also make it so airy. It’s great to wear on its own with shorts or jeans, but this tank is also prime for layering underneath a blazer for a put-together look. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

Available colors: 22

22 These Breathable Cotton Panties With Lace Trim Amazon LEVAO Cheeky Bikini Panties (6-Pack) $20 See On Amazon The lace trim and little ribbon bow detail on the front of these bikini-cut panties make them so charming and a pretty addition to your wardrobe. They’re primarily made of cotton to keep things soft and breathable, but there’s a touch of elastane so they stretch to fit you perfectly. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 2

23 This Satiny Smooth Pajama Set That Looks So Expensive Amazon Ekouaer Satin Pajamas $24 See On Amazon Coordinated pajamas are always an easy way to feel sexy at home, and these definitely fit the bill. They’re made from a soft and smooth satin fabric that looks and feels much more expensive than it is. These PJs also have timeless appeal thanks to the contrasting ribbed detailing and matching buttons. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 28

24 This Buttery Soft Sports Bra With A Strappy Y Back Amazon CRZ YOGA Butterluxe Y Back Sports Bra $28 See On Amazon This sports bra feels super soft and lightweight (aka expensive), but it’s super budget-friendly. Beyond its bargain appeal, this sportswear offers tons of support through its Lycra-blend fabric and removable pads. It also has very little fabric in the back, which is both sexy and allows for a full range of motion. Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

Available colors: 36

25 These Stretchy Cotton-Blend Jeggings That You Can Pull On Amazon Amazon Essentials Pull-On Jegging $28 See On Amazon These jeggings are so easy to wear with their button-free, pull-on design. They have everyday appeal and are easy to pair with everything from a blazer and heels to a T-shirt and low-top canvas sneakers. These jeggings have a skinny jean-like fit, which also makes them super chic. Available sizes: 0 – 20 (including short & long lengths)

Available colors: 13

26 This Chic Ribbed Tank With A Square Neckline Amazon MEROKEETY Square Neck Ribbed Tank Top $20 See On Amazon A square neckline makes any shirt look instantly elevated, and this tank top is no exception. Beyond that neckline that’s just begging for some layered necklaces, this top also has a rib-knit fabric that hugs your body. Plus, it comes in a dozen neutral shades that are so easy to style. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

Available colors: 12

27 This Easy-To-Style Knee-Length Dress With A Plunging Neckline Amazon WEACZZY Short Sleeve V-Neck Dress $34 See On Amazon Suitable for everything from brunch to weddings, this dress is going to quickly become your go-to. It’s cut from a soft and stretchy material that feels so light and comfortable, so you can wear it all year round. The show-stopping feature here, however, is the V-neck, which is plunging and sexy. Bonus: This dress has pockets. Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large

Available colors: 45

28 A 3-Pack Of Cotton Sports Bras With Front Zippers Amazon Fruit of the Loom Front Close Sports Bras (3-Pack) $24 See On Amazon These sports bras offer light support with their breathable, lightweight cotton-spandex fabric blend, which makes them great for lounging around or low impact workouts. They’re beyond easy to wear and put on, too, with a front zipper design. Reviewers love these bras, too; they’ve amassed over 34,000 five-star reviews. Available sizes: 34 – 48

Available colors: 19

29 A Long-Sleeve Bodysuit That Feels Like A Second Skin Amazon PUMIEY Crew-Neck Long-Sleeve Bodysuit $29 See On Amazon This sexy, stretchy bodysuit is so soft and comfortable, you’ll barely notice you’re wearing it at all. It has classic, easy-to-wear features like a thong cut and snap closure in the crotch. And it comes in so many colors, so you can stock up or just narrow down your favorite. Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

Available colors: 15

30 These Short Gym Shorts With Zippered Pockets Amazon SANTINY Running Shorts with Zip Pockets $25 See On Amazon These running shorts are super sexy with their short inseam and side slits, but of course those slits are also quite functional by allowing for a greater range of motion and breathability. Beyond those features, these shorts also have a lining, adjustable elastic waistband, and two pockets with zippers for extra security. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 25

31 These Relaxed-Fit Cargo Pants That Are So In Right Now Amazon Lepunuo Cargo Pants $33 See On Amazon These Y2K-inspired cargo pants are a budget-friendly option that look and feel super luxe. They’re made of 97% cotton with just a touch of spandex for stretch. These pants have classic style with a relaxed, straight-leg fit, elastic waistband, and six functional pockets. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 27

32 An Adorable Henley Top With Contrasting Buttons Amazon Kissfix Long Sleeve Henley Top $15 See On Amazon With a stretchy fit that hugs your body, this henley top is surprisingly alluring for how cozy it is. It’s made of a warm, rib-knit fabric that feels nice, according to reviewers. And this top is complete with adorable details like contrasting buttons on the neckline and wrists for a little extra dose of style and texture. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

