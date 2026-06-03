All Things Summer That Are FSA/HSA Eligible

How many years in a row have you gotten to the last weeks of December and realized you have to spend your FSA money but don’t really know what to buy?

Or how many times have you purchased sunscreen or first aid items while forgetting that you can put them on your HSA card?

We are here to help. There are a ton of summer items that are FSA/HSA eligible, and they can save you a ton of tax-exempt money while also making your summer safer and healthier.

Here are our favorite picks for summer HSA/FSA must-haves.

Mist Me SPF 40 Mineral Sunscreen Spray Mist Me SPF 40 Mineral Sunscreen Spray $20.99 $16.79 See on Amazon Sale For my kids, this is my summer sunscreen of choice. It’s a spray, which is SO much easier than lotion on wiggly bodies, but it’s also mineral-based and doesn’t contain aerosols. It’s also water-resistant and reef-friendly. Basically, it checks every box for safety and effectiveness.

Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool Poison Remover Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool Poison Remover See price on Amazon See on Amazon One of the only bad things about a summer of fun is navigating bugs and bug bites. An amazing camping trip might turn miserable after a run-in with mosquitoes — and that’s where this ingenious tool comes in. Place it over a bite and use suction to remove the poison and, yes, the itching does go away if you catch it early enough!

Under The Spotlight UV Detection Stickers Under The Spotlight™ UV Detection Stickers See price on Amazon See on Amazon This is such a great idea: Put on a small sticker, let it activate in the sun, and then apply your sunscreen. When the sticker turns from clear to purple, you need to reapply. These are vegan and water-resistant, and they’re great for beach days when you’re not sure when to grab the kids out of the water and reapply.

e.l.f. Sun Boss Gloss SPF 25 Lip Gloss e.l.f. Sun Boss Gloss SPF 25 Lip Gloss See price on Amazon See on Amazon Did you know any lip balm that has an SPF over 15 and that’s primary use is sunscreen is HSA eligible? One of my favorites is e.l.f. Sun Boss Gloss, which has big shine and a tiny bit of tint while providing you with a great amount of sun protection on your lips.

Dr. Frederick's Original Hydrocolloid Blister Bandages Dr. Frederick's Original Better Blister Bandages - 12 ct Variety - Waterproof Hydrocolloid Bandages for Foot, Toe, & Heel Blister Prevention & Recovery - Blister Pads See price on Amazon See on Amazon Summer often means a lot of walking — sometimes in those cute new sandals that hit your ankle in a weird way. I love this package of blister bandages that is so easy to slip into a travel bag or keep in my glove compartment. They have saved both me and my kids MANY times.

Keep Going Travel Family First Aid Kit Keep Going Travel Family First Aid Kit See price on Amazon See on Amazon Keep your summer safer! I have a few of these super-cute family first-aid kits: one in my car, one in my beach bag, and one in my everyday tote. I also throw one in my carry-on whenever I travel. And especially during summer, I have to pull it out a lot for scrapes, burns, and bumps. It contains 130 items in a water-resistant pouch, and there’s extra room to add your own favorite items.

EmeTerm Nausea Relieve Electrode Stimulator Wristband EmeTerm Nausea Relieve Electrode Stimulator Wristband See price on Amazon See on Amazon Yes, all FDA-approved motion sickness medications, patches, and wristbands are also HSA/FSA-eligible. I love this pick, which is a simple rechargeable wristband that makes long summer road trips, boat rides, and other bumpy transportation a lot more pleasant for people who get nauseous.

Peepers Sun Reading Glasses Peepers Sun Reading Glasses See price on Amazon See on Amazon While you can’t buy regular sunglasses with medical expense funds, you can buy prescription sunglasses or sunreaders — glasses that help you actually see your beach read at the pool. I think the Peepers brand has the cutest frames!

Cutter Lemon Eucalyptus Insect Repellent Cutter Lemon Eucalyptus Insect Repellent, No DEET Mosquito Repellent $8.99 $5.89 See on Amazon Sale This is my favorite insect repellent. It contains no DEET but works almost as well as those that do. It smells great (for bug spray) and travels really well. I don’t buy anything else! And remember: Most bug sprays are FSA/HSA eligible!

Solarcaine Aloe Sunburn Relief Spray Solarcaine Aloe Sunburn Relief Spray with 4% Lidocaine - After Sun Care Relief for Burns, Scrapes & Itch - Aloe Spray to Soothe, Cool & Replenish Skin - 4oz See price on Amazon See on Amazon Some after-sun lotions aren’t FSA/HSA eligible, but others, that are specifically for sunburn relief, like this one, are. If your other sun protection fails you (or your 6-year-old, who said he can put on his own sunblock, missed a big spot), this spray is a lifesaver, especially for kids.

Zyrtec 24 Hour Allergy Relief Chewable Tablets Zyrtec 24 Hour Allergy Relief Chewable Tablets See price on Amazon See on Amazon Summer means lots of outside time, which, for some, might also mean outdoor allergy time. Don’t forget that most allergy medication is FSA/HSA eligible. We love these Zyrtec chewables.

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen See price on Amazon See on Amazon This is by far my favorite sunscreen for my face during the summer. It’s weightless, scentless, and feels really good on. The price point can feel a tiny bit high sometimes, but then I remember I can put it on my HSA card!

Welly Ocean Friends Waterproof Bandages Welly Welly Ocean Friends Waterproof Bandages $8.99 See on Target If you never want to see a Band-Aid floating in the pool again, I recommend this brand, which makes really high-quality waterproof bandages that are cute, too. Bonus point: They come in a little tin that’s easy to throw in a bag, first aid kit, or car glove compartment.

So many items in your beach bag or weekend getaway duffle are actually FSA/HSA eligible. And if you aren’t using your card to buy them, you’re losing some of your hard-earned money.

Before you buy summer fun items, get into the habit of asking yourself, “Is this a health or safety item that I could buy with my FSA/HSA funds?”