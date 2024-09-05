Target’s Halloween Products Just Dropped & This Is What We’re Ordering

Yeah, yeah, we know: “Summer technically lasts until Sept. 22.” “Stop rushing through the year.” “It’s too early to decorate.” While summer lovers cling to their popsicles and swimming days, those of us lighting cinnamon candles and sipping pumpkin spice lattes will be delighted to know that Target’s Halloween products have officially launched for the spooky season. As of today, their full range of costumes, decorations, party supplies, PJs, mugs, and more is available online — and it’s starting to roll out in stores this week too.

This year’s Halloween selection at Target is meant to offer more budget-friendly items, with costumes priced as low as $15, value packs of name-brand candies for $9.99, and home decor starting at just $5, according to a press release from the retailer. (The disco ball spiders from the Dollar Spot are a must-have.) Also, three-quarters of their selection this year comprises brand-new items, so you can rest assured that you’ll have plenty of never-before-seen goodies to peruse on your next Target run. Of course, that other 25% of the drop includes returning bestsellers, like the highly collectible Featherly Friends figures and Target-themed costumes.

So, here are some of Scary Mommy editors’ favorite picks from this year’s Target Halloween drop.

01 A $1 Trick-Or-Treat Bucket Target Orange Pumpkin Stackable Halloween Trick or Treat Pail $1 see on target It’s cute, it’s cheap, and it’ll get the job done — this trick-or-treat bucket is the perfect one to toss in your cart on your way out of the Halloween section. It comes in a few different colors too. If you’re in the market for a pail that matches your kid’s costume or is more of a keepsake, Target also has monster, unicorn, spider, and yes, Target basket trick-or-treat totes too.

02 A Creepy Cottagecore Wreath Target 16" Twig Tombstone Halloween Scene Wreath $20 see on target If you’re going for woodsy witch vibes with your decorations this year, this little wreath with faux ferns and mushrooms would be such a cute addition. Plus, wreaths are typically so expensive that this price tag feels like a sigh of relief.

03 Costumes Galore Target Kids' Blacklight Responsive Color Melt Skeleton Halloween Costume Jumpsuit with Beanie $15 see on target Target has Halloween costumes — this is not breaking news. That said, it’s nice to see some kids’ costumes on the market that don’t cost an arm and a leg. Some are more generic, like this colorful skeleton jumpsuit, but even popular characters like Ghost Spider are just $25. They also have a super cute Squishmallow costume, which feels like something a lot of kids will ask for but isn’t so easy to find.

04 These Adorable Crystal Ball Halloween Earrings Target Halloween Star Moon Earrings $8 see on target For anyone leaning into their inner Owens sister this time of year, these little crystal ball earrings are a budget-friendly accessory. They’re perfect for when you’re volunteering at a school party and just need something easy to throw on that’s festive but not a full costume.

05 A Caboodle Case Costume For Mom Target Adult Halloween Costume Caboodle Cosmetic Case $25 see on target Everything about this costume is great — it’s hilarious, yes, but also very customizable. If you live somewhere hot, wear it with shorts. Somewhere cold? You get the picture. Pile on the scrunchies and some fun lipstick, and you’re good to go.

06 Halloween Mugs, Because You’ll Always Need Just One More Target Halloween Stoneware Figural Pumpkin Mug Orange $5 see on target Sorry not sorry! This little Jack-O-Lantern mug is too sweet to pass up, with his little ghost trick-or-treat pail in hand. If you’re not very cutesy, maybe the boiling witch’s cauldron mug leaking something green is more your style. Either way, they’re just $5 a pop.

07 One Spider To Make A Big Impact Target Large Flowing Fabric Spider Halloween Decorative Prop $15 see on target You know those black bat silhouettes you pay a few bucks for, but they make a huge statement once they’re up on the walls? This big spider feels like another iteration of that. You could pretty much hang one in a room and be done with decorating.

08 Baking Kits To Do With The Kids Target Halloween Haunted Friends Cookie Kit $10 see on target Need something fun to kill time on an October weekend? Break out one of these cookie decorating kits from Target’s Favorite Day snack line. They also have some little ghostie cake pop kits if you want to do the baking and the decorating (the cookies come pre-baked).

09 Affordable Inflatable Decorations Target Costway 5-ft. Hanging Halloween Inflatable Fire-Breathing Dragon $99.99 $51.99 see on target Yard inflatables are so expensive, but Target is offering a few that won’t make you wince in the checkout line. This dragon is especially cool for hanging from a tree if you’re doing a House of the Dragon or other fantasy theme this year. Or, maybe you just like that it’s on sale. If your kid is super into unicorns, they have a 5-foot blow-up skeleton one with a rainbow mane and tail, so do with that information what you will.

10 Spooky Candles To Decorate Indoors Target 6'' Book of Spells Candle Black $10 see on target Yes, ‘tis the season for autumnal scents, but candles in cool shapes or painted with patterns have been such an interior design trend in recent years. For Halloween, this book of spells candle would look so cool on a mantle with a few spiders and potion bottles nestled around it. (This spine candle might even be cooler, if you’re not faint of heart.)

11 Trunk Or Treat Decorating Kits Target Trunk or Treat Halloween Kit Monster $10 see on target There’s always a trunk-or-treat event at school or church or somewhere that you roll up to with your trunk full of other crap you forgot to clean out. Grab one of these kits and toss it in there so that when you screech into the parking lot a few minutes before the event starts, you can quickly turn your car into a hungry green monster or cute orange and black Halloween theme.

12 The Cutest Kids’ Halloween Accessories Target Girls' 4pk Shaker Halloween Snap Clips $6 see on target Not every school allows kids to dress up in costume for Halloween events, but if your little one loves this time of year, some cute barrettes like these are a fun way to still feel like they’re wearing something special. The black cat headband is pretty freakin’ irresistible too.

13 Halloween Matching Family PJs Target Ghost Halloween Matching Family Pajamas $25 see on target Matching pajamas are such a fun holiday tradition, and they’re a great way to get excited about Halloween, too (as if you’re not already). This spooky Jack-O-Lantern and ghost pattern comes in adult sizes ($25 for a PJ set), kids’ sizes ($15), and toddler and baby options too ($10 to $15). You can even snag a pet bandana for just $5.

So, what spooky season purchases will you make this year? You might need those crystal ball earrings to find out.