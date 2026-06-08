11 Things You Didn’t Know Your HSA/FSA Would Cover & They’re Actually Good

FSA and HSA accounts are one of those things you sign up for every year and then promptly forget about. Or, maybe you do keep it top of mind, but you feel like you’re not using it to its fullest potential. You might be shocked just how many things you can buy with those pre-tax dollars (and no, I’m not talking about Band-Aids and sunscreen here). These are some of the most surprising things you can use FSA for — and they’re honestly pretty sweet.

For some of these items, you don’t have to do anything extra. For others, you may need what’s called a letter of medical necessity (or LMN) to apply your FSA dollars to the purchase. But as it turns out, LMNs are not that hard to get.

There are certain online companies (like one called TrueMed, for example) that partner with brands to help you get reimbursed by your FSA account when you purchase their products. Usually, the process involves taking a brief online quiz, after which a licensed provider can write you a letter of medical necessity for the item to submit with your reimbursement request. That said, if you have a primary care doctor, you could probably just ask them for one. Many doctors have templates for things like this, and would probably love if more of their patients had access to things like bikes, good running shoes, better mattresses, and more to support their health and longevity.

01 Literal Bikes (Including For Kids) woom Go 2 $459 see on woom Many bike brands have HSA/FSA eligible bikes as long as you have a letter of medical necessity. In some cases the full price of the bike may not be covered, but you’ll get a steep discount. You can literally just Google “FSA eligible bikes” and click through the results to find the right bike for your needs, whether it’s a starter bike (like the ever-popular Woom bikes) for your child or a road bike for your daily commute.

02 Red Light Therapy Masks Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro $455 see on hsa store This red light therapy mask is intended to help clear acne and reduce the recurrence of breakouts, all using red and blue light alone. It’s FDA-approved to do it, meaning it’s 100% eligible via the good old HSA Store. If you’ve been interested in getting your hands on one of these devices, this is the move.

03 Any Particularly Bougie Skincare Elta MD UV Daily Hydration+ Tinted SPF 50 $47 see on dermstore Dermstore is like Sephora but just for skincare; if you’ve never browsed them, I highly recommend it! Check out their tab of FSA/HSA eligible items before you buy your favorite products elsewhere. Elta MD sunscreen stans can get the cult classic this way, plus there are tons of other red light therapy masks, serums, moisturizers, cleansers, devices... literally countless options.

04 Ergonomic Desk Chairs TopJob VOYA Ergonomic Chair $449 $349 see on topjob Your home office setup should not be slouching on the couch over a laptop, I hear! If you need a better desk chair at home to alleviate back or neck pain, get that LMN and purchase yourself a big girl chair immediately.

05 A New Mattress Sleep Number ComfortMode King-Sized Mattress $1,899 see on sleep number So many mattress brands have HSA and FSA-eligible mattresses — think Sleep Number, Purple, Helix, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta. This is because regularly getting good sleep is a crucial part of your well-being; don’t let that cheap mattress from 10 years ago hurt your back any longer, please.

06 Fancy Alarm Clocks Hatch Restore 3 $169.99 see on hatch If you’ve been thinking one day you might like to try one of those fancy sunrise alarm clocks, well, that might be the perfect way to spend some of your unused FSA bucks. Hatch’s Restore 3 is eligible; it features high-quality sounds to help you fall asleep, a gentle sunrise wake-up, and a phone-free design with all controls available on the machine itself.

07 Exercise Equipment NordicTrack RW600 Rower $899 see on the fsa store From rowers and treadmills to weight sets and stationary bikes, there are so many home exercise setups that are FSA-eligible it’s crazy. Whether you’re thinking of buying a set of resistance bands, one new kettlebell, or an entire home gym assembly, be sure to check the FSA store first before buying elsewhere.

08 Good Running Shoes Altra Women's Experience Flow 3 $145 see on altra Adaptive footwear and insoles are FSA eligible, of course, but so too may be some specific running shoes. Running in the wrong pair is a fast track to injury, and presumably they’d be one of the easiest purchases to get a letter of medical necessity for. Whether your cholesterol is slightly elevated or you need to manage stress and anxiety, running and exercise can help with so many health concerns. See brands like Altra, Backcountry, Billy, Veloci, and more.

10 Literal Makeup (As Long As It Has SPF) Colorescience Sunforgettable® Total Protection™ Face Shield, Flex, SPF 50, 1.8 fl oz $58 see on the hsa store Tinted SPFs for face, SPF lip balms, SPF setting sprays, setting powders with SPF — you can get them all on the FSA store. This particular skin tint is beloved by our editor-in-chief, and I’ve seen my fair share of beauty gurus hyping it up online too.

11 Pillows & Cushions Of Every Kind Purple Purple Harmony™ Pillow $229 see on purple I don’t know about you, but I have amassed an entire graveyard of pillows next to my bed in an effort to find one that makes my neck feel supported, while still being soft and comfy. Again, Google “FSA-eligible pillows” to find which brands offer the option, but some popular ones include Purple, Coop, and Noble. You can also browse the FSA store for pregnancy pillows, leg and knee support pillows, lumbar cushions, and more to help you get a more comfortable sleep.

So, did you find any new ways to save?