Target Circle Week Is Coming In October! Here's What We Know So Far

For those looking to get a head start on their holiday shopping, do not sleep on Target Circle Week. And if you think we’re jumping the gun, there are officially 100 days until Christmas and Hanukkah, people! It’s time to get going!

The retailer's seasonal shopping event, Target Circle Week, returns Oct. 6-12 with what Target says will be “its largest holiday assortment ever” with 50% more new items than last year, including thousands of stocking stuffers under $5, Wondershop holiday items at $10 or less, toys under $20 and more, the retailer says.

The retail chain also plans to hire approximately 100,000 additional seasonal team members across Target stores and supply chain facilities to help deliver a joyful and easy holiday shopping experience.

“Consumers are getting ready for one of the most exciting times of the year, which is why we’re leaning into the magic of Tarzhay like never before – with an assortment, value and experience only Target can deliver,” said Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief commercial officer for Target, in a news release.

“From only-at-Target exclusives to the return of Target Circle Week and great deals every day, our plans are unmistakably Target and will add extra sparkle and delight to the holidays.”

Target also plans to bring back their Deals of the Day each day of Target Circle Week and again starting Nov. 1 through the rest of the holiday shopping season.

Target Holiday Deals

Target will be stocking its shelves with so many good deals for those who want to plan ahead for their holiday gift-giving, including:

More than 1,000 new toys from Disney, LEGO and FAO Schwarz and other big brands.

More than 100 new and exclusive beauty gifting items from brands like Papatui, Being Frenshe and fine’ry.

New food and beverage items from British retailer Marks & Spencer, plus new home items like London-themed ornaments and mugs, all under $20.

A variety of "Wicked"-related products and in-store activations (Target is the premier retail spot for the movie, due out Nov. 27).

New Bullseye shopping sections in nearly 200 stores will have Target-branded gifts (most priced under $25) including ornaments, toys depicting Target's terrier mascot Bullseye, and other Target-themed items from Polly Pocket, Funko, Barbie, Pez, and more.

How to sign up for Target Circle

Signing up for Target Circle is as easy as downloading the Target app and totally free! Or go to Target.com/circle and click Create account. You'll need to provide your email address, name, and phone number. Then create a password for your account.