Available colors: 26

33 A 2-Pack Of Hanes Cotton Bralettes With Iconic Style Amazon Hanes Originals Crop Bralette (2-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Logo wear is back, and these bralettes are a cute, fun, and comfy way to play with the trend thanks to the under-bust band that has the iconic Hanes logo printed across it. Each bralette in this two-pack is made of 95% cotton with 5% spandex to keep you cool, comfortable, and dry. The straps and back are adjustable, too, for a flawless fit. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available styles: 5

34 This Hippie-Inspired Maxi Skirt With Tiered Fabric & Pleats Amazon EARKOHA Maxi Skirt with Pockets $32 See On Amazon This maxi skirt has a ton of movement thanks to the tiered design, pleats, and flowy fit. It’s beyond easy to wear, with its drawstring elastic waistband, and it can be styled with everything from a lacy bralette to a tank top and sweater. It’s an easy, breezy option that looks so dressy with so little effort. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 33

35 A Classic V-Neck Sweater With A Unique Block Pattern Amazon Arach&Cloz V-Neck Sweater $23 See On Amazon This sweater has two cute style details that make it stand out in your closet. First, there’s the block rib-knit design, which adds dynamic texture to this everyday piece. Secondly, there’s the V-neck, which is just enough to style with a necklace. The sum of its parts makes this cozy, soft top beyond versatile. Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

Available styles: 44

36 A Versatile Bodysuit That’s A Wardrobe Staple Amazon IN'VOLAND Bodysuit $26 See On Amazon An ideal base layer that won’t come untucked, this bodysuit is rendered in 95% cotton with 5% spandex for a close but comfortably stretchy fit. The snap closure at the crotch makes this easy to get on and off, and it’s designed to lie smoothly under any bottoms. Available sizes: 12-Plus — 24-Plus

Available colors: 19

37 This Floral Mesh Shirt That’s Sophisticated & Sexy Amazon Ugerlov Long-Sleeve Mesh Top $17 See On Amazon Showcase a pretty bra or go as daring as you please in this long-sleeve mesh top. Infused with elastane, it feels so soft on the skin while delicate floral embroidery catches the eye. Choose from a range of muted shades including baby pink and a sophisticated dark gray. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 8

38 A Satin Robe For Luxurious Lounging Women's Lace-Trim Satin Robe $17 See On Amazon There are robes, then there’s this satin robe — with a luxurious sheen and smooth, skin-skimming fabrication, it’s a surefire way to elevate your lounge life. Three-quarter sleeves allow easy movement, and the wide, removable sash lets you comfortably cinch up. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 31

39 These Wide-Leg Jeans With Lots Of Stretch Amazon Sidefeel Cropped Wide-Leg Jeans $31 See On Amazon Featuring an adorably cropped hem that’s perfect for highlighting your favorite shoe, these wide-leg jeans are a go-everywhere wardrobe staple. Made of a cotton-viscose blend infused with elastane, they have plenty of stretch for comfortable, all-day wear. The high waist is perfectly on trend, and the structured look lends a total cool-kid vibe. Available sizes: 4 — 18

Available colors: 5

40 The Perfect Puffer Vest Amazon AUTOMET Cropped Puffer Vest $33 See On Amazon Bare some skin by layering this puffer vest atop a sports bra or cropped tank — though, of course, it can be styled as a warm outer layer however you please. It has a standup collar, full zipper, and side pockets for added warmth and convenience, along with an impressive 4.5-star overall rating. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 13

41 A 3-Pack Of Ribbed Tanks For Workouts Or Lounge Days Amazon OQQ Ribbed Seamless Tank Tops (3-Pack) $30 See On Amazon Crop tops continue having a moment, and this three-pack of cropped tanks is an affordable way to ride the trend. The nylon/spandex blend is seamless, stretchy, and moisture-wicking so you can wear them for working out, and the ribbed knit elevates the look for off-duty days, too. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 29

42 This Gorgeous Floral Robe For A Glam Touch Amazon Applesauce Long Robe $30 See On Amazon Adding instant glamour to your lounge look (or for a unique long-cardigan vibe) this floral robe overflows with vintage flair. Silky soft on the skin, its ankle-skimming hem, dramatic wide sleeves, and cinch-as-you-like sash ensure it’s both glamorous and comfortable. A 4.7-star overall rating after thousands of reviews is icing on the cake. Available sizes: One size/ Plus

Available colors: 24

43 These Cheeky Undies With A Practical V-Waist Amazon FINETOO V-Waist Panties (5-Pack) $12 See On Amazon Ready to be worn under low-rise pants (hello, Y2K) thanks to a V-shaped waistline, these undies have a cute cheeky cut set off by scallops. Rendered in soft stretch lace, this ultra-affordable five-pack will get you through the work week in style. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 5

