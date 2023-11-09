Shawn Johnson East Curated A Collection Of Busy Mom-Approved Holiday Gifts & We’re Obsessed

When you’re a mom, holiday shopping can feel like one more job you don’t have time for — especially when the loved ones on your list seem to already have everything they need. After all, we want to give gifts that are unique and meaningful without breaking the bank, but dreaming up — let alone actually sourcing — the perfect present can be as daunting as it is time-consuming. That’s why this season, iconic gymnast (and multitasking mom) Shawn Johnson East teamed up with VistaPrint to curate an exclusive selection of her favorite budget-friendly customizable holiday cards and gifts. You may know the brand as a go-to for online printing services, but it’s also the perfect destination for quality holiday photo gifts that are affordable, personal, and anything but generic.

“This year, I’m focusing on really personalizing our gifts for the family,” Shawn tells Scary Mommy. “Family means everything to us, and being able to customize items on VistaPrint is so special. I love the variety they offer and the ease that comes with the creation process.” Keep reading for five of Shawn’s holiday favorites and get a head start on a painless season of shopping that feels more merry than ever.

1. Holiday Cards That Feel Like You

Whether your nearest and dearest are far-flung or right next door, holiday cards are a foolproof (not to mention low-lift) way to spread cheer — while simultaneously showing off your latest family photos, of course!

“Sending holiday cards is one of my favorite seasonal traditions,” Shawn shares. “From cozy greenery and small pops of color to something more classic, VistaPrint has dozens of holiday card templates to choose from.” It only takes a few clicks to customize your perfect card and VistaPrint even offers free envelope addressing, which will put the jingle in any busy mom’s bells.

2. Mugs With Your Mug On Them

Sure, it’s an indisputable fact that everyone on the planet already has a mug or two (or ten) in the cupboard, but a mug that’s been specially designed with a cute photo or inside joke is a gift that’s sure to warm their hands and their heart.

“A custom mug is the perfect way to remind the early riser in your life how much they mean to you,” says Shawn. And with VistaPrint’s vivid templates for every taste and occasion, you can easily design a personalized, microwave-safe ceramic beauty that’s made to last for many cups of coffee or tea to come.

3. Framed Photo Prints That Double As Decor

Don’t let the year’s beautiful memories get lost in the cloud or fade into oblivion clogging up your phone storage. A gorgeous, professionally framed photo is a super attainable way to gift stylish wall art and heartwarming nostalgia all in one. VistaPrint makes it easy to create a one-of-a-kind framed print with just a few clicks, offering several sizes and frame colors, and of course, vibrant color printing.

Best of all, each framed photo arrives ready to display with built-in hardware for easy hanging. As Shawn reminds us: “There’s always room at grandma’s house for another family photo!”

4. Personalized Blankets For Cozy Cuddles

As the temperatures drop, there’s nothing better than snuggling up under a comfy throw, and with VistaPrint you can give any of your favorite people — whether it’s your kiddos, your parents, or your best girlfriend — an ultra-soft, fade-resistant photo blanket that’ll turn your warmest memories into literal warmth.

Per Shawn: “Everyone loves to cozy up during the winter, so why not help your loved ones cozy up to a special memory with this one-of-a-kind keepsake?” Using one or more of your favorite photos, plus text and templates, you can create a completely unique memento that’s as easy on the eyes as it is on your budget.

5. Custom Pillows That Go The Distance

We all want more time with people who live far and wide, so why not give your long-distance loves the gift of crashing next to you on the couch — no cross-country move required. With a VistaPrint custom pillow, you can turn your best memory into the ultimate feel-good gift. All you have to do is upload an image (or two — pillows can be printed on both sides!) and let VistaPrint take care of the rest.

“These custom pillows are a super cute home accent, not to mention an easy way to relive the moments that matter,” Shawn shares. You can fully personalize each pillow with photos, text, or choose from VistaPrint’s fun and stylish templates.

Designing a custom present with VistaPrint means you’ll never have to worry about giving someone something they already own. “I have a difficult time gifting for my family,” Shawn tells Scary Mommy. “But what it comes down to every year is finding gifts with meaning, and VistaPrint has helped me bring my vision to life.”