44 A Fan-Favorite Anklet For Subtle Bling Amazon Barzel Gold Anklet $13 See On Amazon This anklet is plated in multiple layers of high-shine 18-karat gold atop durable brass. The flat-lying marina link chain is designed not to catch on clothes or skin. It also has over 14,000 five-star ratings — one reviewer gushed, “[...] The quality is impressive; it doesn’t fade or tarnish, even with all the wear and tear. It's simply gorgeous and adds a lovely touch to any outfit. [...]” Available sizes: 9 inches — 10 inches

Available colors: 1

45 A Pretty Tunic Tank That Can Go Dressy Or Casual Amazon JOELLYUS Loose Cami Tunic $20 See On Amazon Available in a range of gorgeous florals, colorful abstract art prints, and classic stripes, this tunic tank is eye-catching and elegant. Made of a soft cotton blend with a relaxed fit and long hem with full booty coverage, this top can dress up your leggings or play well with tapered trousers. Available sizes: X-Large — 6X-Large

Available colors: 32

46 These Versatile High-Waisted Pants For Effortless Cool Amazon Desol Straight-Leg Stretchy Pants $25 See On Amazon Whether it’s the on-trend wide legs, the high waist, or the unique button details, these pants exude casual cool. A highly stretchy yoga-pant material ensures they feel as good as they look, while a relaxed fit through the hip and thighs gives plenty of room for movement. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 4

47 This Open-Front Cardigan That’s Always Elegant Amazon IN'VOLAND Open Front Drape Cardigan $18 See On Amazon This open-front cardigan is a wardrobe essential that elevates outfits from casual to dressy. Close fitting at the sleeves, it cascades off the body with drape for days. The flowy cut, near maxi length and eye-catching high-low hem add stylish detail. Available sizes: 1X — 5X

Available colors: 19

48 These Nipple Covers With Lift For Low-Cut Looks Amazon Nippies Lifting Nipple Covers $33 See On Amazon Backless, strapless, or with the deepest V-neck, these nipple covers allow you to comfortably wear any top you please. Made of soft and smooth silicone backed with a skin-friendly adhesive, they feature a tab on top that you can affix upwards for added lift. Wash and reuse them over and over. Available sizes: Small (A-C cups) — Large (D+ cups)

Available colors: 5

49 This Long-Sleeve Tee With A Subtle Crop Amazon Darong Long Sleeve Boat Neck Crop Top $26 See On Amazon Ideal for pairing with the lowest-rise Y2K cargo pants, this long-sleeve top has a slightly cropped hem to bare some skin without going full midriff. The stylish, wide boat neck also lets you style it off the shoulder, and the ultra-soft rayon fabric is blended with spandex for a form-fitting silhouette that’s not too tight. Available sizes: 1X — 5X

Available colors: 19

50 A Perfectly Swingy Maxi Skirt In Fluttery Chiffon Amazon NASHALYLY Chiffon Pleated A-Line Maxi Skirt $35 See On Amazon Paired with a faded vintage tee or a button-down blouse, this maxi skirt adds a touch of elegance to any look. Rendered in a fluttery chiffon, it has an elastic waist and a tiered, pleated, A-line hem that’s totally twirl-worthy. The double-layer design ensures it’s not see-through. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 41

51 This Layered Necklace Set For Sophisticated Sparkle Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Layering Necklaces (3-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Take the effort out of creating a necklace stack with this easy layered set. There’s a paperclip chain, a curb link strand, and a snake chain that can be worn together or separately, with a 3-inch extender for flexible styling. A 14-karat yellow gold plating ensures long-lasting shine. Available styles: 4

Available colors: 3

52 The Textured Tank With Eye-Catching Details Amazon Verdusa Crinkle Sleeveless Mock Neck Top $15 See On Amazon This tank top blows standard fare out of the water with its eye-catching texture, adorable mock neck, and versatile styling potential. It has a hip-grazing hem that’s easy to tuck in or wear loose, while the close-but-comfortable fit is chic but not constricting. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X Large-Plus

Available colors: 15

53 A Shapewear Romper That’s Cute & Casual Amazon Popilush Romper with a Built-In Bra $33 See On Amazon Ready for yoga class or Kardashian-esque style, this romper is made of a non-see-through nylon/spandex blend with a detachable sports bra up top. It’s seamless and stretchy to comfortably hug your form, and reviewers appreciate the thick, quality fabrication and “perfect” length of the shorts. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

54 The Elegant Bodycon Maxi Dress With A Stretchy Fit Amazon PUMIEY Square-Neck Long-Sleeve Dress $36 See On Amazon Rendered in supple rayon with spandex for stretch, this maxi dress has a form-hugging bodycon fit you can still move in. The slightly flared mermaid hem adds to the drama while making walking a breeze, and the low-cut square neck is oh-so-stylish. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 9